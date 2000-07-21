Baked Tilapia in Garlic and Olive Oil

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 3.6g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 73.5mg. Full Nutrition
Very tasty! I prepared mine a little differently of course, I can't help myself. I sliced my onions thin rather than chopping or dicing. I used a 5 pepper spice blend rather than cayenne. I laid the filets on top of some pre-cooked bacon I had leftover from breakfast. For the ingrediants, I added the oil, garlic, onions, salt and pepper to a small microwaveable container. I mixed these items together and cooked on high for 2 minutes, stirring half way through. I laid the bacon in the casserole dish, the filets on top, then covered with the oil/onion/garlic mix. I refridgerated for only an hour, then added an appropriate amount of 5 spice blend and covered with foil. I baked for the recommended 30 minutes. It was excellent, my husband loved it and so did I! I'll definately serve this or any variation of it again!
This dish was quite bland when I made it according to the directions. I made it another night as we had lots of tilapia from a trip to Costco. I salted BOTH sides of the fish and added Italian seasoning before laying it on the aluminum foil which I brushed with olive oil. I would also recommend tenting the fish with a layer of foil to keep it from drying out. I also went heavier with the garlic - 3 times the amount and gave it a few sprays with "I can't believe it's not Butter." It was quite tasty that way.
Very tasty! I prepared mine a little differently of course, I can't help myself. I sliced my onions thin rather than chopping or dicing. I used a 5 pepper spice blend rather than cayenne. I laid the filets on top of some pre-cooked bacon I had leftover from breakfast. For the ingrediants, I added the oil, garlic, onions, salt and pepper to a small microwaveable container. I mixed these items together and cooked on high for 2 minutes, stirring half way through. I laid the bacon in the casserole dish, the filets on top, then covered with the oil/onion/garlic mix. I refridgerated for only an hour, then added an appropriate amount of 5 spice blend and covered with foil. I baked for the recommended 30 minutes. It was excellent, my husband loved it and so did I! I'll definately serve this or any variation of it again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2005
This is my new favorite recipe for Tilapia. I did modify the recipe to suit my taste buds. I didn't marinade this at all. I used my roasted garlic and spread two cloves on each piece of fish, added black pepper and salt. Drizzled olive oil and chili oil (Chinese grocer carry this) on fish. The last thing I added was Pappy's Rub on top of the onions (like a canjun spice mix). I used my mandolin slicer to thinly slice the onions. Baked for 30 minutes and broiled another 10 minutes. The onions taste more like onions rings when they are broiled and get crunchy. We ate 6 pieces between the two of us. DEEEEVine.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
01/11/2003
This was great. I marinated it only about 4 hours and baked it, serving it atop wilted spinach. I used less onion and added some basil. Next time I fix it I will add a little less olive oil (there was a LOT in the dish after cooking). I haven't had much luck fixing fish, although I order it frequently when dining out; now this will become a regular at our house!
I loved this recipe, however, I made a few minor changes. I minced my garlic and diced my onions very finely. Then I put them in a small bowl (custard cup) and added olive oil and then microwaved it for a minute. The poured that the fish and left it in the fridge for 24 hours. I baked it for 25 minuted regular and then added fresh parmesean cheese for the last 5 minutes. My 3yr old and 2 yr old eat this better than chicken and usually eat more than one piece each. This is a regular on our menu.
I added a little fresh lemon juice,and some fresh tyme. I only got to marinate it for an hour. So next time i will definitley marinate longer and add salt and pepper. The kids actually liked it! And my husband loved it! I will be making this more often now that I found a simple recipe.
This dish was quite bland when I made it according to the directions. I made it another night as we had lots of tilapia from a trip to Costco. I salted BOTH sides of the fish and added Italian seasoning before laying it on the aluminum foil which I brushed with olive oil. I would also recommend tenting the fish with a layer of foil to keep it from drying out. I also went heavier with the garlic - 3 times the amount and gave it a few sprays with "I can't believe it's not Butter." It was quite tasty that way.
This recipe was a big hit. We don't really like onions with our fish, so we left them out. Also, to avoid the overnight portion of this recipe, we skipped the marinade. Instead, we rubbed minced garlic on both sides of the fish and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper. Then we sliced thin pats of butter (about 2-3 tablespoons worth) and laid them over the tilapia before baking. Very easy and came out great. Thanks so much for sharing!
I had never made Tilapia before this and this recipe was a hit. I had to make a second pan, my kids and husband loved it. The first pan I let marinate all night, but of course the second went straight to the oven, we couldn't tell a difference. Will probably skip marinating next time.
I make this often, we love it! I rarely marinate longer than a few minutes and it still comes out tasty. I used chopped garlic and sprinkle it all over the fish. I disagree with one review- this does NOT need salt. My husband is on a low sodium diet and this is one of the few recipes I love that is no salt.
I LOVE this dish! I had never made tilapia before and this was so easy, moist, and delicious. I usually don't have time to marinate over night, so I saute the onions and garlic in the oil and some butter for a few minutes then add to the fish and bake. Its perfection!
I was totally surprised by my "meat-and-potatoes" boyfriend's reaction to this recipe--he loved it!! He even asks for it on a regular basis! I didn't get to marinate it for more than an hour, but that was just fine. I also seasoned the fish with salt and pepper before baking. A definite keeper!
Did not have time to marinate overnight. I used fillet of sole because that is what we like. Put them on a meat platter, sprinkled with garlic powder, Old Bay, and cayenne pepper. Drizzled olive oil over the fillets, put slices of onion on top. Covered with saran wrap and refrigerated for 1 1/2 hrs. It was too hot to use the oven so I turned the grill on outside, med-low. Used a large piece of heavy duty foil and transferred the fish and oil onto to foil, sealed tightly. Cooked on preheated grill for 10 minutes. Great recipe.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 1 stars
05/12/2005
I won't make this again - it was a disappointment. Where's the salt? Where's the pepper? Where's the flavor? Fish tastes best when it is fresh; ideally, it should be used the same day it is purchased. Marinating the tilapia did nothing to add to the dish's flavor; it just made the fish another day older.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/01/2000
This is a quick and easy to make dinner. Add a little lemon juice for an extra zing.
Pretty good. I've never had tilapia before and chose this recipe. I think I will try tilapia again, but with a different recipe. This was a good place to start though. Very simple. Onions didn't get cooked enough, so we just scraped them off and didn't eat them. Was very tender and easy to eat. My 2 year old loved it!
My husband and I have been making our tilapia like this forever. It is the best. Another great way to do it is in a tightly wrapped foil packet on the grill, and we frequently replace or add to the onions with other veggies (green beans, zucchini, etc). Salt makes it even better.
You really gotta like garlic and onion more than fish to like this recipe, I didn't get the bland thing most talked about, all I tasted was garlic & onion. The Broiled Tilipia Parmesan from Phoebe on this site is much better than this recipe, I gave it three stars because my hubby liked it, but I will stick to the other recipe from now on!
This was my first time baking with fish, and having Tilapia. My roommate and I both loved the recipe. We didn't have any onion, added a little extra garlic, some basil, and black pepper instead of cayenne pepper. It turned out great!
I made this with cod instead of tilapia and added a little more garlic than called for because I love it. I think this is a great recipe. I know others have said it was bland, but I didn't feel that way. It has a light and simple flavor, and is simply delicious!
Awesome. I didn't marinade because I don't think fish needs to be marinaded. I put the olive oil with melted butter in a baking dish, rubbed the fish on both sides in butter/oil, put lemon juice over all and then sprinkled both side with garlic powder and roasted onion granules and baked as directed. - turned out great!
I really liked this recipe, my husband hates fish and he was asking if we could have it again tommorrow! I did add my own touch to it though, I only used 1/4 of an onion and i added paprika, a pinch of tyme with some cajun spices I found this gave it a good kick and some wonderfull flavours!
Quick and easy to prepare. Read the directions carefully though...towards the bottom of the recipe it says to "refrigerate 8 hours or more"...so much for having it right then and there! Delicious! I have served this more than once in my house.
I made this recipe in the kitchen and it didn't turn out very well. The vegetables, particularly the onions, were undercooked even though I actually cooked it 5 minutes longer than specified because my wife likes fish well done. As a leftover I scraped the remaining onions off of the fish and cooked them for about 10 minutes in a little olive oil which made them better, but even so it was not a very good dish.
I'm loathe to write a poor review, but we didn't care for this very much. Admittedly, it was my first attempt to cook or eat tilapia, and the fish was frozen, so maybe that's to blame, but this was really garlicy, even for a girl who loves garlic.
I didn't have time to marinate and had to substitute an ingredient or two, but even then, it was great! This was the first time I baked fish and it was perfect. I further complimented it with a glass of Chardonnay. Thanks!
I put my spin on this one! I sauteed olive oil,garlic,celery,green pepper and onions. Removed everything but the oil. Placed four Tilapia fillets in the pan and seared both sides. Placed the veggies back into pan and added jar of salsa and 1 1/2 c water. Let it simmer about 20 minutes.Last five minutes I added some blended cheese. It was delicious served over rice! with a side salad!
I made this dish the other day and really wasn't too impressed. I thought it had way too much garlic and onion (which I normally love), and it was missing something......maybe salt? My husband on the other hand loved it and thought it was the best fish I ever made! After he was finished eating it, he did comment that when I made it again, cut back on the onion a little bit!
VERY easy to make. It is a little watery, but it could be because I didn't dry the fish off with a paper towel. The flavor is mild, next time I may add more minced garlic. Quick and easy recipe though!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2005
very light and easy to cook, fish turned out great
The recipe was an ease to make. I ALWAYS, season my foods before cooking or marinating so it didn't come out blan to me at all. The Cayenne pepper was a little overpowering though and will therefore use less of that next time.
Loved it! Was very flaky and tender. I chopped the onion along with the garlic and sprinkled it over the filets. I used garlic pepper salt. Also, only marinated for about an hour. Came out great. Will make again many times.
I really liked this fish. I think maybe I would season it a little more next time. I am cajun and it was a tiny bit bland..I did add some Slap Ya mama cajun seasoning but i probably needed more of that and pepper and cayenne. I served it over parmesan cheese fries and added some parmesan over the fish at serving also. I would make this again! I did have to bake it about 10 minutes longer and I am guessing it is from the onions covering the top of the fish.
Very good--I didn't have cayenne pepper so I used a bit of regular chili powder and regular pepper; it worked wonderfully! I might try adjusting with some other spices just for fun. this one is a keeper!
This is very good and my first experience with Tilapia. Since it is a Mediterranean fish, the garlic and olive oil honors the dish. I did not marinate due to late night dinner and it was still very good. I used minced garlic and dehydrated minced onion which made little crunchy yummies. I also sprinkled on some paprika because I like the way it makes baked/broiled fish taste/look. Will add this to my fish recipe repertoire. (WW=5pt.)
GREAT recipe.. and I don't even usually like fish, but this was delicious! My husband even said this was maybe the best fish he's ever had!! I did add basil as another reviewer mentioned and topped with Parmesan cheese for the last five minutes. I can't wait to try this recipe again! Oh, and I was only able to marinate for about 8 hours, but still tasted great!
My first time making this. My family and I enjoyed it so much. Even my picky 9 year old son. We put the tilapia on the grill with the tin foil for apx. 18 minutes. It was cooked to perfection. I will definitely make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/28/2005
I love tilapia and I love easy!! This dish was perfect and simple - a wonderful vehicle for creativity - I could see tossing some capers in this, a butter/white wine sauce, cilantro, or salsa as someone suggested, mushrooms, zucchini - I personally would use less onion (1/2?) and oil (2T?) and add some salt, but this recipe is absolutely going into regular rotation at my house. Thanks to Letty Ann for the great idea!!
Really great recipe, though I didn't have too much time to marinate and think it would have come out even better if it was left overnight as the recipe suggests. For the onion, I sliced it into thin ringlets, dipped them in the remaining marinade, and coated them with breadcrumbs before laying them over the fish... came out nice and crispy and complimented the fish wonderfully! Thanks for this simple, quick recipe!
We are big fans of tilapia (and Costco sells it for a great price) so we enjoy trying different ways to eat it. I, too, added tomatoes to my fish while it baked. They soaked up the garlic olive oil marinade as well. A very good and healthy meal.
I am not usually a fish person, but this was great. I didn't even have the cayenne pepper, I can't imagine how good it would have been with it. I served this with couscous, it was a hit with the family.
First time ever making fish -- this was so easy and good! Only marinated 1 hour and reduced the amount of onion, and it still was a bit too much onion for us. Also added some tomato as someone else recommended which was a great addition. Fish was cooked perfectly which was a huge plus for a first-timer. Will make again with less onion and more tomoato. Thank you!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2003
This recipe was excellent! My roommate thought she had wondered into the wrong house. We were both pleasently suprised. I did alter the recipe a little. I added tomotoes when I baked it. I am going to make it again when my parents come to visit. (they don't think I can cook ;o)
I greatly enjoyed this, despite marinating for only 8 hours or so. I used basa (Vietnamese Catfish) instead of tilapia; being a mild white fish, it works well, too. I don't know why some reviews recommend dumping more spice on; I think it would overwhelm the flavor of the fish.
One of the things which is a factor in the quality of the meal is how it goes over with our kids. Our six year old ate the fish up and asked for seconds, so this is a hit in our house! It was very simple and most definitely a "company" meal. We grilled it in foil and found it hard to determine the doneness, so we will bake it next time or use a basket on the grill. We're always looking for good, quick fish recipes. THANK YOU!
It was really good. Even my brother ate one, which is loco. I marinated it overnight like the recipe said, but I cut the onions into rings so I could take them off after the fish baked. I loved the cayenne.
I was not a fan of this at all - DH liked it better than I did, but not by much. If you like to taste the fish that you're eating, then this is not the dish for you. We found that the flavour of the onions and garlic completely overpowered the flavour of the fish. Needless to say, this one will be removed from my recipe box.
This dish was so easy and had quite a bit of flavor. First I washed the Tilapia then I coated it with Garlic like it says then I poured the 3 Tsp's of olive oil over the the fish making sure it was all coated nicely with the oil. Then I cut up my vidalia onion into chunks like the picture showed sprinkled it with some course sea salt and placed it in the refrigerator for 5 hours to marinate. I left off the black pepper and the cayenne pepper and it still had great flavor. Comments from my dinner guests were "this tastes great!" "it is so nice and moist" "I can't believe you did not cover it and it did not burn...". The fish was cooked as said however, I did not transfer from the marinade dish I used the same dish that the fish was marinading in not sure if that made a difference and I also used EVOO olive oil from Chile. Easy and Delicious!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.