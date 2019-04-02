Frosted Strawberries

This is one of my favorite summer treats. They are elegant enough for a Mother's Day brunch, but easy enough for a mid-week treat.

By Lisa Berg

prep:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 strawberries
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Wash and pat dry the strawberries with paper towels, leaving the green caps and stems intact.

  • Line a baking sheet with parchment or waxed paper, and set aside. Place the finely chopped peanuts in a bowl, and set aside.

  • Heat the frosting in the microwave until warm and melted, 20 to 40 seconds. Hold each strawberry by the green top, and dip it straight down into the warm frosting, coating about 3/4 of the berry.

  • Gently roll the dipped strawberry in chopped peanuts, and place on the lined baking sheet to set up. Serve as soon as they have set.

Cook's Note:

The finer the nuts are chopped, the prettier the berries are -- but they tend to lose their crunch faster, so serve as soon as possible.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 29.7g; fat 15.1g; sodium 187.4mg. Full Nutrition
Lisa Berg
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2012
Thanks for bringing that up theserenesparkle! I should have mentioned that in the recipe. Don’t refrigerate- they “sweat” and lose their coatings. These are best prepared and served that day. They don’t need to be refrigerated to set and they actually have more flavor at room temp. I use a food processor to chop the peanuts but have also put them in a Ziploc bag and let my boys whack them with a rolling pin before when we needed the diversion. Hope you enjoy them as much as we do! Read More
(5)

theserenesparkle
Rating: 3 stars
06/16/2011
this was yummy and quite easy to do except for chopping up the nuts by hand. The thing I didn't like though was that the frosting seems to melt off the strawberrys after an hour of doing them. Even in the fridge it's still melting off the strawberries and it doesn't look very appealing. Read More
(2)
Saint Anne
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2017
Simple and delish! I did an ingredient search because I had homemade frosting and toasted pecans left over from a carrot cake recipe. We also tried some coated with graham cracker crumbs. We made these for a family night activity and my 7 year-old loved dipping and rolling his own berries. (The picture I submitted are his frosted strawberries.) Read More
