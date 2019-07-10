Ultimate Shrimp Scampi

This was a good recipe! I will likely make it again to play with flavor combinations. I did have a few small changes, mostly because of what I had (or didn't have) on hand. I used pre-cooked shrimp that I took the tails off of. Did not add the salt, because I used salted butter. No white wine, but I did add a little bit of chicken stock. Dried parsley as I didn't have any fresh. And no onion, because of personal preference. When it came time to serve, I grated both Asiago and Pecorino Romano cheeses on top with my microplane. I was a little unsure about this recipe, mostly because of the avocado, but decided I'd give it a try. It turned out pretty darn good! It was a nice change from my standard go-to dinner dishes. My Father (who was over for dinner) also was suspicious when I put the plate in front of him but ended up really enjoying it! One note: 16oz of Angel Hair seemed to be waaaay too much compared to the amount of liquid I ended up with. Probably will only do 1/2 or 3/4 of a package next time. I would definitely recommend trying this if you have never made your own shrimp scampi before.