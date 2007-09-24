Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling

Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.

Recipe by Heather Fantasia

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
2 to 3 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
Directions

  • Drain and rinse chickpeas. Pour chickpeas into a medium size mixing bowl and mash with a fork. Mix in celery, onion, mayonnaise (to taste), lemon juice, dill, salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 9.3g; carbohydrates 43.5g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 1.7mg; sodium 576.1mg. Full Nutrition
