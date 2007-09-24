Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling

Serve this tasty sandwich spread on crusty whole grain rolls or pita bread, with lettuce and tomato. Other raw, chopped vegetables can be substituted for the celery. Your favorite salad dressing can be substituted for the mayo.
I'm in love with this. I made it last night and let it sit in the fridge for a day, that may have helped. Tonight I warmed some Turkish flatbread in the oven, spread the chickpea filling on it generously, threw some halved cherry tomatoes and thin slices of cucumber on and drizzled with a bit of light yoghurt. Then wrapped it all up burrito-style. After the first bite I thought it was a nice 4 star spread, but it kept tasting better and better with each bite. Now I am finding it hard no to attack the leftovers with a spoon and eat up the whole lot. So good. Wonderful texture, the dill works great (esecially with the salad and yoghurt) and its so healthy. Fingerlicking good. Thanks.
My vegetarian sister taught me to make this several years ago. It's a great sandwich filling and also tastes delicious as a filling for stuffed tomatoes (very pretty topped with fresh parsley). I make mine in the food processor and always add a dash of Tabasco to it. We've also made it with Dijon mustard replacing the lemon juice... very versatile and yummy recipe!
WOW!!! This was fantastic!!! I am so glad I finally tried this recipe, because it was perfect for a light summer dinner. I omitted the celery (personal preference) and used less onions. I used fat free mayo, no sugar added relish, and the dill weed and lemon were perfect!! mashing the chickpeas took some time (I tried using a mixer... not the best idea. There were chickpeas firing everywhere!) but it was all well worth it! We used it to fill pitas, along with romaine and tomato slices. Thanks so much for the great recipe!! With 3 vegetarians and 3 non-veg, we all agreeded it was simply amazing!!! My Grandmother didn't even realize it wasn't tuna!
WOW is the only word that describes this sandwich. This was delicious. It was so good that I was eating it straight out of the bowl. I served this filling on a toasted whole wheat pita with lettuce and tomato. To keep the chick peas moist, just add a few TB of the liquid in the can along with your mayonnaise. Mine was very moist by doing this. Thank you for offering this healthy alternative.
This was pretty good. I did add one large chopped garlic dill, a teaspoon garlic powder and one chopped organic hard boiled egg. I did not use the whole onion, just a few green onions. My littlest loved this, too, believe it or not. I was shocked. I spread his on Dave's Killer Bread but I had mine spread on cucumber slices. NOTE: I used olive oil mayonnaise and I did need an extra tablespoon. Next time, I might add a little dijon and a few shakes Frank's Hot Sauce. I also used organic garbanzo beans.
Heather, this was SO good! Threw the beans into my food processor, added a tad more lemon and lots of garlic. I sliced whole wheat pitas into triangles, baked them in the oven until nice and crispy and used them as a dipping device for the wonderful bean mixture! Incredible and thank you!
Super healthful and a great alternative to tuna fish or egg salad. I served it with leaves of romaine lettuce and tomato, to make lettuce wraps. I thought the lemon juice was a bit overpowering, next time I might halve it. I will also add some chopped carrot and garlic powder and maybe sub green onion for regular onion, just for more color.
This is pretty tasty for someone who eats hummus almost every single day. Seriously. I added lots of garlic and about a half cup of salsa. Tasty!!
This is a wonderful substitute for peanut butter! I keep some in the fridge for a quick snack to spread on crackers, veggies or bread!
My husband and I really enjoyed this. We are always looking for healthy low-fat alternatives. I added some non-fat sour cream to make it more spreadable. It was good on a pita with some crunchy dill pickles. Thanks Heather
This was so good!!! I was hesitant to try it because of the simple ingredients but I am glad I did! Will make often! I used like 1/4 onion instead of half and left out the pepper. I also cut the onion and celery in very small pieces so it could blend well.
I added a lot to this recipe.. added 1 tsp mustard, 1 extra T mayo, 1/2t curry powder, 2T organic sweet relish, and a pinch of paprika. Also added some raisins. Was absolutely AMAZING. Served on toasted whole-wheat bread, but would be excellent on pita bread. UPDATE: After sitting in the fridge for a couple of days, it tastes even BETTER.
Very easy to make, but I was a bit hesitant about putting in the beans as is without cooking them to soften them. I still made as is to see how they'd turn out, and as I expected, they were extremely hard to digest. The beans were still a bit hard and as another reviewer said, they really do give you a tummy ache for a few days! I never use canned beans without first boiling them for a few minutes after rinsing, and I will never try to do so again! So...if we were to boil the beans for about 10 minutes before mixing with the rest, this would be a 5 star filling. The flavours were really good, and I would play aroud with the spices each time. Good change on regular tuna sandwitches. We could not eat the leftovers due to their uncomfortable crunchiness, so I ended up putting the mix in a skilled with some water and cooked them until soft, and added some eggs to them to make a nice omelet the next day. That was delicious!
This was great, although I had to make a few changes. I squeezed I half fresh lemon and put 4tbsp of light mayo to make it a little more moist. I also added some garlic powder....it came out totally yummers!
Although this recipe looked good and I will try another time, I was in the mood for something more greek. I used this recipe as a base recipe. To the mashed chick peas I added purple onion, minced garlic, celery, red pepper, lemon juice, mayonaise, seas. salt, pepper, greek seasoning (also found on this site) and some greek salad dressing to get the right consistency. I let the mixture sit in frig overnite for the the flavors to blend. Put this mixure in a pita with some romaine and feta cheese and it was a wonderful tasting meal. I used a pastry blender to cut up the chick peas and it worked very well. Will try tzatziki sauce instead of mayo next time and some black olives as well!!!
Love it~ I am on a chickpea bender and this was just perfect! I agree with another commentor that this just gets better as it sits.....leave it regrigerated overnite if you can. Did mine with red onion, celery, red pepper, mayo, dijon and lemon. Ate it on a pita bread and YUMMO!
I thought this was fantastic, and it has endless options for variety. I used green onions and just threw in a handful..probably 2 or 3 tablespoons or so. I don't like celery, so I omitted that. And I used Veganaise and added just a dash of soy sauce and a dash of liquid smoke to it and mixed before adding to chickpeas. I pulsed the chickpeas and the green onion in the food processor for a few seconds to get a very coarse chop--my preference for consistency rather than mashed. I also omitted the dill. I served on WW bread with pea shoots and fresh tomato. This will be a regular in my lunch rotation, and I'll definitely be experimenting!
I changed this up a bit based on what I had on hand. I was stuck home today with a sick child and didn't want to get him out, and I have been wanting to try this, but I didn't have the celery. I ended up taking my can of chick peas, and warming over med/hi heat in a small sauce pan until warm. I then drained and mashed with my hand masher. I then sauteed half a chopped onion, 2 minced garlic cloves, about 1/8 cup of sun dried tomatoes (maybe a little more), and some fresh parsley in a little olive oil (I didn't measure it), and added this to the chick peas, then added a tsp of dijon mustard and a Tbsp of mayo. OH MY GOSH! This was SOOOO GOOD! I had it on toasted bread, and I could have eaten it all, but I had to stop myself! I will make this again and again!
As written, this didn't do it for me. Criticisms others have made of dryness and blandness seem valid. Given that I was looking for something to be able to take to work for lunch I did omit the onion. I tasted a forkful from the food processor bowl and knew that I wouldn't eat this. Rather than throw it, I decided to try and salvage it by doctoring. I added more mayo, more celery, 2 hard boiled eggs, and quite a bit of pickle and some pickle juice. It's much more like a tuna salad this way, but without the fishy tuna flavor that I also try to avoid at work. After all the adjustng, I ended up with something I liked and that I'll probably repeat.
I made this exactly as written with the exception of using two green onions. It's fabulous! I will make this one often. I wouldn't change a thing, but it would be easy to mix it up with different addtitions. Thank you so much for sharing a healthy AND delicious recipe. P.S. I found it hard to mash the chickpeas with a fork so instead used my food processor for just a few seconds.
A great staple for lunch! Cheap, delicious, forgiving recipe, and it doesn't stink up the office and easy to mix up. Not a fan of dill, so I usually leave it out. Tastes great with some curry powder and cayenne, or a splash of bbq sauce or mustard if you want to mix it up.
Excellent! Double recipe, doesn't make much as is. Used chopped matchstick carrots for added color, as well as half green onion/regular onion. Mash beans slightly--no need to make it a paste! Slightly mashed gives it wonderful texture! Served on toasted wheat bread with some dijon mustard and lettuce! Yum-O!
This is really tasty! First time I made it I added a touch of garlic powder and curry. Topped with cucumbers instead of lettuce and served on crusty Italian bread. Man O man was it good. Second time I added a spicy chipolte seasoning, omitted the onion, added more lemon juice and garlic salt. Toasted french bread slices with some melted butter and topped the bread with the filling. Served them at a party as an appetizer and holy cow! everyone LOVED them. Even the meat eating men! You can even puree the spread in your food processor and serve with crackers as a dip! YUMMY
I can honestly say, I totally didn't care for this. Granted I tried 3 times and thought maybe it was the the brand of garbanzo beans I bought, but as I like all the ingredients, I didn't like them together in this dish. The combination really was a put off with my taste buds. I found all 3 times I had to add extra mayo to combined with and the lemon juice was just to much for my liking. It made it overly sour. It really over powered any dill taste to it what so ever. I'm sorry I won't be making this again.
I tweaked this a bit, but the only significant change was that I needed to add quite a bit more mayonnaise for it to hold together and not be dry. It's really good though and surprisingly similar to tuna. I will definitely make it again, what a clever idea :)
I absolutely loved this. I added some sweet relish to the mix and left out the raw onion. I had it with some wholewheat crackers and salad and yes it is addictive....luckily I only made a small amount. I'm making it again tonight for dinner. I will probably try it with tortilla chips and carrot and celery sticks.
This is an excellent combination of flavors. Instead of celery and dill weed, I added chopped dill pickle (I'm not a fan of celery in salads, but I still wanted the crunch) and a sprinkle of dill seed. I also used half a shallot instead of onion, for a milder flavor. I served it on onion rolls (ha!) with alfalfa sprouts. It's also delicious on veggie-flavored wheat crackers, or even by itself. I'll definitely keep this for a quick, healthy meal.
This recipe is awesome!!! Ive made it numerous times....sandwiches, chip dip, naan, crackers.....you can use it so many ways!! I generally follow the directions to a tee but sometimes add another tablespoon of mustard and I add a little bit of juice from the beans. LOVE!!
We made this pretty much as the recipe called for, except we didn't have any celery, and we used lime juice instead of lemon juice. We also added a little more mayo than it called for and used fresh dill instead of dried. I highly recommend fresh dill, because the dill flavor and aroma is more pronounced. Hopefully we will have celery next time we make it. It tasted like egg salad (in fact, I believe it is BETTER than egg salad!) We filled whole wheat pita bread with it and ate it that way. My teenagers really liked it, so we will definitely make it again.
This turned out really well! I must agree with a few other people when they say its missing something. However, I made mine as a filling for pita bread. I would layer some lettuce, the chickpea filling, some cucumbers, cheese, and a little drizzle of italian dressing inside the pita bread and munch it down. With all those other ingredients in with the pita, it was pretty darn yummy. :)
I had my doubts because I am new to this vegetarian thing, but this is really really good. I mashed the beans, but not to a paste, they still had some substance to them. Added 2 stalks of celery and a bit more light mayo (it seemed dry). You really could not tell much of a difference between this and chicken or tuna salad. Something I will keep on hand in the fridge. Thanks~
I made this for 5 but put in too much onion - next time, FOLLOW DIRECTIONS! Spent 10 minutes trying to scoop out the extra onion. This is a pretty good recipe, although I had trouble mashing the garbanzo beans w/ a fork, as the directions indicated. If I made this again, I'd probably use a blender. I prefer the Holiday Chicken recipe to this, just 'cause I love my meat, but this is still a good vegetarian recipe. The dill gives it a nice flavor, but there's still something missing. Next time, I'd try adding shredded cheese or something to give it more oomph.
I dry sauteed the chickpeas with half an onion and some minced garlic to bring out the flavors more (especially in the onion). Then I took a little under half the mixture and hand mashed it. Mixed everything together, omitted the celery (not a personal fave) and added some coarse brown mustard...Thanks for the great idea!
Surprisingly delicious! I used cilantro instead of dill and added red pepper- very similar to tuna salad but minus the tuna- I'm a vegetarian who is trying to eat less soy and more beans so this one is a definite keeper!
I was skeptical because I am not a vegetarian, I only moderately like chickpeas, and am not a big fan of dill. I am, however, pretty open-minded culinarily speaking. I have to say, I tried this and I LOVE IT! I actually experience cravings for it! It is wonderful on pumpernickel and on hoagie rolls!!!
This was good. I would give it 4.5 stars if I could! I brought it to a training class for natural health professionals...served it with organic rice crackers. Some people asked if it was tuna fish. Can be addicting!! Great for vegetarians! :)
We enjoyed this on whole wheat bread with pickles, sprouts and red bell peppers. We're not crazy about lemon and dill in some things so we left that out and didn't miss it. We plan to add some jalapenos next time.
A fabulous recipe. I use less dill and also add a dab of mustard to suit my personal taste. I also coursely chop the beans to give the filling a "meatier" texture. I shared this recipe with my oldest daughter, who served it at a luncheon. Lots of compliments, including several who thought it was chicken salad! I also adjusted it for my youngest daughter and her family who are vegan. Versatile, delicious and addicting. Thanks for sharing.
This was great!! I used green onions instead of regular onion but otherwise kept the recipe as written and it was fantastic! I served it in pita bread with lettuce & tomato. Easy & delicious! My beans didn't mash well with a fork so after a couple of tries I just squished them with my hands. I let it sit for a couple of hours in the fridge before eating and it was perfect! Thank you!
It's been said before but WOW! This makes such a great sandwich. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars is because I did add pickle relish to the recipe and a dash of sea salt. I am also a vegan so instead of mayo I used veganaise. Throw everything in the food processor and its so simple! It reminded me of the egg salad sandwiches my mom used to make. Love It!!!
Just wanted to put my two cents worth in. My wife is not a vegetarian but also is not a meat lover (as I am!). I have made this several times for her and she loves it. It is also a very satisfying meal for me. We usually eat it as a wrap with a little lettuce and cheese. Goes great with some grilled veggies or a nice salad.
Used a food processor on the chickpeas but should have let it chop a little longer as the texture wasn't as smooth as I would have liked. I added the lemon juice, salt, pepper, onion powder, dill pickles, olive oil, baby carrots and water chestnuts (also used the processor), and a little mayo. Served it in a Flax n' Grains pita pocket with a slice of tomato and a few dashes of hot sauce, very good!
I think the recipe calls for too much onion and too little mayo. I added probably another teaspoon of mayo and it's still a little dry, but in the interest of trying to keep it on the healthy side I didn't add any more. I also only used about a quarter of an onion and that is plenty. Lastly, I added quite a bit of garlic to make this more exciting. Still needed some tomato and hot sauce to pull it together for me. Thanks for the recipe, I think it's a good base but needs a bit of tweaking.
This was wonderful! I left out the lemon juice because I'm not a big fan of the citrus bite, but it was great. I recommend a little less onion and a little more dill and celery but either way this was a great recipe. I had it on a marble rye pumpernickel bread and that was a fantastic combination.
awesome! New to being vegetarian and I was skeptical about chick peas in a sandwich. I let it sit for a day at the suggestion of other reviewers and added a tad extra mayo (i'll try fat free sour cream next time instead) and sliced tomatos on whole wheat. YUM!!
Absolutely a keeper. I roasted the chickpeas in a non-stick skillet for about 5 minutes, let cool, then followed the recipe as written. I believe roasting the chickpeas first brings out its flavor. Also, I used only about 1 tsp of lemon juice. I will be making this again, and again. Thank you!
When I stopped eating meat, I really missed chicken salad. :( That was several years ago.... I was THRILLED to find this recipe! It really has the texture and flavor I missed from chicken salad. I doubled the mayo (I used miracle whip) and diced veggies, for my personal preference. I did try it before adding the additional mayo and veggies and enjoyed it quite a bit as written. I didn't change anything else. It's a keeper and a staple in my fridge. I've tried it on toasted bread, pitas and crackers. Very versatile!
I made it as described in the recipe but found that it was WAY too much onion. I had to take out a bunch of it after it was mixed up because the onion flavour was overwhelming. I suggest less onion and to dice it up really fine. It was a light tasty spread/salad that will probably taste stronger the next day.
I really enjoyed this. I used a purple onion but did not measure it (because I know what I like by looking), and I used Hellman's Light Mayo. I would love to add diced red pepper and grated carrot next time. I added up all numbers and the entire recipe as I made it came out to be 10 PointsPlus on Weight Watchers. Very good on multigrain crackers as well as Pepperidge Farm Deli Flats. Makes a generous sandwich. This recipe could easily be divided into 4 servings and still be plenty.
This is a great recipe. I had some leftover chicpeas from making hummus. I boil the whole bag which gives you about 6 cups of peas for the price of one can !! I used fresh cooked peas and a dash of garlic powder. Very good for lunch. Healthy, easy and inexpensive; what more could you want?
I cooked a cup of garbanzo beans from scratch and so doubled the ingredients to add. I added a bit more lemon juice and another tablespoon of Miracle whip. Served it on toasted whole wheat bread with lettuce and carrot sticks. It's the bomb! I'm sure it will be even better tomorrow, when the flavors have a chance to meld. I'm a long-time vegetarian, so happy to find another lunch option. Thanks for sharing!
Great flavor. I didn't have a chance to let it marinate in the fridge before trying it, but we'll have the remainder tomorrow for lunch, and I have a feeling the flavors will be even stronger. We added reduced fat feta cheese and served it on a whole grain wrap with baby spinach. Delicious.
I made this for lunch for me and my husband today. We served this open faced on lightly toasted whole grain bread with a slice of tomato on top. I wasn't sure at first if this would be good, but I actually really liked it. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is my first review. A recipe has to REALLY knock my socks off and surprise me to illicit this type of response. I am not a vegetarian, which makes this review even more amazing. I loved loved loved this. Like, loved it in a way that I had to walk out of the kitchen because I was rapidly shoveling it into my mouth with a spoon and couldnt stop. It is like tuna or chicken salad but without the weird canned fish taste. I pretty much followed the recipe without actually measuring anything. Just a dump, stir and taste method. This will be a new staple in my lunch sandwich rotations.
After seeing this on the Recipe Buzz numerous times I finally tried it. I drained the chickpeas but didn't bother rinsing because I bought a low-sodium can. I am not a big fan of dill seasoning so I used 1 tsp instead of 1 Tblsp. I did like the light flavor of the mayo, lemon juice, and dill on the chickpeas. However, I did only use 1/3 of the dill suggested and a little more mayo would have been even better as it was a tad dry. The main problem however was with the onion which overpowered the flavor and texture of the chickpeas! I even used half the amount suggested. The celery seemed slightly out of place to. I wouldn't want to eat that much raw onion, especially for lunch. I may make it again with just the chickpeas, lemon juice, a little more mayo, and just a little dill. It is fine as a simple bean salad. The chickpeas just can't compeat with the onions and crunch of the onions and celery. They were the only taste and texture recognizable in the sandwich spread in my opinion.
This was delicious. I had to have two helpings at lunch. I left out the onions since I don't like raw onions and used a bit of onion powder instead. Also, vegenaise instead of mayo. I filled wheat tortillas and melted a bit of soy cheese on top. Vegan tuna melt! Very good! Thanks.
I like dill, but don't love it. So I made this following the recipe the first time and it was very good. I liked the consistency. Then last night I made it with cumin and cyanne pepper instead of dill and it was amazing. I also like to add carrot and green pepper to the mixture. This recipe is the perfect use for a slap chop.
I was skeptical...but this fake chicken salad is WONDERFUL! I sadly didn't have any celery, but I put in my usual apples, pecans, garlic powder, red curry powder, salt and pepper and it came out tasting as if it were tuna or chicken salad! I'm so happy to of found this recipe. I will use it again and "preach" the meatless good news to others.
Excellent base recipe!! I'm sure this recipe would be excellent just as is, but I added some hot sauce, chopped almonds, and grapes for a little sweetness. I also used green onions instead and added a little bit of mustard. Served it with romaine on whole wheat bread...YUM! I'm sure it will be even better tomorrow after the flavors have time to meld! I will definitely be making this again! Thanks!
I used yogurt instead of mayo, since it's much better for you. This was a refershing lunch. I put it in pitas with some tomatoes and lettuce. I enjoyed the texture. I left out the onion as I don't like raw onion and added extra celery (I love the crunch). I will make this again. Nice, light and healthy. A con: not much on the flavor. Some jalapeno would be delicious diced up in it to give it some kick.
This really is the best version of its kind! I personally like to add some sweet-n-hot pepper rings (diced up) for that tangy "somthin extra" but it's amazing as is! Thxs so much for posting this one:)
I made this today for lunch. It is delightfully refreshing. I made it with Helmans light mayonaise. I only used 1/2 tsp of dill which is my preference. I mashed the chickpeas with a potato masher instead of a fork. I would make this again. Thank you FISHLOVE.
