Muenster Chicken and Mushrooms
Our all time favorite dish. Breaded chicken baked with Muenster cheese and mushrooms in chicken broth. Easy enough to make for the family, but special enough to make for company.
A variation of this recipe has been my favorite for years---this was the dish I requested my mom make me when I came home after living in Nepal for 3 months (she had it waiting for me in the car at the airport)!!! We do things a little differently: cut chicken into bite-size pieces, soak in beaten eggs for 2 hours, then dip out and put into large plastic bag already filled with Italian seasoned bread crumbs, minced garlic, and parsley. Shake until coated then put into hot pan with oil and brown all over. Place browned chicken pieces into casserole, top with 8 oz-1 lb. fresh, sliced mushrooms, 12 oz. shredded muenster cheese, then pour 1 cup chicken broth over. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes or until golden and bubbly. Serve over rice. YUM-YUM-YUM!!!Read More
This was good, but I felt it was a little bland.Read More
This recipe was good, however I did not have mushrooms but I did have a can of cream of mushroom. I mixed that with chicken broth and poured it over the chicken. It turned very well plus it had a nice gravy. I think will stick with this version.
Great recipe. Very moist and tender chicken. I cut the chicken into "nuggets" before breading them and used egg instead of milk to dip the raw chicken into before the bread crumbs. I also used more mushrooms than called for and only put them on half (I don't like them, my husband does). Also, I grated my cheese instead of using slices. Next time I'll probably add more chicken broth just to see if we'll have more sauce.
We LOVED this recipe!! Followed others suggestions about dipping chicken in egg instead of milk, doubling up on the cheese and sauteing the mushrooms. Was just as good the next day.
Really fantastic!- especially when you dip the salted and peppered chicken into egg --> then flour --> then egg again--> then breadcrumbs. Poured sauteed onions and mushrooms over the chicken, then added the muenster cheese. GREAT, moist, and super tasty chicken dish! My husband and I loved it. Thanks!
This was a hit! I ended up substituting the chicken broth with cream of chicken and it gave it even more flavor! I served it with rice and a light cucumber salad. Everyone was ewwwwwwing and awwwwwwing! Loved it!
We thought this was a good recipe but we felt that if we added cream of chicken it would have been better. We thought the chicken broth was just too runny. We sauted the mushrooms in butter which was very good. We would suggest after sauteing them to brown the chicken in the same pan so the bread crumbs don't stick and burn.
I've made this before, however, I didn't add mushrooms, and I added spiral egg noodles in the pan with it...dry, they cooked nicely and the bread crumbs, cheese and broth made a wonderful sauce to eat with both!! :)
I horizontally sliced the really big chix breasts instead of pounding (lazy day) and then Seasoned the chix breasts with red pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, basil and seasoned salt. Used 1 egg instead of milk and seasoned panko chips with red pepper, italian seasoning, parsley, and fresh minced garlic. I didn't fry the chix breast for fear of all the crumbs coming off, so I refrigerated them for 1 hour to make them stick. Topped each chix breast with sauteed mushrooms and topped with cheese sliced (if the cheese is on top of the mushrooms, it holds them in place). Poured 3/4 cup chix broth mixed with 1/4 cup white wine around chix breats.
I give this a 5, but it needs tweaking. I added lots of herbs and spices, as well as a little wine. Also, be careful not to overcook or it will come out tough. I cooked it for about 35-40 min and it was great. Thanks for a good recipe.
I've been making a similar dish for years with one exception. The most notable addition, which really makes the dish in my opinion, is to squeeze fresh lemon juice over the whole dish before it goes into the oven. Also, I use very thin chicken breast cutlets and decrease the cooking time to 30 mins total. If you don't have muenster, swiss cheese works well also.
If there were a way to mark 4 1/2 stars this would be it. But I tend to reserve 5 stars for the simply outstanding. However this receipe is very, very good. I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs as that is what I had on hand. I used egg instead of milk for the coating, then dipped each thigh into the breadcrumbs. I seasoned my own breadcrumbs with basil, oregano, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. I then browned each thigh in a tad bit of butter. I set them in the baking pan ontop of some frozen green peas. I also added some chopped fresh green onions in addition to the mushrooms for extra flavor. Served over rice, this was a crowd pleaser.
A definite keeper! I used seasoned breadcrumbs, egg instead of milk and whole can of chicken broth instead of 1/2 cup. It was delicious! My husband told me it was good 7 times during dinner.
This was a very tasty recipe. Everyone really enjoyed it! The cheese has a very nice flavor with the mushrooms.
This was one of my favorites growing up!! We always sauteed the mushrooms in a little butter and garlic salt, and used Italian breadcrumbs for the chicken and omitted the Chicken broth. We just breaded and browned the chicken, then topped it with the sauteed mushrooms and cheese and baked it until golden. This way the chicken stays crispy and it is excellent!!
Very good, basic recipe. I seasoned th chicken up better. Less milk it is just to moisten the chicken and get the crumbs to stick.
This was excellent--I marinated the chicken in buttermilk for about an hour prior to coating in breadcrumbs(panko mixed with parm cheese and some seasoning). We dislike mushrooms so left them off and next time I will shred the cheese rather then use slices.
My mother gave this same recipe to me several years ago. I like this for a large group because I brown the chicken up ahead of time, so all that's needed is a quick 30 minutes in the oven. I add a few unusual mushrooms for the bonus flavors.
This recipe was easy to follow, delicious, and a hit with my whole family. The tang of the Muenster is mild and is the perfect compliment to the smoky mushrooms. And of course the Muenster melts like a dream! The chicken is flavorful and herb-y thanks to the seasoned breadcrumbs. I give this dish 4 stars as written because it was tasty as written but there are a few changes I made the second go round that I felt really made the dish top notch. Some of my changes were based on the suggestions of other reviewers. I: added 1/2 an onion (caramelized), used 3 cups of mushrooms instead of 1 and sauteed with the onion before topping the chicken, used egg instead of milk for dipping, and seasoned the chicken with salt and pepper before dip/bread. The addition of the extra mushrooms really bulks up the dish while the caramelized onion lends a savory but slightly sweet depth. I also think it's important to season every step of the way which is why I salt and peppered the chicken straight out of the package. I've also tried this recipe using a can of diced tomatoes with juice instead of the chicken broth. Adds the liquid plus even more veggies and the tomatoes really get along with the other flavors. This dish doubles well and also works SUPER with chicken thighs (I prefer them for this recipe).
This was a good, easy weekday meal. The only changes I made were to saute the mushrooms before adding to baking dish and I didn't bother with the foil. Thanks Mary!
This is really missing something? was kinda bland. tasted mostly like mushrooms. my husband liked it better than me. he'd have given it a 4. not my cup of tea i guess.
A friend gave me a wonderful recipe that is similar but uses Italian-seasoned tomatoes for an added touch of flavor. Use egg instead of milk, dip in breadcrumb/parm cheese combo,brown, and place in a casserole dish. Saute mushrooms and Italian seasoned tomatoes and spoon on each chicken breast. Cover with a slice of muenster cheese and bake about 30-40 minutes. Serve with a lemon butter pasta and asparagus for a wonderful dinner!
This came out great, but i made a few changes using other reviewers advice- I mixed grated parmesan cheese in the breadcrumbs, used eggs instead of milk, and sauteed cut cherry tomatoes with the mushrooms. Used chicken cutlets & cooked them a few minutes on each side. Put them in a dish with a little chicken broth, piled mushrooms and tomatoes on top, and then covered with a slice of Jarlsberg cheese, for more flavor. Then i just put it under the broiler for about 5 minutes and it was done.
This was pretty bland, altho. the mushrooms tasted good. I'm sure it would be better with some garlic and other spices.
i just made a few changes - coated the chicken in seasoned flour, dipped in egg, then seasoned breadcrumbs (i like a lot of flavor), then i sauteed the mushrooms in the same pan as i browned the chicken, sprinkling them with leftover seasoned flour and adding the broth to make a mushroom sauce. poured this over the cheese-blanketed chicken and baked - it was delicious, and disappeared in one dinner! four stars only because i made changes.
I made this for my daughter's birthday party and it was a total hit! I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces and I used Italian style bread crumbs. The night before the party, I breaded it, browned it and layered it with the cheese and mushrooms. Then, right before the party, I added the broth and baked it. It came out very good this way! 7 lbs of chicken made 2 full sized party trays. There was 1/2 tray left at the end of the party and I had many volunteers to take the chicken and many requests for the recipe!
This recipe was great! I am giving it a 4 because I changed some things as well. I used egg instead of milk and cream of chicken instead of broth but I added some water to it so it was not so thick. Next time I will use thinner chicken breast because they had to cook for about 40 minutes before they were done. Also next time, i will probably double up on the cheese! Thanks!
This was amazing! So good that my husband forgot he was eating chicken. You know it's a good recipe when you don't even taste the chicken, just the amazing flavors... I followed the recipe exactly how it states above and it turned out great. I cut my chicken breasts in half, width wise, to make them thinner and they didn't need the extra 15 minutes.
Simply wonderful, the chicken was so tender! I couldn't stop eating!!
Really good !I (as others did) dipped the chicken in egg not milk. After I did the chicken in the pan I did the fresh 'shrooms in same pan and added onion then deglazed with white wine adding only a bit of broth . Did NOT cook as long as it said as I think it would have dried out chicken. Followed the rest as instructed serving with rice and a salad . Great hearty meal !
This was an awesome recipe. I used others' advice and went with a can of cream of chicken instead of the broth and doubled up on the cheese. my husband told me this was the best meal I ever made.
Made this for dinner this week and it was delish! As others, I used an egg and milk mixture, sauteed mushrooms and shallots, and used Jarlsburg cheese. Was good the next day too. I also added a little corn starch to my chicken broth before adding for a little thickness to the sauce. Will make again!
I made this dish for guests this evening. It was a big hit. The chicken was moist and very tasty (looks and smells wonderful, too). I will definitely be making this dish again.
I used cream of chicken and mushroom soup and canned mushrooms and this was great! Next time I will use 2 slices of muenster on each chicken breast and try more flavorful breadcrumbs (I used Three Cheese). I baked it for 40 minutes and it was very tender.
Delicious! Most definitely a keeper. I added some chopped onions to saute' along with the mushrooms. When I browned the chicken the breading came off, so I scraped it up and put it on top of the chicken in the baking pan, it was a nice crispy, crumbly addition that mixed well with the mushrooms & onions. Like others, I put the cheese on as the topper.
SO good!
This was an outstanding meal. My husband even liked it and he is hard to please sometimes
I was a little let-down after reading all the positive reviews. I thought the dish was okay. I didn't change anything in the recipe other than scaling it down to 3 breasts, using seasoned Italian breading and dipping chicken in egg before breading. I'd like to try it again in the future and here's what I'll do different: 1) I think I need to brown the chicken longer before baking. The breading was awfully soggy. 2) I'll sautee the mushrooms first in butter and garlic. I think they were too raw or something.
Really good chicken breast recipe! Served with buttered rice and a salad and my young girls and husband loved it. Will make again! Oh, used egg instead of milk, seasoned bread crumbs with garlic powder and salt for the coating. The juices after cooking were excellent over the rice after cooking!
Super easy, and tasty. I made a one serving batch of this last night for my boyfriend and I to share. We were both sad there wasn't more. The only changes I made were to throw 3 large squished cloves of garlic in the pan while browning the chicken, and I put a layer of sliced mushrooms under the chicken breast in the baking dish. Can't really go wrong with garlic and extra mushies.
Really good. I did the egg instead of milk like others, and used italian bread crumbs. Used chicken breast tenders and it was so moist, juicy and tender that we didn't even need knives. Served with brown rice. The kids liked it too and they're not too picky but they are kids nonetheless and they kept saying how good it was. Next time I'll add a little garlic.
I thought this was a very good and tasty recipe. The only downfall is that the breadcrumbs did become soggy, but I think it is something that I can fix next time I make this dish.
This is such a tasty chicken breast recipe! It is one of those that is even tasty for leftovers, not dry and tough. Wonderful!
I loved this. I have made it several times. It is attractive and the muenster cheese adds such a nice flavor.
It doesn't get any better than this! This dish presents beautifully on a bed of herbed rice. Clean-up is a breeze since it's a one dish meal. It's perfect for guests since you can use the cooking time to mingle or prepare other dinner items. The flavors are savory and delicious. I can't wait to do this again!
I left out the mushrooms just because my husband hates them. I added cream of mushroom to the chicken broth though (that way I could have some mushroom flavor and he wouldn't even know about it). I will most likely make this again with a few alterations. Thanks.
chicken was very moist. an easy dish to prepare. It needed some xtra herbs in the breading mixture(even though i did use italian bread crumbs)
It was soooooo YUMMY! My fiancee said, "I don't know why we go out to eat when you can cook better than the restaurants can." I did as another reviewer did: I dipped the chicken in egg instead of milk. I used italian bread crumbs, added dry basil, garlic powder, salt and black pepper. Followed directions, but chicken was done in about 35 minutes. I meant to serve it with rice pilaf, but only had Lipton's creamy chicken flavored rice. It was a great choice, though; I think it may have been just a bit bland with plain pilaf.
Just when I think I've already made the best chicken dinner, a recipe like this comes along... it is a rich and flavorful sensation and turned out absolutely restaurant quality. Five full glorious stars!!
this is an all time favorite of my family's. it is casual enough to serve during the week day or special enough to dress up for company. instead of dredging the chicken in milk, i have also used egg beaters. this one is a sure home run!!
If I could, I would rate a 4.5. Family enjoyed. I used Panko bread crumbs and added seasoning to the crumbs; dipped the breasts in egg and left out the milk; added 2 cups of chicken broth with a can of cream of brocolli soup (used the sauce over white rice); and added two slices of cheese on each breast. There was nothing leftover and the chicken was very tender. Will make again. Thanks
easy, and awesome! we really enjoy this! I buy a big block of muenster then shred it...add it to the chicken, then add mushrooms, then more cheese! DELISH!
Outstanding! This chicken was so juicy and flavorful! I was just so impressed! Didn't change a thing and we were so happy with dinner tonight!
Not bad but there are far better chicken and mushrooms recipes. Too bland for us.
Gluten free method- Skip the bread crumbs (duh). Sit in egg, seasoning, then dip in pie dish that has corn starch, brown in hot pan. Then place in baking dish, and follow the rest of directions. yum!
Delicious! Next time I'll add more mushrooms.
This is delicious. My husband and I loved it. I cut the chicken into smaller strips and breaded it - it turned out great.
Pretty good. Only a few complaints. Like others, I had problems with the breading being soggy. I only made one change, which was adding a can of cream of mushroom to the chicken broth and that gave it more of a gravy consistancy. Next time I make this, I will use a much stronger cheese. The muenster cheese really didn't give it that much flavor. I served this with mashed potatoes and zucchini.
Used chiecken tenderloin instead of breast and used cream of chicken instead of chicken broth. Came out sooo moist and delicious.
So good! My usually silent husband told me to save this recipe! I used chicken tenders instead of breasts, as that was all I had on hand, and did not change a thing otherwise. It worked very well - very tender chicken, with a wonderful flavor!
Delicious! I was skeptical because the ingredients sounded odd together, but it turned out to be such a tasty dish. Like others, I used eggs and milk to bread the chicken and pre-sauteed the mushrooms. Also added a 1/4 cup white wine to the broth and served it with rice. Will make again and again!
Wow, this was a great recipe, I did give it four stars because a changed a few things, I sateed some small bella mushrooms with sliced cherry tomatoes in olive oil and butter before putting them on the chicken and I did like other users and dip the chicken in egg instead of milk and I seasoned the bread crumbs, I also used cream of chicken soup, and put the cheese on after the mushroom and tomatoes soo it would be more like a topping instead of melting into the chicken. I only cooked for 35 Minutes. This was great with sateed streen beans and potatoes au gratin. thank you so much ill make this again and again.
I used shredded mozzarella instead of muenster ... still tastes great!
this is so simple and very good!
Very tasty dish! I followed the recipe as indicated with the exception of the Muenster cheese (I grated it rather than cutting it in slices) and used less milk. Next time, I'll stuff the chicken with the Muenster cheese, mushrooms and I'll add crumbled bacon.
easy, easy easy, and yummy!! Did dip in egg then bread crumbs, but husband and 2 young boys loved it.
I have used this web site for years and have made many recipes. I have never written a review. This is the exception. This is the best chicken I have ever made. I love it. I followed the recipe exactly and wow. Great recipe.
After getting my mind set on this recipe, I realized I didn't have any bread crumbs or chicken broth so I just winged it. I used whole wheat flour mixed with dry onion soup mix and some seasoning for the bread crumbs and used cream of mushroom for the broth. I also browned the chicken before breading it and sauteed the mushrooms in a little red wine and added some red wine to the cream of mushroom. I got a "wow" with the first bite! It was so good. 4 Stars because of my alterations.
Wonderful and easy!! I dipped the chicken in milk, then in flour, then back into the milk before coating with the seasoned crumbs. This helps keep the coating on. (egg works well with the flour/crumbs too) Other than that, I followed the recipe as written, though did not cook as long as stated. I also quickly sauteed the mushroom in the chicken pan until barely softened. Will make this one often!!
So good! What a moist, delicious chicken! I loved it!
I used what I had on hand and varied a little from the recipe -- I used cheddar cheese instead of muenster and finely crushed Triscuit crackers instead of bread crumbs -- and the chicken was DELICIOUS! My husband loved it and so did my picky teenager! The chicken was so moist, perfect! I'm keeping this recipe on hand, for sure!
chicken was bland, needed more seasoning
We really enjoy this recipe. I doubled up the cheese and instead of broth I used chicken gravy. Great, easy chicken recipe.
It was a good weekday meal. Nothing too special.
Loved it. I used the cream of chicken soup AND a little chicken broth. Was yummy. Even my picky 10 year old ate it!!!
So good!!! Will make often. did change a bit. I did not use the milk I just covered the cicken in flour and S&P. Then add oil to pain a browned both sides. I also use pepper jack cheese instead of muenster. Everyone loved it!
Great recipe
Definitely disappointed with this. It sounded wonderful, but it was VERY bland--even with some extra spices I put in. Muenster is such a light tasting cheese--I would recommend using something with a little more kick.
Really good! I used Italian style bread crumbs for more flavor.
pretty bland and muenster doesnt doesnt really stand out
This is really good! Since the cheese is put on at the beginning of the cooking time, I thought that by the end of cooking it would have slid off the chicken. That didn't happen. I also though that by adding the broth into the pan it would make the breading soggy. That didn't happen either. It turned out moist and with wonderful flavor! Definitely a keeper.
This was GREAT! I used a good swiss cheese, and dipped the chicken in egg instead of milk. I also used 98% fat free cream of chicken mixed with water for the sauce. I baked for about 40 mins, and it was moist and delicious!
This recipe was WONDERFUL. I did 2 things different then the recipe said. I sautéed the mushrooms for about 5 minutes, drained them and then sautéed for an additional 3-4 with a little butter in the sauté pan. I also added some salt and pepper and some crushed red pepper, then baked for 15 minutes only. FANTASTIC flavor and simple. Loved it!
This is a favorite in my house, perfect just the way it is! fantastic over pasta!
My DH really liked this recipe a lot...and he doesn't like chicken! Used egg instead of milk and herbed gouda instead of the muenster. Was delish. Will definitely make this one again.
I loved this dish. The chicken was really moist and the cheese on top was great. I agreed with other reviewers that it didn't really need to cook quite as long as the receipe describes... I think 25 mins w/cover and 10 w/out it was plenty.
This is was great and sooo easy to prepare! I did follow the other readers suggestions and dipped the chicken in egg before coating. Thanks for the great recipie! YUM
Yummy! I did cut chicken in chunks as we like it better that way.
i've had this recipe tucked away in my allrecipes file for well over a year & am pleased i finally got around to making it. the combination of melted muenster cheese & mushrooms over plump, moist chicken is tasty. my boyfriend made yummy sounds all through dinner. the only downside for me was the soggy breading on the bottom. thanks for sharing this nice recipe, mary!
I loved the recipe, all my favorite ingredients, but I did not like the broth, it made the bottom of the chicken soggy, and somehow I used Italian flavored breadcrumbs, next time I will use regular bread crumbs. I also used baby bella mushrooms, much more flavor than the button, but overall it was excellent.
My guy loved this too.
Easy to make! Kids joined in the prep time and everyone LOVED it! Added can of cream of mushroom for extra juice and creaminess. Hubby was sad there wasn't more for lunch the next day! Even the kids who don't really like mushrooms ate this up! Definitely a keeper!
Tasty and easy to make.
I liked, none of the kids really enjoyed. The only change was sharp cheddar in place of muenstar.
Most people love chicken especially in my family and friends and I have to say this is my "go to" recipe when I have company. It is so delicious and the chicken is so tender, the whole meal is full of such great flavor, my company thinks I spent a great deal of time in preparation. I love this recipe and recommend it highly!!!!
I followed the suggestions of several reviewers and cut the chicken into bite sized pieces. I didn't have seasoned bread crumbs so I used plain then added Italian seasoning, garlic powder, salt and pepper. I did have some trouble with the crumbs falling off when I sauteed the chicken but I deglazed with chicken broth and put crumbs on top of chicken in the baking dish, topped with the fresh mushrooms and cheese and poured in the rest of the broth. We served it over rice and broccoli in a bowl. We loved this variation of the recipe which my husband asked me to add to our rotation. Yum!
Love this recipe. So easy. I put Romano in bread crumbs. Another time, didn't have Muenster, so I used Provolone cheese. Liked better than Muenster.
