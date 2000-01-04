Salsa Chicken

Re-write of old review (again) - I've been making this dish since spring of 2002. Instead of using salsa, I used 1 can of diced tomatoes with green chili (first time I made this, I was out of salsa so I substituted a can of RoTel..have been making it without the salsa ever since!). I put the entire package of taco seasoning (low sodium variety) in a ziploc bag, and dredge the chicken breasts. Next, I poured some of the liquid off the tomatoes into the bottom of an 8x8 glass baking dish (I did this instead of greasing). I then placed the chicken breasts in the dish, and added a little fresh cracked pepper, and topped them with the tomatoes, and a dash or two of chipotle tobasco sauce. Bake in a 400f oven for 30-35 mins- or if you cook with Science...temp to 140...carryover heat will finish it off) Remove from oven. Sprinkle with cheese and place back in oven for 3 mins or till cheese has melted. (here's where carryover comes into play...) After your cheese is melted, take it out of the oven and remove it from the baking dish. Cover with foil and let it rest for about 10 minutes. This lets all the juices reabsorb. Top with a dab sour cream. I serve this usually with spanish rice, mexican style corn (for this type of corn in a jiff...add some red/black pepper flakes, a little mrs dash,and 2-3 dashes of tobasco sauce..the man will even sometimes top the corn with a dab of shredded cheese), and a salad. Thanks for a great recipe!! Definitely a keeper!

Read More