Spring Strawberry Spinach Salad

325 Ratings
  • 5 257
  • 4 56
  • 3 9
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This fresh strawberry and spinach salad is tossed with a sweet poppy seed dressing.

By Mona

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
14 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix the spinach and strawberries.

    Advertisement

  • In a blender, place the sugar, salt, vinegar, and oil, and blend until smooth. Stir in the poppy seeds. Pour over the spinach and strawberries, and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
624 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 32g; fat 55.9g; sodium 651.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022