Bread Machine Sugar-Free Bread

Ok, this bread does not rise well, but it doesn't matter because the bread was delicious and it was perfect and uniform throughout in height, perfect for easy slicing and to use for sandwhich bread. What I do is mix my sugar and yeast in the beginning with the liquids and let it sit for awhile 'til it's frothy. In this case it was the milk and the yeast in the beginning(you could add the water to the milk and heat 'til about 105 degrees), then flour(which bread flour would be better, or you could add some baking powder), then salt(salt kills yeast so I add it last). Others complained about it being dry so I upped the oil (I used olive oil) to 1/3 c. This is ok since olive oil is a very healthy type of fat and it's beneficial as it balances out the simple carbs. My bread had the most wonderful texture and it was so moist and delicious that I ate it plain. I tweaked the recipe some as to avoid the problems others experienced. I'm glad I did since I needed a dietetic bread recipe for my father in law. I'm going to use it for myself as well.