Tilapia Scampi

4.2
326 Ratings
  • 5 158
  • 4 120
  • 3 29
  • 2 14
  • 1 5

My husband and I love shrimp scampi. Since tilapia is usually cheaper than shrimp at the store, I concocted this easy recipe to enjoy the flavor of scampi at the price of tilapia!

Recipe by JasnsWif

Gallery

Credit: naples34102
64 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 fillets
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C); prepare a baking dish with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Combine the butter, lemon juice, and garlic in a microwave-safe bowl; heat in microwave in 10-second increments until the butter is completely melted and the garlic has softened, stirring between each session, about 1 minute total.

  • Arrange the tilapia in the bottom of the prepared baking dish; pour the butter mixture over the fillets assuring they are all evenly covered. Sprinkle the parsley over the tilapia.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, turning the fillets every 10 minutes, until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 40 minutes total.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
483 calories; protein 35.3g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 36.8g; cholesterol 153.1mg; sodium 322.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/28/2022