Jalapeno Popper Wontons
A simple Asian twist on jalapeno poppers served with sweet chili sauce.
A simple Asian twist on jalapeno poppers served with sweet chili sauce.
I just made a few of these to test out before making a big batch. They were awesome. But I didn't fry them b/c I didn't want the added calories. So I basted them with olive oil and baked them for 5 minutes at 475 degrees. They wre crispy and delicious. I made two of them with diced Anaheim chili peppers and those were theeee best ever!!!! The chili pepper has a great flavor and are not hot at all. You could probably get the same crunch from diced celery but the Anaheim chilis are packed with flavor. I'll definitely be making some more of these very soon. Oh, and the sweet chili sauce I used is from Trader Joe's. This sauce is essential for dipping. The sweetness of the dipping sauce mixes beautifully with the cream cheese and jalapenos.Read More
I followed the recipe and I tried baking the first batch and then deep frying the second batch and all the stuff popped out. I used water and sealed them. What did I do wrong???? They are delicious but I need help.Read More
I just made a few of these to test out before making a big batch. They were awesome. But I didn't fry them b/c I didn't want the added calories. So I basted them with olive oil and baked them for 5 minutes at 475 degrees. They wre crispy and delicious. I made two of them with diced Anaheim chili peppers and those were theeee best ever!!!! The chili pepper has a great flavor and are not hot at all. You could probably get the same crunch from diced celery but the Anaheim chilis are packed with flavor. I'll definitely be making some more of these very soon. Oh, and the sweet chili sauce I used is from Trader Joe's. This sauce is essential for dipping. The sweetness of the dipping sauce mixes beautifully with the cream cheese and jalapenos.
Yummy, very easy to make and totally addicting! I brushed these with olive oil and baked for about 10 minutes in the oven at 475 instead of frying them. I don't know about others, but following the recipe of putting a teaspoon of filing on each wonton yielded me 45 of these things (bought a 60 count package).
These are awesome! I made a ton of them and froze them on cookie sheets (if you freeze them all in one bag at once, they will stick together), and when they were frozen, I transferred them to a container so they don't break up. These are worth the effort!
I started with JanNoel's advice and used one finely chopped Anaheim pepper (they're big!) and baked them at 475 for 5 minutes. To the mix I add 2/3 cup parmesan (the cheap stuff), 3/4 tsp garlic salt, a couple shots of hot sauce, and 2/3 cup mozzarella. After folding them into triangles, I lightly coat them on both sides with cooking spray and bake them on a cookie sheet covered in foil. Easy cleanup! After pulling them out, I flip them and let them cool for 3-4 minutes. I dip them in ranch dressing and they're so good! If you like it spicy and the Anaheim pepper you get is not so spicy, you can add a chopped jalapeno. Without these changes, this recipe is bland, but with them, it's absolutely wonderful! A great base recipe! Foolproof and can be changed to tastes. **Update: When I don't have an anaheim pepper, I use a 1/2 jalapeno, chopped (with seeds to make it hot). If you're spice shy, chop up one jalapeno, without the seeds.
This recipe is amazing! I followed an earlier suggestion and baked the wontons rather than frying them. This really was an easy recipe. I'm not sure why people said it was too time consuming. I got it done very quickly! I can't wait to make it again!
These were pretty good. They need a little help though. I used 3 fresh jalepenos and added 1/8 cup mozerella, 1/4 teaspoon onion powder, 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic, and 1/8 teaspoon sugar. I served them with fresh salsa.
These were really good! I too changed the recipe a little. I used a tub of lowfat cream cheese small can of green chiles, would prefer fresh. But just got off work to tired. Anyway then added some onion powder, some garlic powder, and cayanne. The filling was really good. As someone else said it would make a great dip, I totally agree! I baked them in a small muffin pan just pinched the top. sprayed them with no fat cooking sparay and baked at 450 for 10 min. They came out great.
I basically just used the idea of this recipe and the out come was delightful. I seeded and chopped a serrano chili with some red onion and cooked over medium heat with a little olive oil until tender. Removed from heat and added 4 oz cream cheese and about 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, a little salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Fried in wantons...MMmmmm. My hubby and I ate them all as they came out of the pan. I forgot to dip in the chili sauce. Will use it next time.
My husband loved these and so much cheaper than the store bought poppers.He liked them best without the sauce but that;s typical for him. I am making another BIG batch to freeze.
These are awesome football food! I had round wonton wrappers & I folded them like dumplings. I also baked them like others suggested and they were perfect!! Add some seeds if you want more heat, I found this out because I used fresh jalapenos.
These are so tasty! I love them! I baked mine instead of fried, and they were still wonderful! If I were fixing them for company, I would probably fry them. Either way, top notch. The filling would even be good for a spread or dip...hmm....
Love these! I try to eat as healthy as possible when I can though, which means I generally avoid fried foods because of the extra calorties so I decided to bake these as so many others have... they were good but I didn't think they were quite right. So I tried pan frying them with only about 2 tablespoons of oil. They were fantastic this way. I made 22 wontons & I still had a little bit of oil left in my pan when I was done. They were light, crispy and delicious without being immersed in an oil bath. I used fat free cream cheese and added some parmesan, salt and pepper to the filling. I also like to make my own version of a sweet chili sauce sometimes with some sriracha and mixed berry jam (or whatever flavors I have on hand... black raspberry and strawberry is my favorite combo) & a couple dashes of garlic powder, salt and pepper. If its too thick I thin it out w/ some juice from the jalepenos. Sriracha and honey makes a good sauce to dip these in as well.
I made a half batch since it was just my hubby and I. They were so good we made another half batch a few hour later and made pigs of ourselves...but we couldn't help it. He totally flipped over them. First batch, made with fresh jalapenos from my garden and a few garlic chives added. Second batch added some garlic powder and chopped black olives. Both were amazing!
Delicious! I followed the recipe for the first batch and fried them, and then I baked the second batch at 350 for 15 minutes. Both methods worked out great, but I do think I'll leave the frying for when I have guests, and bake them when I want to eat them for myself. Thanks Billy!
Absolutely delicious! We added crumbled bacon to ours to taste more like the poppers we usually make. Same great flavor but easier to make than traditional poppers.
I read this recipe and literally ran to the store to get the ingredients. It turned out absolutely yummy!! So easy to make. A great appitizer for when friends come over. Thanks for sharing this with us!!
I made this for a party and they were being devoured as they came out of the deepfrier. Everyone requested they be made a regular dish at our get togethers.
Update: I used only 4 oz of crm cheese with 5 (broiled/deseeded) jalapeno's plus some grated Asiago and provolone cheese. Pressed into 1/2 moon shapes (cut off excess wonton edge). Then I dipped each one in beaten egg w/milk and then coated with Panko b4 freezing. OMG, great! Nice n hot too. I got 20 using only 1/2 the cream cheese. Original Post: The idea of this intrigued me. I don't like the work or mess stuffing/breading traditional poppers so, gave this a try. I LOVE THESE! I did use 5 fresh (seriously large) jalapenos that I broiled, peeled and deseeded. Chopped and mixed w/the 8 oz crm cheese. I did add salt, cayenne pepper & touch of lemon juice. Was freaking HOT when I tasted the mix but once put together, they were awesome. I used a zip bag for filling and cut off a small corner to pipe onto wontons (quicker & less mess). I froze poppers (on a sheet pan lined w/clear wrap) before putting them in a large ziplock bag to have at my convenience. Let the crm cheese mix chill before filling wontons. If you like more heat, add more jalapenos or something else hot. I filled 50 wontons (12 oz pack) & had extra filling for probably another 25. Fairly easy & took me about 30 mins to fill/wrap 50. A side note: This posted recipe does not call for baking, they are meant to be fried in properly pre-heated oil.
I make poppers on the grill in the summer but need an app for a winter party. I like the idea of the wontons but gonna use my cream cheese mixture - 2 cloves of garlic, sun dried tomatoes and basil chopped together and mixed in the cream cheese with a little evoo or sun dried tom oil. The ones I make on the grill are wrapped in bacon so gonna add bacon along with the jalapenos to the mixture too.
One word AMAZING! I took the suggestion of another reviewer and baked them at 400 for 10 minutes. These are the best and easiest to make jalapeno poppers I have ever tasted my family ate these in 10 minutes and wanted another batch!
YUM! I love this recipe. I made a few changes for my taste. I added bacon bits, used 3 jalapenos w/ seeds in the blender and added 1 tsp of basil. I also baked them, for less grease. YUM YUM YUM. I would have never thought I could make wontons. THANKS
Good, quick and easy. With this recipe you can try many different variations of ingredients. Will make again.
Really, really good! I added a little garlic powder to the filling and baked at 475 for 8 minutes (flipping halfway) instead of frying. I just put them on a cookie sheet and sprayed lightly with cooking spray. They crisped up nicely this way. My husband raved about these, so I'll have to make them again soon! Thanks! :)
I baked them instead of frying. OMG so good!! Will make again.
I made these for a birthday party and got rave reviews from everyone! The only thing I added was mozzerella cheese to the mixture. Was my first time to fry wontons and had several burst. Next time I will make sure to sqeeze all the air out before sealing. I will definitely make these again!
I followed the recipe and I tried baking the first batch and then deep frying the second batch and all the stuff popped out. I used water and sealed them. What did I do wrong???? They are delicious but I need help.
Wonderful! They are delicious and simple :)
Wow these are good! I accidentally added 4 ounces of chile peppers instead of jalapenos and they were still awesome. I can't wait to make them again using jalapenos. I baked them for 7 minutes at each side at 400 degrees F.
Did not deep fry, rather I sprayed them down with olive oil spray and baked at 425 for 10 minutes. Made with 4 fresh jalapenos and cream cheese and the filling was a little bland. Still we all liked them including the kids. Also to note we did not use the chili sauce. I then made a batch with cream cheese, 4 fresh jalapenos, finely shredded cheddar cheese, garlic salt and onion powder. It was a hit and my kids even ate them up. The wontons were such a great idea. Thanks for sharing. I'm going to do more experimenting with ingredients.
These were very good! I actually made a huge batch and froze them to take as an appetizer for thanksgiving!!! I must say though, when I make jalapeno poppers on the grill, i alway wrap them in bacon, so i added 2 slices of chopped bacon to my cream cheese mixture... It gives the popper a bit of a smokey taste.. They are good either way, but, I won't make them again without the bacon!
This really goes over big whenever I make it. The finest compliment is when my employers guests asked for a copy of the recipe! I add garlic powder or chopped garlic, onion powder, a few shots of chipotle tabasco and a healthy dose of parmesan cheese. For my buddies I kick it up a notch with Franks cyan pepper sauce. I spray and bake them for no hassle, but they are better fried if you can stand the mess.
I used 3 fresh peppers and added in... cheddar, bacon bits, green onions. Also baked. 350 worked for the trial ones in the toaster oven but def needs hotter temp for regular oven as recommended by others. I started out using pastry brush to baste but quickly abandoned and just dipped fingers in evoo. MUCH faster. Will make again soon and try them fried. I think adding chicken and using egg roll wrappers are also in my future. I can see having these in the freezer ready to go. The sweet chili sauce was a perfect dip.
These are good. My husband and I danced around the kitchen making these, so they were also fun to make. I gave this 4 stars because we added a half cup of shredded 3 cheddar cheese, an onion & garlic powder mix, and baked them like some. Fun recipe, will deep fry next time. Thanks!!!
My family loves these.
i used hot sauce instead of sweet chili sauce and OMG THESE ARE AMAZING! i made them for some friends for the first time and they said it was the best thing they've ever had in their life....will make over and over again forever!
I used to make them like this, but now mix all ingredient except the Jalapeno, cut them in half and take out seeds and membrane then fill them the cheese mixture to which I add garlic then bake them in the over with bacon wrapped around them. Use a foil lined cookie sheet. To die for. Good even warmed in the microwave.
I was being lazy and I didnt make these into wontons i made whats called rangoon cups. You just put the wonton wrappers into small muffin tin and spray with cooking spray then you place filling in the cups and bake. They were very good. I thought they were pretty hot but they were good! The saice helped with the heat!
Delicious and easy! My husband loved em!!!!
I baked these and they were awesome! They are not bland with sweet chili sauce. I will make these again and again.
So gooooood!
love it..... now i have to make these at every party i go to... :) I did add chopped salami in mine, i think the beauty of this is that you can change it up and make a plate of all different wontons... oh and i did brush with olive oil and bake in the oven instead as suggested by a previous review..thanQ for the great tip, i'm not a lover of fried food so that was perfect for me... :)
These were a huge hit! Like others, i did make some small changes. I did half veggie cream cheese/half regular cream cheese. I also made some bacon (to which i always add some brown sugar at the end to sweeten) and i diced this up small and put it in the mixture as well. I also put some fresh shredded parm. cheese as well. I backed at 475 for 10 mins...these were delicious and everyone said they wished i had made more!
These were awesome! The sweet chili sauce really makes the dish--don't skip it!They did burn a little, though, so watch out for that.
Great tasting and super easy, except for the wrapping part, lol. I had to use lumpuia wrappers and I just cut them to a smaller size that worked. I baked instead of frying and they were fantastic. Store was out of sweet chili sauce so used sweet and sour. Even great re-heated in the over the next day!
Looooove this wonton! I've made this recipe twice in past week. I have so many fresh jalapeños from the garden, that I used those rather than jarred. I chose to bake these rather than frying. Once I filled the wrappers I sprayed with olive oil and then proceeded to bake at 475° for for 5 minutes, turned them and baked for 2 minutes more. Watch them, closely. Loved the taste and texture of this appetizer. Served them with 'Flatlander Chili' from AR.
Five Stars for tast and simplicity. Fresh peppers or canned, cooked or raw, jalapeno, anaheim or other, you can't mess this up. Just keep the stack of wonton wrappers under a damp paper towel before filling. And when sealing them up, try to get all the air out. You can also wet the two long points and bring them around pinching together to make more of a wonton shape. If one pops when frying, try to get it out quickly or the cheese will start the oil spattering. Not a problem, just eat those ones yourself. Thanks for the recipe!
These were wonderful - I combined this with another popper recipe I got from my sister - cook/crumble 1 16oz package of Jimmy Dean regular pork sausage and add it to the cream cheese and jalapeno mix - YUM! - by adding the sausage you will need the entire package of wonton wrappers (40). I tried baking 1/2 and frying 1/2.... my opinion is that the fried were definately better! At this point what's a few more calories!
really yummy, it is really good served with some warm raspberry sauce
As is, the recipe is just okay. The 2nd time I made them I used a previous reviewer’s suggestion and substituted diced Anaheim chilies instead of jalapenos. I also added 1 tsp of onion powder and 1 tsp of garlic powder to the cream cheese mixture. This makes a huge flavor difference. I used a little bit of egg to bind the wontons together and after spraying with olive oil cooking spray, I baked in the oven at 425 for about 7 minutes. A lot healthier than deep frying and easier too.
delicious... are a bit time consuming but well worth it... use fresh jalapenos & some bacon bits for the best taste...
Big hit at family christmas. I sprayed these with cooking spray and then baked instead of frying and they turned out great. The thai sweet chili sauce for dipping makes these even better! Will be making these again.
I thought this was one of the simplest appetizers I've made but packed a punch!! I used fresh jalapenos and brushed with walnut oil, baked at 425 for about 5 minutes. Didn't have the chili sauce so I melted some jalapeno jelly and added chopped garlic to it for the dipping sauce. Very good!! Thanks!
I loved this recipe! I used fresh jalapenos, finely diced. I also made it vegan, for my daughter. I added a bit of salt and minced 3 cloves of garlic into some vegan cream cheese, because the vegan cheese is a bit bland. I pan fried these, so the stuffing would not pop out. Turned out totally delicious!
I used fresh jalapenos not canned and the taste was incredibly flat. There needed to be additional taste pop. Green Onions? cheddar cheese? Cumin? something more. Maybe even mix the chili sauce inside would have been good.
This was quick and simple and TASTY! The second time, I was pressed for time, so rather than mess with cooking oil I used puff pastry sheets cut into squares, brushed with butter and baked! Just as good and when in a hurry, far less time and mess!
I just finished making these for an afternoon snack. Very Good!! I read the reviews and baked them in the oven. Hubby said I could make these again for him.
Time consuming, but tasty. I added a little garlic powder and cayenne (which made them very spicy, but yum!), brushed the wontons with olive oil, and baked at 475 for about 6 minutes. Should have gone a minute or two longer, because the crisp bits were the best. Couldn't find sweet chili sauce in time; I'll pick some up when I find it as an excuse to make these again.
Love these and so easy to make! I make them with pieces of bacon mixed in and bake them in the oven at 425 for 5 mins. Delish! Thanks for sharing!
We love these. If you have a Trader Joes around I would recommend shopping there. We like TJ's Concord Grape Jelly (No high fructose corn syrup) for a dipping sauce as well as the chili sauce and fresh jalapeno jelly. We use fresh jalapenos from TJ's; they are only $1.99 and you get two batches of wontons this way. If you use fresh you lose some of the heat so you may want to use half fresh and half canned. We make a double batch; cook some and lay the rest on a cookie sheet in the freezer overnight. The next day you can put them in a zip lock bag and freeze for later use. They are close to as good after freezing, but not as puffy. We also found that going to an Asian market is much cheaper than a grocery store for wontons. We purchase a few packages at a time and keep them in the freezer. Another tip; use a small teaspoon size scoop that releases for easy dropping of cream cheese onto wontons. I use a Pampered Chef small scoop. When you fry them; you can use a deep fryer with peanut oil, but a heavy pan with peanut or vegetable oil will work too. I flip them a few times because they float. Place wontons on a few paper towels for a minute and serve them as they come out; delicious!
Very simple and delicious!
Really good. I am a baby with heat so I used green chili's instead of Jalapeno. I really liked them and will make again.
These are really good. I had some leftover wonton wrappers and found this recipe in the search. One recipe using a leveled tsp. will yield 39 jalapeno wontons. I used light cream cheese, but I don't suggest that, as the texture is different than standard cream cheese. I don't really understand the main photo as, the ones I made, looked like the other pictures. Either way, although they take a little time to make, I can see these going real fast at a party.
Very simple and tasty too. All my family enjoyed it. Thank you.
These were nice, however, something about the texture of the wonton wrapper didn't feel right with the flavor to me. I tried one while it was still hot and it was quite good, then I displayed them on a plate. By the time the rest of them were being eaten they had cooled (quite quickly) and with the wonton wrapper, seemed a bit average to me. So maybe it was something to do with them being cool. I'm not sure. I probably wouldn't make them with the wonton wrapper again.
Very tasty! We used halved fresh jalapenos and stuffed them with cream cheese before rolling them up in egg roll wrappers (won ton wrappers were a little small for our jalapenos). We pan fried in vegetable oil and they were very delicious. Sadly, we got a very mild batch of jalapenos this time (and we like it spicy!) so my husband put a bit of Louisiana hot sauce on his and I made up a small mixture of Hoisin and sriracha to dip mine in since I'd forgotten to get sweet chili sauce. My husband hated my sauce but I loved that it was sweet, smoky and spicy--went well with the delicious poppers. Thanks for a great recipe! We'll be making this often for football games I think
Awesome! Huge hit at my daughter's bday party. Everyone wanted the recipe. If they only knew how simple it was to make!
I want to freeze these. Do I bake/fry them before freezing them? Or freeze them before cooking??
I made these for a superbowl party and everyone LOVED them. I even made them in advance and just heated them in the oven when I got there. Super good with the chili sauce.
These were absolutely the best appetizer. My recipe made about 25 and some of these were a little full. Next time I will use a little less per wonton wrapper. The entire family loved these. I will definitely make these again, and soon.
I tested out these babies for a party last night. They were really easy to assemble, and it didn't take long to make all 20-some wontons. I opted to bake instead of fry, and since I already had my oven set to 350, I tossed these in for about 15 minutes - which I don't recommend. I brushed them with oil as others had recommended, but they didn't crisp up like they should have. The edges got dark brown while the middle was still soft and white. Other posters recommended high heats for shorter amounts of time - that must be the key? Also, though I thought I was careful to seal them well, I got "seepage" on every single one. So they weren't very pretty, and they weren't totally crispy, but people LOVED them. I wasn't crazy about them myself, but they were one of the first things to be eaten up. I would make these again and see if I can figure out what I did wrong.
Yum! I love this recipe and made it for my dad. I used canned green chiles, we didn't have any jalapenos. To add flavor I used red pepper, garlic powder, parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese. I baked it in the oven for 10 minutes at 450 degrees and they turned out great, everyone liked them. Note: They do make a bit of a mess, the cream cheese filling leaked on my batch.
I made these and me and my daughter could not stop eatting them, they are highly addictive and yummy...this is definitely a keeper as is.
I love these except for the jalapeno, which sounds silly, but I find the jalapeos too spicy for my taste. However, they are just as yummy plain! One suggestion though, I do not fry them! For step two, I just ignore everything written, baste the wontons with a tidbit of olive oil and bake for five to ten minutes at 474 F
I love these and so do my friends. I use sliced fresh jalapeno's and serve them with jalapeno pepper jelly. It helps cool down the heat!
These were tasty, and really need to be fried at least a bit in order for them to be crispy. I made the mistake of just baking them, and they didn't get brown or crispy before they started leaking. I think just browning them in a fry pan with a touch of oil and then baking them for a healthier version would be much better.
I made these in the oven, using butter to baste them. They came out crispy and golden and fantastic. I also used fresh jalapenos, which I'm sure doesn't matter. Thanks for the recipe!
I used fresh jalapeno's and chopped them. Also instead of using the sweet chili for a dip I mixed it right in with the cream cheese & jalapeno's...AWESOME
Made this today, simply as posted and it was delicious. My boyfriend who doesn't care for cream cheese was gobbling them up! Now I am excited to try new things with wonton wrappers.....
my husband loves these!
Thanks for this awesome recipe! This has become the “craving” of our family. Since we do like spicy, we use the jalapeños just like the recipe calls for. The only thing we do differently is brush the outsides of the wontons with olive oil & bake at 400 degrees until they are brown. Delicious!
I made these using neufchatel (spelling?!) cheese because that is what my husband picked up at the grocery store on accident! and fresh jalapenos instead of canned. I invited my parents over to try them, the plate was gone before the next batch even came out of the fryer!! These were delicious!
I'm making these again. I added some paprika and garlic and they turned out splendid.
My husband, daughter and I had a snack-y type supper last week and I made these guys...They were sooo good. I also served lettuce wraps with pork and shrimp along with steamed pork dumplings. The crispy.spicy wontons balanced it all out. So easy and so tasty.
LOVED them. They are also good dunked in plum sauce.
I was asked to only bring this appetizer to all upcoming functions. These were delicious!! I baked them after coating them with olive oil at 475. Thanks for sharing! Will definitely make again and again.
Used green chili instead of jalapenos & doubled the amt. Baked. Tasty!
YUM! I used fresh jalapenos, but next time I'll keep more seeds in - it was too mild. I added some bacon and baked it at 450 for 10 minutes. We didn't use the sauce. Next time I'll try to remember to try it. Thanks for sharing this great recipe! I'm already planning to make it for our annual Xmas party!
delicious... and oh so easy.. the sweet chili sauce makes it much easier on the hotness of the jalapenos
these are excellent, we fry them up to look like little cigars. We love to dip them in warm pepper jelly!
These are so yummy!! I baked them instead of fried, like previously suggested. I also used chive cream cheese to add extra flavor. I used jalapenos from the jar, next time I am going to try fresh jalapenos. Oh and the sauce is a must! Can't wait to make more!
I used to go to a restaurant that made these. I've been wanting a recipe for these for years! I add a little bit of soy sauce and garlic to the cream cheese. Picky kids even love them!
Easy and tasty! It was so simple to mix up and wrap, and they fried up quickly. I used less jalapenos and added diced canned green chiles, because I don't like them so hot. They still had plenty of heat and a great chili flavor. I served it with Amy's cilantro cream sauce (from this site) and they were a hit at the party I took them to.
Great bar food. Loved them and very easy. Used ranch instead of chili sauce.
We had a bumper crop of jalapenos this year and not very good results with the tomatoes meaning that we had a LOT of jalapenos left after making our salsa. This is by far the best recipe I have found for the leftover jalapenos, and we made up many, many batches and froze them for use later. They freeze very well!
baked 425 for 10 minutes they turned out amazing. Made the sweet chili sauce recipe off this site also and it was the perfect match. I turned up the heat and used six ounces of chopped pickled sliced jalapenos.
I made this for a BBQ for my Trinidadian group and it was a hi. The presentation sealed the deal for me! I used Light Onion/Garlic cream cheese and added some mozarella (which I could have done without since it didn't add anything to the flavour) and baked for a few minutes with the wrapper put into mini cupcake pan. I then topped it off with thai chilli sauce. Hmmmmm.....the small tub of cream cheese 250g made 48 thingies (what would I call them? cups?) I'm interested in using different flavours to make a kid-friendly version of this. Very, very easy but looks like a lot of work! hehehehee...
Over the top GOOD! I only had a can of green chilies so I drained them well and added 2 finely chopped, seeded and deveined jalapeno peppers. Totally awesome. I used half a package of wonton wrappers and only half the cream cheese mixture since there are just the 2 of us and only 2 were left; they are earmarked for DH's lunch tomorrow. We had the sweet chili sauce for "dunking" and now looking forward to wiping out the other half at movie night this weekend! Thanks for sharing Billy Goat. Definitely a keeper!!
Very good and very easy to make. I used Trader Joe's Fire Roasted diced green jalepeno peppers which are spicier than other brands...no need for adjustments to the recipe.
This was a really quick and tasty appetizer. I followed other reviewers suggestion for baking them but I found the 400 degree oven was too hot - 350 worked much better. Also, the only diced peppers I was able to find were mild and although the flavour was nice I thought the poppers needed to be hotter so I added a little hot sauce to the second batch. Yummy & easy to transport and serve for those 'bring an appy' gatherings. Anita