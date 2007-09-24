Vegetarian Chickpea Sandwich Filling

After seeing this on the Recipe Buzz numerous times I finally tried it. I drained the chickpeas but didn't bother rinsing because I bought a low-sodium can. I am not a big fan of dill seasoning so I used 1 tsp instead of 1 Tblsp. I did like the light flavor of the mayo, lemon juice, and dill on the chickpeas. However, I did only use 1/3 of the dill suggested and a little more mayo would have been even better as it was a tad dry. The main problem however was with the onion which overpowered the flavor and texture of the chickpeas! I even used half the amount suggested. The celery seemed slightly out of place to. I wouldn't want to eat that much raw onion, especially for lunch. I may make it again with just the chickpeas, lemon juice, a little more mayo, and just a little dill. It is fine as a simple bean salad. The chickpeas just can't compeat with the onions and crunch of the onions and celery. They were the only taste and texture recognizable in the sandwich spread in my opinion.