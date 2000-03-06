Bread Machine Sugar-Free Bread
Whole wheat bread with no added sugar, low salt and low fat too!
Very basic ingredients so it was easy to make. It was very tasty & I will surely make this again! However, instead of using all-purpose flour I used bread flour. Also, one 1/4-oz package of active dry yeast converts to 2-1/4 tsp. active dry yeast if you use yeast from a jar.Read More
this was ok as i did not have a back up. served it with baked beans. good thing as it needed to have something to make it moist. this not raise much at all. will not make againRead More
Ok, this bread does not rise well, but it doesn't matter because the bread was delicious and it was perfect and uniform throughout in height, perfect for easy slicing and to use for sandwhich bread. What I do is mix my sugar and yeast in the beginning with the liquids and let it sit for awhile 'til it's frothy. In this case it was the milk and the yeast in the beginning(you could add the water to the milk and heat 'til about 105 degrees), then flour(which bread flour would be better, or you could add some baking powder), then salt(salt kills yeast so I add it last). Others complained about it being dry so I upped the oil (I used olive oil) to 1/3 c. This is ok since olive oil is a very healthy type of fat and it's beneficial as it balances out the simple carbs. My bread had the most wonderful texture and it was so moist and delicious that I ate it plain. I tweaked the recipe some as to avoid the problems others experienced. I'm glad I did since I needed a dietetic bread recipe for my father in law. I'm going to use it for myself as well.
Good bread... I modified the recipe - 2 c. wheat flour, 1 1/4 c. all-purpose, the rest stays the same, and add 6 tsp. of gluten. Makes a nice dense loaf with a good texture.
Excellent bread and very healthy for you.
I give this a 2 because it was so easy to make and it smelled so good, it tasted only OK (I added 1 T raw honey), but it did not rise well at all--it was nearly impossible to slice because it was so hard and dense. I will not be making this again.
This bread is AWESOME. I used the recommendation that someone gave and went with more wheat than regular flour on the the third loaf but both versions came out great. I did get a nice rise on all three attempts although on the third loaf there was some major curling on the top but it looked really cool. Very tasty!
seems easy but I tried this twice and it was a complete flop both times. I can not pinpoint what the problem is because I am following the recipe to the letter and adding the ingredients as instructed. wouldnt recommend this recipe
Excellent taste and texture. So easy to do and so healthy.
As good as you'd expect sugar free bread to be.
Flavor is ok but I cannot get it to rise. Tried twice with increasing yeast the second time with no luck. Still a tiny, pathetic cube. Any suggestions? Anyone getting a fluffy loaf? or at least a non-concrete cube?
Great recipe. I find that it makes a much nicer 1-1/2lb loaf by only using 2c of whole wheat flour and not adding the additional 1-1/4c in the recipe plus an additional 2-1/2 tbsp of the flour as it was too watery otherwise. As a variation I added cinnamon my placing about 20% of the dry mix in the pan, lightly sprinkling the cinnamon and repeating in 20% portions until done than topped it off with another light sprinkle which gave a subtle flavor.
I kept the recipe the same except for doubling the olive oil by accident and I used the full bread time on the maker. It rose pretty well (except for one end) and was light. Not at all cake like. I think I'll use cold water next time.
