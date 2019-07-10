Tilapia Scampi
My husband and I love shrimp scampi. Since tilapia is usually cheaper than shrimp at the store, I concocted this easy recipe to enjoy the flavor of scampi at the price of tilapia!
This is an interesting concept. I've tried most other tilapia recipes on this site and find them to all either be too similar, too complex, or not my style. 40 minutes @ 375 is WAY too much though. I could already tell just by my experience with baking tilapia and reading other reviews. I tried 35 minutes @ 350 and still found it to be too much. I don't think I'd lower the temp anymore though. I might try 350 @ 30 minutes next time around. I added 2 tablespoons of prepared dijon style mustard based on some other shrimp scampi recipes I've tried and enjoyed. I think this gave it a more interesting flavor. I also added about 2 tablespoons of white wine. I like others only flipped the fish once... at the 20 minute mark. I also placed about 3/4 of a pound of uncooked medium sized shrimp in there with the tilapia and took them out at the same 20 minute mark that I flipped the fish at. They were an 'appetizer' and they turned out perfectly cooked and very tasty. I'd probably give the original recipe a 3/5 but based on the unique concept and potential I give it 4/5.Read More
It’s painful for me to give this recipe a 1-star rating, but necessary as written, even tho’ it has the potential to be a great dish. First of all, the amount of butter and garlic is WAY overkill. Throw that amount aside and use your own judgment – a little butter, a little garlic and a squeeze of lemon. Then… 40 minutes to cook fish? If you want great, golden color and perfectly cooked fish bake it at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes, depending on the thickness of your filets. And don’t bother to turn it! Not only is it unnecessary, you risk breaking it apart! I sprinkled the fish with paprika before baking for additional color, and fresh, not dried, parsley after. Also, I didn’t use tilapia (because I really hate it – tastes muddy to me). I made this with grouper, although any mild-flavored white, flaky fish would work – like cod, haddock, flounder or orange roughy. This dish, with the above changes, was much improved - nicely done, great color and appropriately seasoned. Just as with a good steak, if you’ve got a good piece of fish it really needs nothing more than salt, pepper and, with fish, a little lemon.Read More
Great recipe! I rated this a 4 because when cooking the fish for @ 375 degrees 40 mins, turning it every 10 mins like directed, it was a little dry. Next time I may cook @ 350 degrees instead of 375 degrees
Very tasty recipe. I rated a four rather than five because the cooking time is way off. I set the timer for 30 minutes because 40 just seemed too long. The fish was completely cooked in under 25 minutes. I'm glad I checked it when I did or it would have been dry. I did not turn the fish, either. It isn't really necessary and can lead to breakage.
This was quite good, although I made a few minor adjustments. I cut the amount of butter in half to reduce the calories and used the juice from one lemon to keep the liquid amount about the same. I didn't have whole garlic on hand, so just used the refrigerated minced kind. The flavor was wonderful and there was still a good amount of sauce left in the pan even after reducing the butter. I would give it 5 stars, but since I felt the need to make those modifications I'm going with 4.
Really good! I cut the butter down significantly and it turned out just fine. I baked at 350 for 35 minutes, only flipping once (I didn't want to risk them falling apart). Thanks! :)
I was worried because I was doubling the recipe - cooking for 7 people - and I only had four cloves of garlic. But I made it and it is SO GOOD that I can't stop eating it! There isn't going to be any leftovers! By far the best recipe I've found so far. Nice and light and doesn't cover up the delicate taste of the fish. Excellent!!!!
Made this tonight. Absolutely easy! One of the easiest recipes for scampi I have found. We added about 15 shrimp to this to have some variety in seafood, added about 1 tsp of lemon pepper seasoning, and the whole dish turned out fantastic. Appreciate the recipe.
My family loved this recipe. It is very easy and quite tasty. How can you go wrong with 3/4 C butter? I did make it on the stove instead of baking it. I melted the butter, sauted the garlic added the lemon juice and tilapia. Covered and simmered until the fish was flaky. Oh, and added a splash of white wine. Very yummy! Thanks for sharing.
I kind of adapted this to my tastes a little. I only flipped the fish over once. Twenty minutes into baking after turning the fillets over I sprinkled them with a bit of lemon pepper seasoning. Five minutes prior to the last five minutes of baking I added fresh tomato for color and a little extra flavor. This was an awesome recipe and super easy!
This. Was. AWESOME!!! Super easy and super good. Only change I made was that I added a couple of glugs of white wine. Also, I didnt flip it at all and only had to cook mine for about 20 minutes. Super good over some angel hair pasta. Yum!!
This was fantastic. I made a few changes after reading other peoples reviews. I used 1/2 cup of butter, 1/2 cup of lemon juice (we love lemon juice in my family), minced the garlic and heated it in the microwave like the recipe called for. Poured over the fish, covered with foil and baked at 325 degrees for 30 minutes. I didn't turn it because I was afraid that it would break apart. It was delicious, flaky and my kids LOVED it. Can't wait to try this same recipe on other fish.
This was very good. I was in a hurry and wanted something quick and easy. I used ½ cup butter & 1 tablespoon olive oil, and one lemon. Baked 350° basted only once no turning was necessary.
Great recipe idea! I took a few of others suggestions - cut the butter to 1/2 cup, added 1 Tbsp dijon and 2 Tbsp white wine. I also minced the garlic instead of cutting in half (we LOVE garlic) and sprinkled a bit of parmesan on top when it came out of the oven. Added 1 lb of shrimp and cooked at 350 for 20 mins and it was PERFECT. My 2 yr old and 6 yr old ate it so fast I don't think they even took a breath, LOL. Definately a keeper!
This recipe was very nice although I kinda branched out a bit! There's nothing worse than a mono-flavor fish in my book and the lack of spices scared me. I seasoned with old bay and adobo and melted butter before baking. I did use the garlic butter to flavor the pasta tho and it was delish. i didn't have a lemon so I used an orange (juiced) and as a garnish. I also had this a bit spicier and ate that with a cinnamon alfredo to balance it off.
Nice and simple. The girlfriend LOVED it - me too! I had to add shrimp just because though...
This was super simple and easy. I don't have much time with a 5 year old and a 5 month old. I didn't have the time to turn these every 10 minutes and the fish was just fine without turning it. This is a recipe that I will keep in my kitchen or a long time.
i didnt flip but once and the tilapia fell apart and it still came out wonderful though...
This was delicious. I reduced the recipe to 3 servings, but used 4 fillets and used the juice of one whole lemon. I also added some sliced green onions into the butter mixture while I microwaved. Served with steamed broccoli and some low-carb Dreamfields spaghetti with the extra sauce spooned over the top. My roommate and I both enjoyed this meal. She said it reminded her of Olive Garden's scampi. What a compliment!
So good and easy. My non-fish eating child even liked it.
Really, Really good. I did use only 1/2c butter and cooked less than the time stated but the flavor was yummy!
This was DELICIOUS! I cooked it for 30 minutes and served it over linguine with a side of broccoli. I also seasoned it with a little lemon pepper and seasoned salt. It was amazing.
I did the same that alot of people mentioned, cooked at 350, and it was done in 30 mins, also used minced garlic, and this turned out fantastic! Very Flavorfull, Thanks!
Cooking time was WAY off! Only took 20 mins. I used italian seasoning instead of just the parsley. I dont think all that butter is necessary inless you are having it on top of pasta or rice. We are trying to eat low carb so next time Ill cut the butter down. Since I love garlic this was perfect!
It was bland
I used 5 cloves of garlic and since I didn't have parsley I sprinkled some dried basil and dried marjoram over the filets. I also added sea scallops to the same dish and cooked them alongside the fish at 350F for 20 minutes, then flipped the fish and continued cooking for another 10 minutes. Turned out amazing!
I didn't care for this recipe - it needs "something"...more lemon, maybe? Or some white wine to give it some tang? Some herbs?
Used Swai instead of Tilapia still came out delicious.
Yumm! This was so delicious! Great recipe! Due to a few personal preferences, I added a couple pinches of dried oregano, a scant amt. of red pepper flakes, and a bit of white wine to the butter/garlic sauce. I only use margarine, but it was still an outstanding and tasty meal! I baked this for 20 minutes @350. Next time, I'll add even more lemon juice because I love it. Thank you JasnsWif for a truly delicious dining experience.
I really enjoyed the basics of this recipe. However, I had to add my own modifications because I really like my flavors. I added ground pepper, and garlic and onion seasoning to the butter/lemon/garlic mixture. I also seasoned my filets with a few dashes of garlic powder and Cajun seasoning. The cajun kind of adds a slight punch to the overall flavor. And to top it off, I put lemon ringlets on the top of my filets to enhance the flavors. I only cooked them for like 20-25 minutes on 375. If I would've left them in longer, the fish would have been dry! I also never flipped them because that breaks apart the fish.
We LOVED this recipe with a couple tweaks that I took from other reviewers. I give my tweaked version a 5 star rating! I only used 1 stick of butter in with the fish and two very large cloves of garlic sliced. I also used fresh parsley from my garden and added about 1/2 cup of a sweeter homemade white wine. I baked at 350 degrees for 30-40 minutes without turning. Since I planned to serve over angel hair pasta, I was concerned that there wouldn't be enough "sauce". In a saucepan, I added about another 1/2 cup white wine, 1/2 stick of butter, about 1 teaspoon of dried parsley flakes and a little garlic powder. Once baked, I added this to the sauce from the fish. This dish turned out to be a very nice, light delicious option for Tilapia and is a definite keeper. My family LOVED it!!
i dont know how i feel about this recipe. i used fresh parsley instead of dried, and even put in more lemon juice than it called for. as well as putting lemon pepper on it before cooking! i still felt like it was bland, and i didnt taste any of the lemon juice. it wasnt horribble, but it wasnt amazing either!! definitely not my favorite tilapia recipe, not sure if we'll make again!!
Amazing! Added little extra lemon, did half margarine/half butter, 4.5 over flowing (not heaping) tsps jarred, minced garlic w/juice, a couple pinches of cayenne and followed rest of recipe. I've made it twice now- second time I added shrimp as well. Husband and I both really enjoyed it on pasta with broccoli. You won't be disappointed if you're a scampi lover! Mmm mmm!
Yumm, I added a splash of white wine. I will make it in a saute pan on top of the stove next time, to make a bit thicker sauce. Delish! Quick, and easy. Thanks for the submission
I only used maybe 1/2 cup butter, but increased the lemon juice significantly. I also skimped on the garlic as I was afraid 8 cloves would be way too strong, so I used 4 tbsp of the refrigerated mined garlic (equal to 4 cloves) Only required 20 minutes of cooking time with no flipping, tried to flip one of the filets at 10 minutes and it fell apart so i just left them alone for the remaining 10 min. Served over lightly buttered wheat noodles and garnished with lemon rings and fresh parsley and the flavor was very good, but couldnt really taste the garlic. Next time I will try the suggested amount, or try fresh garlic cloves instead of the refrigerated kind.
I made this recipe (altered slightly) for dinner last night. This was a decent place to start. I rubbed the tilapia with lemon pepper on both sides and placed into a greased baking dish. I took half a stick of butter and melted it and then added about 4 TBSP of lemon juice. I added about 1 teaspoon of salt, a teaspoon of parsely (for color), and about 1/2 a TBSP of garlic powder. 8 TBSP or cloves of garlic would have been WAAAYYY too much! I poured this on top of the fish. I also only cooked the fish for between 15 to 20 minutes at 400 until it flaked and did not flip it. I did baste it with the butter sauce about halfway through cooking. You do NOT want to flip tilapia as it cooks because it is a delicate white fish and WILL wall apart easily. Cooking it for 40 minutes WILL dry it out! DO NOT DO THIS!!! With the changed I made this recipe was 5 stars, as written the best I could give it was a 3 (being generous!).
Very good and very easy! I reduced temp to 350 after 20 min, was done in 30 min. Next time I will start at 350. Hubby loved this, didn't even use the tartar sauce that he puts on all fish!
I have tried many many Tilapia recipes... this is by far the easiest and tastiest ever! I was so full and wished I had more!!!
This was very good! Even my 9 year old ate it up! I only gave it four stars because I found it almost impossible to flip the fish without it falling to pieces. I opted not to flip and it still turned out yummy!
This is yummy! I used Smart Balance spread instead of butter. I cooked 6 filets.
My family loves scampi also, and I love easy. Tilapia is very mild, so the whole family will eat it since it isn't 'fishy'. I love this recipe. Moms, I HIGHLY reccomend this for your "I don't like fish!" kids.
It tastes bland; had it for dinner an hour ago and I can't even recall it.
This really couldn't get any easier and it's quite tasty too. I made 7 tilapia filets and used a little less than 1/2 a cup of butter. I would probably use the full amount next time for that amount of filets. The cooking time is WAY off like other reviewers said. I cooked at 350 for 20 minutes and flipped once (although next time I probably won't bother flipping at all).
This had to be the best scampi sauce I've ever had. It was quick, easy and tasted wonderful. I've tried it twice, once with fish, and the other time with shrimp...both times excellent!!! Thanks for sharing.
Fairly good flavor, but really couldn't taste the lemon. Served the sauce over pasta.
This was great! I added lime juice instead of lemon, and probably used more than 11/2tsp. I didn't have any parsley, but added a few halfed cherry tomatoes. I also added a few shrimp close to the end of the cooking time. I will be making this again!
Delicious, rich and buttery but still light tasting. I added a few shrimp during the last 10 minutes to enrich the dish. Husband loved it.
I knew 40 minutes was way too long to cook most any fish so I checked mine at 15 minutes and they were perfectly done. There is no need to flip the fish; it will cook through just fine. I am going to make this again and will mince the garlic and also sprinkle with Cajun seasoning before cooking; as written this recipe is a bit bland as well as cooking time is off. Anyone not familiar with cooking fish would end up with very dry fish.
Excellent recipe! I added a little extra lemon juice because we like it a lot but otherwise no changes. My kids love it also!
Super easy and quick to put together! Did as other reviewers suggested, 25 mins at 350 and it was perfect. Next time I'll probably add some more spices though.
Yummy!
Excellent, better than at a restaurant!!
Too much butter. Not enough lemon juice. Lacked visual appeal.
This was very good served with pasta and buttered veggies. Didn't remind me that much of shrimp scampi, but I'm just weird like that. I would make this again. I used frozen tilapia, and it worked out well, I didn't cook it for the full 40 minutes, I don't think there would have been much fish left.
An easy and enjoyable fishdish. Served with salad. Serving it with pasta would be a great idea when I make it the next time.
Great idea!! I'm always looking for easy delicious fish recipes, and this is a winner! I baked at 375 for 20 minutes, didn't turn the fish, came out perfectly cooked!
mmmmmmmmm! I added some shrimp at the last few minutes of baking! Delicious! Served with rice that I had mixed with zucchini and onions and squeezed a lemon over it all before serving....extra garlic tooooo!
Wonderful recipe!! I followed the recipe except the cook temp and time. I baked it at 350* for about 20 minutes. I did turn it over once. My picky kids loved it. The 6 year old even said he wanted it every week. I served it with white rice and corn on the cob. This one is definitely going in my recipe box to make again and again.
We LOVED this. I kept the ingredients more or less as stated. I think I probably added in a lot more garlic because I used some jarred garlic I had, which is a lot less potent. I also added in some Parmesan cheese to the melted butter which made it even more yummy. Our fillets were much smaller than those in the recipe (2-3 oz maybe), so we cooked this in half the time. SO EASY!
Made this for dinner last night - my husband and I really liked it. I used 6 filets, reduced the butter to 1/2 cup and added a splash or two of pinot grigio. The garlic content was perfect, in my opinion. Added some lemon slices on top of the filets and didn't use parsley (because I didn't have any). Baked at 350 for 20 mins (added a few small shrimp at 10 mins). Served with whole wheat fettucini and mixed veggies. We will definitely make it again (but for a special occasion because it sure does pack a lot of calories!)
AWESOME! I didn't have quite enough lemon juice, so in keeping with the pungent flavors, I substituted half of the lemon juice with dill pickle juice. It was very flavorful and so delicious!! I also had to use garlic powder instead of the real garlic and it worked out nicely. And like the other reviews have suggested: I only cooked for 30 mins and did not flip fillets. My extremely-picky 11 year old stepson (whom only raves about his mother's cooking) was impressed and asked for another helping. YAY! Thanks JasnsWif!
Amazing! The only thing I changed was I used refrigerated minced garlic since that is what I had on hand and I did adjust the cooking time/temp. 350 for about 35 mins turning only once. It was so Good! Perfect as written!!
Thanks for sharing, I was kind of weary about how it would taste or come out because of the simplicity. I'm glad I gave it try anyways because it was so delicious! The whole family gave it thumbs up! Simple and yummy!
Wow! This was great! Very simple, yet delicious! After reading some other reviews, I decreased the oven temp and only flipped once. Worked wonderfully!
I cut down on the butter, but would have been nice to have more to serve as a sauce. Also didn't have any lemon juice, so added lemon pepper and turned out just fine. Great recipe served over pasta!
This recipe is awesome. I changed it a bit by making it a stove top pan seared seasoned tilapia, with less butter, adding olive oil and a splash of lemon and white wine. Finish with parsley. Quick and delicious.
This was a nice tasting dish but the cooking time is totally off. I followed the instructions on my pack that the tilapia came in. It said to cook at 375 for 8-12 minutes. Another way to cook is broil each side for 3 minutes each. I prefer to broil as it is a bit faster. Good taste though. I will make this again!
Already made this 3 times. I agree about the 40 minutes but I cover fish with foil so it wouldn't dry out. Its also great on the grill in a foil packet.
As a fan of anything "scampi" I tried this recipe and I liked it. I reduced the butter down to 1/2 cup and upped the lemon juice to 1/4 cup. I also used the jar minced garlic I didn't measure how much I put in but since I love garlic I put in quite a bit of it. Pour the mixture over the tilapia and baked it for 35 mins 375 degrees. I didn't bother to turn them. Sprinkled the dried parsley on at the end.
I really enjoyed this recipe. I don't know why people say that their fish is dry. Mine was perfect and definitely not dry!
What's not to love about butter and garlic? Loved it-the boyfriend licked his plate, lol.
Way too much butter when i recalculated for 5 filets. I opted for even less than the recipe called for and added more garlic and juiced 3 medium lemons. This recipe not only lacked visual appeal but taste. If it had had shrimp in it it may have been different but i was not impressed.
Love the idea. The flavor was great. I only used 1/2 cup butter and 5 minced garlics, and 1/4 cup lemon juice. I baked 400 degrees for 18 minutes. Whole family loved it. Thanks for posting
Very buttery and delicious. Enhances tilapias natural buttery flavor. Used lemon pepper seasoning instead of lemon, still amazing flavor.
This was really good! I didn't alter the recipe at all other than decreasing the butter to 1 stick and only using 4 garlic cloves since my young brood was eating as well. I served over whole grain pasta with broccoli. The caloric content was about half as I used smaller fillets and less butter. I'll definitely make this again since it's quick and easy!
Looking for another way to cook tilapia - this was a good recipe for something light. I halved the recipe, added just a bit of onion powder, cooked at 400 for 15 minutes on a lightly oiled cookie sheet. There shouldn't be any need to flip. Very good.
I rated four stars only because I did minor changes on the recipe , but still very good recipe to make when you want something done quick , especially if your a mom;)
this was very good - I was looking for a different way to cook the tilapia and this did the trick. I melted the butter with the garlic in the pan in the oven to avoid too many dishes. I cut the butter down to 1 stick though and it was plenty. I had the prepacked frozen fillets in a 2 lb bag - they are small and not 6 oz each as this recipe calls for but I used the entire bag. This was very tasty and super easy - definitely will make again.
Very good and nice
I tweaked the recipe a bit also adding a bit of lemon extract, a LOT more lemon juice and some lemon pepper. I also threw in a few artichoke hearts and then served it over angel hair. A great recipe!
Will not repeat. I will stick with my Mom's shrimp scampi recipe, and fix tilapia on other ways. The cooking time is definitely too long; I added the extra shrimp as one reviewer recommended and that was the best part. I cooked it at 400 for about 15-20 minutes. I can't imagine cooking the tilapia for 40 minutes!
I really enjoyed this one. I love Tilapia and this was great!
Do not scrimp on the garlic! I was worried tht it would be too much and we could barely taste it. Use all 8 cloves.
You will love this buttery flavor!! We loved it, by far the best tilapia recipe. I baked it for 30 min at 350 and the fillet was falling apart, so 40 min at 375 is definitely way too long.
Easy, delicious and a big hit with the entire family.
It was okay!
2nd recipe I've tried on this site. Wow! Very very good! The excellent reviews also helped me select this dish. Thank you and bon appetit!
Loved this recipe! I added a little bit more garlic cloves and somewhat use a touch of seasoning salt on the fish. The white wine was an added bonus. I forgot to add it in the butter/lemon/garlic mix and added it once the fish was almost done. I also used a little more butter than I probably should but my boyfriend loved it. Will definitely make again!
This was good! I really liked it, while my husband didn't like quite as well but said he would eat again. My fillets cooked in only 20 min, I knew the 40 would be way too long. Other than that, I pretty much followed the recipe. I may add some panko bread crumbs next time, but will cook again.
This was delicious! I did not have many expectations from this dish, seen that it was so easy to make with not many ingredients. But it was soooo good!!!! I had read the reviews first so I only turned it over once, and put it on 350 degrees and took it out after 25-30 minutes. I also seasoned the fish with some salt and pepper before adding the sauce. I forgot to add the parsley, but I didn't miss it. Next time I'll try it with the parsley. But I'll definitely will be making this again!!
I actually was not a huge fan of this. I followed the directions exactly and it tasted rather bland to me. Didn't seem worth all of the butter calories I was surely ingesting for such a bland dish. Actually, the best part about it was the garlic. After being baked, it was mild and delicious. I don't think I'll be doing this again... unless I try it with shrimp.
This recipes was quick, easy, and delicious. I would definatly recommend reducing the cooking time to 30min.
This turned out really good for me.
I liked the recipe and will make it again, but I would recommend two changes. First, I thought it needed a little salt. Second, make sure to check the fish carefully because mine was done in only 20 minutes.
This was a good lunch for my boyfriend and I. I listened to most of the reviews and added lemon pepper, halved the butter and added white wine, and cut the cook time to 25 minutes at 350 and this turned out good. Boyfriend gave it a B+ while rubbing his belly. I only wish I could find something to give it a little more zing that pushes it up to an A+!
easy and delicious
Not a fish fan myself, but this recipe is amazing! Obviously not the healthiest choice, but oh so yummy. Easy to make too. I like to go a little heavier on the lemon juice. The cook time for me tends to be closer to 35/40 minutes, but we like it to be drier. This recipe has made it into my regular meal rotation.
I used frozen tilapia and the recipe was wonderful. I followed the lead of others and cooked at lower temp (350) for shorter amount of time. I cooked it (frozen) for 30-35 minutes. It was PERFECT texture, perfectly moist. I used unsalted butter so I needed to season the fish with salt after I cooked it (and added a little pepper just to taste but wasn't necessary, just a preference). Don't make this recipe if you don't love butter. My family loves butter so we love this recipe. Buttery, moist tilapia with a nice garlic flavor. I had shrimp on hand so I topped the fish with shrimp. But I tasted the fish first so that I could rate the recipe! :) I rated it 5 stars because there is no 4.5 rating. I would have rated it 4.5 because I would have loved the tip on using salted butter or to salt to taste.
