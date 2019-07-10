Ultimate Shrimp Scampi

4.6
336 Ratings
  • 5 241
  • 4 68
  • 3 18
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

This delicious shrimp recipe will melt in your mouth. The addition of avocado and Asiago cheese takes it to the next level!

Recipe by Jeff Maloney

Gallery
58 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the angel hair pasta, and cook until al dente, 2 to 3 minutes; drain.

    Advertisement

  • Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in the garlic, onion, parsley, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, and white wine. Once the mixture begins to bubble, increase the heat to medium-high, and stir in the shrimp. Cook and stir until the shrimp turn pink, and are no longer transparent in the center, about 5 minutes.

  • Serve the scampi over a bed of angel hair pasta, and sprinkle with Asiago cheese and avocado to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
792 calories; protein 36.1g; carbohydrates 72.6g; fat 41.3g; cholesterol 245.6mg; sodium 1345.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/23/2022