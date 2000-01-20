Deviled Eggs II
This recipe is the result of years of trial and error. It is an Easter tradition in our house. CAUTION: Very slippery. If carrying over carpet they will always land yolk-side down. Adjust the vinegar to taste.
These were excellent and easy to make!!! If using fresh eggs, put lots of salt in the boiling water to make it easier to remove the shells.Read More
I was bored today so I made 4 different recipes for deviled eggs at the same time and had neighbors & friends do a taste test. This one came in 2nd. It was okay, but a little dry and plain. If I had deviated from the recipe it would have been better but it was still just a plain base recipe. The other recipes in my taste test were "Cajun Deviled Eggs" by Denyse, "Deviled Eggs" by Barbara, and "Deviled Eggs" by Margaret Sanders. Margaret's were the unanimous winner.Read More
The amount of vinegar in this recipe has been updated from 3 tablespoons to 1 teaspoon. We suggest adjusting the amount to taste. Happy cooking! The Staff
Super recipe, and here are the modifications that I made: 2 Tablespoons of mayo. 1/2 teaspoon of mustard 1 Tablespoon of chopped sweet pickle relish Left out paprika (doesn't work for us) No lettuce, we don't make a big presentation, we just want to eat it. I'd been searching for a GOOD deviled egg recipe for a long time. I knew SOME of what my folks use to put in theirs, this recipe worked with the above additions. With tons of appetizers out there, the eggs were gone within the first hour - high praise indeed.
I LOVE deviled eggs and this is a good basic recipe. I added more mayo, as I like the consistancy creamier. I also seasoned with a little garlic and onion powder and a bit of cayenne for an added kick. Because I was taking this to a dinner party I put the mixture into a pastry bag and piped with a star tip. I served the eggs on a bed of baby spinach leaves. Thanks for a great recipe Mary!
I love deviled eggs - they're a classic that just screams summer! I use white wine vinegar vs. plain white vinegar because it's a little milder. I also use dijon mustard and add sour cream along with the mayo to make them creamier plus a dash of hot sauce for good measure. These go quick at BBQ's so be sure to make a lot!
I definietly had to tinker with this one a bit! The vinegar was a nice little kick...But I had to add more mayo because the filling was very dry. Then I had to add more mustard because the extra mayo began to overpower the flavor of the mustard. Not a bad recipe, but I'll continue searching for a better one.
This is a good recipe, however we like our filling creamier. I liked the flavor the vinegar imparted, so I added a touch more of the vinegar and more mustard, mayo and a bit of prepared horseradish sauce. Yum! Thanks Mary.
Ummmmmmm, ummmmmmm, yummy, this is the recipe I've been looking for, for far too long. Thank you!
These were really tasty and good. Very simple and easy and the vinegar gives them a great flavor.
ok--replace vinegar with sweet pickle juice
I love deviled eggs and these went over well. I did have to add more mayo because it was somewhat dry, but other than that, good. I garnished with chopped pickles. Thanks Mary!
Simple recipe for deviled eggs but sometimes, the most simple tastes are the the best. This is really a great base recipe as well for those who like to play with their food and make it more personal.
Good receipe for deviled eggs, but you must make it with SALAD DRESSING not mayonaisse to give it that extra zip to be 5-stars!
Easy and tasty!! I didn't use vinegar. Didn't have white and didn't want to use red wine, so I just omitted. It still tasted GREAT! I used a pastry bag to pipe the filling back into the egg white shells. Have made them twice since Easter because EVERYONE asks me to bring "my" Deviled Eggs! ;)
I loved this. It's yummy and so easy to make:)
This was very good. Just use the mayo and paprika as a guideline - Add enough mayo to make it the right consistancy for you, and sprinkle enough paprika to make you happy. I should have made twice as many for the party - they disappeared so fast!
Way too much vinegar. I'm wondering if the 3 Tablespoons of vinegar that the recipe calls for should be 3 tsps...I was too embarrassed to take these anywhere!
Good recipe, but I thought these were really dry when I was mixing up the filling and I added more mayo.
I received tons of compliments on this as an appetizer. Super easy and full of flavour. Thank you for sharing.
Generally I hate deviled eggs and I'm not sure if no one else knows how to make them or what. I made these and they were delicious. Followed the recipe exactly, ate 4 on my own, can't wait to make for other people. Thanks!
Don't hate me. If you break up the egg white, then combine that in with the egg yolk mixture and then put that between two slices of bread you get "OMG" the best egg salad sandwich known to man.
Oh Yummy! I didn't use the vinegar (never do) and I added some garlic and onion powders for some added flavor. This is one of the many appetizers I depend on when entertaining...especially my southern friends. Thanks Mary
i agree with more mayo being needed, but this is the base combination of ingredients that is perfect. I added a dash of sriacha and topped with paprika. I used a pastry bag to dispense the egg mix.. fancy and delish!! i would give 5 stars but i changed it slightly...
Add about 1/4 of cheddar cheese, 2 tbsps of cream cheese and a pinch of hot pepper and see what this does to this recipe... truly kicks it up a few notches.
this has been the worse deviled eggs I've made so far. Even my husband who eats everything compained about this one! I will stick with my Betty Crocker recipe I found.
To vinegary!!
Simple and delicious, picky teens love this recipe. Sub dijon mustard for prepared mustard.
I wasn't crazy about the filling- maybe it was because I doubled the recipe. But they were definitely delicious and not too hard to put together!
I love this ONE! The last time I made this I did not have white vinegar, so I used juice from the dill pickle jar... Oh MY it was the BEST ever! I took them to the Family outing over hte 4th of July, needless to say... everyone loved them!!!
I had to adjust this recipe a lot as I was making it. I'll try a different recipe next time.
A good basic recipe.
I did double the vinegar, mayo, & mustard. I also added about 1 tbls of minced onion & 1/4 tsp. of celery seeds. Skipped the lettuce since just for decortion & would be wasted anyway. Very good.
I changed the recipe quite a bit, or I would have given it a 5 star rating. I used more mustard, mayo and vinegar. Also a touch of celery salt.
This is my favorite way to make deviled eggs. It is how my grandma and mom always made the eggs, with also adding about 1 teaspoon of sugar. I've tried other versions, but this is what I come back to. Thanks Mary.
I used dijon mustard, low fat mayo and added spicy brown mustard after it was mixed. I think that's the true key to good deviled eggs!
Great recipe! Have taken it to several functions and everyone loved them. Good flavor - just right. Thanks!
A good basic deviled egg.
So easy to make and so delicious! Hubby won't share with me, he says they're too good. :) I added half a chopped pickle, which made for a nice crunch. This one's a keeper!
Scrumptious!
Great recipe. I left out the vinegar but might try it next time.
Good basic recipe. I added more mayo to give a creamy texture; used just a dash of vinegar, and added granulated garlic. The family enjoyed this dish with these changes.
They were good. Not anything amazing, but still good.
Pretty good deviled eggs. Seemed like something was missing as far as flavor? I usually make the recipe sent in by Margaret Sanders, and this one just can't quite compare.
I have gotten lots of compliments, I just used a little extra mayonnaise and used dijonnaise instead of regular mustard to make them a little more creamy.
Too much mustard. Next time I will use less, and I think it will be better. Great standard deviled egg recipe.
These were just ok. I think there is too much paprika. I'm not sure I will make these again.
There's no way 3 Tbs. vinegar could be right. I only used 2 thinking that was A LOT. It was still way too vinegary and almost a liquid consistency.
They had no flavor at all. Tasted like plain mashed yolks.
This is a solid traditional picnic recipe. I thought the vinegar might be weird; but, it really works in this recipe. I used 8 eggs and increased the mayo to 3tbs and used a heaping 1/4 of mustard.
DELICIOUS!!!! Just like my mom makes them. Made these for a party and they were all gone!! I didn't use the lettuce but possibility for future use!!! YUM YUM!!!! :} Thanks Mary.
Perfect. I added a little Dijon Mustard (about 1/8 teaspoon) and it was excellent. My husband never eats deviled eggs and I think this time I had one out of 8. :)
Very good basic recipe. I used more mustard than mayo and added onion powder and garlic powder to suit my family's taste.
My whole family loved these! I ended up adding more mayo, mustard and extra vinegar. They were very good!
This had no flavor and was really stiff. I had to add more of all the ingredients plus I added some honey.
OMG! i just finished making this and i added just maybe another tablespoon of mayonnaise and 2 teaspoons of relish to it, and i am amazed! this recipe is so much better then the one we keep in the family! kootos!
I used the suggestions of the other members and added the onion powder and increased the mayo. I also added sweet salad cubes. 4 stars because it is a good basic recipe
I added three Tablespoons of mayo and a small amount of sweet relish. Dijon mustard is much better than yellow in this recipe.
If you like prepared mustard on eggs, this is for you. Otherwise, this recipe runs a very poor second to Di's Delicious Deluxe Deviled Eggs. It gets its kicks from a dash of hot sauce.
These lacked something...not much flavor. Next time I'll add some relish and a bit more mustard. You definitely have to add more mayo, they are way too dry as is.
You won't find a better recipe for deviled eggs.
These are really good deviled eggs - I think the vinegar definitely makes them delicious, and I used dijon mustard instead of yellow. They turned out wonderfully, and were the first ones to be finished at our potluck. Thanks!
It's easier to leave out the vinegar, just use Miracle Whip, prepared mustard to taste and salt and pepper. You have the same taste without chancing ruining it with too much vinegar. Sprinkle lightly with paprica and serve. Delicious.
Good recipe. I added sweet pickle relish (1 generous tbls.) and Tabasco sauce. In addition to the paprika, I sprinkled dried parsley on top of the eggs. I used a cake decorating tip and a pastry bag to pipe the filling into the eggs.
My son LOVES deviled eggs. He gobbled these up when we seved them on Thanksgiving. They reminded me of the ones my Mom used to make.
This is a great recipe,I only made 2 changes I used Miracle Whip and omitted the vinegar and added a dash of sugar.
Good devilled eggs, but maybe not the best I've ever had...I did like the "zip" that the vinegar gave to them though...I often add relish and I think I like that better so next time I'll do this recipe but add some relish...also I added quite a bit more mayo because I like it creamy. Good recipe though and super easy!
This recipe has too much vinegar. The next time I try it I will use less vinegar.
Doubled all of the seasonings and saved the paprika for the top of the eggs. I added an extra yolk. I put the yolk mixture in a ziplock bag overnight and piped into the eggs the next morning and sprinkled with paprika, delicious!
Delish! Very similar to what I was making before. Difference is the vinegar. I love the flavor it adds. Will definitely make these time & again!
Definitely a good way to use leftover Easter eggs. I increase the mayo and mustard, as I like a creamier filling. I also like to add a dash or two of Tabasco.
This is the recipe that my family has used for generations. For me and my family, if deviled eggs don't taste like this, there is something very wrong with them!
This the best deviled egg recipe I have ever made, I'm not the best cook and everybody raved. They were delicious and very easy to make. Allrecipes has come to my aid so many times, Thank you!!
The guests that normally like deviled eggs said these were very good. I used a bit more mustard and mayo.
I loved it! I would absolutely eat it again. the only reason I didn't rate it a 5 is because It needs a little more salt and it felt dry in my mouth... other than that.. it's AMAZING!
The reciple is always a hit yet it's simple enough my daughter has been able to make it since she was 7-8 with a little assistance.
Excellent Recipe!! My friends and family loved them!!
Great recipe! Changed nothing!
This is a good start, but in the South we also add sugar (to taste), and sweet relish for the best deviled eggs ever. I've been making them for 40 yrs.
I love deviled eggs and this is an awesome recipes!!!
To dry for me
Although I haven't made these I wanted to give an extra idea. I started years ago using old bay seasoning in place of paprica. I also cut up sweet pickles and add to the yoke mixture then sprinkle with the old bay.Everyone loves them!
Too dry...not worth the effort to doctor it up. Am trying another recipe
Been using this recipe for two years and it never fails to deliver!
Awesome recipe - I also used rice vinegar as suggested. My husband doesn't like poached eggs but really enjoyed these.
This recipe was excellent...I did add a little sugar though...my husband doesn't like mustard so I needed to mask it a little. Great and easy recipe. I used 12 eggs so i had to double the rest of the ingredients.
Been looking for Mom's deviled eggs and here it was. We like ours creamy and sweet, so I added a little more mayo and 1 teaspoon of sugar. Awesome!
add relish....5 stars great for potluck
This is a good basic recipe but I like mine with a few modifications. I increased the mayo - A LOT, I added a little onion powder, and little white sugar. Always the first item to go on a potluck table! YUM!
This recipe was a huge hit at my party today. People just could not stop eating them! Thanks so much!
Near perfect recipe in my opinon. I added a dash of hot sauce since I don't consider the eggs "deviled" unless they are a little bit spicy.
I just tried this recipe tonight and had to add about 3 additional TBSPS. mayo to get the right consistency. Other than that, this is a very simple, quick recipe that I will use again with the adjustment.
This is the classic recipe my mom has always made! She has to make extra, because once they're served, they don't stay on the plate for long. I like to put a cocktail shrimp or olive slice on top.
These were good but had to add extra mayo!
These turned out pretty good. We could taste the vinegar quite a bit. Next time will add less. Other than that; this was a good recipe!
I added a table spoon of Bacon mayo, 1/4 tsp.regular creamy mustard, 1 tsp,white vinegar, and a large tablespoon of low fat sour cream.My daughter doesn't like spicey. I think with the hint of bacon it will go over great. Good basic recipe. :0)
Very tasty with the white vinegar...although I too like a creamier filling, so for 6 eggs, I almost doubled all the other ingredients. Also, I think dijon mustard tastes better in this recipe. Very good for the most part!
YOur recipe was such a hit!!!!! Thank you.
Great basic recipe. I use old bay instead of paprika -- yummy
