Chicken Breasts Pierre

2655 Ratings
  • 5 1873
  • 4 531
  • 3 166
  • 2 57
  • 1 28

One of my husband's favorites. I've been making this for over fifteen years, and he's not sick of it yet! Serve with pan sauces, crusty French bread and a tossed green salad.

By Nancy

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
190 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
prep:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish or bowl, combine flour, 1/2 teaspoon salt and ground black pepper. Coat chicken breasts with flour mixture. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat, and brown chicken on all sides. Remove from skillet, and drain on paper towels.

    Advertisement

  • In the same skillet, combine the tomatoes, water, brown sugar, vinegar and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt, chili powder, mustard, celery seed, garlic and hot pepper sauce. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, and return chicken to skillet. Cover, and simmer for 35 to 40 minutes, or until chicken is tender, no longer pink and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 83.7mg; sodium 916mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/10/2022