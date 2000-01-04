Salsa Chicken

This salsa chicken recipe is very easy and quick! Someone gave me this recipe a few years back, and it has become a household favorite. Depending on your taste, you can use mild, medium, or hot salsa. I usually serve it with Spanish rice and Mexican-style canned corn.

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Place chicken breasts in the prepared dish. Sprinkle seasoning mix on both sides of chicken breasts; pour salsa on top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until chicken is tender and juicy and the juices run clear, 25 to 35 minutes.

  • Sprinkle chicken evenly with cheese. Continue baking until cheese is melted and bubbly, 3 to 5 minutes more. Top with sour cream and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 35.5g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 101.3mg; sodium 863.1mg. Full Nutrition
