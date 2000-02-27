Banana Pumpkin Bread
This is a moist, tasty breakfast bread perfect with jam, margarine, or even cream cheese. Best of all, it's low in fat!
This bread is delicious!!!! I was looking for a recipe that used bananas and canned pumpkin to get rid of some of my Thanksgiving over-stock. This was the perfect recipe! Changes I made: I used 3 bananas instead of 2, allspice instead of pumpkin pie spice and only 1 tsp of that, and I added a tsp. of vanilla. Also, only used 1/4 c. of oil. Baked in mini-muffin pans for about 20 min. Thanks for the great recipe/idea! I would have never put banana and pumpkin together but it works wonderfully in this bread! Also, used 1/2 cup light brown sugar in lieu of the honey.Read More
The bread had a nice flavor, but turned out uncooked and gooey, even though I baked it for way longer than the 45 minutes. Because of the nice flavor, I think the bread has potential. I will try the recipe again, but with a higher cooking temperature. I'll let you all know how it turns out. Addendum: I baked the bread at 400 degrees for 30 minutes and lowered the temperature to 350 degrees for the remaining 30 minutes. The bread did cook, but was a bit dark on the outside. It tasted pretty good on the inside though. I think the trick here is to only fill the pan about 1/3 full. It might bake up nicely at the 350 degree temperature in the original recipie if the amount to be baked is not too dense.Read More
I love this recipe! The changes I've made address the already noted difficulty with cooking time. I divide the recipe into 2- 4"x10" loaf pans and it takes about 50 to 55 min. I have also added diced candied ginger and it complimented the banana and pumpkin beautifully.
This is a great bread, and easy to make, too. I can't praise it enough. I can taste the banana, pumpkin and honey in every bite. I put a lot of golden raisins in it and it is just the best quick bread I ever made/ate. It did need to bake longer than the recipe indicated - more like an hour rather than 45 minutes. Rating: Five stars +
I have been making this recipe for months now...a favorite! Works with fresh OR canned pumpkin, though I throw in an bit more banana. I also use whole wheat flour instead of white flour and it stays moist and lovely. I have also made this as a straight banana bread, by replacing the pumpkin with more mashed banana- it makes the best banana bread I have ever had. Highly recommended for a healthy quick bread!
To get this bread to bake properly, reduce the oven temperature to 325 degrees and bake for about 90 minutes. Low and slow is the way to go for ALL quick breads! Other reviewers who complain about the outside being black and the inside being doughy are adjusting the wrong way. Turn that oven down! I made this bread according to the recipe, omitting the raisins, and adjusted the oven temp and cook time as I have stated. I'm enjoying a perfectly baked slice now! I prefer quick bread recipes that contain sour cream or buttermilk, but this is a very nice loaf. I have never seen honey used in a quick bread before. Four stars from me!
I loved this recipe!! I would not consider it low fat though at 7 Grams per serving (1/12th of recipe). I substituted 3/4 cup of oatmeal for 3/4 cups of the flour. I also felt I needed to bake it for more like an hour rather than 45 minutes. Taste got high ratings at my house!!
I really liked this bread but banana and pumpkin are both very strong flavors. Mixed together, they kind of cancelled each other out and I couldn't taste a lot of either. I would use either all bananas or all pumpkin in this recipe. I made it lighter by replacing the oil with the same amount of applesauce and using half real sugar and half Splenda sugar substitute. Also, I baked the bread for 60 mins and it wasn't done. I recommend at least 70 mins because mine fell and was heavier because it wasn't all the way done.
The oven temperature setting +/or the cooking time for this recipe isn't right! Like many of the other reviews have stated it just doesn't get cooked all the way through.
Well, I was pretty disappointed in this one. The banana flavor was completely lost and like others, I had the problem of it not cooking completely even though I left it in for an extra 20 minutes. The outside was turning black so I had to take it out. The flavor was okay but between what was not cooked on the inside and what was burnt on the outside, there wasn't much to eat. Maybe muffins would be the way to go.
I have to agree with so many of the other reviews... I baked this for over 1 hour & it still was not done inthe middle. Completely unedible and I will not make this again.
Outstanding "bread" or perhaps better put, "cake." I followed the advice of a few others and cooked this as a cake in a Bundt pan. Then I made a vanilla glaze. I had a little icing left over from an Italian Cream Cake and mixed it into the vanilla glaze and it was fantastic. The bananas and pumpkin flavors blended well. I did use 4 medium bananas and 1 can of pumpkin. Had no pie spice so used cinnamon, ginger, and all spice.
Fantastic recipe! This is a keeper in our house. I made the following changes to make it a little more healthy, but just as delicious: 2cups white flour, 1/4cup whole wheat flour and 1/4 wheat germ (instead of 2.5c white flour). Each time I make it, I reduce the white flour and increase the whole wheat, so I may update this again. To cut down on fat, I filled the 1/3c measure halfway with applesauce, and then filled it up with oil. Also, I mixed the raisins in with the dry ingredients first. This prevents them from clumping together, and reduces your mixing time which helps keep the mix moist and tender. Finally, I made this mix into muffins, baking at 350 for about 20 min (or until the tops spring back when you touch them). Delicious!!
This turned out great. After reading other reviews, I felt comfortable to experiement with the recipe a litle. Sinice I don't have a 9x5 inch pan, I made this into a bundt cake, and baked it for about 55 minutes to an hour. I added 3/4 cup of chocolate chips instead of raisins and followed another review's advice and used 1 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 tsp ginger instead of pumpkin pie spice. I added a smidge extra of pumpkin, and i felt it could of used even more. Oh, and I used apple sauce instead of oil which didn't seem to make a difference taste wise. Finially, since it was a cake, I whipped up a quick sugar glaze with powdered sugar, vanilla, milk, and butter which turned out great. This is an easy, delicious recipe.
Very moist and delicious, specially made with 3/4 walnuts plus 3/4 craisins (dried cranberries) - I used craisins in place of the raisins. It takes approximately 1:30 hours to bake. Keeps well in the refrigerator.
Very good! As other reviewers did, I substituted apple sauce for oil, and used 1/4 cup flax seed meal, 1/4 wheat bran, 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1 cup while flour for the 2 1/2 cups of plain flour. Also used chocolate chips instead of raisins. I topped a few with coconut flakes before baking and would recommend adding coconut to the recipe next time. They were a little bit dry as muffins for me, but I wasn't sure how long to bake at 350, so I may have kept them in too long. Usually subbing all the fiber for flour means a little longer in the oven, but I don't think these needed it. My 4 year old son and my husband both liked them a lot. Better than traditional banana bread and it has lots of potential for adding other ingredients that go well with pumkin - sunflower seeds, nuts, coconut, white chocolate chips, craisins, etc.
So good! Made this into muffins (350 degrees for 25 minutes) and used applesauce instead of oil and substituted 1 cup of oats for 1 cup of the flour.
this made 4 very nice large perfectly mounded mini loaves. 1 c. whole wheat subbed for part of the flour, omitted the raisins, and added 1 tsp. Mexican vanilla. This is a very thick batter; the thickest quick bread batter I can remember but it is perfect. Both bananas were black-skinned. This is very moist with the small amt. of oil used. The spices were perfect. I love the way this presents out of the oven; pehaps because the batter is so thick. It rises very high. thanks for this nice recipe as a different way to use up those black bananas. My oven baked these 4 loaves in 48 minutes.
Holy MOLY! What an AMAZING recipe! The aroma was so strong, it made my whole apartment smell of pumpkin. YUMMY! Two things... it's not much of a bread, it has the texture of a muffin, and the flavor of a cake. Very sweet (and I LOVE sweet!). Second... if you don't have pumpkin spice, add 1 teaspoon of Nutmeg, and half a teaspoon of Ginger... UNBELIEVEABLE!
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out very doughy and wet. Even after baking it longer, it never dried up any. Don't know what happened...
A very good quick bread. I added chocolate chips to mine and served to friends. Everyone enjoyed it as a dessert.
To use up available ingredients, we used pureed winter squash, brown sugar only, thawed frozen bananas, and raisins. We doubled the recipe and used a large flat baking dish, and this bread came out perfect! I used the convection oven at 350, and it baked up dark, but not burned at all.
If you prepare this recipe as directed it will not cook through. I doubled the cooking time to 90 min and it was finally done. It is wrong to rate this five stars and change the recipe because some folks (me) will prepare it without reading the reviews.
This bread was really great! As per other reviews I reduced the oil to 1/4 cup and used a spice mix (ginger/cloves/nutmeg) but otherwise followed the recipe. I did add pecans instead of walnuts but that's my flavor preference. I made a smaller (4x6) loaf and 12 mini-muffins and I really love the flavor! Yes, it's mild, but that's how pumpkin tastes. I'm going to stock up on pumpkin so I'll have it around next time my bananas start going brown - much better than plain old banana bread!
Followed recipe pretty closely but made these changes: substituted 1/2 whole wheat flour, used 1/4 cup brown sugar for the white and because I didn't have pumpkin pie spice, I used 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp ginger, 1/4 tsp of cloves and nutmeg and omitted addition cinnamon. This recipe makes 18 muffins cooked for 18 minutes.
I did the same as some of the others, by adding Allspice as well as Pumpkin pie spice and more sweetener (White Karo). Regarding the baking issue, I split the batter into 2 pans, baked it at 350 for the 45 minutes and had no problem. This bread did come out very good!
Very good! Very moist, loved the flavors. Made in a bundt pan. Great way to use up that large can of pumpkin that you opened and stored the leftover in the fridge...and those almost "in the garbage" banannas. Nice. Will make again. My kids loved it!
Yummy! Followed the recipe exactly except added full 15 oz can of pumpkin (about the same) and about 1 c of chocolate chips instead of raisins/walnuts. Baked in mini muffin tins for 18 to 20 minutes. Great recipe! Who knew banana and pumpkin went together so well!
I took these to work and everybody loved themI added 2 t. of vanilla extract, 2 t. of cinnamon instead of one, 1/2 c of walnuts and omited the raisins. It was funny though, some of us tasted more pumkin and others tasted more banana. Either way, they were great. I did muffins.
excellent recipe. instead of using sugar, I used applesauce (by grating 1 apple with my pampered chef Micro Grater - it made the apple into instant applesauce - peel and all, it's fantastic). The recipe turned out perfect - the kids even loved it - that speaks volumes.
Wow!!! I was looking for something to use up some canned pumpkin, and this recipe fit the bill. However, I did revamp it to create some healthy muffins. I made some big changes, but these turned out AMAZING, and surprisingly light! I will be making these again and again! Changes I made to make these healthy muffins: - 1/3 cup unsweetened applesauce in place of the vegetable oil - Sweetener in place of the 1/2 cup sugar - 1 1/2 cups whole wheat pastry flour, 3/4 cup oats, and 1/4 cup wheat bran in place of the 2 1/2 cups white flour - 1/4 cup flax seed meal - 1 1/2 tsp baking powder instead of 1 tsp I ended up with 20 muffins filled 3/4 full. Baked at around 300F (my oven cooks hot). I am not sure how long they were in, but I believe they took about 30 minutes. A must try! Delicious!
It's the first "sweater" day of the season.I'm curled up knitting,the smell of pumpkin and spices wafting thru my home.If the smile on my Husbands face is any indication,this recipe is awsome.I used nuts AND raisins,3 banannas,allspice for the pumpkin pie spice and 1/4c oil.Mine baked up perfectly in 45min,I also made a vanilla glaze to drizzle on top-YUM!!
Delicious and moist! I followed the recipe exactly but had to add 10 minutes to the cooking time and it was perfectly done. I did use walnuts but omitted the raisins out of personal preference.
Great! I modified it to make it lower in Weight Watcher points. I left out the oil and instead added one egg yolk. I substituted the honey for brown sugar. Then, I baked in muffin tins for about 18 mins at 350. It made 24 muffins at 2 points each! I put them in the freezer to have a yummy and healthy snack on hand. Just microwave for 15-20 seconds.
Delish. Excellent. OK, I read all the comments about the cooking time, so I cut the pumpkin to 1 cup. Used 1 banana. 1/2 cup apple sauce (no oil), 3/4 cup brown sugar (no honey or white sugar) and no raisins but I did use chopped walnuts. This is delicious; who doesn't have an old banana around, and I've had fresh pumpkin in the freezer since last October. Great recipe! Oh, 50 minutes is fine for a 6x9 pan this way, plus 6 muffins (25 min).
This bread came out perfect! I cut the recipe in half and baked in a jumbo muffin pan. I substituted whole wheat flour for half of the total flour and added chocolate chips. I do muffins because it is just me. I wrap each one in foil then put all of them in a zip lock freezer bag and pop them in the freezer. That way, when I want a muffin, I can take out just on. Sit it on the counter and it is ready to eat in about 10 minutes. Keeps me from over indulging in yummy muffins!!!
Took over an hour to cook and was still not fully done. Perhaps because I used a glass bread pan. In any event, gooey, disappointing and won't make again.
I agree with the other reviews - the bread was great but took much longer to cook than advertised. I probably cooked my bread about 1 1/2 hours before I was able to put in a cake tester and it came out clean.
I made this yesterday and it was fantastic I used fresh pumpkin and added walnuts and frosted it with cream cheese frosting and sprinkled crushed walnuts on top of that and my hubby loved it. I was able to get to small loafs and one large loaf of bread out of this recipe. I will be making more of this tomorrow as I still have lots of fresh pumpkin to use up. Thank you for sharing your great recipe.
I followed the suggestions on cooking and it still didn't work. I used two pans, added some time (45min)and they are still gooey in the middle! Will not make again!
Excellent!!!!!
I think the banana pumpkin combo is great! I use homemade pumpkin puree. From what I can tell, the only bad thing about this recipe is the 9X5 pan and the cooking time. As suggested by others, I divided the batter between two slightly smaller pans, and I have also used 4 mini loaf pans--both times baked for about 55 minutes. Perfect--no goo in the middle.
this is a wonderful recipe. i made it following the recipe. it was wonderful my family loved it.
My kids LOVED this bread. I did add a little extra banana and a little bit of vanilla. With that, it did make a large loaf that took very long to bake, so next time I'd put it into 2 pans. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice, so I used 1/2 t. more cinnamon, 1/8 t. clove, 1/8 t. ground ginger and 1/2 t. allspice (or nutmeg if you'd prefer). This disappears within 2 mornings of baking it. The kids had fun making it too! Great recipe!
Loved the flavor but I must have done something wrong when I baked it. I subsituted applesauce for the oil (and have never really had a problem with this before). I baked it for the right amount of time plus 15 mins and it still was not done in the middle (the edges were yummy though!). My daughter loved it. I will try it again with the oil next time.
This bread is excellent, I used applesauce instead of oil and chocolate chips instead of raisins. I used 2 1/2 bananas (my son ate the other 1/2) and a little over 1/2 of a big can of pumpkin puree. I didn't measure. Half the batter went into a loaf pan and the other half went into a muffin tin. the muffins were done in about 20 minutes, and the bread took close to an hour. It was so delicious and moist. I'm making more tonight, thank you!!
loved it
Delicious, but I do them as muffins instead of a whole loaf because I couldn't get the middle to cook all the way as a loaf.
i want to make a bread for thanksgiving and i decided a pumpkin banana would be great. i tried this recipe out before aking it on thanksgiving and i love it! its moist and yummy(i didnt use raisens because ive never liked them and im allergic to walnuts.) i cant waiot to make it for a thanksgiving bread! thank you for sharing!
awesome bread! i read the reviews about the cooking time before i made it....so i used a pampered chef stoneware loafpan wich is 4 small loaves...baked it at 350 for 50 minutes....perfect!
I substituted liquid eggs for real, used splenda for the sugar and omitted nuts and raisins. Recipe was pretty easy and it tastes oooh so good. Next time I will use that many reviewers have done...used applesauce for the oil.
This recipe is great and it made the apt smell so good. I used an extra banana and craisins and made it in mini loave pans. 35 minutes worked great for the mini-loaves! Thanks for sharing the recipe :)
I used butter in place of the oil, omitted the raisins and only used the pumpkin pie spice, as I didn't want the bread to be overpowering with spice. This recipe made two medium sized loaves. These turned out moist and fluffy.
LOVED this recipe! I will definitely be making this again and again. The bread is moist and dense with a great flavor. I did make some adjustments. I used brown sugar instead of honey, a dash of nutmeg and a dash of ground cloves instead of pumpkin pie spice, 3 bananas instead of 2, applesauce instead of oil, and whole wheat flour. So that is a number of changes, but it came out great. Just bake for about one hour at 350.
I omitted the raisins and as others have said it doesnt bake all the way through, but I tried this a second time split up the batter into 2 loaf pans and it was delicious
For those of you having difficulty with the cooking time, I made this recipe for muffins instead of bread and it came out okay -- they were REALLY dense, but they tasted good. I baked them at 350 for about 20 minutes and I turned the pan halfway through the baking time so that the browned evenly. I got 20 regular sized muffins out of the recipe. I did cut the flour by a half cup and replaced it with rolled oats, and I used white whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose. And I added candied ginger instead of raisins. Decent recipe but I'm not sure I'll return to it.
Best pumpkin bread ever! Excellent recipe ---Everyone loved this. Sweet but not overpowering. I substituted 1/2 whole wheat flour for 1/2 the white flour. Added dates instead of raisins; they really gave it some kick.
I made this this morning and it was perfect! made double batch.... *** I changed it to be a little more healthy and and diabetic tolarable. Orginal recipe has 55 carbs!!!!!! and they are all sugar and white flour. Also addded 1 teaspoon ginger Subsituted 1/2 of white flour with whole wheat. Cut the honey in half Used egual amount of splenda instead of regular sugar. Used olive oil instaed of vegtable oil.
So delicious and so moist! Tastes more awesome with raisins.
oh heavens is this good ! I used a miniature loaf pan that turns out 8 small bread loaves and cooking for 25 min made them just perfect ! I also baked a full loaf for the time specified in the reciped and it also turned out lovely. These little darlings will go in all my Xmas presents this year. For now they are snuggled up in my freezer while i enjoy the smells of the season the bread left in my house. I added a touch of Ground Cloves and instead of nutz i put in orange flavoured Craisins. HOORAY !!!
Absolutely fantastic!! The pumpkin adds a nice twist to banana bread.
after reading the reviews and that bread was gooey --I just made 2 loafs with this one batter.
I was looking for a guilt free vehicle to put cream cheese on and this is it. I did change the recipe slightly ... substituting unsweetened apple sauce for the oil and using only the honey to sweeten the bread (no white sugar). I was a little bit worried but the bread is absolutely wonderful ... doesn't even need the cream cheese! Based off of previous reviews I used half the batter to make a small loaf and the other half I used for muffins. Everything cooked up just fine in 45 minutes.
I give this recipe 5 stars. I used 1 c. white flour and 1 ½ c. whole wheat flour which resulted in a nice consistency. I was low on honey and used a combination of honey, brown sugar, and white sugar. I changed the spices to 1 t. pumpkin pie spice, 1/2 t. allspice, 1/2 t. cloves, and 1 t. cinnamon. I baked in a muffin pan at 350 degrees for around 25 minutes. Delicious and nutritious!
Followed JIVE TURKEY's recommendation and split the batter into two loaf pans (plenty of batter for each). Turned the temp up to 375 instead of 350. They both cooked perfectly in 47 minutes.
P.S. after reading other reviews, I put about 3/4 of the batter into the bread pan and made the rest into about 6 muffins. This way the bread cooked all the way through and didn't take too long.
I made this recipe using a cake pan since I didn't have a loaf pan. It worked fast and great! I used xylitol (natural sugar alcohol with a GI of 8) in place of the sugar, only 1/3 c honey, and whole wheat pastry flour. I also squeezed in a clementine orange, since we had these on hand. It was absolutely delicious!
This is a greeeaaaat recipe!! Like another reviewer, I made this into muffins and they were so moist and tasty. I added the vanilla as suggested as well. The recipe makes about 16 generous sized muffins. It is great for using up the extra pumpkin in the can after Thanksgiving. Thank you!
This recipe is fantastic! It took an electric beater to get everything smooth, but it was worth the effort. Also, a full 60 minutes was needed in my oven, but the bread was still moist and absolutely DELICIOUS!
This was a very tasty breakfast for our family! Next time I will follow other reviewers' suggestions and split it into two pans - We cooked it for 55 minutes and it was still a little doughy in the middle. Still very delicious, so it will be a keeper!
Good recipe which can be easily adapted. I added extra pumpkin, cut the sugar in half, and used half whole wheat flour. I also cut the oil in half and added applesauce. Rather than adding walnuts to the batter, I sprinkled them on top along with a powdered sugar glaze. Very tasty!
Moist and yummy. Used 3 bananas and half a cup more pumpkin puree. Didn't have honey and substituted with half a stick of melted butter. Kept sugar at half cup but added semisweet chocolate chips which made up in sweetness. Used a bundt pan, and the bread turned out perfectly golden brown and moist. Baked for about 40 minutes. Tastes even better when served with dark chocolate drizzle.
Excellent Bread. Like other reviewers, I added an extra banana, used 1c. whole wheat flour, and substituted brown sugar for the honey. I made muffins with this recipe and they were very moist!
Not any better than any other recipe. Couldn't taste the bananas. I have a better recipe I'll just stick with.
I really like this recipe. It is my most frequently requested quick bread (without the raisins). I also play with the flour, using half whole wheat and sometimes a 1/4 cup wheat germ. Great especially for giving your kitchen that perfect fall smell as it bakes. A great moist on-the-go breakfast. Also have taken half slices and spread a soft cream cheese frosting to make "cookie sandwiches" as a special treat. The only thing is that it takes about 60 minutes to bake in my oven. Otherwise, it is terrific.
Seems like there is just that over the top thing missing (could be the rasins? nuts?) Made about 20 regular size muffins, they were still really good. My 2 year old loves them.
wonderful! moist, really good flavor, I will definitely make this again and again. I added 1/2 cup of wheat germ in place of 1/2 cup of flour -- I also split the recipe into two small loaf pans. otherwise I followed the directions to the letter. yum!
Awesome! I did make a few changes though. I thought that the pumpkin to banana ratio was a little unbalanced so I used 3 bananas instead of 2. I also added 1 tbsp. of vanilla extract and I used a half cup of chocolate chips instead of raisins. Yum!
My officemates loved this recipe. I had some leftover batter and made muffins, which I baked for a shorter time. I also exchanged some of the white flour for whole wheat and corn flour to give it a bit more fiber.
Really good and very moist. Used fresh pumpkin and added walnuts and rasins.
Use 1 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 tsp ground cloves, 1/4 tsp ginger. Bake 325 in small loaves for 25-30 min
I substituted apple sauce for the oil and it was very good. The only thing I would change would be to add more bananas to the recipe. I got a lot of pumpkin flavor but had trouble detecting the bananas.
Delicious! Made it for Thanksgiving and the family loved it.
Great recipe! I used the unsweetened pumpkin pulp and over-ripe bananas from my freezer. I didn't have all the spices called for, so I used only cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg, adjusting the amounts to make up the total amount called for. I took them over to my my son's house for the children's 'before school' breakfast, and saved one back to go into a school lunch the next day.
I love this combination! Banana, pumpkin, and raisins - yum! Great fall treat. Will make this recipe again and again.
I made this yesterday and wondered what I did to ruin it. I'm glad I read the reviews today and found I'm not alone - it took an hour and a half (!) to bake and it still wasn't done (I gave up after that). The pumpkin/banana combo seems to cancel each other out, so it's not very flavorful; it's also very "heavy". I'm disappointed - it sounds really good and was easy to prepare, until I had to check it every 5 minutes for an additional 45 mins. beyond the recommended cook time.
This recipe was absolutely delicious. I took the advice of earlier reviews and halved the pumpkin pie spice. I also made muffins instead of a loaf, so the baking time was must faster. To reduce fat even further, I substituted applesauce for for the oil, and everything turned out perfectly. Thanks for a great recipe!
A big hit! I served it as a dessert with some cream cheese frosting. This bread is really moist and flavorful.
Excellent...I use whole wheat flour. Only change I made.
it's missing something, but i cant quite put my finger on it
After cooking for well over 1hr 20 minutes at 350 degrees, the outside was hard and nearly burnt and the inside was still undercooked!
Very good, but either needs to be cooked a little longer or divided into two loaf pans.
I have made dozens of recipes from this site and i had to create a membership just so i could review this one. This recipe is goooood. I didnt have pumpkin pie spice so i doubled the cinnamon and added a teaspoon of nutmeg and a sprinkle of ginger. No raisins or nuts per preference. Of note, i have made this as a loaf and as mini muffins. The loaf was a flop as it was mushy on the inside and dry on the outside. The mini muffins were amazing. If you half the recipe, it makes 24 fluffy mini muffins. Cook at 350 for about 12 minutes. You can even be lazy with this recipe and use self-rising flour and stir all ingredients at once with a wisk (no need to get out mixer) and it is still delicious and fluffy.
This bread is really good...for the sake of taste and health I replace the white sugar with 1/4 cup molasses...for the sweet tooth(s) in the family I sometimes add chocolate chips or pecans or both...the molasses makes the bread lovely and moist.
I took the suggestions from the other reviews and replaced the oil with applesauce and baked the bread for about an hour. Delicious!!!
Delicious ! The perfect combination of pumpkin and bananas. I hadn't thought of mixing those in a bread . I find the flavor of pumpkin overwhelming in pumpkin bread so don't make it often. The bananas mellow that out and add a fragrant taste . Instead of vegetable oil, I used coconut oil (from Costco) and 1/2 the flour was whole wheat which did not make the bread heavy. 1/4 cup of chocolate chips for grandkids appeal. Freezes well so I will keep one for drop-in visitors.
I used applesauce and only 1 T. oil, to make it healthier. I also included some ground flax seed. My daughter likes chocolate chips, so we put some of the batter in a smaller pan with some chocolate chips and it was yummy too.
Texture anad appearance are beautiful but even after doubling the bananas I found the flavor lacking. I added a bit of cardamom which brings a nice element to the recipe but I'll continue to tweak this to improve the flavor. Makes amazing mini-muffins (bake at 350 for approx. 12 minutes). I did increase the baking powder slightly as well. I've found that it helps make a lighter and fluffier muffin as opposed to the usually dense and heavy texture of pumpkin and/or banana breads.
Don't give up on this recipe because of the cooking time- a few tips: Sift your flour into the measuring cup, or fluff with a fork. Too much and it will be too dense and not cook through. Raise the temp to 365 for the after the first half hour for about 15 minutes, then back to 350 for the last 15 minutes- mine had a lovely crown. I use self-rising flour in bread recipes- omit the leavening and salt. It makes a much less gummy batter. As far as flavor, I didn't have pumpkin pie spice, so I used 1tsp. each clove and nutmeg along with the cinnamon. I also added 1tsp. orange extract- it brings out the banana. It makes a very nice loaf, and is a great, not overly sweet basic recipe.
