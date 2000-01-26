Firecracker Grilled Alaska Salmon

I made this recipe yesterday for a large group, 12 people. In short, this is an OUTSTANDING recipe. However, allow me to share my suggestions that might make your attempt at this winner turn out as exceptional as mine did. Since all I could find at the local stores were frozen Salmon steaks I decided to go with 3 full Salmon fillets. Time constraints did not allow for me to thaw the frozen Salmon Steaks. I got the Salmon from Costco which is a decent quality Salmon. My biggest concern with the directions was the part about grilling the Salmon. I love grilled Salmon, but I was worried that most of the marinade would simply fall off the fish in the process. So, in an attempt to save the marinade from certain doom what I did was after marinating for about 5 hours I laid the Salmon out on tin foil that I had doubled up for added strength. I then rolled the edges to trap in the juices leaving the top open forming what I could only describe as a boat. I placed them all on a preheated grill and cooked them with the lid down at about 350 degrees for 30 minutes. These were three 3.5 – 4 pound Salmon, so it needed a little longer to cook through. Your cooking time may vary slightly depending on the size Salmon you use, but when the fish is flaking apart and white in the center it is done. Let me tell you…the marinade sort of caramelized slightly and formed a nice coating over the entire fish. The taste was out of this world! This is one recipe I will definitely keep fore