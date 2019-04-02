Egg and Spinach Casserole

Added two extra eggs to stretch the meal. Not enough spinach, added more (mine was fresh steamed), plus 1/4 cup fresh parsley and full cup of chopped onion. Had some feta so I threw in a crumbled handful. Added lots of spice - generous paprika and chili powder, plus 1/4 tsp garlic powder, basil, black pepper, and a little salt. Left the butter out. I will use this recipe again with the changes noted!
This is a great recipe. I substituted ricotta for the cottage cheese and colby jack and mozzarella for 1/2 the cheddar. My entire family enjoyed it - a keeper!
Nice basic recipe,but I would saute the onions first-I changed my casserole up a little using what I had on hand-red bell peppers and Italian mix cheeses as half the cheese,garlic,regular curd cottage cheese,fresh spinach and NO BUTTER-I sauteed all the veggies together first. After putting it in the glass casserole dish I sprinkled the salt and pepper on like it was an egg-that way I knew how much seasoning I wanted.My husband said it was the best he had ever had!
Following the advice of others I skipped the butter and boy am I glad I did. I think with all of the cheese in this the butter would have made it way too greasy. I did also add some garlic powder to this and it was super delish. I might add more spinach and onions to it in the future.
I doubled the eggs doubled the flour added no butter added green and red peppers and it turned out great. It was super great and thicker in width. I added sausage on half of the casserole for my meat loving boyfriend. I would definitely make this again with a little changes of my own.
This is a very easy and good breakfast casserole. As other readers recommended I added two more eggs and left out the butter. I also used half cheddar and half gouda cheese mix because that is what I had on hand. It was fantastic! I think you could use any cheese combination to your liking.
Yum!! I loved this and so did my guests! A!!! (I did not add any butter and it was perfect!)
Excellent. I sauteed the onion and spinach (and added a bit of garlic) in a bit of olive oil and left out the butter completely. We loved it and will be making it again.
This was really good! The only change I made was instead of putting the cheddar cheese in the casserole... I let it cook for about 30 minutes then I just put a layer of cheese ontop and cooked it the rest of the time. I liked it alot. And everyone agreed that it was also very good the next day for breakfast. Great recipe!
This was just okay. But my 2 year old and I had fun making it together!