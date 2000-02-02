Muenster Chicken and Mushrooms

Our all time favorite dish. Breaded chicken baked with Muenster cheese and mushrooms in chicken broth. Easy enough to make for the family, but special enough to make for company.

Recipe by Mary

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dip chicken in milk, then in breadcrumbs. Lightly brown coated chicken in a large skillet, then arrange in a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Top each chicken with a slice of cheese. Top with mushrooms, then pour broth over and around chicken. Cover dish with aluminum foil.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes; remove cover, baste with any remaining broth, and bake for another 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; protein 41.9g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 100.9mg; sodium 983.9mg. Full Nutrition
