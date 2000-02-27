Banana Pumpkin Bread

536 Ratings
  • 5 320
  • 4 130
  • 3 40
  • 2 22
  • 1 24

This is a moist, tasty breakfast bread perfect with jam, margarine, or even cream cheese. Best of all, it's low in fat!

By matzahball

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch loaf pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the mashed banana, eggs, oil, pumpkin, honey and sugar. Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, pie spice and cinnamon, stir into the banana mixture until just combined. Fold in the raisins and walnuts if desired. Pour batter into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool loaf in the pan for 10 minutes before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
328 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 55.9g; fat 10.7g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 258.1mg. Full Nutrition
