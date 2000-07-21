Baked Tilapia in Garlic and Olive Oil

Baked tilapia, marinated in garlic and olive oil. If you prefer to grill, get your grill hot and put the fish on aluminum foil; grill until desired doneness is reached.

Recipe by Stephen Carroll

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Rub the fish fillets with the crushed garlic, then place them in a shallow, non-reactive dish. Spoon the olive oil over the fish until they are coated. Place the onion on top of the fish. Cover the fish and refrigerate overnight to allow the fish to soak in the marinade.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • If baking the fish, transfer it to a 9x13 inch baking dish along with the olive oil, garlic, and onion. Sprinkle the fish with the cayenne or white pepper. If you are grilling the fish, wrap the fish and oil, garlic, onion, and pepper in aluminum foil.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees F) for 30 minutes.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 73.5mg. Full Nutrition
