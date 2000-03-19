Baked Pancakes with Sausages

Heck yeah! I'd never heard of baked pancakes before....I made some adjustments based on what I had on hand. Firstly, I halved the recipe, and it still made three large servings or six very small ones. I didn't have milk, but I did have a single serving size packet of sour cream that came with a salad that I didn't use, so I mixed that packet with 3/4 of a cup of water and that seems to have worked fine. I used smoked turkey sausage and browned the slices in butter first with some garlic powder and crushed red pepper, and put all of that in the baking pan with the melted butter before pouring the batter in. I used 2 eggs and a little over one cup of brand-name baking mix; next time I'll use a little closer to a cup and a half of baking mix to make it a little fluffier/less eggy - which wasn't bad, but I can improve on a tiny bit. I forgot to add the sugar and vanilla I intended to use, but it didn't matter when served with real maple syrup. I baked it in a 9" round cake pan in a countertop convection oven at 405 for about 15 minutes; I'll add 3-4 minutes to the cooking time next time. I was amazed at how much these fluffed up and how delicious it was. Yay for a fantastic turnout on a first-time attempt at something I had never even heard of!!