Baked Pancakes with Sausages

4.5
56 Ratings
  • 5 35
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This is a quick and yummy recipe where the pancakes and sausage are all ready at the same time! Serve hot with butter and syrup.

Recipe by Janet

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
10 pieces
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Grease a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan.

  • Place sausages in a skillet and cook over medium-high heat until evenly browned. Drain on paper towels.

  • Sift together the flour, baking powder, white sugar, and salt; set aside.

  • In a large mixing bowl, beat eggs until light and fluffy. Add milk and shortening; mix well. Gradually stir in dry ingredients until smooth. Pour the batter into the prepared jelly roll pan. Arrange sausages on top of the batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until pancakes are golden brown and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Cut into 10 pieces and serve hot with butter and syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
492 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 178.8mg; sodium 1266.1mg. Full Nutrition
