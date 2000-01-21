Banana Maple Nut Bread

36 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 11
  • 3 7
  • 2 3
  • 1 6

A hearty banana bread using maple syrup as sweetener instead of sugar

By Crytal

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 9x5 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine flour and salt. Add oil, syrup and egg yolks; stir well. Add milk and mashed bananas; stir well. Add chopped nuts and stir.

  • Beat egg whites until stiff; fold into batter. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 50 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 11.7g; cholesterol 49.8mg; sodium 60.3mg. Full Nutrition
