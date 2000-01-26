Firecracker Grilled Alaska Salmon

These are salmon fillets in a tasty, tangy sauce with a little heat! Serve with rice and a simple stir-fry of baby corn, shiitake mushrooms and snow peas.

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place salmon filets in a medium, nonporous glass dish. In a separate medium bowl, combine the peanut oil, soy sauce, vinegar, green onions, brown sugar, garlic, ginger, red pepper flakes, sesame oil and salt. Whisk together well, and pour over the fish. Cover and marinate the fish in the refrigerator for 4 to 6 hours.

  • Prepare an outdoor grill with coals about 5 inches from the grate, and lightly oil the grate.

  • Grill the fillets 5 inches from coals for 10 minutes per inch of thickness, measured at the thickest part, or until fish just flakes with a fork. Turn over halfway through cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 4.6g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 649.3mg. Full Nutrition
