Buddy's and Bubba's Homemade Dog Food

protein: 16.7g 33 %
carbohydrates: 27.9g 9 %
dietary fiber: 5.5g 22 %
soluble fiber: 0.5g
insoluble fiber: 1.1g
sugars: 0.9g
other carbs: 21.5g
fat: 25.1g 39 %
saturated fat: 7.2g 36 %
mono fat: 13.8g
poly fat: 2g
trans fatty acid: 0.6g
cholesterol: 42mg 14 %
water: 125.3g
ash: 2.2g
vitamin a iu: 4011.5IU 80 %
vitamin a re: 407.6RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 397.9RE
vitamin a retinol: 9.7RE
vitamin a carotene: 2385.3mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.2mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.2mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 3.2mg
niacin equivalents: 6.3mg 32 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin b12: 1.3mcg 22 %
vitamin c: 19.2mg 32 %
vitamin d iu: 5.4IU 1 %
vitamin d mcg: 0.1mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 2.5mg
vitamin e iu: 3.8IU 13 %
vitamin e mg: 2.5mg
folate: 73.5mcg 18 %
pantothenic acid: 0.7mg 7 %
calcium: 93.3mg 9 %
chromium: 0.1mcg
copper: 0.2mg 8 %
iron: 2.8mg 16 %
magnesium: 69.9mg 17 %
manganese: 1.2mg 60 %
phosphorus: 190.5mg 19 %
potassium: 357.4mg 10 %
selenium: 16.3mcg 23 %
sodium: 242.3mg 10 %
zinc: 2.6mg 17 %
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0.5g
160 palmitic: 4.5g
180 stearic: 1.8g
161 palmitol: 0.6g
181 oleic: 12.9g
182 linoleic: 1.6g
183 linolenic: 0.3g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.2g
omega 6 fatty acid: 1.8g
alanine: 0.9g
arginine: 1g
cystine: 0.2g
glycine: 0.9g
histidine: 0.5g
isoleucine: 0.8g
leucine: 1.4g
lysine: 1.2g
methionine: 0.4g
phenylalanine: 0.7g
proline: 1g
serine: 0.7g
threonine: 0.7g
tryptophan: 0.2g
tyrosine: 0.6g
valine: 0.9g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid bread: 0
exchange starch: 0
energy: 399.6
aspartic acid: 1.5g
glutamic acid: 2.8g
thiamin: 0.2mg 15 %
riboflavin: 0.2mg 14 %
monosaccharides: 0.1g
disaccharides: 0.1g
vitamin k: 112.6mcg 141 %
molybdenum: 2.6mcg 3 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
pyramid fat: 0
pyramid meat: 0
exchange meat: 0
exchange fat: 0
phytosterols: 23.9mg
biotin: 1.8mcg 1 %
iodine: 6.1mcg 4 %
pyramid vegetables: 0
exchange vegetables: 0
exchange very lean meat: 0
boron: 4.3mg
fluoride: 7.1mg
pyramid milk: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.