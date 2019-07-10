Ultimate Shrimp Scampi
This delicious shrimp recipe will melt in your mouth. The addition of avocado and Asiago cheese takes it to the next level!
I like a "wetter" dish but did not want all that butter. A good trick is to reserve some of the pasta water, after cooking, and add that in to final dish. This works great for a lot of pasta recipes. If the finished product is a little dry the pasta water works wonders wihtout adding more butter, cream, etc.Read More
This was an excellent and easy recipe for someone who has never made scampi before. It was easy to follow and came out delicious. My only remark is that when we added the wine, we turned the heat up for a couple of minutes to high to cook out the alcohol and leave the flavor. We did this before adding the shrimp to avoid the shrimp absorbing the alcohol. We served it on a bed of spinach leaves to add some color and it was very presentable. It was also easy to half for 2 people (1/2 stick of butter, 1 lemon squeezed, dash of worshishire, 1 teaspoon of the wine, 1 tbs of fresh parsley, 1/4 white onion). One note is no matter how strange it may sound, the avocado is essential. It really adds to the dish and works wonderfully. I like tomatoes in my scampi so I added some but it did not work very well after all.
One word - AWESOME! The 1 Tablespoon of salt has to be a typo, I added 1 teaspoon and it was plenty. Didn't have any wine so I omitted that and used Parmesan cheese (freshly grated) instead of the Asiago. Super fast and easy to make. LOVE IT! LOVE IT! LOVE IT!
Really great Scampi!! I have been looking for a traditional shrimp scampi recipie and this is it. My wife said that is the best thing I have cooked for a while and since I retired, I have been doing most of the cooking. I, of course, made a few changes. Two more cloves of garlic and 1/4 cup of white wine. I also cut the butter by 2/3ds and replaced it with olive oil. Really good!!!
I know this is wrong for rating it although I changed the recipe to suit my taste. I did everything in the begining like the recipe stated. Where I changed it was I added cilantro instead of parsley and added tomatoes. IT gave it a totally different flavor, but I prefered it that way.
forget the avocado unless you like it. this is the scampi recipe on this site. so easy and quick! company quality!!
Delicious! The avocado really complements the shrimp. I've tossed out my old shrimp scampi recipe in favor of this one.
What an interesting twist on the shrimp scampi! Love it!!!
Loved it! I could not find asiago cheese so I added some parmesan and the avocados. I added about 1/8 cup wine but be sure to cook the sauce as called for so the shrimp will not take on the strong wine/lemon juice flavor. This makes a pretty presentation. It is simple but elegant. Will make again for sure!
Absolutely the BEST shrimp scampi I've ever had. I added two cups of fresh baby spinach to the sauce at the end just long enough to wilt. EXCELLENT RECIPE - not one bite left and can't wait to make it again!!!
I try many recipes on this website, this is by far the best one!!! You have to make it! I use parmasean instead of asiago and a bit more lemon but no matter what you use its amazing!
This recipe deserves nothing less than 5 stars. Anyone that suggests it has too much of anything is not following directions or measuring accurately. Perfect in every sense of the the meaning and also wonderful over linguini. Loved the Avacado addition, adds a perfect touch of color!!!
This is very similar to George Stella's Anaheim Shrimp Scampi recipe available on the Food Network website. That recipe calls for spaghetti squash instead of pasta. I have made it both ways and it is delicious!
I made alterations to this recipe but it's a great base for a wonderful dinner--adding avacado is a creative way to add color and flavor. I used a ton of white wine and all organic ingredients.
One word.... AMAZING!!!!
Thanks slip for a great recipe Left out the onions as she doesn't like them but the shrimp tasted great. Did not use the asiago and avacado Sprinkled with a small amount of bacon toasted almonds and freshly grated parmisiano R. Served separatley with angel hair pasta and fresh marinara as she likes her flavors separate and loves marinara. Made a great dinner
Excellent meal! I made some alterations. I added bay scallops to the recipe. Also I melted some if the cheese in the sauce while it was sitting. I used red onion, which was a good compliment to the dish. The only thing I would add would be fresh tomatoes at the same time as the avacado when plating it. A great light summer meal that anyone could enjoy!
This was the first scampi dish I ever tried to make and it is pretty tasty, however I had far more noodles then I did sauce, so parts of the dish ended up just being plain noodles. I used Parmesean cheese because I didn't have Asiago, but I thought the cheese addition was good. Maybe with a few tweaks, I'd try this recipe again.
This was awesome!!!! I added a little more garlic and some whit wine, but my family gobbled this up!!! Thank you!
This recipe is awesome! I actually cut everything down in half since it is just my husband, 3 year old daughter and myself. Everyone scarfed it right up. I loved the asiago cheese!
I would recommend marinating the shrimp prior to cooking. (white wine, garlic, salt, olive oil, S&P). I also add a very slight coating of sugar to carmelize the shrimp- which I actually cooked seperately in saute pan with butter. Cooked until seared on one side and flipped for only a minute or two on the other- then set on a platter to finish cooking. Otherwise shrimp are colorless and tasteless. Added roasted red pappers and sun dried tomatoes but due to personal taste, but otherwise good recipe.
Okay, I needed something to make the last meal before I go grocery shopping for the week, so I cooked this up. I had to leave out the parsley, Worcestershire sauce, and wine because my sister is such a picky eater and I didn't have any wine on hand, but it was STILL absolutely amazing! I didn't add avocado or cheese to my plate and it was still awesome. Very simple and light, which I loved since I don't usually care for pasta sauce. Thank you for posting!!
This was absolutely delicious & by far one of the best pasta recipes I've tried on the site!!!! The only change I made was that I threw in some scallops along with the shrimp because I had some leftover. Also I would use a tiny bit less pepper because it was a bit peppery for my husband & I's taste....other than that very tasty & quick dinner! Loved the hint of lemon it had in it...made it taste very fresh & summery!
Made for Valentine's Day and it was amazingly delicious! I thought the avocado would be weird, but it worked surprisingly well. YUM! Very elegant dish of fine restaurant quality. I made it exactly as directed and wouldn't change a thing. My SO would like for me to make this with reduced butter next time, but I worry it will impact the flavor. We'll see. This dish is a keeper.
I thought the lemon was over the top. I agree that it needs to be cut down. It didn't taste like a scampi sauce because the lemon was too overpowering I couldn't taste anything else. It tasted more like a Picatta Sauce. Anyway, loved the avacado in it and I also added grape tomatoes. This really made it interesting and tasty. I wound up cutting the sauce in half and then adding olive oil, some more butter and chicken broth with a little more wine. Finally got it to where my kids would eat it and they actually asked for 2nds. So definitely good base but I did have to tone down the lemon.
awesome, mix the juice into the pasta first
Yummy!! I followed the the directions but did take some other reviewers suggestions...I added a bit more garlic, onion and wine and not as much lemon. I did not add the avocado, even though we love it, it just didn't seem to go with the dish. I also didn't have asiago, but did have pepperjack and that worked fine and gave it a little kick. I boiled the angel hair pasta and then added it to the scampi a little at a time so it was all nicely coated. YES - you will have more pasta than scampi if you use a 16oz package so just add it all together in portions so you have a nice ratio. I have made this twice and my husband and I just love it! The second time I had thin asparagus and mushrooms in the fridge and I cut and sauteed them and added them to the scampi and that was a really nice addition. This recipe will definately be in the rotation!
This is the best shrimp scampi that I've ever had! The worchester sauce and the white wine really give it a great flavor. This is perfect for a special dinner for two.
My daughter said I can make this again, quite a compliment from a girl who doesn't really 'like' shrimp. I omitted the avacado and asiago (didn't have any) and it also kept it lower in calories. Will definitely make this again.
Can’t believe this recipe taste so delicious in a matter of minutes. Its definitely a keeper and I’d make it again and again and again!!!
i thought it to be a little dry but my guests loved it!
great basic recipe, just needs more seasoning. I added more salt, much more garlic and some pepper
Absolutely delicious! Restaurant quality. I used fresh lemon juice (about four lemons made 1/4 cup), and left out the worcestershire and subbed chicken broth for the white wine. I also used the minced garlic in the jar (about 4 tsp) and it was so good. Would make again and again. A keeper!
I added pancetta and it was really delicious. Only change I would make next time is to not use the angel hair, but use a thicker pasta instead.
This is great! I've made it 3 times now and I did end up changing some things: much less butter, added 1 tsp of crushed red pepper flakes, 2 tsp of paprika for color, more worcestershire, (after the shrimp cook) I add in chicken stock with corn starch (1/4 c: 2 tsp) to make more sauce and the most important part is to salt your avocados before you add them. I served it over bow tie pasta.
This was pretty good! I think the avocado and shrimp went together really well. I made with sticky rice instead of pasta bcuz I had with veg dumplings. Next time I will use less lemon and mince onion up more or use dry onion flakes.
Very easy. To mince my onions mega-small, I first sliced on the smallest setting on my mandolin, then took the knife to it. Perfect. When the shortcut easy route and used minced garlic in the jar and frozen shrimp. Tossed the shrimp in frozen and it turned out just fine. Don't skip out on the wine - that's what makes this dish if you ask me. Dear hubby said "don't forget how you made this" Yum-o
Only change we made was omitting the avocado. The whole family enjoyed this and we will be making again!
Excellent recipe! I add crushed red pepper for some spice (this is a MUST!) and also like to squeeze lemon juice on top of the shrimp right before I eat it. I also put a couple of extra 'dashes' of Worcestershire sauce in along with more onion because we like it. I've made this several times at home and just recently made it for my sister in law's family. I leave out the cheese and avocado, just haven't tried it with it yet.
Made it on the fly since my planned meal fell through, no avacado the bf doesn't like and I didn't have any on hand. This was truly the best shrimp scampi I have ever had!
ONLY USE 1 TSP. SALT. Excellent dish and I used half basil and half parslely which was very nice. If there was too much butter for your taste, you could also cut it back add chicken/seafood stock (I use the Bovril in a can).
I browned the butter (not all the way but enough to enhance both flavor and color), added all the seasonings BUT cooked the shrimp separately on a skillet with a dash of cajun seasoning. They come out more flavorful and looking a lot more appetizing. I tossed the sauce with the pasta, reserving some to top the shrimp, chopped avocado and chopped fresh tomatoes that I spooned on top. Then I added a handful of smoked mozzarella and voila!
Great flavor, even with half the butter. I'm glad I took one reviewer's advice to put the lemon juice on the pasta.
Oh my was this ever delicious and SO different from how I usually do scampi. On vacation I had quite the audience to cook for and this was a true hit!! The kids went wild over this because it included all of their favorite things plus those little extras that sent it over the top. Truly company worthy and will be making this one again!!
Very good. Next time I'll add some more garlic and lemon juice. Could probably use another plash of Worst sauce too.
WOW...loved the recipe it was delish...didn't have angel hair so used spaghetini...will definately make this again...ps added a wee bit more wine coz i like it in these types of dishes...thanks for the recipe!
EXCELLENT!!!
This was good, but in my opinion it was too sour. I added 2 packets of splenda and some pasta water and it turned out perfectly!
I made this recipe exactly as it was written. It was an amazing sauce, the only caveat was that I made the amount of angel hair as intended and the sauce didn't seem to go far enough. I feel you should double the sauce recipe for 16oz of angel hair. (or halve the pasta, we had tons of extra pasta when we were all done, but the shrimp was gone) I also rubbed my cut lemon on the avocado until ready to serve to slow the browning. Other than that, the recipe was phenomenal! My step-dad-in-law was digging around in the leftovers...for avocado!! (He protested his dislike for it in the beginning, dismissing it as rotten canteloupe.) Highly recommended and very simple. The amount fed us 4 easily w/ leftover pasta. We served with salad and crusty bread.
This was a good recipe! I will likely make it again to play with flavor combinations. I did have a few small changes, mostly because of what I had (or didn't have) on hand. I used pre-cooked shrimp that I took the tails off of. Did not add the salt, because I used salted butter. No white wine, but I did add a little bit of chicken stock. Dried parsley as I didn't have any fresh. And no onion, because of personal preference. When it came time to serve, I grated both Asiago and Pecorino Romano cheeses on top with my microplane. I was a little unsure about this recipe, mostly because of the avocado, but decided I'd give it a try. It turned out pretty darn good! It was a nice change from my standard go-to dinner dishes. My Father (who was over for dinner) also was suspicious when I put the plate in front of him but ended up really enjoying it! One note: 16oz of Angel Hair seemed to be waaaay too much compared to the amount of liquid I ended up with. Probably will only do 1/2 or 3/4 of a package next time. I would definitely recommend trying this if you have never made your own shrimp scampi before.
This was restaurant quality and I even used frozen shrimp! I added them in at the end for about 2-3 mins to heat them up. I also used a half cup of wine instead of the teaspoon it called for, which was recommended by another reviewer. I was shocked at how good the avocado tasted with this. There is no doubt I WILL be making this again! Next time I might try it topped with cherry tomatoes.
I followed the recipe and could not stop eating it after I finished cooking. This is an awesome and easy recipe and taste just like getting it at a restaurant. And my son, a picky eater, also enjoyed it. Thanks!
My husband and I enjoyed this so much we made it two weekends in a row! We didn't have avocado the first week, so tried it with the next. The asiago and avocado make such an amazing difference. We've never had asiago and my husband is not a fan of avocado, but we won't make it without, now. I even took leftovers to work the next day and added the two on top and it was just as good. This is our only scampi recipe from now on! FYI, it is wonderful with whole wheat angel hair pasta.
I've never made scampi before, and this was super-easy. I'm also one of those never-measures people, so the wine ended up being several generous splashes (and the rest of the Pinot in the glass!), and 1/2 juiced small lemon was plenty. The amount of butter seemed extreme: I started my saute w/about a Tbsp of canola oil (or any other mild, high-scorch-point oil will do) and then added about 2 Tbsp salted butter to the sauteeing garlic/shallot (adding the oil helps raise the burn point for butter), and finished it off with about another Tbsp towards the end. The sauce was thick and lovely, and the flavor AMAZING: Sorry, Red Lobster, I'm eating my scampi in from now on!
I used half as much butter and it was still really good. very creative to use avocado & Worchestershire
This delicious and quick! I didn't have onion so I used green onions and 1 tsp of onion powder. I also omitted the white wine and I have to say it was probably the best shrimp scampi I've ever had. I also used Smart Balance butter instead of real butter since I am avoiding dairy and you couldn't even tell. The flavor was amazing. For you shrimp lovers this is a must!
We really liked this dish - it was easy to make and tasted wonderful! Even our 3 year olds loved it!
Added more butter and some broth, needed the extra liquid to coat the pasta
i crave this, its so good!! one of my favorite meals. i also use brown angel hair pasta, i recommend it.
I followed this recipe exacty for my birthday dinner and it was amazing!!! It had a really good garlic butter sauce and the combination with the avacado was great. We ate it with garlic bread and a fresh green salad-the perfect meal!!!
I doubled the recipe to feed a family of 5 and I still felt there wasn't enough liquid to adequatly cover all of the noodles. I did read someones review about adding some of the noodle water for volume, so I'll try doing that next time.
My first time every making this and it turned out well! Tasty.
This tasted nothing like shrimp scampi! I've tried shrimp scampi at many different restaurants and they all are very similar, but this is NOTHING like it! I don't know how it got such good reviews! Never again! If I could rate it no stars I would definitely rate it no stars!
This was VERY good. We really enjoyed it. Even our worker/guest who "doesn't like shrimp" liked this shrimp. Because I didn't have them on hand, I omitted the worchestshire, avacado, and lemon juice and subbed fresh parm for asiago. I can't wait to try it with the "right" stuff. Thanks!!!
Dh loved it more than Red Lobsters! I ommitted the wine and used parmesan cheese instead of asiago. No avacodo or noodles, but served over wild rice instead. I'm drooling just thinking about it. SO GOOD!!!
BF LOVED this. Will definitely be making this one again!
Excellant! My whole family loved this. Only thing I did different was using Parmesian cheese instead of Asiago, because Asiago is very expensive. Otherwise, it was great!!
Absolutey fabulous!
This is a once-a-week meal for us. It's my five year old's favorite and super-easy to make. We serve with whole grain angel hair and toss together with the dish. We sometimes add red and yellow peppers and/or mushrooms. We used imitation butter, and no one can tell the difference. Great recipe!
This recipe is amazing! It's my go-to recipe for special dinner for my husband. I do everything the way the recipe calls for but I add fresh baby spinach, and I add it with all the ingredients EXCEPT the shrimp, I put a lid on the skillet (while on medium heat still) to let the spinach wilt, which only takes 1-2 min. Then I add the shrimp until pink, etc. It's better than any restaurant dish! Don't' skip the asiago or the avocado!
This is a meal that could be served at a restaurant...and it looks the part too. Everyone at our dinner table ate it all up...no leftovers here.
Easy and delicious!! Added fresh red peppers. Loved it!
SO GOOD! I have made it several times now and it is perfect! I didn't add the avocado, and used parm instead of asiago. I made a vegetarian scampi one time too and instead of shrimp, used tomatoes and broccoli. This is a great addition to my meal rotations!
I concurn with reviewer,Jessielude. Depending on how much you want to prepare, the sauce should be doubled or the angel hair pasta halved. As it, the quantities don't match. We also had a lot of leftover pasta. Despite that minor flaw, this recipe is elegant and delicious, a superb flavor, which I served with Parmesan Garlic Bread.
My daughter and I had this for dinner tonight. This is a very good dish. We omit the avacado because we do not like it. We used asiago cheese and doubled the wet ingredients to make it a little wettier. We reduced the salt(a pinch)and added red bell peppers and baby bella mushrooms. We also added Mrs. Dash lemon pepper and chopotle pepper on the shrimp for seasoning. Soooooooo good. Enjoy
I made this last night and WOW what a hit! I followed the recipe but also added a little bit of cilantro and mushrooms. Hubby was very pleased and said that it was a "keeper". He even got out the recipe cards so I could write it down. LOL!!
Amazing! My husband and I wanted to enjoy a restaurant-quality meal right in our own kitchen. This recipe hit the spot!
Will definitely make again.
I loved this recipe!! Delicious!! The only thing that I would change is the amount of salt. It was a little too much salt.
Really nice flavor. I added sliced mushrooms to make more interesting.
Anything with fresh shrimp is tasty. If this was just a way to cook shrimp, it'd get my stamp of approval. But the utterly insane amount of butter in this made the idea of sauce impossible.
I used I can't believe it's not butter, whole wheat pasta and sub'd Parmigiano-Reggiano for the Asiago. This was absolutely delicious. The avocado added a wonderful texture.
Surprisingly, this turned out delicious despite not having garlic or asiago. So we can't wait to try this with both. We used garlic powder since we somehow didn't have garlic cloves in the frig. The sauce was wonderful.
Very good, but next time I will leave out the asiago. It was very overpowering.
This was an excellent dish. I followed the recipe exactly although I halved the quantities for just the two of us. I ended up adding a whole avocado as it was a very small one. Regarding the salt quantity - the recipe now shows 1 tsp of salt but next time I would even reduce that amount a bit. When I drained the pasta, I kept a small bit of the liquid in the pot to keep the pasta moist, while I finished off the shrimp- that moisture combined with the sauce made this one mighty fine dish. I'll be making it again. Absolutely delicious. Kudos and thanks to "Slipmaloney".
Extra garlic, but everything else is the same. Love it
This scampi is the truth!
this is great! added pepper flakes and ommited wine
Delicious! Followed recipe except I used 3 tbs butter and 1/4 c olive oil instead of all butter. Sauce turned out so good! We felt the texture of the avocado was not appropriate to the rest of the dish, and it didn't make sense to us in the overall taste of the dish. Will make again without it!
This was pretty good! I thought the addition of avocado sounded really strange at first, but I tried it and it was definately delicious! I mixed all the pasta and shrimp with sauce together and topped with the avocado and asiago cheese. My only tip is to make sure to use unsalted butter since you add a whole tablespoon of salt.
This recipe is awesome. I love shrimp scampi, but this recipe blew my socks off it was so good. I make it often.
Great dish and really easy! I didn't add any avacado and used parmesan, otherwise went by the recipe. Thanks!
Delicious !! Butter. Garlic, Lemons and Shrimp. All in perfect proportion!
This was very good! I skipped the avocado since I didn't have any on hand, but the sauce went very good with shrimp and pasta. I added fresh tomatoes and loads more garlic since we are garlic lovers in this house.
This was very easy to make. And I used more wine then was suppose to lol.
I give this 5 stars- It is easy. I used frozen shrimp to save time. I also added more than 1 tablespoon of wine, what 's the point with just 1 tblp. I added ~ 1/2 cup wine. Wonderful. The avacado really add color and a nice taste.
excellent recipe. great just as is!
This recipe was great! Didn't have parsley, so I substituted coriander/cilantro leaves instead...wonderful!
