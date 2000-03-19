Baked Pancakes with Sausages
This is a quick and yummy recipe where the pancakes and sausage are all ready at the same time! Serve hot with butter and syrup.
This is a quick and yummy recipe where the pancakes and sausage are all ready at the same time! Serve hot with butter and syrup.
I made these in a muffin tin and cut the sausages in half so they would fit. They were fantastic and my kids devoured them! Fill muffin cups 3/4 full and place sausage half on top, then bake at 450 for 9 minutes. Mmmmm!Read More
It was ok. It was simple, but t was sort of bland, and my oldest ate it but wasn't overly impressed. Good to have n hand, but not going to be a regular in the menu.Read More
I made these in a muffin tin and cut the sausages in half so they would fit. They were fantastic and my kids devoured them! Fill muffin cups 3/4 full and place sausage half on top, then bake at 450 for 9 minutes. Mmmmm!
My entire family loved this! It is very easy and the entire meal is in one pan. I added a dash of vanilla to the batter for added flavor. Thanks!
My husband works nights 2 weeks a month. We usally have breakfast for dinner. My family didn't know if "baked" pancakes was a good idea. Luckly we all won. This is a wonderful recipe!! I will make it many times over. Thanks Janet for this great recipe.
Very good, very very easy, light and fluffy just like a perfect pancake. Took advice of previous reviewer and added extra baking powder and sugar. It was perfect. I browned the sausages the night before and just took them out of the fridge a little ahead of time. Splurge on a good quality sausage it makes a difference and cut them up into bite size pieces. Was able to throw the pancake mixture together in 5 minutes. Like others said it's so nice not to be standing at the stove making more pancakes while everyone else is enjoying breakfast. Will definitely make this again.
After reading the reviews, I made the following adjustments to the recipe: 4 TBS sugar instead of 5 tsp. 5 heaping tsp. baking powder 1/2 TBS vanilla Omitted salt Used lard, not shortening. (Makes pie crusts and cookies scrumptous, too! Sorry, I learned to cook from my grandma. She lived to be 92 despite the lard.) Also, I used presifted flour. I didn't sift the dry ingredients together--just stirred. The pancake turned out extra fluffy (1-1/2" tall) with wonderful flavor. The vanilla suggestion was a great one! My husband and son loved this recipe and want me to make it in the future.
This recipe is great. My son and his teenage friends like it with cooked bacon on top. The whole recipe is eaten by 2-3 17 yr olds. Great way to serve all at once.
WOW....What surprise I didnt think it would be sooo good...I used butter in place of the shortening...even without the sausage what a wonderful easy pancake..I also used a 13x9 pan and really put alot of butter so there would be no sticking....Perfect 5 star recipe....Thanks
Great Recipe! My family does love this one! We usually have this for dinner on breakfast night. So much easier than slaving over the stove fliping, while they are gone before the next pancake is ready. One dish pancakes with sausage links! One of my daughters will not eat sausage so I leave a section without sausage, so as not to even get the "essence" of sausage:) Thank you for a great recipe! Reheats well for the next mornings breakfast rush!
I cut the sausage into bite size pieces, the put half the batter in the pan, the sausage, and the other half of the batter. This works great for smaller children. And for the grownups, add a cup of well drained frozen or fresh blueberries or raspberries. Increase the sugar to 2 TLB is you use berries. So good.
I could see that this would be a great recipe if you're serving a large number of people. The taste is good, but for only a few I don't think it's worth the effort. Make sure to grease the pan really well because the pancakes tend to stick. I wonder if it would be better to brown bulk sausage and just sprinkle it over the top. Serving pieces would not have to be so precisely cut that way. I had considered making this for dinner, and didn't my husband make the comment, "This would be good for dinner."
Well I admit, this was a "help me, I messed up" recipe I was looking for. I was making Bisquick pancakes for my college daughter who was home for the weekend and stupidly added one extra cup of milk. Needless to say I had to compensate by adding more mix but certainly didn't want to spend the morning flipping a couple of dozen pancakes. So, I went on my search and found this and boy did it ever save me, Ha!! Per the directions for extra fluffy pancakes, I also added in lemon juice and per moi, some vanilla for flavor. I used a long Pyrex casserole dish and coated the bottom with melted butter to prevent sticking. I can't believe how quickly this baked up and how delish it was. It was like a big fluffy pancake cake! We loved it and thanks Janet!!
This recipe is great! When I make pancakes its for at least 7 people, and I hate the grueling task. This recipe is wonderful and I won't make pancakes any other way, ever again. To make it even easier, use the pancake mix that you just add water too instead of making your own.
I cut the links into bite size pieces and cook them with bite size pieces of one apple then mixed into the batter adding a little maple syrup, we really like it this way.
I really liked the texture of the finished pancake and think that adding sausage links is genius! But I do think it is lacking that "something" that gives the pancake a great flavor. I followed recipe to the "t" other than adding 1 tsp vanilla but still found it lacking. Granted, once I poured syrup over the top it was great. For my hubs who doesn't use syrup (wierdo) he thought it tasted a little like a corn bread. Will definitely make again but will try to find what that something is that is missing. (We are used to eating pancakes at Mimi's Cafe which are the best I have ever had, I have never found a pancake that compares.) I love the fact that you can cut into portions and eat on the run minus the syrup. Tip: use the nonstick Reynolds foil (the best invention ever) and you don't have to grease the pan first (i use this for everything, works like a charm).
This turned out well. I used less sausage because we normally only eat about two sausages per person, and this really only makes enough pancake for about 5, maybe 6 servings. I too cooked them the night before. The pancake had a little too much oil flavor for me, so I will decrease the shortening next time. Other than that it was good!
I love the idea of this recipe, but the pancake part tasted like corn muffins instead of pancakes. I will make this again, but use a different pancake batter. When I made this, I used my perfect brownie pan, and it was so easy to drop crumpled cooked sausage into each section and they came out beautiful. Can't wait to try again using a different batter.
It was ok. It was simple, but t was sort of bland, and my oldest ate it but wasn't overly impressed. Good to have n hand, but not going to be a regular in the menu.
I love to make this when I am entertaining. It makes a great breakfast that is fast and easy keeping me out of the kitchen and with my guests.
Very good recipe. I used butter, increased the sugar to 2 tablespooons, and added a capful and a half of vanilla. I cooked sage sausage and crumbled it over one half of batter in the pan and put thinly sliced granny smith apple over the other half. I forgot to melt the shortening--it was softened--but it still came out OK. I will be trying this again. Next time I won't forget that step! My ten year old and five year old were asking for seconds!
very easy and yummy. i altered to 3 servings and used 4 chopped sausages and 4 slices of minced turkey bacon. i also omitted the salt, increased the sugar (splenda), increased the baking powder (next time i'll use self rising i think) and subbed butter for shortening. these were very tasty and because i oversprayed the pan the bottom was crispy which we did rather enjoy. i'll make this again.
This is a great recipe just as it is! It will be great for going back to school as this can be done quickly and without extreme attention.
These were delicious! I used butter instead of shortening and ground sausage instead of links because that is all I had on hand. I also sprinkled some brown sugar on top before baking. Everyone in the family really enjoyed these. Great easy recipe!! Definitely making again.
Perfect recipe. Made this morning for breakfast, halved the recipe and placed in an 6x9 greased baking dish. Also used bulk sausage that I rolled into "links" and cooked beforehand and placed untop of the batter as the recipe called for. Served with blueberry syrup. Was a huge hit!
simple easy dinner. 3 of us liked it, my one picky son did not. I think in the future I would use bulk pork and sprinkle it over the top so that you get a bite of sausage with each bite of pancake.
This was easy to make and it was nice having it all done at one time.
This was pretty good and easy. Kids liked it a lot. I thought I should find a better pancake batter, but it is still worth making as is. This is great for the kids to make.
This was delicious and easy!
Yum! Our four kids are suspicious of new breakfast combinations and all asked for seconds. I'll line the sausages up better next time to make cutting portions easier, and will probably just mix the batter in the blender. This is a lot easier than standing at the grill flippin' panks! This would be a good brunch recipe.
Awesome! Served this for our Mother's Day brunch with maple syrup.
It was very easy and quick to make. My family really liked it, I was OK with it but I'm not a big pancake and sausage fan either. But it sure beats the heck out of cooking pancakes one by one. It's a keeper
I take the sausage and cut it up before I fry it and add two apple cut in bite size piece a little syrup and cinnamon my honey who won't eat pancakes eats these.
It was very good! I didn't use a jelly roll pan but it still came out delicious!! Next time I might use a little bit more sugar in the batter but with a really good syrup its great!!
Really good, especially when I don't have the time/energy to stand there and fry individual cakes. My family loves them
This was good, though the batter was not as sweet or as light as we would have liked it. If I make this again - I will use self-rising cake flour and omit the baking powder and salt. That should fluff it right up. Thanks for the idea.
I started homeschooling, and to get my children acquainted with cooking, we rotate one meal each day. I needed something easy and found this recipe. It was perfect, then I remembered it on Valentine’s Day and it was GREAT!! The kids loved it.
I followed the recipe exactly and was very pleased with the result. The pancake had an almost perfect texture and flavor. I wish the pancakes I made on the stovetop came out this tender and fluffy! I'll be making this one again and again...it tastes great, is easy to make and I usually have all the ingredients on hand.
I didn't have any veggie sausage so I used Gimme Lean and that worked perfect. There were different sizes of the crumbly sausage throughout the pancake. I didn't have a jelly roll pan so I used a cookie sheet, which I am thinking has to be about the same thing. I love it that everyone in the family gets to eat their pancakes together now. Served with a fruit salad this is a great quick easy meal. Thanks for sharing.
Expect a pancake more like cake than a hearty pancake. Mine was light and airy but tasted good. I added a little vanilla and would do that again.
This was really good. It was nice to have everyone to sit down and eat pancakes together! I doubled the recipe to serve our large crowd and it worked great.
this dish is called toad-in-th-hole in Britain and is used a lot for a dinner dish using a deeper 9" dish to cook it in
Holy Cow this was good! I added some vanilla, subbed olive oil for the shortening, subbed evaporated cane juice crystals for the sugar, and used 1 cup unbleached white flour plus 3/4 cup organic whole wheat flour. I preheated the pan, then coated it pretty good with olive oil and continued to heat it until it was nice and hot. The edges and bottom came out perfectly lightly crispy and the inside was light and fluffy, even with the whole wheat flour I substituted. When they came out I brushed them with melted butter and warmed pure maple syrup. A big hit! I froze leftovers for later in the week, hopefully they will reheat well (I can never get regular pancakes to reheat well as they always seem to come out dry as leftovers.) Either way, this recipe is a keeper. I absolutely hate to stand and flip pancakes... Can't get them out fast enough and we can't all eat at the same time, etc... Can't wait to make them again!
I liked the idea, but next time I will make regular pancakes. I did not like the taste of the pancakes. I should have made it a little sweeter.
Made this for Father's Day breakfast. It was easy enough for the kids to make the batter while I cooked the sausages but the 'pancake' never browned, didn't puff like a pancake, and stayed thin so it didn't look very appetizing to us even though it tasted just fine. Maybe the kids left the baking powder out. Who knows. Don't think we'll make it again.
I really liked how easy this was. Like others, I used bacon instead of sausage. Next time I will need to grease my pan more as they still stuck quite a bit though.
good and easy. I did lower the temp once pancake batter was in . 400 F
My family really enjoyed this meal. We actually made it for supper. I would add a bit more something to the pancakes to jazz it up a bit but it was also just fine on its own.
Heck yeah! I'd never heard of baked pancakes before....I made some adjustments based on what I had on hand. Firstly, I halved the recipe, and it still made three large servings or six very small ones. I didn't have milk, but I did have a single serving size packet of sour cream that came with a salad that I didn't use, so I mixed that packet with 3/4 of a cup of water and that seems to have worked fine. I used smoked turkey sausage and browned the slices in butter first with some garlic powder and crushed red pepper, and put all of that in the baking pan with the melted butter before pouring the batter in. I used 2 eggs and a little over one cup of brand-name baking mix; next time I'll use a little closer to a cup and a half of baking mix to make it a little fluffier/less eggy - which wasn't bad, but I can improve on a tiny bit. I forgot to add the sugar and vanilla I intended to use, but it didn't matter when served with real maple syrup. I baked it in a 9" round cake pan in a countertop convection oven at 405 for about 15 minutes; I'll add 3-4 minutes to the cooking time next time. I was amazed at how much these fluffed up and how delicious it was. Yay for a fantastic turnout on a first-time attempt at something I had never even heard of!!
My family loved this! I used a 9x13 pan, and buttered and floured it like I usually do for a cake, and it didn’t stick at all. I did half crumbled sausage, half blueberries. The sausage stayed on top but the blueberries sank. I did add about another T of sugar, and an additional tsp. of baking powder, per previous reviews, and used melted butter instead of shortening. I will definitely be making this again for an easy breakfast, or brunch potluck item!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections