Jalapeno Popper Wontons

We love these. If you have a Trader Joes around I would recommend shopping there. We like TJ's Concord Grape Jelly (No high fructose corn syrup) for a dipping sauce as well as the chili sauce and fresh jalapeno jelly. We use fresh jalapenos from TJ's; they are only $1.99 and you get two batches of wontons this way. If you use fresh you lose some of the heat so you may want to use half fresh and half canned. We make a double batch; cook some and lay the rest on a cookie sheet in the freezer overnight. The next day you can put them in a zip lock bag and freeze for later use. They are close to as good after freezing, but not as puffy. We also found that going to an Asian market is much cheaper than a grocery store for wontons. We purchase a few packages at a time and keep them in the freezer. Another tip; use a small teaspoon size scoop that releases for easy dropping of cream cheese onto wontons. I use a Pampered Chef small scoop. When you fry them; you can use a deep fryer with peanut oil, but a heavy pan with peanut or vegetable oil will work too. I flip them a few times because they float. Place wontons on a few paper towels for a minute and serve them as they come out; delicious!