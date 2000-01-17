Chicken Breasts Pierre
One of my husband's favorites. I've been making this for over fifteen years, and he's not sick of it yet! Serve with pan sauces, crusty French bread and a tossed green salad.
One of my husband's favorites. I've been making this for over fifteen years, and he's not sick of it yet! Serve with pan sauces, crusty French bread and a tossed green salad.
This is my kind of dinner! Easy and a unique, yummy flavor. I thought it might be just a bbq sauce; but it is much more... It reminds me a little of Cuban food. Some of the reviews said this was too sweet. My guess is it was their stewed tomatoes. This was not a real sweet dish with PLAIN DICED CANNED TOMATOES(instead of stewed)like I used. The idea of adding onion (esp. RED onion)sounds, to me, like it would be great; but I don't think mushrooms would work with this(and I love mushrooms). I think, a mix of sliced red onion,and red, yellow and green peppers (in the last 15 min.) steamed in the sauce, would compliment this sauce better; although the recipe is perfect just AS IT IS. I made with white rice and stir-fried, garlicky, fresh-cracked peppered green beans to make a meal. Although, any starch (noodles, rice etc.) and any green vegetable would be excellent with it. It made about a cup of sauce with flavorful chunks of tomato that we spooned over the chicken and rice. I made only four breasts, so I will double sauce for more servings. 'Gotta' have enough of the sauce to add to the rice! Nancy, you said your husband hasn't gotten sick of this in 15 years... mine liked it a lot too. I have a feeling I will be making for the next 15 years, also. Thank you so much for sharing this one!Read More
Nice easy recipe with great flavours but way too much salt. Id cut out the entire 2 teaspoons from the sauce as most of the time salt is already present from the soy, stewed tomatoes and the flour rub.Read More
This is my kind of dinner! Easy and a unique, yummy flavor. I thought it might be just a bbq sauce; but it is much more... It reminds me a little of Cuban food. Some of the reviews said this was too sweet. My guess is it was their stewed tomatoes. This was not a real sweet dish with PLAIN DICED CANNED TOMATOES(instead of stewed)like I used. The idea of adding onion (esp. RED onion)sounds, to me, like it would be great; but I don't think mushrooms would work with this(and I love mushrooms). I think, a mix of sliced red onion,and red, yellow and green peppers (in the last 15 min.) steamed in the sauce, would compliment this sauce better; although the recipe is perfect just AS IT IS. I made with white rice and stir-fried, garlicky, fresh-cracked peppered green beans to make a meal. Although, any starch (noodles, rice etc.) and any green vegetable would be excellent with it. It made about a cup of sauce with flavorful chunks of tomato that we spooned over the chicken and rice. I made only four breasts, so I will double sauce for more servings. 'Gotta' have enough of the sauce to add to the rice! Nancy, you said your husband hasn't gotten sick of this in 15 years... mine liked it a lot too. I have a feeling I will be making for the next 15 years, also. Thank you so much for sharing this one!
I would rate this even higher - these are ingredients you normally have on hand or they can easily be substituted. I scaled it to three using the exact measurements provided when scaled down. As a preference I used canned diced tomatoes, chicken broth (had it left over in the frig - water would have been fine), cayenne pepper since I didn't have hot pepper sauce. Followed other reviewers suggestions and added a small onion sliced into rings - I would never leave that out now. Also had some leftover corn in the frig which I threw in at the end. I pounded the breasts so they would be the same thickness, cooked them in 25 min. and they were incredibly moist. Keep an eye on it when it simmers - I did have to add some more broth which was fine - it held its rich, spicy flavor and was great over the rice. Another keeper. Thanks Nancy.
VERY GOOD! Per previous reviews, I used 1/4 cup red wine and 1/4 cup water and served all over white rice. Next time, I think I will add some chopped onions and fresh mushrooms. In addition, I think I will cut the chili powder to 1 tsp instead of 2 (it overwhelmed the chicken). Overall, still really good and my family agrees that it should be on the "regular" list!
Excellent! My husband, a professional chef, said, "This one's a keeper!" Only substitution I made was chicken broth instead of the water.
My family loved this recipe! I prepared this in my SLOWCOOKER browning the chicken first. (I did cut the chicken breasts in strips) I ran out of mustard powder so I used prepared mustard.It worked just as well. Because the reviews were so enthusiastic I decided to double the recipe to have lots of sauce. We had leftovers and tried this with both Whipped potatoes and small italian pasta. Yummy any which way you decide to eat it! Next time I would like to add some green or red pepper and some onions. This is a real keeper! Thanks
Why am I leaving a review on a recipe with so many reviews, when nobody will probably get to read it? Because it was THAT good! SO divine I couldn't stop eating it. Put it on top of a chicken broccoli flavored rice and paired it with a salad smothered in an imitation Olive Garden dressing. The tastes together in your mouth were unbelievable. Am definitely going to have this when Pastor and family come over next!
This recipe is one of our staples. We have been making it for the last year. We do make a couple changes though. We reduce the amount of chicken breast halves from six to two. Also, we cube the chicken. When the sauce and chicken is complete we pour the sauce and chicken over fresh steamed white rice. Yummy. This will yield 2-4 servings.
I always add a chopped onion to this too for great flavor and texture. 11/1/06: This was EX-cellent! I reduced the chili powder to 1/2 the amount, used 1/2 the amount of water so that I could do the other half in WHITE WINE; the wine really made the recipe as we've since used it and forgotten the wine, and could tell the difference. An extra splash of Frank's Red Hot Sauce doesn't hurt either! I love the combination of flavors and using all of the somewhat unusual-together ingredients to get there. The meat is tender, moist, and flavorful. SO good! A definite keeper. Thanks, Nancy!
A fine and easy recipe. I agree with other reviewers that red wine for water and white wine for vinegar worked well. I also added fresh sliced mushrooms and sliced red onions once the simmering starts. This is such a flexible recipe that "approximate" measurements of the ingredients works fine. I little more or less of anything just gives you a different taste the next time.
VERY GOOD! Per previous reviews, I used 1/4 cup red wine and 1/4 cup water and served all over white rice. Next time, I think I will add some chopped onions and fresh mushrooms. In addition, I think I will cut the chili powder to 1 tsp instead of 2 (it overwhelmed the chicken). Overall, still really good and my family agrees that it should be on the "regular" list!
This was good but not great. My husband really enjoyed it. I'll make it again because it's so easy and will cut back on the chile powder. This tasted a little too much like chili. There wasn't much sauce either so if you're making 6 breasts, I'd definitely double the sauce ingredients.
Nice easy recipe with great flavours but way too much salt. Id cut out the entire 2 teaspoons from the sauce as most of the time salt is already present from the soy, stewed tomatoes and the flour rub.
Fantastic! This recipe's a keeper! Easy enough for a family meal and special enough for dinner parties. It is so delicious with rice, salad and crusty bread. I did take the suggestion of using chicken broth (using 3/4 C.) instead of water. Also, as per the request of my husband, I flattened the chicken breasts out slightly prior to cooking.
This was ABSOLUTELY delicious! I made and took it to a dinner party and it was a hit. Reading others reviews, here is a synopsis of slight changes to the recipes that turned out great: -1/4 cup of red wine and 1/4 cup of water instead of 1/2 cup of water -double the entire sauce recipe to ensure plenty of this delicious sauce -adjust hot pepper sauce and chili powder according to your own spice threshold -I added diced onions with about 15 minutes to go -I browned the chicken and then cut into bite-size pieces for when I threw it in the sauce mixture -diced tomatoes instead of stewed -served over brown rice This recipes is very easy and super cheap if you already have all the spices!
As TV Chef Micheal Smith says, "a recipe is just words on paper." I agree; that being said, I made this for two and changed the water into red wine (not as in the Bible), used Balsamic in place of the white vinegar, and added green onion and green chillies. Served over rice. 10 stars
Phenomenal! I would give it 10 stars if I could! I changed very little, mostly to use my pantry items: I used 4 chicken thighs, large can of diced tomatoes, 1/2 cup vermouth for the water, and omitted the vinegar. I only adjusted the Worcestershire to 3 Tbsp to accommodate the larger can of tomatoes. The other spices & sugar were measured as specified. I added step 1.5: saute about 1/2 cup onions and 1/2 cup peppers in the chicken drippings, and toss in the garlic when the onions & peppers are transparent. Deglaze (wash down) the pan with the vermouth, stirring and boiling for a few minutes to incorporate any brown bits. Continue to step 2!
I made this almost as directed except for a few changes. I skipped flouring the chicken (personal preference) and browned chicken breasts in butter and put them in a shallow roasting pan. Then I mixed the remaining ingredients in a bowl and poured that over the chicken breasts. I baked it uncovered at 350 degrees for 50 minutes and served with white rice. My husband and I both thought the combo was different and extremely good tasting. Even the leftovers were fantastic!
I got 4 thumbs up on this one! My hubby REALLY liked this dish. My kids had two servings each. I made this with chicken tenders as we are having really bad weather here in the big TX so all the chicken breast were sold out. They were just as good and it did not take near as long to cook. I served this with rice and steamed broc. I will make sure I add this to my often menu per hubbys request. Thanks for such an easy and flavorful recipe!
Excellent way to make juicy, tender chicken. I didn't dredge the chicken in flour, I just seasoned with salt and fresh cracked black pepper, then browned in a little olive oil. I took them out and sauteed half a white onion and about a teaspoon of minced garlic out of a jar with a little bit more olive oil. I then followed the recipe exactly except for adding a few red pepper flakes and some mushrooms. I served with a salad, steamed sweet potato, broccoli and yellow squash. Great, healthy meal! And I have enough for dinner tomorrow!
this is an awsome recipe! I made it to the letter the first time and have had to make variations since depending on what I had on hand at the time. Love it!
I used 14 of the salt called for, only 1 12 tsp of brown sugar and only 1 tsp chili powder. When mixing the flour, I added 14 tsp each of paprika, garlic powder, salt and pepper. These changes made my daughter wish we could give it seven stars out of five!! We also fought over the left overs. Thanks for a great recipe.
This was AMAZING! I had gotten this in an email while my daughter was at the dentist. I knew I had to stop at the store for a few things, including chicken breast. After reading this recipe and the reviews I decided this would be our dinner. So glad I made the decision to make it! I made it exactly as written except with less chicken. Great served with rice and a salad on the side! Mmm....
I believe this was the first recipe I tried from all recipes years ago. It is one of our favorites. Very flavorful and not lots of fat. (Although don't get me wrong, I'm a fan of fat!) We double the sauce it's so good and serve with rice and broccoli. Thank you Nancy!
Fabulous! As per other reviews, I used diced tomatoes, and wine instead of water. I also doubled the sauce amount. Can't imagaine having enough of this relatively heathly reicped with out it. I have 5 kids, and everyone said how great this was. I served over rice, but know it would work well with spaghetti. Just to make it a tad healthier, I used Olive oil. After making this, I think the next time I will not dredge the chicken in flour. I made this in my electric skillet which is made with teflon so I even used less oil. This is a great recipe and where it is great the way it is, you can make your own little personnal adjustments and still get something great. Perfect with just a salad and the rice/pasta. It's easy too. Thanks so much Nancy.
This was OK but it just wasn't amazing. The chicken was ok on the outside but really dry inside. My hubby really liked it though. I followed the recipe as is except I substituted Worcestershire sauce with soy sauce and celery seed with celery salt. served it over rice or a choice of thin spaghetti noodles (which I liked better) Thanks for the recipe may try it again
I gave a 5 because it tasted good and I was able to use ingredients on hand. I replaced the water with chicken broth as I saw in one of the reviews and doubled the sauce to saturate the rice I made with it. Thanks!
Per some of the other reviews, I threw in some red onion with the melted butter and some red wine with the water. But I accidentally put in Cheyenne pepper instead of chili powder (I was thinking 2 teaspoons of red pepper was a lot)…even with my faux pas it had great flavor although it practically burned my lips off. My brother-in-law (he likes the spicy stuff) LOVED it and took home all the leftovers. I can't wait to try it without all the heat!!
This was very good. Served over egg noodles with garlic toast. Made servings for 4 but still doubled the sauce. Very yummy. We like LOTS of flavor so just keep adding seasonings until I got it where we loved it. Used about 1/4 BOTTLE of hot sauce - YUM!
This chicken was very flavorful. The only thing I changed was I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs. Will definitely make again.
Used Rotel diced tomatoes for an extra kick. Loved it and will definitely make again!
Made this for 20 people recently and it was easy and hit the Summer spot. Don't change this recipe! Try innovations on a less perfect recipe. Thanks Nancy
Wonderful! I made this exactly as written (right down to the crusty French bread on the side) and the flavour was AMAZING! My husband said it's his new favourite meal. Thank you, Nancy!
This was surprisingly fantastic! I didn't have stewed tomatoes, so I used diced, I don't have celery seed, and I upped the garlic to 3 cloves, but it was SO yummy! The chicken was done just right, my kids ate it up, as did my husband! I had to add 1/4 cup of water, because when I put the tomatoes in the pan when it was very hot, and boiled off a lot of liquid. Will be adding this to my regular recipe list! :D
I've been cooking this for 10 years and my husband and sister love it. I still get requests for this when my sister visits from Sydney.
I must offer a dissenting opinion on this one. Brown sugar and worcestershire dominated all other flavors. Pierre won't be invited back for dinner at our house.
I have to say that this is the first recipe that I am really disappointed with. After the rave reviews...the whole family said don't make it again! After all the prep...(I pounded the breasts for even cooking) the breading, the frying and then the cooking, I should have made a Parmesan or something. The taste of chili powder was overwhelming and would have been better suited to a chili type meal. Sorry, but this wasn't our cup of tea!
I really liked it; it is very good. I cut the recipe in half for two people. I didn't have any celery seed so instead of using 1/2 teaspoon salt and a 1/4 teaspoon celery seed, I used 1/2 teaspoon celery salt. Also because I love tomatoes, I used one full 14.5 ounce can of diced tomatoes with the liquid in lieu of the 1/2 can and 1/2 cup of water. I wish I had more sauce though so maybe I'll add water or chicken stock next time. My husband LOVED it and that is quite a feat considering we have opposite tastes. That's why I'm giving it five stars. We'll definitely make again. Way to go!
I give this a five star rating. A simple recipe that can be the foundation for so many variations. Right away, I sauteed an onion in the chicken pan. Instead of water, I used vermooth which is always a good liquid with chicken. I also had some summer squash that I threw in the pan. Next time I might add some green pepper. I see someone add soy sauce and that might be another twist. My only criticism is that I thought is was a little too sweet for my taste (kids would love it). I am going to try reducing the brown sugar a little to increase the tang factor. My dish turned out more beautiful than the photo. I would not hesitate serving to guests as it is easy, letting you prepare the rest of the dinner while the chicken bubbles.
I want to meet you Nancy! I have read this recipe over & over again and was hesitant about chicken and tomatoes. I finally made this the other day and wow, we were so impressed. My husband is in love with this dish; I think it's his new favorite. Thanks a million for sharing this recipe! :-)
Really great taste to this sauce...I made double because I only had a big can of diced tomatoes, and we'll use the extra sauce on rice, potatoes, even as a pasta sauce. Made the recipe as is, but added white wine instead of half of the water; delicious!
This dish will become a staple.. and there were no changes necessary! Thank you for the recipe.
I made this tonight for my husband and two small children. I served it with rice and brocolli. My kids didn't care for it but my husband and I loved it. Here are some changes I made; I used Italian stewed tomatoes, chicken broth instead of water, 1 teaspoon of brown sugar (too sweet otherwise), less salt in the sauce because I used celery salt instead of seed and after putting the chicken back in the pan I added enough water to cover the meat before simmering. The sauce on the rice was amazing. Since my kids aren't crazy about it I might even add a little more of the hot pepper sauce next time to give it more kick but really it was great this way. My husband doesn't want me to tinker with it anymore than I have. Thanks for the recipe Nancy. It's a keeper for us.
My husband and I loved this recipe. I substituted 2 cans of petite diced tomatoes with liquid, didn't add the water and used, based on other reviews, 1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar and 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar. The flavor was awesome. I served it over wild rice as that is the rice my husband really likes.
I loved this recipe! since i only needed to make 2 chicken breasts i had to scale back a bit, but it tasted soooo good. I did not have celery seed so i didn't add it and i used canned diced tomatoes with some liquid. I also made shell pasta with this. I took the chicken out of the pan and added some of the pastas water to thin a little and added the pasta to the sauce and served it with the chicken. Delicious!
This was simple and tasty and I will definitely make it again. I had french bread and salad with this, but I would definitely put it over white rice or noodles next time. I only used 1 tsp of chili powder since I was worried it might overpower the other flavors. I'm glad I did, but I also enjoyed the kick from the Tapatio I used as the hot sauce.
I actually created an account to warn people on this recipe. I have loved all chicken recipes I've tried on here so far that have used tomatoes as the base sauce. I'm always on the look out for a healthy and flavorful dish so I though this would be perfect. Wrong. This tasted like something that should be served at a bbq on a bun...I took the reviewers advise and added onions. This actually made it worse. The bbq taste does not mix well with rice either.
I've been trying to eat healthier, so I've been eating a lot of chicken breasts -- and I am not usually a fan of chicken breasts. This recipe, however, changed my mind. It's very flavorful, and my chicken was still very moist. My substitutions (only because that's what I had on hand are) - Chicken broth instead of water, Diced tomates & chiles instead of stewed tomatoes, Steak sauce instead of Worcestershire sauce, Ground Corriander insated of celery seed. Also I added chopped red onions, red bell pepper, and orange bell pepper.
It was tasty, but I think I would make the sauce thicker if I made it again.
Great recipe, Nancy. Nice change from mushroom soup, sour cream, cream cheese, etc. etc! I didn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing.
Wow, this was a great dish. It is so flavourful and the acid from the tomatoes help to keep the chicken very moist and tender. The couple of substitutions I made were simply because of a few things that were missing from my pantry. I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes, red wine vinegar instead of white, and 1/4 tsp celery salt instead of celery seed. (reduced the remaining salt) My husband loved it. I served it with a simple whole wheat pasta with sauteed veggies and the extra sauce from the chicken was delicious on the pasta as well. This one is staying in my recipe stash for sure.
Good recipe. My picky triplet daughters liked it and my husband LOVED it! I recommend some of the tips in the highest rated review. The red onion is a must and I added green pepper and corn mid way through the simmering and it was awesome. My husband said it looked like a Santa Fe dish. My favorite part is that all the ingredients are ones everyone should have.
This was pretty tasty. Spicy, but just the right level for us. Here's another way to make this that worked for me: Put all the ingredients in a bag and let it marinate for a few hours. Make a dish of rice and put the chicken on top. Put a tablespoon of flour in the bag and shake it all up. Then pour the marinade on top of the chicken and bake in the oven for half an hour. It solves the juice problem while flavoring the rice.
The secret is in the sauce. Yummy!
YUM!! This recipe did not taste like I expected at all...it was a little sweet and spicy at the same time. I added mushrooms and used red wine vinegar instead as another user suggested. I will defintley be making this one again!! It was a hit! ThanXx!!~
This smelled fantastic while cooking! I really enjoyed it for dinner and the sauce is magnificent. I wasn't sure what to expect with all the varying spices and flavors, but it was a yummy combination!
My family all ate this and found it quite tasty, but beware! My professional soldier said, "this tastes like country captain chicken." Country Captain Chicken is a MRE (Meal Ready to Eat) the bagged meals the military uses, like sea rations! Needless to say I will not be making this again, too bad too, but I just can take the comparison, but congrats to the MRE makers for a tasty meal!
This was very good, made it as directed but left out the salt and added a hefty dose of black pepper. Yummy, served it with brown rice (finally got my family to eat it and now it's 'normal') and steamed broccoli. Thanks Nancy!
My husband and I thought this dish was very good. I cut the chicken into bite-size pieces before flouring and I served it over angel hair pasta because of what I read from previous reviews, and served the leftovers the next day over rice. The dish was tastier the next day and I liked it better over the rice. The chicken was nice and tender! Would make again. Easy to prepare!
I made this two ways: I followed the recipe, and I also made it in the slow cooker using a beef roast instead of chicken. The sauce makes it all good! Thanks for the recipe!
Served with rice and cornbread. Will definitely make again.
This recipe was INCREDIBLY DELICIOUS!! I made it last night, I think the brown sugar really made it tasty...I'm already craving more!! Great, great recipe, and handy every day ingredients that mix together scrumptiously!! Recommend!!
We didn't really like this. Too sweet, maybe. I can't put my finger on what it was that we weren't crazy about, but we won't make this again.
This was delicious and different! Very spicy - nice. A long list of ingredients but a snap to make, and had most of the necessaries around the house. Was afraid to feed it to my 14 month old, but my husband and I really enjoyed it. Didn't change a thing about the recipie, and did serve it over white rice, as suggested by others. Thank you.
My husband and I absolutely LOVE this recipe! It's super easy to make and delicious. I make it once every 1-2 weeks. It goes great served over linguine, with the chicken cut into pieces before breading/browning. I just use a large ziploc bag and toss the pieces in there before browning. I substitute red wine vinegar in the sauce, but I follow the rest completely. Thanks so much for this great recipe!
My husband and are very much what you would call "foodies". We both agree that this dish has the BEST flavor of any chicken dish we have EVER had, both at home and while dining out. WELL DONE!!!
This is a good recipe... my husband and daughter really loved it. I can't say I "loved" it but I did like it a lot and, if you're contemplating making it, I'd say go for it. I made suggested changes... I added a can of stewed tomatoes for more juice, and I sub'd red wine for water. Other than that I followed the recipe. The overall taste is almost like a BBQ-style sauce... it's definitely not an Italian dish. DEFINITELY needs the bread for sopping. I give 5 stars to things that I just LOVE LOVE LOVE so i'll give this recipe 4 stars. Wish I could give 4 and a half. EDIT: I just ate the leftovers and boy, were they good! I think my only problem w/this meal is that I expected something more Italian-ish tasting, mainly because of the picture and because everyone is serving it w/pasta. Personally (and I saw at least one other reviewer felt the same way) I think this would be better with mashed potatoes and that's what i'll be making it with next time. Changing my 4 stars to 5. ANOTHER EDIT: I made this again, extra can of tomatoes only thing changed, served w/mashed potatoes and it ROCKED. YUM.
Very good recipe. All five of us really enjoyed this!
Wow, delish! I only substituted 1/4 cup of red wine/1/4 water for the 1/2 cup water, and added in some chopped onions and green bell pepper. Served on top of basmati rice. My husband, a somewhat picky eater, loved it!
Very, very, very tasty. I took some suggestions and substituted white wine for the water. I also found it easier to cube the chicken. I did not have celery seed or mustard powder on hand but it still was very tasty. Next time, I may use more sauce.
Excellent didn"t change a thing. My husband had it two days in a row, and he never has anything two days in a row!!!
Now I see what all the rave reviews are about; this is fantastic! I had chicken thawed but my cupboards were a bit bare so I searched for a recipe that required common ingredients that I have on hand and this was it. What a surprise; sounds simple but the flavour has depth. We had with pasta but this sauce will be good on rice or potato as well. This is going into the rotation for sure. I would even serve this to guests; it is restaurant quality. Thanks for sharing!
Pretty good. Taste like watered down barbeque chicken. Troy loves this and request it pretty often. Usually add 1/2 diced onion. Sometimes I make with pork, but simmer for only 30 minutes then. Oh and double the sauce. Pretty much always serve with brown rice with sauce spooned over top. Only thing is it's not as good leftover.
UPDATE: The second time I made this, I only used two chicken breasts, but sliced them into thirds so they were thin. I then dredged them in the flour mixture, dipped them in egg, and finished them off with Panko breadcrumbs. This made the chicken quick to cook and so crispy! I left the sauce at the original amount, but next time I'm going to double it. I cooked the sauce in one pan, chicken in another, and then just added the chicken with a quick stir to coat and served. That way the breading didn't get soggy. Huge hit! ORIGINAL: This was a huge surprise for me. It has been sitting in my recipe box for a year, and I finally decided to try it. I was expecting an Italian-type dish, but was pleasantly surprised by the spicy Cuban undertones. My one year old couldn't get enough of this. I did use diced instead of stewed tomatoes, and garlic powder, since I had run out of normal garlic and didn't want to go to the store. I served it with rice, and the sauce was to die for mixed with the rice.
This is the first time I'm writing a review here and it's purely because this recipe is amazing. I added red wine as suggested by previous reviews and served over basil white rice and it came out great. This will remain in my recipe box for quick impressive dinners.
This is a really good recipe with one slight change. I prefer to cut up the chicken breast instead of them whole. Otherwise, the breast are pretty flavorless even though the sauce is awesome. I serve it over noodles. This is really easy to make and very flavorful.
This is quite good and it came together simply and quickly; two things high on my criteria during the work week. However the chili powder was quite strong and almost overpowered the other ingredients coming first and foremost as the front runner of flavor. Even with the strength of the chili, the other flavors did come through subtly and with less chili next time, and yes there will be a next time, the ingredients would marry better. Sometimes, as my grandma used to say, less is more..... Thank you Nancy for sharing!
This was absolutely fabulous!!!!! My whole family loved it. I cut the breasts down the middle to make them thinner, more like cutlets, and doubled the sauce ingredients to make it saucier. I also used petite diced tomatoes because thats all I had.I cant tell you enough how delicious this is. Thank you Nancy for an awesome recipe!!
Easy and delicious. While I wanted to try the wine substitute, I didn't since we have three young children. The flavor was still rich with a nice balance of acid. I especially enjoyed it and next time will at least double the amount of sauces. We served over white rice.
Great flavor. Super easy. Wouldn't change a thing except maybe to pound the chicken breasts a little first to make them thinner. Thanks for a regular addition to our dinner menus!
This was pretty good - I made a few changes, left out celery seed as I didn't have any and substituted 1 tbsp prepared mustard for the mustard powder as I had run out. Also left out the flour and butter - just combined all the sauce ingredients in a baking dish, threw the chicken breasts in with it, marinated it for 4 hours and then put the whole lot in the oven for 1/2 hour. The chicken was incredibly tender, the sauce had quite a bite to it but not too much. Made it for guests who commented on how tender the chicken was. Served it over Quinoa and Black Beans from this website. There was lots of sauce left over so I baked pork chops in the remaining sauce and they were really good too.
This recipe deserves ALL the great reviews! It was so savory and delicious. I didn't think the kids would like the hot sauce and other spices, but the resulting flavor is so incredibly good! The kids sopped up every drop with the homemade French bread (from this site) I made as Nancy suggested. I can't wait to make this for company. I topped it with some long green beans (haricot verts) and let them steam on top of the simmering sauce and chicken. A superb meal!
This dish is good ... was expecting it to be better though. Followed the recipe exactly as it was written. However, I have no stewed tomatoes in my cupboard and have crushed tomatoes, so I used that instead. Followed the other reviewer's suggestion, added chicken broth and onion too. I halved the chili powder as well. Next time I cook this I will replace the chicken broth with red wine as others suggested. Then will follow the original recipe of 2 teaspoons chili powder. Thank you Nancy! =)
Bland... maybe I'm just used to more of a kick I even added onion thank goodness. Def. eatable just blah in my opinion, sorry. It's worth a try I guess since almost 800 other people like it.
Amazing! My whole family loved it... Even my picky 4 year old :)
I found this recipe on allrecipes about 5 years ago. My family is very picky and hard to please. From the first time I made this recipe they LOVED IT!!!! I have been making it ever since. I usually serve it with penne pasta, french bread and a salad. Thanks for the recipe!!!!!!
Excellent creation. Will add it to my collection. Thanks.
I will definitely make tthis again. As an FYI, I didn't have all of the ingredients - Rotel instead of stewed so didn't use the hot sauce. I also hate celery seed, never have mustard powder, etc., so made some substitutions. All in all, pretty much the same. It cooked a little longer than needed because I decided in the last 10 min to throw together biscuits and the sauce got "jammy." What a happy mistake! I saved the leftover jam and used it today on my turkey burger sandwich - I'll use this recipe to make more jam. I've also decided it would be good with about any meat AND would probably work out really well in a crock-pot. So versatile - no way you can't add this to your cooking repetoire. Addn'l, I made this for my parents and my Mom, who doesn't like anything outside the box ("why can't you just fry chicken like I do?") really enjoyed this. I wish we could give 1/2 stars - I don't like giving anything 5 stars - thus, the 4 star rating and 5 star ranting!
Good but unexpectedly sweet
After all the rave reviews, I was disapointed with this one. I agree with another reviewer that there are too many flavors competing with each other. If you make this serve it with a bland side dish like white rice or potatoes. This is one of those recipes either you hate, or love it. Sorry, I'm in the hate catagory.
I have made this dishes so many times now I can do it by heart! hubby loves this over potatoes, so I do make extra sauce.
WOW - this is good! Reading a few others I made a few adjustments. Some used red wine instead of water, didn’t have red – used white. What I had on hand, used a little fresh ground caraway instead of celery seed (out of celery seed). I had some ground chipotle pepper on hand – used 1 teaspoon of the chipotle and 1 teaspoon regular chili powder (instead of 2 chili). Some added red, yellow and green sweet pepper toward last 15 minutes, along with onions – I did that, ,but used frozen had on hand. Taste testing - recognized why another person put a little frozen corn in theirs -corn adds a soft balance. We served this sauce over rice, the chicken was juicy and oh so tender. The ‘Nobody's Strawberry Watermelon Shakedown’ smoothie I made – a perfect contrast to the meal. My husband ate quite heavily. I also did the salad and French bread - Nancy – thanks – what a WOW meal!
this was really good! even my picky two year old loved it. I will definately make this again. I used chicken broth instead of water after reading the other reviews. Other than that the only thing I changed was that I used celery salt instead of celery seed because that's all I had. I left out the extra 1 tsp. of salt and I cut the chili powder down to 1 teaspoon as other reviewers suggested.
Supreme it is! Thank you so much for sharing. I ONLY USED 2 CHICKEN BREAST, BUT THE FULL SCALE SAUCE PART as mentioned by another reviewer. I wanted a lot a sauce and there is only two of us). This is perfect as is and fun to tweak to one's own taste. In lieu of celery seed, I added sliced celery along with a chopped shallot when cooking the chicken in the first phase. I didn't have Worcestershire sauce, so I added 1/4 tsp of sugar along with the 1/8+ tsp of the pepper sauce.. (idea got from internet search). Then I cut the chili powder in half. Not the biggest fan. Half was fine. I also cut the chicken into long strips before cooking. Served over noodles. Chicken was SOOO MOIST! Again, Thank you angelfadedblue!!! (Fairly Simple too!)
My whole family loved this one... even my picky 10 year old. Next time I'll double the sauce ingredients so I can serve it over rice or noodles. I wouldn't leave any of the spices out, as some readers suggested. They all add up to make one fantastic tasting dish!
Although I rarely cook chicken (or any meat, for that matter), I really loved this recipe! We didn't think the sauce was too sweet, however I substituted diced tomatoes for the stewed (stewed generally have sugar added), and I cut down on the brown sugar (to about 1 tsp). I didn't have any hot pepper sauce or celery seed, so I just skipped those - added a bit of cayenne pepper instead (maybe 1/4 tsp or so). Instead of water I used some vegetable broth I had in the fridge - about 3/4 c. Flavor was quite good, there was enough sauce for eating over some brown rice. A salad and green vegetable - green beans, perhaps, would be great with this.
Forget the chicken and just make the sauce for vegetarian dishes or use with pork chops - anything. Sauce was amazing. I used Aylmer Accents Spicy Red Pepper, petite cut stewed tomatoes and therefore omitted the hot sauce. Loved it.
This was a good lesson on checking my cupboards before starting a dish. But despite having to substitute white sugar with a little mollasses for the brown sugar, not having worcestershire sauce or mustard powder and having bone in chicken, this was fabulous. I want to try it again, true to the recipe and I am sure it will be just as good, if not better. We served it with penne pasta and the zucchini provencal recipe from this site.
I'll admit - the combination of seasonings does sound kind of strange, but this is a great dish. My boyfriend does not eat tomatos, so I pureed the sauce, and every last bit was eaten! Next time, I will use red wine for the water, and use 1/2 the brown sugar (this is very very sweet). I threw in cooked rice (1 cup uncooked, cooked with 1 1/2 cups water) with 10 minutes to go, so I had a nice hearty, sauce with rice. You need to at least double the sauce. Cannot wait for leftovers today (never thought I'd ever hear myself say THAT)!!!!
Very good recipe - wonderful flavor. Served this two nights in a row - first with pasta and then with rice. Rice much, much better. Did reduce brown sugar to 1 tbl., used balsamic vinegar, used sherry since I had no other, also used mushrooms and onions. Will make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections