This salsa chicken recipe is very easy and quick! Someone gave me this recipe a few years back, and it has become a household favorite. Depending on your taste, you can use mild, medium, or hot salsa. I usually serve it with Spanish rice and Mexican-style canned corn.
Re-write of old review (again) - I've been making this dish since spring of 2002. Instead of using salsa, I used 1 can of diced tomatoes with green chili (first time I made this, I was out of salsa so I substituted a can of RoTel..have been making it without the salsa ever since!). I put the entire package of taco seasoning (low sodium variety) in a ziploc bag, and dredge the chicken breasts. Next, I poured some of the liquid off the tomatoes into the bottom of an 8x8 glass baking dish (I did this instead of greasing). I then placed the chicken breasts in the dish, and added a little fresh cracked pepper, and topped them with the tomatoes, and a dash or two of chipotle tobasco sauce. Bake in a 400f oven for 30-35 mins- or if you cook with Science...temp to 140...carryover heat will finish it off) Remove from oven. Sprinkle with cheese and place back in oven for 3 mins or till cheese has melted. (here's where carryover comes into play...) After your cheese is melted, take it out of the oven and remove it from the baking dish. Cover with foil and let it rest for about 10 minutes. This lets all the juices reabsorb. Top with a dab sour cream. I serve this usually with spanish rice, mexican style corn (for this type of corn in a jiff...add some red/black pepper flakes, a little mrs dash,and 2-3 dashes of tobasco sauce..the man will even sometimes top the corn with a dab of shredded cheese), and a salad. Thanks for a great recipe!! Definitely a keeper!
Ok, I swear this is the last time I edit this review!! I give this recipe 2-3 stars as written, & 5 stars made the way I prepare it. I have made this many many times - the first time we did not care for it as I followed the recipe to a t - The chicken came out very bland. With a few alterations on the recipe, I have come up with my husband's very favorite dish! I toss the chicken in a ziploc bag with a packet of taco seasoning. Then I pour a little salsa in the bottom of the casserole, add the coated chicken breasts, then pour over the rest of the salsa. I cook it for about 35 minutes. Then I remove it, and add some Mexican melting cheese & fresh chopped jalepenos, and cook for another 5 minutes. It is sooooo good! I have also found that a slice of pepperjack cheese tastes really good too, but there is something about that Mexican melting cheese & fresh diced jalapenos that leaves my hubby & I salivating!
ORIGINAL REVIEW: May 17, 2005. I was surprized to see this recipe roaming around on this site. I've been making this for years, ever since my husband and I first got together. Sometimes, I will dredge the chicken in melted margerine/butter, then tortilla chips I've ground in the blender that have been mixed with the taco seasoning. Then I'll use the sour cream/salsa as a dipping sauce, just to change things up. Either way, it's a favorite in this house. If you don't have time to make a side to go with this, serve it with Zatarains Spanish Rice with a can of drained black beans stirred in. EDITED: I make this now at least once a month. I now use my own homemade taco seasoning, green salsa sometimes, mexican cheese and reduced fat sour cream. It's good with pretty much anything, either wrapped up in tortillas or served with a side of steamed brown rice and sauteed onions and peppers. We love this dish.
Very tasty and easy meal to make. I marinated the chicken with the package of taco seasoning and 2/3 cup of water so it would not come out so spicy. Worked great! Chicken did not dry out and the seasoning was just right!
Excellent! I cooked this in the crockpot today. I put a very thin layer of salsa in the bottom of the crockpot. Then I took a package of "Taco Time" (the best) taco seasoning mix and put it into a plastic bag...put the chicken inside the bag to complete cover. I then took the chicken and put it on top of the salsa...covered the top of the chicken with a thin layer of salsa. Put the setting on low for about 6 hours...amazing. I didn't have time to melt the cheese on top but I'll be sure to do that next time. This turned out to be very moist...very kid friendly!!
Very easy and very quick, yet it tastes so good people will think you slaved for hours over this dish! I used "Taco Seasoning I" from this site for the taco seasoning and used Ortega's Medium chunky style salsa (a bit more than called for) and light Mexican blend cheese. After it comes out of the oven I pretty it up a bit by topping it off with some sliced black olives and thin sliced green onions.The chicken is tender, juicy and oh so good! It's perfect topped off with dollup of light sour cream and a side of Spanish rice - YUM!
Very Tasty! I too used the mild taco seasoning and instead of shaking it in a bag I just eyeballed it and shook some on each side. Used a slow cooker. Put down a layer of El Pato Sauce then placed the chicken and topped it with a jar of mild Old El Paso Thick & Chunky. Cooked it on low while I was at work (use the crock pot liners - they ROCK) and the house smelled wonderful when I came home. The chicken breasts literally fell apart like a fine roast. Served it with white rice and steamed "Mexican veggie blend" (white corn, black beans, peppers and onions). The broth from the pot made a yummy topping for the rice. Almost like a Taco Soup. Very nice - husband requested it to be a regular at our house!
The beauty of this dish is that it is so ridiculously simple, with such few ingredients, that I really don't see the point in messing with it. This is good, simple, quick, and easy. Tastes like enchiladas without the tortilla!
My boys have loved this recipe for years, but I have done a slight variation, which they seem to enjoy even more. Place 4 - 6 boneless chicken breasts in the crockpot, season with 1 pkt taco seasoning, cover with 8 oz salsa mixed with 1 can of crm. of chicken soup. Cook 4 hours on high or 8 hours on low. Take chicken out and shred with fork. Place back in salsa mixture. Serve over rice with shredded cheese & sour cream or even in tortillas... Yum!! Update: add can of drained black beans & corn. Double Yum!
This dish is AMAZING with a few changes! First off, don't use out of the bag taco seasoning. Instead, make your own! I use the following mix: 1 teaspoon paprika, 2 teaspoons ground cumin, 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, 1 teaspoon oregano, 2 teaspoons garlic powder. Secondly, pound the breasts so they're relatively flat- this gives a better spice to chicken flavor ratio, and prevents you from getting the thicker chunks of chicken that are bland. It also helps even cooking. Don't just "sprinkle it on"- rub the spices on both sides of the chicken! I rub it on once side, place that side face down in the pan (which I spray with cooking spray before hand), then when they're all in the pan go and season and rub the other sides. Latly, use a shredded mexican cheese mix blend (also called nacho/taco mix) instead of cheddar cheese. We love this so much, I double the recipe and use a 9x12 to bake all of it. I always serve this with the Spanish Rice II recipe from this site- check out my review on that recipe for great alterations for the best outcome. Bland? Absolutely NOT! You don't even need the sour cream! I serve this to people and they RAVE about it! Give the changes a try- you won't be disappointed!
Our family really likes this dish. I don't use taco seasoning, I think the salsa gives it enough flavor. I also like to make this in the crockpot. I let the chicken cook thoroughly, then I shred it and add cheese just until it melts. I like to serve it with rice & corn chips.
This recipe is so easy and tastey. Only thing I recommend is, pour the liquid off the salsa, so the salsa, itself; sticks to the chicken. My family loved this. I was reading over the reviews...People, if you're going to make major changes, rewrite it as your own. All the "re-writes" are crazy. Sorry if, I offend anyone, but the rating scale should be on the recipe itself, and not your complete change of the original recipe. Minor tweaks, are ok.
So good! I use Pace Thick & Chunky - it works perfectly because it has some body to it and it's already kind of "cooked", so putting it in the oven doesn't drastically alter it. Really great with Mexican style corn and spanish rice as another person noted. Easy and good dinner!!
I put the taco seasoning in a bag as others suggested, but it was just too spicy for my taste, even with mild sauce. Will definitely make again, but go by the recipe. Thanks so much for sharing the recipe with us!
WHY THIS IS 5 STARS: Simply because you can make something that is CHEAP and SURPRISINGLY delicious in 5 minutes ...and that's going really slow! Don't bother looking at the specifics as far as amounts. Or even what it will taste like with "ick" taco seasoning on it... first off, you won't taste the taco seasoning and that's with putting a large amount over entire breast. To finish this in 25 min at 375, you should pound these to 1/2" thick (basically take one breast and cut in half). Put pam in a 13X9, breasts, seasoning (again, don't be shy), then put any salsa on. I fit as much as I can fit on each breast. Even using hot, the cheese really subdues the hotness so don't worry about it. My toddlers eat it and they typically don't like MEAT (guess the key is all the cheese lol). Bake, and then as stated, sprinkle as much of any kind of cheese on top for the last 5-10 min. So simple. If you want an equally simple and QUICK mexican rice, try "BEST SPANISH RICE" ...you'll be shocked by the taste!
Great minds think alike! I slapped these ingredients together...then I found the recipe. The only thing I do different is I split my chicken and put salsa and cheese in the middle and then I wrap each breast in individule foil packets and bake in the oven. It's one of my husbands favorite meals.
Good as written, but with a few minor variations, this is an awesome dish. I coat the chicken (either breasts or legs) with the Taco seasoning, pour in a can of Salsa Verde (or Green salsa), add a squeeze of lime, some salt, and a pinch of sugar. Then marinate overnight. The next day, pour everything into a baking dish, add more salsa so it covers the chicken, and bake until done (or put in a crockpot). At the last minute, sprinkle shredded Monterey Jack cheese over the chicken, and put back in oven until melted. Serve over yellow rice. Amazing!
This review has been updated. EXCELLENT! Yes, I'm shouting but for all the right reasons. It was so easy and simple to make and it came out very tasty. The sour cream should be included as a 'mandatory' ingredient since it adds a bit more flavor. Next time, as a suggestion to those who like their food spicy as I do, I'll add finely chopped chili peppers and mix them in the salsa sauce before pouring it over the chicken. I'll definitely make this simple yet tasty dish again. Kudos to the creator of this wonderful recipe.
This is a great and easy chicken dish. I shook the chicken breasts in a plastic bag with the taco seasoning mix. I used "Herdez" mild salsa and poured the entire jar over the chicken. I also added a small can of sliced black olives. When the chicken was done, I sprinkled a good bit of Mexican cheese on top, baked the chicken the last few minutes. I served this with the Mexican Rice recipe found on this site, a can of black beans and a dollop of sour cream.
This was really good but I used a can of Rotel instead of the salsa and I added a few sprinkles of Mrs. Dash. I followed the recipe other than that. It came out moist and very flavorful, sort of spicy due to the chilis in the Rotel. Next time I will try it with the salsa, but it was great the way I made it. *** UPDATE: I made it again as written and it was super good...I think I will make it as written from now on.
Yum! I used 6 chicken breasts and a whole packet of dry taco seasoning. I then poured half of the seasoning in a ziplock bag and 3 chicken breast and shook to coat. I then poured the remaining seasoning mix and the other 3 chicken breats in the bag and repeated. Gave extra zip and family enjoyed! Thank you Faye!
i have been doing this for yrs but add cut up green ,red and yellow peppers cut in strips plus sliced onion in the fry pan i cook it in.. i brown the chicken a little add the vegetables and the salsa with the two tbs of tco seasoning mixed into it .. and serve it with white rice , put the gravy over the rice , very easy and good, goes well with kidney bean salad .. drain a can of beans,add chopped celery, chopped onion and mayonaise mixed together ..
WOW!!! I dredged the chicken pieces through the taco seasoning and then, after baking, topped with dollops of sour cream. It was very good. I served it over rice (minute rice, the rest of the bag of taco seasoning, can of diced tomato, green pepper, and onion) and mixed in some sweet corn. It was excellent and my husband asked me to make it again the next night for dinner!
Easy and tasty! I've used both salsa and Rotel, and both turn out well. I've also done this both in the crock pot and baked in the oven and both methods turn out a delicious dish. This makes excellent leftovers. I've also pulled the chicken for leftovers and put the filling in a tortilla with cheese.
This was really good, especially considering how few ingredients went into it. I spread a can of refried beans into the bottom of the dish and then set the chicken on top. I just poured a packet of taco seasoning into a quart-sized ziploc, threw the chicken in, and gave it a few good shakes. I also used a fiesta blend of cheeses instead. Very simple and easy, and very good!
I made this for dinner tonight. I had to make a variation in the recipe because I found that I didn't have salsa in my pantry. I DID have Mexican Style Tomatoes which I felt would work just as well. I pureed these in my food processor along with the taco seasoning then poured it over the chicken. I also added Vidalia Onion slivers and tri-color peppers that I purchased frozen at Trader Joe's, placing the vegetables on top of the chicken pieces. I baked the chicken and added the cheese and my family LOVED this dish! It just couldn't have been easier to make and even though it didn't have the bite medium salsa would have had, the dish was a hit! Either way you make the recipe you will end up with a tender, flavorful piece of chicken that your family will be sure to love:) Most certainly a keeper!
This is one of those "why didn't I think of that?" recipes! I used black bean and corn salsa, and I was very lazy and just crammed the chicken into the first baking dish I saw ( a 1 1/2 qt casserole) and dumped the whole jar of salsa over the chicken instead of just one cup. Between the smaller dish and the extra salsa, the chicken just stewed until it was so moist and tender you could cut it with a fork! Oh, and by all means, PLEASE use the Taco Seasoning l recipe from this site instead of storebought!
I love these flavors. I put the taco seasoning in a bag and add the chicken to coat it well. I add 2 cups raw rice sauteed with butter, onions, bell pepper and jalapeno peppers and place in the bottom of the baking dish with 1 cup chicken broth. Add the chicken on top and bake. It is a full meal, my family and friends love it! thanks for the sharing the recipe.
My daughter and I threw this recipe into a crockpot one morning/ added a can of corn (drained) and I can of black beans ( rinsed and drained) Then went shopping ALL DAY LONG while the guys worked… Came home 30 min ahead of them to make the rice and they couldn't stop eating this..... Thought we slaved all day on this meal ha ha Ha !! Shhhhhh..... Don't tell! It's our little secret.
Giving 5 stars is SO rare for me. I give this 5 stars over all. It was SO easy, and very yummy. My husband loved it, too. I used 4 ginormous chicken breasts... and a whole packet of taco seasoning on both sides. I used a mix of Chi Chi's & Newmans own salsas and LOADED it with cheese. I served it as follows - I spread a layer of refried beans over the bottom of the plates... placed the chicken on the beans, surrounded the beans in a circle of spanish rice, topped with a dollop of sour cream and spooned a little salsa on top of the sour cream. It was very pretty, and so yummy. Clean up and prep time were minimal. Fantastic quick & easy meal. Thank you!
FABULOUS! So moist and great tasting. I made it for my husband who loved it and then for my girlfriend after she had some surgery. They were impressed. I put the chicken in a bag w/ the seasoning and shook it up. Coats really well that way. Couldn't have been easier. I used Pace's Cilantro Salsa...YUM YUM YUM!!
My whole family liked this dish very much. I too cut the chicken into strips and served it in soft tortillas with lettuce and tomato. For a little twist on this recipe; saute chicken and bell pepper in a pan. Add salsa, 3 heaping tablespoons of peanut butter, 3 tsp. lite soy sauce, 1 tsp. ginger and garlic to taste. Simmer for about 15 minutes, serve over rice and sprinkle with peanuts. You can't taste the peanut butter, but it gives the sauce a wonderful flavor.
Delicious! I made this in the crockpot using organic mild salsa and homemade taco seasoning mix. Took all of 30 seconds to prepare. Cooked all day and then served with cheddar cheese and sour cream on the dinner table so everyone could get as much as they wanted. Made this with "quinoa and black beans", from this site, along with a sliced avocado. All of the tastes blended perfectly together.
Made this for dinner tonight and it was awesome. I marinated the chicken with the taco seasoning on the counter top for 30 minutes before adding the salsa and baking. The chicken was tender, juicy and so full of flavor. I will be making this dish again. It's fast and easy. Thank you for sharing the recipe.
Delicious, few ingredients and 5 minutes to prepare...this is definately worth 5 stars! I took a suggestion from another reviewer and cut my chicken breasts into big bite-size pieces, tossed them with the entire pack of Old El Paso taco seasoning in a zip-lock bag and baked for 15 minutes (with black bean and corn salsa on top). Then added the cheese and crushed tortilla chips and baked for a oouple more minutes. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans. So very good!! Full of flavor, husband just loved it!
This has become part of our regular household menu. You can also try this recipe in your slow cooker. Just use the whole package of taco spices/seasonings and whole jar of salsa. cook on low 6 hours or until chicken is done. Top each breast with cheese before serving.
WOW! I have never made a meal that was this easy that tasted this good. I mean really. THe chicken was done...juicy, and VERY tasty. I was a little hesitant because my husband does not care for spicey foods but this was great. I used medium salsa and coated the chicken he would eat lightly with the taco seasoning, and coated mine heavily and added jalapeno's on top of the sour cream on mine. This is a perfect recipe. Tasty, simple and very "pretty". The red sauce, cheese, sour cream and jalapeno's (on mine) were so colorful that it looked GREAT on a plate. I would serve this for company. Thanks so much for the great recipe!! I would give it another star if I could.
I've been making this dish forever!! I serve it over yellow rice and my family loves it! The only difference in my recipe is that I omit the taco seasoning and squeeze fresh lime juice over the chicken when it's done. Delicious!!
I've made this before but in a crockpot. You add the chicken breast (4-6) in a crockpot, can of cream of chicken soup, 1/2 the pack of taco seasoning (whole pack was too salty for my taste), one small jar of salsa of your choice.. Cook on low for 8 hrs, or high for about 4 hrs.. It's quick it's easy and I put it together before work and it's done when I come home..
Like other reviewers have said, this really is surprisingly delicious. I used Tyson frozen boneless breasts - I did not thaw them. I used home-made taco seasoning (so much better than the store bought!). I baked it at 375 for 50 min (since my chicken was still frozen) and then sprinkeled the cheese on and put it back in the oven for a couple of minutes while I finished my sides (white rice and peas). Served with sour cream on top and it was amazingly tender and so good!
So simple and so delicious. This recipe turns out great everytime. The chicken is always moist. I never measure the salsa -- I just completely cover the chicken with it. I told my mom about this recipe, and she tried it with pork chops. My dad begs for salsa pork chops all the time now.
Pretty darned good. I'd have given it four stars but it was so simple and easy that it deserved an extra star. Protip: pound the chicken a little so that all of the pieces are about the same size. This way they cook at the same rates.
I made no changes to this recipe. The chicken was tender and good. My suggestions would be to double the recipe and if you like spicy chicken use medium salsa or hot if you're daring, either way the chicken is great.
This is one of my favorite recipes to bring to potluck work parties. I usually skip the taco seasoning so it is VERY easy. Just salsa and cheese. For extra flavor I just buy the shredded taco flavored cheese.
Very good main dish. Simple and quick. I used chicken thighs instead of the boneless breasts and Rotel instead of salsa. Also added a lot more cheese. Served with spanish rice and black beans. Delicious! Was a hit with my own kids and their friends who were over for dinner. Thank you!
This has been a standby favorite for several years. I give it five stars for it's simplicity and versatility. Use your favorite seasoning mix (I use Taco Seasoning I recipe), your favorite salsa, and your choice of cheese.
My husband actually requested this one again! Last time, instead of salsa which I didn't have in the house at the time, I used a can of diced tomatoes with green chiles instead and it came out great! I put half a pkg of taco seasoning in a bag and toss the chicken to coat on all sides.
Made this last week for my husband and picky son. Son didn't have any because he wasn't feeling well but has asked me to make it again because it smelled so good. My husband quite liked it as well. I found that there wasn't enough salsa to cover the chicken so will need to add more next time. My friend made it the same week and shook seasoning with chicken in a zipper bag and she said it was great like that (more evenly coated with seasoning). Might try it that way next time (this weekend!). Looks like it's going to be a staple in our house! Lucyfrog - Hamilton, Canada UPDATE: I make this quite regularly now, and the kids (big & small) can't get enough of it! I've given the recipe to many family and friends and they all LOVE IT!
Delicious and it couldn't be easier! I made the recipe as written, using only three chicken breasts. Mine took the full 35 minutes to cook as they were thick chicken breasts. I used reduced- fat sharp cheddar cheese and fat free sour cream to top it off. My hubby and 6-year old ate theirs sliced and wrapped in tortillas. I ate mine as is. The chicken was juicy and spicy. My little guy gave it five stars...something he doesn't do too often! Thanks for posting! *****Update****** 2/17/09 I just made this in the crock pot and it was delicious! I used 4 boneless chicken breasts and rubbed them with the taco seasoning. I put them in the crock pot, poured the salsa over them and also poured in about half a cup of water. I cooked on low for 4 hours, took them out and sliced them into strips and put them back in for another 30 minutes. I served them on tortillas with shredded jack cheese and sour cream. My six-year old gobbled his up and then ate half of mine!!!
Rave reviews from my husband and daughter on the flavor of this dish, and a request to make it often. I cooked this in my slow cooker, which turned out great. And I used my own taco seasoning with cumin and garlic powder.
It should be illegal that something this easy and fast to make tastes SO GOOD! :) Was good with sour cream or without. I like the fact that you can alter the "heat" according to personal tastes by using milk, medium or hot salsa. A great recipie. Thanks!
This was very good! My husband really enjoyed it! I will definately make this one again.
SO GOOD AND SO EASY! I served this with "best spanish rice" from this site along with black beans and corn. Can't wait unitl tomorrow to make burritos with all the leftovers :) This was such an easy and YUMMY dinner!
My boyfriend is Mexican and he absolutely loved the flavor of this dish and said it was the most authentic I have ever made! Although this recipe is perfect, I added a few additional ingredients to give it more kick for my personal tastes. Before I put the chicken in the pan, I added 1/2 cup of chicken broth. I then added about 12-15oz jar of green salsa for my salsa contribution. Then I cut about 8 small red potatoes into wedgies and placed them around the chick in the salsa. I also sprinkled fresh cut cilantro and 1 tsp of cumin over the top. I covered with tinfoil and cook 45 min to allow potatoes to soften. It was not only yummi but the potatoes and chicken simmer in this salsa base so there is extra for topping! YUMMI! Try it...you won't be dissapointed! Take the tinfoil off about 5 min before it's done to let some of the moisture evaporate.
I made this for a luncheon and everyone loved it. I used medium salsa and served it over egg noodles. I accidently left it the oven after putting the cheese on for 15 minutes instead of 5 and it was still juicy!
A very tasty weeknight meal--thanks for the suggestion of Pace Chipotle salsa--would not have enjoyed the recipe had it been ordinary salsa.
I absolutely loved this recipe! My family loved it also! It was so easy, and I told my brother about it on the phone and convinced him to make it last night also. I chopped up some fresh tomatos and seasoned them with chilli powder and a couple other spices to add to the top just for a little extra, but it wasn't needed by any means.
I think the difference between people who liked this and people who didn't comes down to your taco seasoning and your salsa. Use varieties you like, and really you're best off using homemade salt-free taco seasoning for this or else I could see it just being too much everything (mostly salt). We enjoyed this a great deal (did not use optional sour cream, that's quite enough dairy in the cheese!) but that would've been lovely. This was by far the most tender baked chicken dish I have ever made (barring the olden days when I baked chicken breasts in condensed soup!). The only drawback was that some of my cheese did not fit on my chicken, so it sort of fell off, and then no one would eat it because it got sort of...chicken-juiced and too wet in the bottom of the dish. So I'll reduce the amount of cheese I use next time, so that I waste none :) Thanks for this easy, tasty, and attractively-plateable recipe.
I tried this recipe in the crock pot, and my family loved it. I sliced the breasts into strips, put them in the crock, sprinkled a packet of taco seasoning on top, then covered it all with salsa. I also added corn and black beans to the pot to round out the meal. I cooked it on low all day. It smelled so good when I came home! Right before serving, I added the sour cream and cheese, and served rice with it. It's definitely going into our meal rotation.
Love this recipe! I use less sodium taco seasoning mix and the result is great! No other changes necessary, this is fantastic! I have also made this with tilapia and the results are equally as delicious.
Easy, tasty, good. If I have thick pieces, I salt the chicken a bit before shaking with the taco seasoning. I use a whole pack of seasoning (we like things spicy) and enough picante sauce to insure there will be good gravy. I've used thighs and breast...both turned out great. I usually serve this with corn or black beans, rice (for the gravy!) and cornbread. Can't go wrong!
