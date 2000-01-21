Banana Maple Nut Bread
A hearty banana bread using maple syrup as sweetener instead of sugar
I was planning to bake several different banana breads to try a variety. But I made this one first and it was exactly what I wanted for peanut butter sandwiches (not so sweet or wet) so I made extra of this. It's not the classic banana bread. It's better!
This recipe is awful. I wasted my time and money for the ingredients.
I thought this bread was wonderful! My family loved it as well. I did use 4 bananas instead of 3. Very yummy toasted with peanut butter!
I had to mess with this recipe a bit. Looking at it, I couldn't see how the poor recipe was able to rise without leavening. And, it had too much liquid. I used butter because I happened to be out of vegetable oil, added a tsp. each of baking soda and baking powder, eliminated the maple syrup and added a 1/2 tsp. of Mapleine and a half cup of sugar for a slight sweetness. Only nuts I had was pecans, so I used those. Smells great and baked up beautifully. NOTE: This made one large banana bread.
All right. I added baking powder and it still didn't rise as much as I would have liked. Also used more banana. If there's a way to combine this recipe's whole wheat wholesomeness with the idea behind the "Almost No Fat Banana Bread" recipe on this site, I'd be in heaven.
I loved, loved, loved this recipe!! I did use white flour because I didn't have any wheat flour on hand, but I didn't change a single thing otherwise. The banana bread came out PERFECT! it was just sweet enough, had a perfect consistancy, and rose wonderfully! It is probably one of the BEST banana bread recipes I have gotten from this site.
This isn't an overly sweet, cakey bread which i like. I did add baking soda and baking powder and it rose nicely. Also I just whipped the whole eggs and added them. All in all a nice, healthy bread
This recipe was good, and had great texture. I was shocked that even without any soda or powder, it rose! It's definitely not your typical banana bread though: it's not very sweet at all, and has an almost yeast bread consistency.
It wasn't a complete waste, but this is NOT the best banana bread I have ever tasted. A bit compact and dry one can't taste the maple syrup at all! It needs a rising agent of some kind to make it better.
You add EGG WHITES ONLY, i made that mistake of using whole eggs and i came out HORRIBLE! just be careful to add only the egg WHITES
I found this to be extremely bland and not very banana-y (and I added an extra banana). Don't really know what happened, but I think I'll stick to a more traditional recipe from now on.
This is pretty yummy! Well...after I made a few adjustments. I didn't have oil, so I used butter instead. I used regular all purpose flour (all I had in the house). I added some fresh blueberries (almost a cup of them), and used raw sunflower kernels for the nuts. Not the best in the world, but it's yummy enough for me!
Really yummy, and the pure maple syrup makes it unique, and sweet enough so that there is no need for any added sugar. My dad was visiting and basically ate the entire loaf!
This is great, I am constantly looking for baked goods without sugar! & this fits the bill! Yes, it's moist --good. I added more nuts cause we love 'em. Thanks!
Subbed syrup for honey (about 3/4 cup) and added about 1/2 c splenda for flavor, and was good! Didn't rise as much as regular, but that is b/c of flour used.
I made this recioe with only 2 bananas and it really needed 3....The recipe was very easy...I will make it again.
Not happy with this banana bread - too heavy and not sweet at all. Maybe we just want more sweet in it - not sure, but seemed "thick" too.
It's a good, healthy bread, but dry and pretty bland. I think it would have been better with more banana and perhaps powdered sugar once the loaf is sliced. I prefer more moist breads though..
I agree - I wasted my time & money in the ingredients. I think the problem is the recipe doesn't call for baking powder or soda, so the bread didn't rise. If that part of the recipe is fixed, I think it would probably be good.
This was good, but not a favorite with my kids. A good healthy alternative though.
recipe has no baking powder included, outcome bread is flat and heavy, unsavory...
This is a very delicious bread. It's moderately sweet and slightly moist. I read other reviews and added 1/2tsp baking soda and 1/2tsp baking powder. Had to bake it for an hour. I would give it 5 stars with the modifications. You don't even need any spices, it's already that good. Thanks!
First, let me say I am a "beginner" cook. I liked the recipe although it was a touch dry. Others recommended adding more banana...I think this would help. It is not a very sweet bread but I tried it with natural peanut butter spread and a cappuccino and enjoyed very much!
This healthy version of banana nut bread is "okay" if you're seriously health conscious, but really a let down if you're wanting a bread that tastes anything like traditional banana nut bread. I added some semisweet chocolate chips, but the bread was still not sweet enough for me.
I did not like this. It is very dense and the whole process is uneccessary. I tried alterating it to make maple-chocolate chip.. but those too were dense. I guess i was hoping for more of a fluffy, moist muffin.
This recipe is wonderful. I made mine into muffins (see the photo above). Because muffins cook faster, I watched them carefully and took them out when a butter knife came out mostly clean. The result was a dense, moist cake. The only thing I will do to change the recipe in the future is add a little bit of granulated sugar to the mix. The bread has its own sweetness as it is, but my fiancé thinks it could use a little extra punch. After all, these are for him!
I only gave this 3 stars because i have a feeling it could be good. I didnt like it because it was very bland and i had to cook it for over an hour and a half. It needs sugar in it for sure. Something else that could make it good is if you use it for muffins instead of bread. its a good recipe if you are looking for something without sugar but overall i wont be using this recipe again.
This was made as a gift for gracious hosts & all who tried it loved it, so definitely a keeper! Thanks for sharing!
Worst banana bread I have ever made! Don’t waste your ingredients or time!
I used bread flour and added a cup of sugar. Delicious!
This tastes amazing was gone in a few days would recommend this to anyone xx
