Firecracker Grilled Alaska Salmon
These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.
Don't throw the marinade out!!! Put the marinade in a saucepan with a couple of tablespoons of dry white wine and simmer for about 5 minutes. Drizzle on the salmon - just makes it even better.Read More
From the reviews, I expected this to be simply extraordinary, but my husband and I were both disappointed. I followed the recipe exactly, but used our George Foreman Grill instead of an outdoor grill (we don't have one), so perhaps that was the problem? It wasn't that it didn't taste good, but that we have other salmon-recipes that are much more flavorful. I did like the slight sweetness from the brown sugar, though, and will add that to our favorite recipe.Read More
Don't throw the marinade out!!! Put the marinade in a saucepan with a couple of tablespoons of dry white wine and simmer for about 5 minutes. Drizzle on the salmon - just makes it even better.
We use this recipe ALL THE TIME! The marinade is fine for a few hours, but the flavor is best when you marinade overnight. I let it soak in a plastic zip bag rather than a covered dish. So easy! If you're missing one or two ingredients, it's usually still very good. I often make it with canola oil rather than peanut oil, and it's just as good IMO. I make this for others and share the recipe often. Probably my favorite recipe from this site....seriously.
I baked mine instead of grilling, and it had a very appealing aroma. Delicious taste also. I reduced the cayenne in half because I don't like hot seasonings. It was very flavorful. My husband loved it.
This was excellent. I marinated it overnight and broiled instead of grilled. I poured the marinade over the salmon before broiling and it made a nice think glaze. Other than that I followed the recipe to a T. As a side I served "Spinach and Orzo Salad" and they went very well together.
Great salmon recipe but we all agreed that it was way too spicy. Next time, I will cut the red pepper flakes back to 1 tsp. I agree with other reviewers that it would probably be better if it was marinated at least 8 hrs., or preferrably overnight. I wrapped mine in foil and placed on the grill and it took approximately 15 mins. at med. heat for a 1" thick piece to cook. Thanks, Christine!
Wow, My first Superb success at grilling fish !!! I marinated the salmon for 24hrs. and used about half of the red pepper. I should have used all of it. The taste was phenominal but I personally would have been able to handle more of a kick. Served this with grilled, Basil Shrimp (allrecipes), a pasta salad, green salad, and grilled pineapple (brushed slices with a combo of butter,honey,lemon juice, brown sugar) and ice cream for dessert. This was a Mother's Day hit and a definite Do Over!!
Delicious! My husband isn't usually very keen on fish but proclaimed that this was the best fish recipe we've ever made. Just get a nice fresh cut of salmon and you can't go wrong. I followed the recipe to a tee (except canola instead of peanut oil) for the marianade, and reserved the leftover marianade to thicken on the stove with a dash of honey to serve on/with the fish.
Just got done eating this for dinner. It was yummy! I just need to remember to set the grill very low because the sugar content tends to burn easily. I used on flash frozen filets and we all loved it! I will make this again. Update: this has become a staple and I make it often. It is good!!Thanks Christine.
I followed this recipe to a tee & it was good but to be honest, I prefer the Grilled Salmon I (from this site) recipe I made last week. I served it w/ corn on the cob w/ parmesan parsley butter, herbed mushrooms in white wine (from this site) & finished it off w/ pineapple orange sorbet (also from this site).
My husband and I thought it was excellent , even though I made one change that was, in retrospect, a big mistake. I know this is called "Firecracker" salmon, but 2 teaspoons of red pepper flakes really scared me so I decreased the amount to 1/2 teaspoon. As I said, big mistake. Next time, I'll be brave and try 1-1/2 teaspoons!
It was great. Our neighbors have a pool and invited us over for dinner. I offered to bring all the food and cook on their grill. Who could pass on that offer. I had the cold leftovers for breakfast. I only marinated for 3 hours or so, but the salmon fillet was not that thick. Also, I am careful to pull out ALL the pin bones so the kids will eat it. That process leaves the flesh a little beat up at places for the marinade to get more surface area. The recipe says to flip the fish, that's crazy talk. I only cook with skin side down. I pull the fish when it's still pink inside, then remove the fish wrap it in foil to let the steam finish cooking without any loss of moisture.
Great marinade, and like some others, after I took the salmon out I simmered the marinade for a few minutes both for safety and to thicken it to use as a sauce later. I cooked my salmon in a hot cast iron skillet on stove top for about 3 minutes per side and it came out perfect.
It is no wonder that this is one of the most popular recipes on this site! It is wonderful with so many layered flavors. I marinated the fish for ten hours. I baked four 6 oz filets at 400 for 15 minutes and then broiled them on high for 5 minutes. I boiled the marinade until it reduced and became a glaze. They rested for 2 before I glazed them and plated them with jasmine rice and steamed asparagus. Dessert was roasted pears with caramel sauce, also on this site. Fine meal!
This is absolutely the most fabulous salmon recipe I've ever tried. My husband, a confirmed salmon hater, LOVES this dish. I do add a tablespoon of honey to the marinade, and I cook it on the grill, brushing with the marinade frequently. (If you do this, make sure you bring the marinade to a boil after removing the raw fish.) I make this every couple of weeks. Thanks for a great recipe!!!
I followed the reciepe to a T but instead of putting it on the grill I used a grill basket so when I turned it it wouldn't stick. Came out perfect. We just loved it. I'm thinking that the next time I will smoke it. Also brined it overnight.
Really good. I think next time I will add more red pepper flakes for extra kick. Also, make sure to use ALASKAN salmon, just like the recipe dictates. I couldn't find two Alaskan salmon fillets, so I used one Alaskan and one farm raised. Not surprisingly, the Alaskan fillet was far, far superior. Thanks!
OH YUM!!I've been trying lots of salmon recipes lately~trying to work more fish into our diet.This is by far my favorite!I only did some minor tweeking.I lowered the peanut oil by half,raised the soy sauce and vinegar to 6 Tbs,and the ginger and red pepperflakes to 1 Tbs.This was so impressive,I will make it for company.I will definitely be making this a lot!!
I've been making this so many times. It has been my favorite salmon recipe. It is sooooooooo good. I've used rice vinegar instead few times, but each time came out perfectly. I would not grill salmon any differently. A+++
This marinade has wonderful flavor. Next time I will be sure to marinate overnight and will also wrap the fish in foil with some of the marinade and cook it on the grill that way.
We have made this time and time again - and never change a THING! It is the BEST! I even marinated a few pounds of the salmon and then put them in individual serving sizes in freezer bags for my father. This way he can let them thaw in the fridge and grill up his portions as needed (mom won't eat salmon). My 9 year old grilled our last batch for us and boy was he PROUD!
Super yummy! Made with fresh ginger and subbed Apricot preserves for brown sugar. Marinated for 2 hours and baked (with marinade) at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. Ended up with perfectly cooked salmon with a fabulous glaze. Super easy. Super quick. Super duper!
I've been eyeing this recipe for a long time now, and finally decided it was time to give it a try. I didn't have any salmon so I used the marinade on chicken tenders. I didn't have the green onions or ginger, but I don't think it compromised the taste. I used my broiler since my grill is surrounded by snow...and had great results. We had this over rice along with pan fried asparagus also from this site. Thanks Christine.
If I could give it 10 stars I would! I marinate mine in a gallon freezer bag and save the marinade. To get the most flavor in the salmon I flip the steak halfway through cooking and peel the skin off. Then drizzle remaining marinade over that. Really great salmon!!!
I'm not a fan of salmon so I used this marinade on both chicken and tilapia and marinated for 8 hours. I also had to sub olive oil in place of peanut oil since I didn't have any in the house. The chicken was good but the tilapia was CRAZY GOOD! This marinade definitely lends itself more to fish than to meat/chicken. We LOVED it!!! My husband fought me for the leftovers and took them to work today. I didn't agree with previous viewers that they cut down the spice because it was too spicy. I like spicy food and would definitely increase the red peppers next time to our personal tastes. You can't go wrong with this marinade on most fish. This was outstanding! Thanks for sharing!
This was absolutely wonderful! However, I made a few changes. First we used chicken instead of salmon. Then instead of grilling it, I put the chicken and all the marinade in a 9X13 glass dish and baked it in the oven at 375 for 30 minutes. It turned out fantastic! I will definately make this again!
WOWEE! This recipe gets 5 stars from me as it is easy, quick, and delicious! My finicky daughter tried this recipe in her cooking class at school and came home raving on this recipe. I knew this would be a hit so I quickly researched the recipe and duplicated it at home. She was right as this recipe is delicious, easy and a definite crowd pleaser. A special “shout out” for Christine L for sharing this recipe!
I thought it was Great. I used My oven at 350* for 15-20 minutes and it was Flaky and Seasoned Perfectly. My Whole Family Loved it.. Thank You ..DrIgis
This is the best salmon I've ever had and I've tried it all! It's especially good if you let the salmon marinade overnight. As usual in my cooking, I add a few extra cloves of garlic. I receive many compliments for this dish and I've turned salmon-haters into salmon-lovers thanks to this one!
One of the best salmon recipes i have had. I used fresh ginger since i had it on hand. The salmon was so moist and tasty. Definitely a keeper and would be great for company. The key is not over-cooking the salmon. We grill the salmon skin side down and do not flip. Usually, when the salmon easily separates from the skin it is done.
Due to the rain, I baked it skin side down at 400 degrees for 20 minutes. It was a tad too long (or too high heat) for the 1" thick filets I was using. I marinated the salmon for 8 hours. The taste was very good and different, rather hot and sweet. The marinade thickened in the oven to create a nice glaze on top of the filets. I used EVOO instead of peanut oil, and chopped onion instead of green onion. Will make again.
I made this for a BBQ and it turned out great. I doubled the marinade, marinated overnight and used extra green onions. I will definitely make this again... After our BBQ I got a call from a guest saying that this was the best salmon he's ever had!
I made it for the weeknight supper to go along with cooked rice and stir fried vegetables. The recipe uses 'everyday ingredients' and easy to follow. I'll keep coming back to this recipe for sure. By the way I didn't marinate my salmon just because I didn't have time before hand.I just mixed all the ingredients and pour it on top of salmon fillets and baked it for 24 min in 400F oven.
Excellent recipe. A huge hit with everyone. I was a little skeptical when I first mixed all of the ingredients together, but I marinated overnight and it was WONDERFUL coming off the grill. Have added this to the permanent rotation. Thanks!!!! Also used on other types of meat - great on London Broil!
We just had this for dinner with rice and steamed broccoli. So very delicious. My dad took one bite and said, "Wow, this is really great!" I scaled it for 2 servings and made it as written. I marinated it in a glass baking dish, skin side up, for about 9 hours. I took Debsdolls' recommendation, and baked it in my convection at 400 for 20 minutes. Perfect. It might be even tastier marinated overnight! Will definitely make again, and will try the marinade with chicken and other fish. Thanks for a really good recipe.
Y'all should really try this! I've made this many times because we all LOVE it. Because my finicky daughter will not eat salmon, I use the same marinade for chicken, which she really loves.
I made this recipe yesterday for a large group, 12 people. In short, this is an OUTSTANDING recipe. However, allow me to share my suggestions that might make your attempt at this winner turn out as exceptional as mine did. Since all I could find at the local stores were frozen Salmon steaks I decided to go with 3 full Salmon fillets. Time constraints did not allow for me to thaw the frozen Salmon Steaks. I got the Salmon from Costco which is a decent quality Salmon. My biggest concern with the directions was the part about grilling the Salmon. I love grilled Salmon, but I was worried that most of the marinade would simply fall off the fish in the process. So, in an attempt to save the marinade from certain doom what I did was after marinating for about 5 hours I laid the Salmon out on tin foil that I had doubled up for added strength. I then rolled the edges to trap in the juices leaving the top open forming what I could only describe as a boat. I placed them all on a preheated grill and cooked them with the lid down at about 350 degrees for 30 minutes. These were three 3.5 – 4 pound Salmon, so it needed a little longer to cook through. Your cooking time may vary slightly depending on the size Salmon you use, but when the fish is flaking apart and white in the center it is done. Let me tell you…the marinade sort of caramelized slightly and formed a nice coating over the entire fish. The taste was out of this world! This is one recipe I will definitely keep fore
I MADE THIS LAST NIGHT FOR DINNER & IT WAS EXCELLENT. I ONLY MARINATED FOR 4 HOURS & WE ATE EVERY SINGLE PIECE OF THE SALMON. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!
Awesome recipe. I have made this four or five times and just love it. You can't get a grilled piece of fish that tases this good in a restaurant.
Always get rave reviews - even the preschoolers loved this one.
I broiled this for 10 minutes (5m each side) and poured the marinade over the fish as it cooked. Came out great with the marinade beautifully carmelized. I'd probably double the marinade recipe next time though. Best fish I've ever had.
This was so easy & exceptionally good. I did substitute olive oil for the peanut/sesame oils & I didn't marinate it for hours. The salmon only marinated for maybe 5 minutes. I didn't grill it - I cooked it on the stovetop in an iron skillet sprayed with pam. Still, it was wonderful. The salmon cooked in less than 5 minutes & then I added chopped broccoli, carrots, water chestnuts & sugar snap peas & stir fried them with a little of the salmon sauce. Yum. This one's a keeper!
I thought that this was great. I had to make 3 simple changes, though. I didn't have any balsamic vinegar, so I used lemon juice. I didn't have hours to marinate it, so I left it for about 40 minutes, which is how long I normally marinate my fish. Finally, it was too cold here to use the grill, so I baked it at 400 for 20 minutes. It turned out great. I will definitely be making it again, and I can't wait to try it on the grill. Thanks!
Very nice. I used Sriracha instead of red pepper flakes and left out the salt, soy sauce made it plenty salty, otherwise I kept to the recipe. It doesn't need that much oil, I think I'll halve it next time. Also I think I would prefer fresh ginger to ground in this. I had very small, thin salmon pieces and I only marinated them for about 3 hours. Worked fine, but I can see a longer marinade would be better. I made two servings and broiled the fish in the toaster oven. Like others said, I can definitely see this being great on chicken. Served with brown rice pilaf and roasted asparagus.
Really good, though I was expecting it to be more amazing based on other reviews.
My most favorite salmon recipe ever! Sometimes I bake the fish instead of grilling. When I do, I reduce the amount of oil in the recipe. It comes out great.
Very good. Served it with saffron rice, salad dressed with balsamic vinegarette, grilled portabella caps and French bread. Can't wait to make it again. Next time I will double the marinade and reduce it before serving the meal. Grilling the salmon is a must!
My husband kept on saying he couldn't believe how good this was. I also marinated some shrimp with the salmon. I served with grilled red peppers and zucchini over rice.
Only had time to marinate for an hour and a half in a zip bag, then cooked on a gas grill. Everyone agreed- THE BEST!
superb. My guests said it was the best salmon they had eaten and I agree!
Sweet & spicy is one of my favorite combinations! I looked up this recipes a couple of years ago and have used a variation of the ingredients for almost every marinade since. I usually increase the garlic, ginger & onion (have substituted shallots) and decrease oil. I've also broiled and it retains more of the marinade flavor although grilling adds a bit of smoke and I'm sure a healthier option.
This is the only recipe that my husband will eat salmon. He loves it and asks for it regularly. I have tried other fish in this marinade with varying degrees of success, salmon really benifits from this recipe.
I didnt believe all the great reviews of this marinade for salmon, But it blew me away! All these reviewers have excellent taste (clearly you'll agree after you make this) I too omitted the red pepper for the kids; and they cleared their plates. (would have licked them if I allowed it) Also, only had 2 hrs to marinate but it was plenty of time; don't know how people let them sit all night in it.
This is an awesome recipe! I've tried lots of fish recipes in general and lots of salmon recipes specifically. I do like flavor in my fish and I love a hint of spice without being overwhelmed and forced to down 16 ounces of water per bite. This recipe is a perfect mix of spice and fish flavor.
WOW! I am not a big salmon fan, but my husband loves it. SO I made this receipe for him...it is so good, I was the one who when back for seconds!
We all loved this. My boyfriend is NOT a salmon fan but he thought this was great. We used alaskan sockeye salmon which made all the difference. I didn't grill it but broiled, wrapped in foil with tons of marinade on it. Made extra marinade to drench the salmon once it was on my plate. It was hotter than I expected, too hot for kids so my 2 yr old ate the piece I didn't marinade. I only marinated it for 3.5 hrs and it came out perfect. Will definitely make again! Oh, and I used all sesame oil instead of peanut.
Best salmon recipe ever! Made this for a dinner party and everyone raved about it. Absolutely wonderful!
This was very good. Hubby even liked it. I need to remember to scrape pepper flakes off before grilling - hubby kept thinking he was hitting fish bones. Was out of peanut oil , so subbed olive oil. I grilled on cedar planks using indirect heat - took about 30 minutes.
Fantastic... I crave this dish all the time! After trying both ways, I prefer olive oil to peanut oil. Also, try substituting bottled teriyaki sauce instead of soy for extra zing. Works great on the Foreman grill (the high heat carmelizes the marinade... yum.)
I have made this recipe 7 or 8 times now. Anytime I get salmon, I think about doing this recipe. I do not use the peanut oil and green onions. I probably use 1 tbs of sesame oil for the other oil. It turns out amazing every time. The best thing is the leftovers are good cold so put it over a nice fresh salad.
This dish was fantastic, although I used 1/2 c sesame oil in place of the peanut oil. Due to the strong flavor of sesame oil, I was concerned it was a big mistake. However it didn't overpower the wonderful soy-balsamic blend, maybe because I marinated for 4 hours. Once the fish were grilling, the remaining marinade was boiled for 2 minutes with an additional 4T of balsamic vinegar and a 1/8 cup of chicken stock. Heat turned down, the sauce reduced slightly for ~10 min to allow the flavors to concentrate. The sauce was drizzled over the plated grilled salmon and red potatoes (made using A/R recipe Quick and Easy Grilled Potatoes). This recipe gets 5 stars because my changes should not reflect on the recipe as written. Will use this again!
Best marinade for salmon I have found!
This Salmon was amazing!!!I made it for my mom on mother's day and she loved it. My sister thought she would not like it, but she loved it also. Instead of the clove garlic you can use garlic powder. Everyone needs to try this salmon.
Very tasty and did not taste fishy. Family enjoyed it.
This is great! I marinate the salmon over night for richer, fuller flavor and baked it in the oven at 375 degrees for 20~30 mins depending on the thickness of the fish. Served it with steamed rice and Chinese napa cabbage salad. My husband and I both loved it. Thank you for the great recipe.
Loved this marinade, only change I made was to reduce the sesame oil to 1/2 tsp. 2 tsp red pepper sounded like a lot but it turned out perfect, everyone really enjoyed the salmon, thanks for the great recipe!
I cooked the salmon on the outdoor grill, first placing the fish between a grilling basket, which prevented it from sticking or losing flavor. This recipe was so flavorful! Tip: i use the frozen costco salmon since they are thick slices and come out very juicy. I've tried using store bought fresh salmon and did not get the same results. Make sure your pieces are thick for best results.
Excellent recipe!! SOO good...taste just like a chili basil sauce served with fried fish at our favorite thai restaurant. very good!!!
My husband loved this recipe. I used the one teaspoon of red pepper flakes that was recommended by a lot of people. I also used 1 tablespoon of minced fresh ginger instead of the powdered ginger. It was also good on chicken. Half of our house likes fish, half does not, so I split the marinade between salmon and chicken. I baked the salmon for 15 minutes at 375 degrees and the chicken for 20 minutes. It was perfect!
This was a fantastic marinade... a great combination of flavors that would've been great on just about any kind of fish. I will probably try it out with chicken too. Very flavorful and easy to adjust the heat factor by adding a bit more red pepper if you like it spicy! Easy to make and it will make you look like a star in the kitchen!
Really good!
absoutley fantastic!! I've made this several times for family and friend gatherings now every one asks to make it Thank you so much
Awesome!!! Really good. Its the first time we ever cooked fish on the grill. It was easy & tasty. I couldnt find peanut oil at the store, so I used olive oil & it was still yummy.
This is the best asian inspired marinade my family has ever had! I followed the recipe with a substitution of olive oil, and marinaded for about 4 hours. As an extra treat, try to add some raw peeled shrimp into the marinade dish, skewer them for the barbeque and serve with the salmon meal! I can hardly wait to try chicken with this marinade! thanks
This receipe has become a standard with our friends and family. I few times we have grilled fresh caught columbia river or snake river salmon and it is beyond just delicious...it is a zen-salmon experience.
I've made this at least 20 times (maybe 30). This is the best salmon I've ever had and my family asks for it. You should not make this if you can't make it on the grill because the carmelization of the grill is what makes it so good.
This really was the best salmon recipe ever! My husband said if I make this for company they may never leave! I didn't have green onions but will try them next time...
Wonderful marinade. I did only use 1 tsp. of the pepper flakes, and fresh ginger. I love the sweet and spicy crusty coating on my moist flaky salmon. I always save the leftover marinade and cook on the stove top with a bit of cornstarch for a nice glaze to baste with. We served with Mushrooms with a Soy Sauce Glaze on Allrecipes.
I have made this recipe countless times... I substitute always about 3 tablespoons of the peanut oil with 3 tablespoons honey & brown sugar to cut down on the fat and it was SO delicious...I also set aside some of the marinade (didn't soad the fish in it) so that I could glaze the top of the salmon with it after BBQing! Easy to make and everyone I made it for loved it! Be sure to make enough, though, I ran out!
Very flavorful. I used my Foreman grill and it worked great. I used olive oil instead of peanut oil.
This is absolutely my favorite salmon recipe. The sweetness and heat are nicely balanced. Thank you for sharing!
I've been trying new recipes for salmon ever since moving to Alaska 18 years ago and my husband and I both agree that this is our favorite. I followed the recipe except that I substituted about 1 Tabl. of fresh ginger for the powdered ginger. The first time that I tried this I only used 1 tsp. of pepper flakes but we felt no heat so I've since used 2 tsp. and it is just right...not too spicy at all. Edit: I boil the leftover marinade for at least 5 minutes and serve with the salmon.
We love salmon served any way but this marinade is great and really compliments the salmon. I've made this for company and had rain the day it was to be grilled so I broiled it instead and it came out great that way too. Although I do prefer it grilled.
This marinade was the best I've ever had. I saved it and boiled it down to make a sauce to spoon over the salmon after it was grilled, because I didn't have time to marinate it for 4 hours. I served it with grilled asparagus and rice pilaf for a wonderful summer dinner. All of my guests raved about the great taste and combo of everything. Thanks so much!
EXCELLENT! I added a few good dashes of tobasco to the marinade and when I put the filets in the grill basket I topped them with a bit more of the marinade. My husband was very pleased, and even my kids ate and liked it! Served with Wasabi Mashed Potatoes suggested by another user and a mixed greens salad. VERY GOOD!
Excellent recipe for salmon! I had fresh Lake Superior salmon and did it in foil packets on the BBQ. The only thing I changed was I used olive oil in place of peanut due to a childs nut allergy....still it got rave reviews! Thanks for a great addition to our summer BBQ line-up!
We made this with tuna instead and served it over rice. Very spicy and flavorful!
Oh yeah! This recipe delivered very yummy salmon. What a great marinade. I made only two (slight) modifications: I used canola oil (no peanut oil in the house) and reduced the amount of red pepper flakes by 1/4 tsp. Fantastic! Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe!
These were fantastic! The marinade has such a wonderful flavor - we've also used it on chicken and pork chops and every time are very pleased with the results. My mom and sisters were so impressed they insisted on my sharing the recipe!
This is our favorite salmon recipe. I substitute 1 Tb olive or vegetable oil for the peanut oil - we didn't like the flavor and the recipe doesn't need it.
nice! will try it with the penut oil next time i get my hands on some. might add a bit more ginger next time too
Phenomenal! I marinated for four hours and as one reviewer suggested, I put it in the oven on 400 degrees for 20 minutes. I lined a glass baking dish with aluminum foil to save time on cleanup. The salmon was juicy and full of flavor. I served it with rice and corn on the cob. My very picky eater hubby even approved. Give this a try!
I cooked this recipe twice and my Norwegian in-laws loved it! I baked it for 30 mins. I marinate it overnight for the first time I tried this recipe and for the second time marinated it for just one hour. It turned out the same taste! Yummy!!
I expected this to be spicer, but it was totally delicious anyway. I sprinkled on more red pepper flakes after it was done. Thanks for the recipe!
I served this with mahi mahi instead of salmon and it was awesome. Served it at a dinner party for 10 and everyone was amazed how good it was. Even those who weren't thrilled to see fish as the main entree. I doubled the recipe and towards the end I put some of the marinade in a sauce pan, mixed 1T water with 1T of cornstarch then added to the marinade, heat until thick and service over or under the fish when serving. Yummy!
I have no idea why I've never rated this recipe! It's been a staple in our home for about 4 years now. An amazing, easy salmon dish.
WOW!! This deserves a 5 star plus!!! The salmon was absolutely fantastic! My father went fishing in Lake Michigan and so we had a lot of salmon to eat. We were going to try several recipes but never got past this one! I am not really a fan of spicy things but the amount of pepper in this is just right. We had it for dinner 2 times in one week and everyone went back for seconds! Highly recommended!!!
Wow! This turned out great! I live in an apartment and don't have a grill, so I baked it, and it was perfect. Served over jasmine rice with some veggies -- YUM.
Fabulous! I added extra brown sugar to taste, and baked for 20min at 400.
