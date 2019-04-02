Egg and Spinach Casserole

Rating: 4.63 stars
119 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 82
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

A light egg dish great for any brunch.

By momof3m's

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a 9x13 inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Beat the eggs in a mixing bowl with the onion and flour until the flour is no longer lumpy. Stir in the spinach, cottage cheese, Cheddar cheese, butter, salt, and pepper until evenly combined; pour into the prepared dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the casserole is bubbly and the top is golden brown, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
313 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 5.6g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 157.6mg; sodium 529.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (122)

Most helpful positive review

Shelley Seslar
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2010
Added two extra eggs to stretch the meal. Not enough spinach, added more (mine was fresh steamed), plus 1/4 cup fresh parsley and full cup of chopped onion. Had some feta so I threw in a crumbled handful. Added lots of spice - generous paprika and chili powder, plus 1/4 tsp garlic powder, basil, black pepper, and a little salt. Left the butter out. I will use this recipe again with the changes noted! Read More
Helpful
(123)

Most helpful critical review

sunrainlife
Rating: 2 stars
05/05/2009
This was just okay. But my 2 year old and I had fun making it together! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Marisa
Rating: 5 stars
05/13/2009
This is a great recipe. I substituted ricotta for the cottage cheese and colby jack and mozzarella for 1/2 the cheddar. My entire family enjoyed it - a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(62)
Honoring St. Cecilia
Rating: 4 stars
09/01/2010
Nice basic recipe,but I would saute the onions first-I changed my casserole up a little using what I had on hand-red bell peppers and Italian mix cheeses as half the cheese,garlic,regular curd cottage cheese,fresh spinach and NO BUTTER-I sauteed all the veggies together first. After putting it in the glass casserole dish I sprinkled the salt and pepper on like it was an egg-that way I knew how much seasoning I wanted.My husband said it was the best he had ever had! Read More
Helpful
(58)
ApricotGoblin
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2010
Following the advice of others I skipped the butter and boy am I glad I did. I think with all of the cheese in this the butter would have made it way too greasy. I did also add some garlic powder to this and it was super delish. I might add more spinach and onions to it in the future. Read More
Helpful
(30)
ernovak10
Rating: 5 stars
12/19/2011
I doubled the eggs doubled the flour added no butter added green and red peppers and it turned out great. It was super great and thicker in width. I added sausage on half of the casserole for my meat loving boyfriend. I would definitely make this again with a little changes of my own. Read More
Helpful
(27)
crs1716
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2011
This is a very easy and good breakfast casserole. As other readers recommended I added two more eggs and left out the butter. I also used half cheddar and half gouda cheese mix because that is what I had on hand. It was fantastic! I think you could use any cheese combination to your liking. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Melanie Joy
Rating: 4 stars
01/14/2010
Yum!! I loved this and so did my guests! A!!! (I did not add any butter and it was perfect!) Read More
Helpful
(17)
Elizabeth Parks
Rating: 5 stars
01/08/2012
Excellent. I sauteed the onion and spinach (and added a bit of garlic) in a bit of olive oil and left out the butter completely. We loved it and will be making it again. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Kay-Otic
Rating: 5 stars
03/30/2011
This was really good! The only change I made was instead of putting the cheddar cheese in the casserole... I let it cook for about 30 minutes then I just put a layer of cheese ontop and cooked it the rest of the time. I liked it alot. And everyone agreed that it was also very good the next day for breakfast. Great recipe! Read More
Helpful
(12)
