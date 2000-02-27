Banana Pumpkin Bread

I have made dozens of recipes from this site and i had to create a membership just so i could review this one. This recipe is goooood. I didnt have pumpkin pie spice so i doubled the cinnamon and added a teaspoon of nutmeg and a sprinkle of ginger. No raisins or nuts per preference. Of note, i have made this as a loaf and as mini muffins. The loaf was a flop as it was mushy on the inside and dry on the outside. The mini muffins were amazing. If you half the recipe, it makes 24 fluffy mini muffins. Cook at 350 for about 12 minutes. You can even be lazy with this recipe and use self-rising flour and stir all ingredients at once with a wisk (no need to get out mixer) and it is still delicious and fluffy.