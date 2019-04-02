Jalapeno Popper Wontons

A simple Asian twist on jalapeno poppers served with sweet chili sauce.

By Billy Goat

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the cream cheese and jalapeno peppers. Arrange wonton wrappers a few at a time on a clean dry surface. Set a cup or small bowl of water nearby. Place about a teaspoon of the cream cheese mixture onto the center of each wrapper. Moisten your fingertip in the bowl of water and trace the edges of the wonton wrappers. Fold into triangles or follow directions on the package for desired shapes. This part can be done ahead of time and refrigerated or frozen.

  • Heat the oil in a deep fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). When hot, fry the wontons a few at a time until golden brown, about 2 minutes. Drain on paper towels. Repeat with all of the wontons, then serve with the sweet chili sauce for dipping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 31.1g; fat 34.1g; cholesterol 52.2mg; sodium 959.7mg. Full Nutrition
