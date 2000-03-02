Hanky Pankies

We had a comparison test with this recipe and ‘Polish Mistakes’ another very similar AR recipe. This version was my husband’s favorite. I used a nacho cheese sauce for the processed cheese in this recipe. The instructions call for heating the ingredients and topping the bread. I took it one step further and broiled the bread once the topping was put on it. I broil with the oven door open and it took about 5 minutes to reach the broiled color I was striving for. You can also make up the mixture, spread on the cocktail rye bread, flash freeze and bag them up, once frozen. To use at a later time, pull out what you need and broil until they reach the golden color you want. This was a great snack to serve up during an Indianapolis Colts football game on a very cold Sunday afternoon.