Baked Tilapia in Garlic and Olive Oil

This dish was so easy and had quite a bit of flavor. First I washed the Tilapia then I coated it with Garlic like it says then I poured the 3 Tsp's of olive oil over the the fish making sure it was all coated nicely with the oil. Then I cut up my vidalia onion into chunks like the picture showed sprinkled it with some course sea salt and placed it in the refrigerator for 5 hours to marinate. I left off the black pepper and the cayenne pepper and it still had great flavor. Comments from my dinner guests were "this tastes great!" "it is so nice and moist" "I can't believe you did not cover it and it did not burn...". The fish was cooked as said however, I did not transfer from the marinade dish I used the same dish that the fish was marinading in not sure if that made a difference and I also used EVOO olive oil from Chile. Easy and Delicious!