Hanky Pankies

4.3
57 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 19
  • 3 1
  • 2 4
  • 1 1

These rye slices topped with sausage and cheese are so easy and so delicious that they are sure to please. In fact, my husband loves them so much that I sometimes make them on regular-sized rye bread for dinner.

Recipe by Rene

prep:
2 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
8 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet, cook sausage over a medium heat until it is browned and cooked through. Stir onion, garlic powder, black pepper, and process cheese into the skillet. Stir until the cheese is melted and the ingredients are well combined.

  • Spread 1 tablespoon of mixture onto each slice of cocktail rye. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
381 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 25.3g; cholesterol 50.5mg; sodium 1031.7mg. Full Nutrition
