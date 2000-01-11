Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas

Shredded chicken, fresh cilantro, green chile salsa and jalapeno salsa flavor these sour cream enchiladas. They are very easy to make, and are for lunch the next day. They are somewhat spicy-hot and full of cilantro.

By Brenda

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 enchiladas
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • To Make Sour Cream Mixture: In a blender or food processor, puree cilantro, sour cream, jalapeno salsa and 1/2 can of the green chile salsa. Set aside.

  • To Make Chicken Mixture: In a large bowl, combine shredded chicken, onion and the remaining 1 1/2 cans of green chile salsa. Mix well.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Heat tortillas in conventional or microwave oven until soft. Pour enough of the sour cream mixture into a 9x13 inch baking dish to coat the bottom. Place 2 heaping tablespoonfuls of the chicken mixture in each tortilla, roll up and place seam side down in the baking dish. Pour remaining sour cream mixture over all and top with shredded cheese.

  • Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about 30 minutes, or until dish is heated through and bubbling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
265 calories; protein 13.1g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 40.4mg; sodium 663.7mg. Full Nutrition
