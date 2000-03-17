French Toast II

If you are having trouble getting your french toast to cook all the way through: If you are making a large batch turn your oven to 350 and put them on a foil lined baking sheet AFTER you have cooked them in the pan/griddle. By the time you are ready to start serving you will have fully cooked french toast. If you are making a small batch (i.e for one or two); you can always pop these into the toaster (after they have been cooked through in a pan/griddle) if you think they need to be cooked a little more. On a side note: these freeze and reheat well in the toaster and leave your kitchen smelling wonderful. Also if you know you don't like nutmeg, or you are cooking for a "picky eater" cut back on the nutmeg! .....I add vanilla to this recipe because well I put vanilla in just about everything. Overall a great recipe easy to customize after you make it the first time. (i've always mixed the cinnamon in with the egg even though it gets a little clumpy but if you mix well and swirl it before you dip the bread it makes a lovely dark swirl on the bread). -Happy baking!