Tilapia Scampi

This is an interesting concept. I've tried most other tilapia recipes on this site and find them to all either be too similar, too complex, or not my style. 40 minutes @ 375 is WAY too much though. I could already tell just by my experience with baking tilapia and reading other reviews. I tried 35 minutes @ 350 and still found it to be too much. I don't think I'd lower the temp anymore though. I might try 350 @ 30 minutes next time around. I added 2 tablespoons of prepared dijon style mustard based on some other shrimp scampi recipes I've tried and enjoyed. I think this gave it a more interesting flavor. I also added about 2 tablespoons of white wine. I like others only flipped the fish once... at the 20 minute mark. I also placed about 3/4 of a pound of uncooked medium sized shrimp in there with the tilapia and took them out at the same 20 minute mark that I flipped the fish at. They were an 'appetizer' and they turned out perfectly cooked and very tasty. I'd probably give the original recipe a 3/5 but based on the unique concept and potential I give it 4/5.

Read More