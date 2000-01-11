Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas
Shredded chicken, fresh cilantro, green chile salsa and jalapeno salsa flavor these sour cream enchiladas. They are very easy to make, and are for lunch the next day. They are somewhat spicy-hot and full of cilantro.
I have made this a couple of times now and think it is wonderful. I do have quickie version that developed from this recipe. I hope this will help someone in a bind or in a hurry. First I shred chicken from a rotisserie chicken. Then for the filling I take salsa and strain out all the liquid and add the “dry salsa” to the chicken> I probably strain a cup to a cup and half. I also chop half of an onion and add that in. Then for the sauce I prefer just mixing the sour cream and jalapeno salsa. Spoon the chicken mixture into flour tortillas. Pour a little sauce into the pan then your enchiladas and the rest of the sauce on top and lots of Mexican blend cheese. This is my quick and easy version of this recipe! It tastes so, so good. I garnish with shredded lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and guacamole. Yum! Yum!Read More
The tortillas got very soggy and gummy. I thing these would likely be better with corn tortillas. Also, I couldn't find "jalapeno salsa" and I live in Texas. I may try these again w/ corn torts, and come back to change the number of stars. Also, I think Jack cheese would be far better.Read More
The green salsa I used was HOT, but my boyfriend who is of Mexican decent said he thought the dish was better than his grandmother's enchilladas made with red salsa. "5 STARS!!! and this is the food of my people, so I should know!" (His grandmother is from Mexico and makes corn tortillas by hand, so I used corn tortillas rather than flour, to try to get closer to a true flavor of his childhood comfort food.) ...One *recommendation*: if you have two fat-trimmed chicken breasts (on bone or deboned, whichever) you can put them in a sauce pot with 2 cups chicken broth, a crushed clove of garlic, 1/4 of an onion and 2 tsp salt. Bring to boil, then simmer 20-35 mins (longer for large bone-in). Discard onion and garlic, reserve flavorful broth for something else, set chicken aside to cool. When cool enough, the chicken will pull apart easily and it's a great way of quickly preparing flavorful, very moist chicken that doesn't dry out. ... ASLO, WARNING - before you dump a jar of salsa in with your sour cream and cilantro, give it a taste. Salsa can be "off", as in sour/bad - even if it's been in an air-tight jar (this has happened to me), or the brand/heat level may not be to your liking. The flavor of the salsa will determine whether you like this recipe or not.
Want to know how to make the tortillas not get "mushy"? Fry them for about 1 minute in oil~corn or canola. It adds a little fat but it stops the mushy problem. I used to make all enchiladas as this recipe states (no frying tortillas) and couldn't figure out why they were always mushy. Even corn tortillas have a better texture when fried for a minute ;)
I love this recipe! I have made it so many ways, depending on what I have on hand (or can find at my small, rural grocery store). I through the entire bunch of cilantro into the blender for the best flavor (stems and all), and have used green enchilada sauce, green salsa, and jalapeno salsa for all 28 ounces of the salsa. I have found that the flavor is a bit different, but always good no matter what I use. I have also used mozarella cheese, monteray jack, or cheddar, and it tastes good with each! To SHRED THE CHICKEN, boil a few breasts in water with some salt, pepper, and garlic powder (or plain is fine too) for about 20 minutes if thawed, longer if frozen, and use either 2 forks or fingers to shred it up. You can just cut up a chicken and use chunks, too. We love this recipe, and the kids like it too, as long as I keep my green salsa mild. Have fun! You can do lots with this recipe and it still tastes good!!!
This is a fantastic recipe for enchiladas, and I would definitely make it again. The only change I made was to use Herdez brand salsa Mexicana in place of the jalapeno salsa, and it still provided plenty of heat. The sauce is definitely what makes this dish, I even kept a little aside to use as a dip with tortilla chips. My (and husband's) only complaint is that the onion in the filling was still crunchy after baking, so I'd leave that out or maybe use green onions.
We ate these three meals in a row and I don't even like leftovers! We used whole wheat tortillas and low fat sour cream to health 'em up a little. Skipped the jalepeno salsa since the salsa verde we used was already spicy. Also used 1/2 the amount of cheese and they were still great.
I have used both corn and flour tortillas in this recipe and loved them both !!! this recipe has gotten me a few marriage proposals and job offers ; )
I rarely give anything a five star but overall this was fabulous. It was so hearty and delicious. I let my boyfriend have some and he loved it and asked to take some left overs with him. (which he rarely does) This one is a keeper. I love cilantro so the cilantro cream sauce was awesome. I will make this again. For a complete meal goes excellent with Spanish Flan for dessert on this Web site.
Wow! This was really super. The whole family just loved it. It really had so much flavor. I did cook the chicken with garlic in chicken stock with the onions so they were soft. Already added it to my recipe box.
These were great. I will definitely prepare them again.
This has become my go-to recipe--with some changes. I used fat free sour cream and Ortega green sauce instead of jalepeno salsa. I added 1/2 packet taco seasoning to give it a little more flavor. Next I added 2 small cans green chilis instead of green chili salsa as well as a few roasted red peppers and blended everything together (cilantro included). I stuck the blender in the fridge and let the flavors mix overnight. The next day, for the filling I sauteed the onion with one small can green chilis. I added one can drained and rinsed black beans and one can refried beans, as well as the remaining 1/2 packet of taco seasoning to the onions/chili mix. I microwaved a few vegetarian 'chicken' patties and chopped them up and added them to the filling mixture, then filled up each enchilada, smothered them in sauce, and baked (covered--so important!). I've made this recipe for a dinner party of 14 and everyone loved it. Plus I make it for my fiance and myself weekly. Its nice to have the sauce made the night before because the flavors meld and it makes cooking this after work so much easier! Thanks for the great idea :)
I was born and raised in Texas and consider myself a bit of a mexican food snob. Enchiladas should be made with corn tortillas not flour. These were so full of favor! I used green chile enchilada sauce as I could not find the green chili salsa. After reading the other reviews, I did not add all the cilantro called for and it was perfect. I also sauted my onions a little as I don't like to bite into raw onions when eating enchiladas. I will for sure make these again but will add some fresh garlic.
We had a big family get together tonight and made these enchiladas for the first time. It was amazing! I did cut back on the jalapeno salsa though because we had younger children eating them. I used 1 can of the jalapeno salsa with 3 cans of the salsa verde. They still had some kick to them but were great for our kids. I doubled the recipe and it all came out perfect. This is definitely our go to recipe for chicken enchildas!
these are great! i've been making pretty much the same enchilada recipe for years... the only difference is that i add @ least 5 garlic cloves to the green chile mixture. the garlic brings out the onion & jalapeno. i also tried w/o garlic & still came out delicious!
I made these for dinner last night and they were AMAZING! Both me and my husband are Mexican and we agreed that these tasted as authentic as any our garndmothers ever made. I planned to bring the leftovers to work this morning but there weren't any, everyone went back for seconds and thirds. Truly a delicious and authentic tasting recipe, and super easy to make. Thanks so much for sharing.
This was a great, super easy recipe. I don't own a food processor so I chopped the cilantro and mixed it by hand with green salsa. I omitted the jalapeno salsa all together. I broiled this for the last couple of minutes to make the top slightly crispy and served with a side of re-fried beans. Great dish!! ** UPDATE ** I have made this recipe sooo many times that I had to up my rating to 5 stars. It's filling, cheap and re-heats well for a delicious lunch the next day!
DELISH!!! I used fat free sour cream, corn tortillas, added corn and chopped garlic to the chicken mixture and extra green chillies. I also had some extra baby spinach that I needed to use so I added it to the sauce to thicken it up.... YUMMY!!! I can't wait to make it again!
These were really good enchiladas. I did use corn tortillas as suggested by others. I could not find green chile salsa so I just used regular in addition to the jalpeno salsa. I did not use anywhere the amount of jalapeno salsa stated in the recipe and they were spicy enough for my family. I used about 3/4 of one 7 oz. can. I also added sour cream to the chickem mixture before I rolled the tortillas. The sauce is excellent, it does start out pretty thin but I think it was too thick after baking. I suggest reserving some of the sauce to pour on top after the enchiladas have baked. Additionally, I think two cups of cheese is way too much, next time I will probably use only half that amount. All in all, this was a wonderful and easy recipe. I will definately make this again.
I have made these enchiladas a couple of times now and I must say that I really love them as does my family. I just had to tweak them a bit to suit our taste. I only use 1 can of the jalapeno sauce, otherwise it would be too spicy for my family and I use corn tortillas instead of flour. After reading a few reviews that the sour cream mixture did not look too appetizing poured over the enchiladas, I decided to marinate the chicken in this mixture instead of pouring it on top and the result was great. The chicken gets a great flavor from this mixture and stays very moist, then I just pour the rest of the green sauce on top of the enchiladas and they taste great and look beautiful! I serve these with spanish rice and top them with shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes and one last dollop of sour cream and we are in heaven!! Thanks for the recipe!!
I modified this recipe quite a bit and it was good both times. I used half the amount of jalapenos and green chilis. I used rotel in the chicken mixture, and substituted low fat sour cream. i reccomend taking the foil off at least 5 minutes before the end so the cheese can get firm. I will surely make this again and again!
We live in New Mexico and like our enchiladas hot. I added 1/2 can green enchilada sauce to both the bottom of casserole & on the top of rolled enchilada. To ingredients I added 1 whole seeded & chopped jalapeno pepper; 4oz chopped green chili; 1T jar minced garlic; and 2tsp cumin seed powder. After baking 30 min I uncovered the casserole and added 2 cups total of shredded jalapeno flavored & colby/jack cheeses and returned dish to oven 5 minutes more until melted. Serve with sour cream, diced tomatoes & shred lettuce, and slices of ripe avocado. Note: leftovers tend to be spicier the next day.
I made this tonight, I did do some tweeking as I did not have chilies or the type of salsa you are talking about. I put chicken in pot shreaded, added chopped cilantro, 3 garlic cloves minced, 1 tsp chilli powder, 1 tsp. cumin, plus the onion, I probably had about 1/4 cup chicken stock, let that simmer on low all day so the flavors would mix. I used lowfat sourcream and then I added what salsa I had here and the cilantro, I also chopped a 1/4 green pepper, banana pepper and another mild pepper (I had them in freezer from the garden). I then filled the wheat tortillas with chicken mixture, added some cheese and some of the sour cream mixture. I then folded seam side down and top with the sourcream mixture and the cheddar cheese. My son loved it, said it was better than the restaurant. To the poster below, use what spices your family likes, mine did not have much heat to it at all but did have flavor.
This was a great base for us, I wanted to share our variations-as I didn't have all the ingrediants it called for on hand. I substituted just a few things, and my husband had three helpings! I used 1 16oz can of red Enchilada sauce for the jalapeno salsa, and 1 16oz can of green chili's, not green salsa. We prefer corn tortilla's and I used jalapeno jack cheese alongside the cheddar, to round out the 2 cups. To the sour cream mixture I added 3 quick cooked fresh jalepeno's and pureed them in my food processor. I used the leftover Beer Can Chicken we had from the night before, and I ended up with 20 total, 2 lg. pans. Definitely fun in your mouth!!
This is a fantastic dish! (i am eating it now for lunch again...mmmm!) Here's another idea: I made this as a "lasagne" instead of rolling each enchilada, and used small corn tortillas instead of flour tortillas. Try it - it's great! Place some of the sour cream mixture in the bottom of the baking dish, layer 6 corn tortillas on top of that, place half the chicken mixture in next, pour some more sour cream mixture over the chicken, then repeat. Thanks, Brenda, for submitting this one - my family and I will enjoy this at LEAST once a month! ;0) ~chanelle
These were pretty good. I did add one can of black beans to increase fiber and I love them. Other than that, everything was the same. I would make again, but would also try more recipes to see if I liked them a little more.
The reviews for this dish were so great, I didn't even bother to look at the reviews with a low rating....what a mistake! These were HORRIBLE! Definitely scale WAY back on the cilantro. And just like the reviewers before me stated, I love cilantro.
Corn tortillas are much better(authentic) We don't like the sauce quite so hot so I use less jalapeno salsa and add 2-3 cans of chopped green chiles and several cloves of minced garlic. Jack cheese or a combination of Jack and Colby melts and tastes better than Cheddar. This is a good recipe to adjust to your own taste.
I made this recipe tonight and WOW,it was excellent! I used Verde Enchilada Sauce and Chunky Salsa. My family raved about the enchiladas.(there were no left overs). Thanks for this great recipe! I will make again.
These were pretty good. I might make them again, they are easy, but a bit spicy for my young kids. I have developed a recipe for enchiladas suiza that I think is much better than this, but it is also MUCH more time consuming and this tasted relatively close and was easier and quicker...(I make my own home-made roasted tomatillo salsa (with roasted poblanos, jalapenos and garlic), Monterey Jack cheese sauce and slow cook the chicken)But, like I said, these were pretty good and I will probably experiment with the sour cream sauce.
Very yummy recipe! I love cilantro, so these were really good. They are quick, easy, and a nice change from the usual enchiladas. I do use corn tortillas, though, because flour tortillas tend to get too gummy for my taste. Thanks for the recipe!
I adore this recipe, but I make a few changes: 1.5 times the sour cream (fat free), shredded chicken I make from slow cooked skinless boneless breasts and thighs, and replace jalapeno salsa (which I've never found) with 1 can mild green chiles, and some extra verde salsa. I also add some extra veggies to the chicken when I have them on hand (bell peppers, shredded carrots, etc.) This recipe gets raves from friends and family.
It was really good, but a little too spicy for my or my family's taste. So instead of the jalepeno salsa, I use a mild salsa.
I thought this recipe was very good. I followed the recipe exactly. It has a very strong onion flavor, so if onions aren't your thing, I'd recommend not adding it. My husband hates onions, therefore he asked me never to make this again. My coworker loves onions and devoured the leftovers.
These were so good! Very easy to make. I made mine earlier in the day and put them in the fridge. Would be easy to make them the night before as well. Just add 10 minutes or so to the cooking time to adjust for the fridge.
I did make some modifications to the recipe so it was not as spicy for the kids inclusing adding 1 cup each of sour cream and cheese to the filling and reducing the hot salsa that I added. But the combination of flavors was a hit. One of my boys does not like Mexican food and even he liked it. The kids ate the left overs the next day on Ritz crackers.
This recipe was my first attempt at enchiladas. It was alright. I feel like the filling in the enchiladas needed more, but I'm not sure what. I'll keep searching for another recipe.
Absolutely Delicious, my boyfriend LOVES this recipes. Thanks
I'm so excited to have this recipe, thank you! It's unbelievably authentic which is hard to find! I only changed the recipe because I couldn't find some of the ingredients :o( I bought green salsa which has jalapenos and tomatillos instead of green chiles so I added a can of diced green chiles to the mix. The only way this seemed to affect the recipe was to make it very hot since I had jalapenos in both kinds of salsa I used!! I will make this again without a doubt but will continue my search for green chile salsa :o) Note: I sauteed the onion and used three chicken breasts to make eight large flour enchiladas instead of 12 small ones, Yum!
This was delicious! My family rarely goes back for seconds, but this was one where they did! Thanks!
I don't know where the cook is from but in Texas enchiladas are NEVER made with flour tortillas. ugh....
I prefer to spice up the chicken with cumin, chili powder, and garlic, then bake smothered in the White Cheese Sauce from this site. You do have to only use half of the butter in the White Cheese Sauce.
This was okay. If you want to make some good enchiladas try "Four Seasons Enchiladas" or "Chicken Enchiladas V" from this site. Both of these recipes are MUCH better than this one.
I used leftover Carne Adovada in this recipe instead of plain shredded chicken. This was a nice way to reuse leftover meat combined with pantry ingredients I already had on hand. With mexican rice and homemade refried beans, this was very economical and filling for the whole family.
WOW, deelicious!!!! We recently moved from Texas to Florida and we sure do miss our Tex Mex!!!! My sister requested I make these for her birthday dinner and we could not stop eating them! Thank you soooo much for a super fabulous recipe - really satisfies our tex mex cravings around here!
This is so amazingly good! I can't wait to bring it to a potluck!
Really good!! I didn't use a blender or food processor, just stirred them and it turned out great. I sauteed the onions and added put them in the tortillas and put more on top-I like extra onions.
Not bad...but not great. I guess we're not big fans of cilantro and that's pretty much all you can taste. Edible but I won't be making it again.
I thought this recipe was great. It has a nice kick to it. I added chiles to regular salsa and I found a jalepeno relish at the store. I made it like a casserole by placing the tortillas on the bottom, then the chicken, a little sauce, cheese, and another layer of tortillas. I then added more sauce to the top and I put another layer of cheese. I used monteray jack with jalepenos.
I rarely write a review but these were VERY delicious. I live in a small rural community and couldn't find the exact ingredients so I subsititued 2 cans of mild rotel tomatoes for the jalapeno salsa and green chili verde for the other. I love hot stuff but was afraid my son and husband might stick their noses in the air. I chopped my onion in a food processor after reading reviews of being too chunky. My 16 year old son said they were REALLY good about 4 times. He went back for seconds and devoured what was left! Always makes me happy when he likes it! Thanks for the great recipe.
get good salsa, second time i used salsa verde and green salsa, and a rotisserie chicken....topped with sour cream, guac, tomatoes and lettuce, very good second time I made this I added cheddar cheese and montery jack cheese plus a teaspoon on cumin it tasted a little like 3 cheese enchiladas yummy!!
Awesome, I used flour and corn tortillas and I made a homemade roasted green chili sauce!! This is nice and easy!!
This was not for me. Tortillas were mushy and I was not liking the sour cream sauce. It was very heavy and recipe makes an overwhelming amount. The traditional red sauce is more my speed. However, my son and hubby loved it. Had lots of heat from the jalapeño salsa. Also 8oz of cheese is plenty.
I was really suprised at how much cilantro this called for. We did not care for this. Don't make this unless you love cilantro.
I thought this was great, but I changed a few things to make it easier (which I often do). I used up boiled chicken (I shredded it) from making chicken stock. I didn't puree the sour cream/ cilantro/ salsa mixture, I just stirred it up. Also I just used regular salsa (medium) and added some jalepenos and fresh tomatoes. I basically mixed cilantro, salsa, and sour cream, then mixed shredded chicken, onion, tomato, and jalepenos in a separate bowl. I bought healthier tortillas and didn't do anything to them before filling them with the chicken mixture, rolling them, placing them seam side down in a casserole dish over a little of the sour cream mixture, then topped them with the rest of the sour cream mixture and 2 % Mexican cheese mix. It came out spicy and good! I served with Guacamole and Spicy refried beans. Yum!
This easy & delish recipe has become a staple here. I make 'em at least twice a month. Each time, I play with them - adding this, omitting that. These are awesome - you can't screw 'em up! Red salsa, Salsa Verde with chopped jalapeno's tossed in, Diced tomatoes, green onions, Etc. Use and add in whatever you have on hand. Thus far, nothing has been a icky mix!!
I increased the salsa by about 4 oz. The resulting quantity of sauce was far more than 4 oz. overdone; in the future I will only make half the cream sauce. I cooked my chicken halves in my slow cooker with a little adobo seasoning; in the future I will cook the diced onion in there too, because I found the crunchy onion to be a little odd. The flavor, however, was great! For those concerned the cream sauce will be unappealing looking...that's only true if you don't puree the cilantro. The cilantro is such a vivid shade of green that it tints the whole sauce a lovely minty green, no matter how revolting a shade of green your salsa verde is. I use an immersion blender to make the sauce; so easy, and nothing but a bowl and the blender blade to clean! It IS a little high on the cilantro flavor and I used just the top half of the bunch (the leafy bits, I discard the stems as a rule). When I make this again I'll bulk up the chicken mixture with some brown rice and black beans. 5 stars from us, thanks for the recipe!
We loved this! Even my brother-in-law, who is not excitable, exclaimed that it was GREAT! I didn't use all of the salsa and that was a mistake though, it wasn't spicy enough for us. I also used Land o Lakes White American cheese b/c thats what our favorite mexican resturant uses and it's wonderful! We also tried it with hamburger and you need to add a little more spice! Keeper!!!!
Great recipe! I couldn't find the jalapeno salsa or green chile salsa, but was able to substitute bottled green chile sauce and jalapeno pepper slices. Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe!
I decided this week to find a new recipe to try every day for my family. Today it was the Sour Cream Enchiladas. This is a winner. WE LOVE IT...
This recipe is much better if you make it in layers instead of rolled up. After starting with the sauce to cover the bottom, I then used 3 layers of tortillas, chicken mixture (added olives -- very nice addition), roasted Hatch green chiles (another add-on that is a good idea if you like heat), the sour crem mixture and cheese.
Yum! Adding this one to the permanent recipe folder, for sure. It was excellent - the whole family enjoyed it...kiddies and all. Cheesy, creamy and flavorful. I love how soft the tortillas came out - they almost melt in your mouth. The strong presence of the cilantro really made this dish special. Thanks for sharing!
These were a little mushy and a little too hot but they weren't bad. I always like to make a recipe as written the first time around so that I can rate it honestly. The flavor has great intentions. I will make these again using corn tortillas to avoid the mushiness and use 1/2 the jalapeno salsa to cut the spice.
The kids love this one. Use the Pace Jalepeno salsa and a can of the Verde Enchilada Sauce. Monterey Jack Shredded Cheese.
If you love cilantro, this recipe is for you! This was the best enchiladas I've ever made. My hubby loved them so much I'll make again and again! Didn't change a thing!
This is a good basic recipe!
This was heavenly!!! My husband said it tasted like restaurant quality! My friends raved about it as well. I will definitely make this again!
I gave it a 4 since I changed a lot. Couldn't find some of the ingredients, so I used: 1 can of diced tomatoes with green chili's, half a can of additional diced green chili's, half a can of enchilada sauce, some green Ortega sauce in addition to the cilantro. I used "half" a bunch of cilantro and it was still way too overpowering for me, but my husband liked it. Boiled the chicken breasts with onion and garlic using another reviewers suggestion, and seasoned with a little taco seasoning since I had a half packet to use. Cheddar cheese over the top and served with sour cream. Husband reported this was better the second day leftover in his lunch, the flavors mixed together really well overnight and he liked it even better that way. The sour cream mixture is good on tortilla chips too :)
We liked this but didn't love it. We agreed we won't make it again. It smelled amazing but the inside was dry for us.
These enchiladas are sssssssssso good. They are creamy and delicious. I follow the recipe to the "T" except that in stead of just heating up the tortillas, I put them in a pan with a little vegetable oil until the edges are nice and crisp. I like the crunchy edges. Serve these enchiladas with rice and enjoy.
This dish was very good, with the adjustments suggested by others. I did, however, not love the texture of the baked sour cream. It came out a little "curdy."
Me and my Husband didn't like it . It wasn't very much spice in it . I wouldn't try that again
Really good...used corn tortillas for a more authentic taste and I doubled the sauce because we like alot
Good recipe. I made this last night and everyone seemed to enjoy it. The only addition I made was that I sauteed some green onion and white onions and added them to the chicken mixture. I am adding this to my keep box.
I am amazed at how many chicken or even regular enchiladas on this site use flour tortillas.... its just wrong! corn only! Flour makes soggy gum!
These were GREAT. The only thing I would do differently is sautee the onions before mixing them in with the chicken. Other than that, I thought they were fabulous. Can't wait to make them again.
These are the best enchiladas ever. You can easily substitute ingredients with whatever you have on hand. Got some canned mushrooms? sure! toss them with the cooked chicken. Only have red salsa? That's yummy as well.
This was okay but it was a bit dry.
Wow! This dish was full of flavor! I was a little skeptical because I couldn't find the 7 oz cans of jalepeno salsa or cans of green chili salsa. I ended up using a jar of salsa verda and another jar of salsa verde with jalepenos! The flavor was amazing! It had just the right amount of spice for my taste. Perfect! It was really easy to make also. Of course, you can make it even quicker if you buy a rotissire chicken. This one is a keeper!
I made this last night for a birthday party and everyone LOVED it! I got so many compliments and requests for the recipe. I followed a couple of other users' suggestions and boiled the chicken breasts in chicken broth, garlic and onion, which made for easy shredding. I also noticed that several people commented that the onions in the finished product tend to be too crunchy, so I sauteed them in a small amount of olive oil prior to adding them to the chicken mixture. The jalapeno salsa was very hot, but the more mild green salsa helped to balance it out for the perfect level of spiciness. The end product was absolutely delicious!! I will definitely be making this again!
There are loaded with flavor, and the jalapeno salsa gives them a great kick. Next time I will use a smaller onion (I used a medium-sized one) and will briefly saute it to take out some of the crunch. I was short on time so we just ate these as is, but next time I'll add a side of refried beans and spanish rice, as well as some sliced avocado.
Not spicy enough. And I was dissapointed that the sour cream is just put on top. I was hoping for a sour cream sauce. Overall the taste was ok, I'm still searching for a sauce, maybe I'll just experiment myself.
Wholy Moley that was delicious. A++ to the person who wrote that one. The only change I made was to saute the onions in a little bit of light olive oil just because it makes the flavor come out.
Recipe calls for too much cilantro. I used just a small amount & it was perfect.
I love this recipe. I made my own salsas and believe me the fresher the better and they are so easy to make if you have a blender. One consideration though...be careful of the type of cheddar you use. Extra sharp cheddar is not a good cheddar to use. Other than that this recipe is simple and tasty.
very good! i nixed the cilantro (as my fiance doesn't care for it) and i chopped up pickled jalapenos to use instead of the jalapeno salsa (bc that's all i had on hand!) and it was still delicious! i have to say that boiling the chicken breasts in chicken broth for about 20-30 minutes made for incredibly moist chicken that was easy to pull apart.
I thought this recipe was good. A little too strong of a cilantro taste to me and I even added extra sour cream and salsa. I would make this again with some variations, but it's an easy go-to recipe. I would definitely recommend using corn tortillas as opposed to flour tortillas though. The flour tortillas get very gummy with all the sauce.
Really like this recipe! Sour cream and fresh cilantro are yummy. Also, has just the right amount of jalapeño heat!
Great recipes but I feel it deserves more chicken than what this recipe calls for.
very good
Too much pepper flavor hid the other flavors. If I make it again, I will likely not mix much pepper salsa in the sour cream, or use some tomato based salsa too.
I followed the recipe from A to Z and it didn't come out as I expected. It was not as good as it sounds The sauce made the corn tortillas so soggy. and was too spicy sorry not going to make it again, I will try other recipes
Was pretty good. I've always liked chicken enchiladas. The sour cream sounded intriguing. The only thing I'd change is the flour tortillas. Corn tortillas might have been better. After a while, the flour tortillas tend to get soggy. I also added some pico de gallo to it.
I really loved the flavor of this recipe abd it was really easy to make but I would use corn tortillas instead of flour since they were really soggy. Not quite like enchiladas in traditional mexican cooking.
I tried this recipe as I am always looking for something new and my carnivore of a husband absolutely loved it which meant it made it into the "rotation" (our normal dinner routine). This was easy and covered ALL of my favorite flavors!
Very good. Then only thing I plan on changing for next time is using a bit less cilantro. I also improvised on the jalapeno slasa due to the fact that I couldn't find any.
Barry really liked these, taste authentic.
Would be better with much less cilantro and 1 bunch of chopped green onions. Enchiladas are made with corn tortillas, burritos are made with flour! These are burritos...and it has nothing to do with your preference. You don't grill a chicken breast, slap it on a bun and call it a hamburger...these are burritos, use corn tortillas if you want to make 'enchiladas'!. You will need to fry the tortillas in hot oil for a few seconds so they will not break when filling and rolling. Flour tortillas will just turn to mush in this recipe as noted by other comments, go figure. AND, will you all please learn how to use the words 'to' and 'too'
Really good. My husband really enjoyed these. I didn't have fresh cilantro, so I used flakes. It probably would be awesome with fresh.
