Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

The green salsa I used was HOT, but my boyfriend who is of Mexican decent said he thought the dish was better than his grandmother's enchilladas made with red salsa. "5 STARS!!! and this is the food of my people, so I should know!" (His grandmother is from Mexico and makes corn tortillas by hand, so I used corn tortillas rather than flour, to try to get closer to a true flavor of his childhood comfort food.) ...One *recommendation*: if you have two fat-trimmed chicken breasts (on bone or deboned, whichever) you can put them in a sauce pot with 2 cups chicken broth, a crushed clove of garlic, 1/4 of an onion and 2 tsp salt. Bring to boil, then simmer 20-35 mins (longer for large bone-in). Discard onion and garlic, reserve flavorful broth for something else, set chicken aside to cool. When cool enough, the chicken will pull apart easily and it's a great way of quickly preparing flavorful, very moist chicken that doesn't dry out. ... ASLO, WARNING - before you dump a jar of salsa in with your sour cream and cilantro, give it a taste. Salsa can be "off", as in sour/bad - even if it's been in an air-tight jar (this has happened to me), or the brand/heat level may not be to your liking. The flavor of the salsa will determine whether you like this recipe or not.