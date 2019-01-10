Buddy's and Bubba's Homemade Dog Food

This is a healthy addition to, or replacement for, your dog's daily meals that he will happily devour.

By Karen Martell Bishop

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 1/2 cup servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the chicken leg quarters in a large pot, and fill with enough water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 40 minutes. Remove the legs and allow to cool. Strain and return the cooking liquid to the pot. Once the legs have cooled. Remove and discard the skin and bones; chop the meat, and set aside.

  • Stir the brown rice into the reserved chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Drain off any excess liquid, and add the rice to the bowl with the chicken.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat, and add the ground beef. Cook and stir until the beef is crumbly and no longer pink, about 7 minutes. Pour off any excess grease, and place the beef into the bowl. Stir in the oats, spinach, broccoli, kidney beans, carrots, cottage cheese, and olive oil. Store the dog food in resealable containers in the freezer. Thaw the daily portions overnight in the refrigerator.

Cook's Note:

Dogs love the flavor of garlic, but too much will make them anemic. Use it sparingly or not at all.

For variety, try adding one of the following:

1/2 cup blueberries

1/2 cup pumpkin in place of the carrots

cooked, cracked wheat in place of either the rice or oats

black beans or chickpeas, mashed, or lentils in place of the red kidney beans

steamed and finely chopped celery or cauliflower

steamed peas

shredded cheese

mild, cooked fish

scrambled eggs

fish oil in place of olive oil

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 16.7g; carbohydrates 27.9g; fat 25.1g; cholesterol 42mg; sodium 242.3mg. Full Nutrition
