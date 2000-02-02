Muenster Chicken and Mushrooms

This recipe was easy to follow, delicious, and a hit with my whole family. The tang of the Muenster is mild and is the perfect compliment to the smoky mushrooms. And of course the Muenster melts like a dream! The chicken is flavorful and herb-y thanks to the seasoned breadcrumbs. I give this dish 4 stars as written because it was tasty as written but there are a few changes I made the second go round that I felt really made the dish top notch. Some of my changes were based on the suggestions of other reviewers. I: added 1/2 an onion (caramelized), used 3 cups of mushrooms instead of 1 and sauteed with the onion before topping the chicken, used egg instead of milk for dipping, and seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper before dip/bread. The addition of the extra mushrooms really bulks up the dish while the caramelized onion lends a savory but slightly sweet depth. I also think it's important to season every step of the way which is why I salt and peppered the chicken straight out of the package. I've also tried this recipe using a can of diced tomatoes with juice instead of the chicken broth. Adds the liquid plus even more veggies and the tomatoes really get along with the other flavors. This dish doubles well and also works SUPER with chicken thighs (I prefer them for this recipe).