Chicken Breasts Pierre

This is my kind of dinner! Easy and a unique, yummy flavor. I thought it might be just a bbq sauce; but it is much more... It reminds me a little of Cuban food. Some of the reviews said this was too sweet. My guess is it was their stewed tomatoes. This was not a real sweet dish with PLAIN DICED CANNED TOMATOES(instead of stewed)like I used. The idea of adding onion (esp. RED onion)sounds, to me, like it would be great; but I don't think mushrooms would work with this(and I love mushrooms). I think, a mix of sliced red onion,and red, yellow and green peppers (in the last 15 min.) steamed in the sauce, would compliment this sauce better; although the recipe is perfect just AS IT IS. I made with white rice and stir-fried, garlicky, fresh-cracked peppered green beans to make a meal. Although, any starch (noodles, rice etc.) and any green vegetable would be excellent with it. It made about a cup of sauce with flavorful chunks of tomato that we spooned over the chicken and rice. I made only four breasts, so I will double sauce for more servings. 'Gotta' have enough of the sauce to add to the rice! Nancy, you said your husband hasn't gotten sick of this in 15 years... mine liked it a lot too. I have a feeling I will be making for the next 15 years, also. Thank you so much for sharing this one!

Read More