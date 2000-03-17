French Toast II

A simple French toast recipe that anyone can make. Use your favorite type of bread and serve with your favorite syrup.

Recipe by Robert Johnson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
12 slices
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs. Add the milk, brown sugar and nutmeg; stir well to combine.

  • Soak bread slices in the egg mixture until saturated.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Brown slices on both sides, sprinkle with cinnamon and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 13.7g; carbohydrates 52.2g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 189.7mg; sodium 602.6mg. Full Nutrition
