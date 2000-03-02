Hanky Pankies
These rye slices topped with sausage and cheese are so easy and so delicious that they are sure to please. In fact, my husband loves them so much that I sometimes make them on regular-sized rye bread for dinner.
These rye slices topped with sausage and cheese are so easy and so delicious that they are sure to please. In fact, my husband loves them so much that I sometimes make them on regular-sized rye bread for dinner.
I haven't heard of Hanky Pankies in years! I make mine with one pound ground beef, one pound sausage, Velveeta cheese, various spices, then spread on rye cocktail bread. Great to freeze and pop under the broiler when company comes (like the Crabbies recipe on this site, too.)Read More
I love these things at parties and keep trying to find a recipe that I like to make them myself. I can't seem to find the right recipe. Maybe it's my choice of cheese? When I read "process cheese sauce" I read that as "melt Velveeta". Somehow, these always taste like sausage and Velveeta, not a blended flavor that tastes good. Also, as the Velveeta cools, these turn hard as a rock and have an unpleasant texture. I will keep looking.Read More
I haven't heard of Hanky Pankies in years! I make mine with one pound ground beef, one pound sausage, Velveeta cheese, various spices, then spread on rye cocktail bread. Great to freeze and pop under the broiler when company comes (like the Crabbies recipe on this site, too.)
I make these and then put on a cookie sheet to freeze, then transfer to freezer bag. Pop in the toaster oven to heat (350 for about 15 minutes). Makes a good am or afternoon snack. I have also made with beef (or turkey) added so that there are equal parts pork, beef, and processed cheese.
This recipe is a keeper! My family loves these, they make a great appetizer. When making them, I use equal parts of lean ground beef and sausage. My family prefers the meat mixture over using just sausage.
Another great make ahead recipe. I use spicey pork sausage and a little more cheese. I also do what an earlier reviewer said and freeze. When I'm having a party I make these earlier in the week. I assemble them, put them on a tray in the freezer for about 1/2 hour, then put individual pieces in a freezer bag. On party day I take them out of the freezer and bake.
I have a similar recipe from my grandmother. She used 1 pound of ground beef and 1 pound of ground pork sausage. She would also add 1-2 tsp. of Worshestershire Sauce and instead of the process cheese sauce she used 1 brick of Velveeta. Both variations are great. My grandmother's variation makes about 50 pieces.
Great recipe! My family loves this one. I get requests for it at all family get togethers. They never last long!
This is always a hit! I use 1/2 ground beef & 1/2 pork as suggested earlier - I also omit the onion & the freezer method works very well. Instead of small rye bread rounds, I get an excellent loaf of fresh rye bread from our local deli & cut each slice into quarters - the good bread definitely enhances the flavor of this appetizer.
Loved these since I can remember!
A must try quick and easy appetizer that is sure to please. It was impossible to eat just one or two. Delicious! Fun and easy for the kids to help make. A quick treat for hungry teens!
My sister in law made these for super bowl. She omitted the onion and baked in a 350 oven 10-15 min. Guys liked them. Thanks!
I love these things at parties and keep trying to find a recipe that I like to make them myself. I can't seem to find the right recipe. Maybe it's my choice of cheese? When I read "process cheese sauce" I read that as "melt Velveeta". Somehow, these always taste like sausage and Velveeta, not a blended flavor that tastes good. Also, as the Velveeta cools, these turn hard as a rock and have an unpleasant texture. I will keep looking.
I've been making this recipe for years during the holidays. My family especially likes it for Christmas morning breakfast while we open gifts. My recipe calls for 1 lb of ground beef, 1 lb of ground sausage and 1 lb of Velvetta cheese cubed. The beef and sausage are browned and drained and then the cheese is added and stirred until melted. I top party rye with the meat mixture and place them on cookie sheets to freeze using waxed paper between layers. When frozen, I place in zip lock freezer bags and keep stored in freezer until needed. Reheat on a cookie sheet in a 375 degree oven for 10 - 12 minutes. Great for a quick breakfast!
I make these but my recipe calls for Jimmy Dean regular or hot sausage, 1# velveeta and crushed red pepper. My version is loved by all and most love it w/fritos. These are so good and thank you for sharing your recipe.
Made them for a happy hour get together, they were a hit! My husband said he could of eaten them all but didn't want to look like a pig :)
Easy and good!
Like the review from Reeveth, I have a similar recipe from my grandmother. She used just used 2lbs of italian ground pork sausage. She would also add 1-2 tsp. of Worshestershire Sauce and she used 1 brick of Velveeta. I put them on a cookie sheet and freeze- then place them in ziplock baggies to pull out when needed. I have done something similar with artichokes, garlic and chicken. Delish!
Just as I remembered them!
I use Bob Evans "Zesty hot sausage" with this recipe... using any other type of sausage doesn't taste nearly as good as the hot sausage!
I remember these from when my mom would have a party. I haven't had them in over 20 years. YUMMMY!!!!!! Thank you for bringing back a flavor from my past!
FANTASTIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! A TRUE APPITIZER!!!
I made these using hot Italian sausage, green onions and shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese. I used a marbled rye/pumpernickel that I cut into rounds with a biscuit cutter. Toasted my bread under the broiler on both sides and topped with the sausage mixture. Added a bit more cheese and popped them back under the broiler to melt a bit. Very good and a little spicy from the hot sausage I used. I preferred using real cheese vs. the processed sauce, which I never buy.
Great for holidays, football games, birthday parties.
This is a delicious appetizer that is quick to throw together. I used 1/2 lb lean ground beef and 1/2 lb sausage. I also toasted the rye bread in the oven for 3-5 minutes alone. I then added the meat mixture and popped it back in the oven for 5-10 min. A crowd pleaser!
Very rich, but tasty. Grocery didn't have the small pieces of cocktail rye bread, but did have unsliced pumpernickel buns, which I cut up into 24 slices.
These are absolutely great for a quick appetizer. I myself use velveeta and make a double recipe, then freeze on a cookie sheet. Pop into freezer bags to have them available anytime, putting them from freezer to under broiler for a few minutes. Delicious
My mom used to make these and I love them! Good recipe.
Now everyone wants me to bring this to every family get-together! Yummy!
Went over real well and have made it a couple times. I use the small and long loaves of rye or dill bread.
I have made these for years. The bunko group likes them. Our boys heat them up for a snack in the evening.
When the recipe calls for serving warm, they aren't kidding! Perhaps I made an error while making this, but the result was a suspicious-looking mass that quickly congealed into something the consistency of a candle. Only one person at the party I brought this to even went near it -- and only once. I think I'll stay clear of "fake" cheese in the future.
Easy and tasty. Didn't really measure my onion or cheese, just eyeballed it. Made my own cheese sauce using cheez whiz, parm, cheddar, and herb and garlic cream cheese melted together with some cream. I think I'll try adding canned tomatoes to the leftovers for a topping on pasta. Might also add some chili powder or cayenne for a bit of kick next time. Thanks for a great new idea for sausage!
These are so easy to make and EVERYONE loves them! Great snack when your drinking with friends!! HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Like most reviewers I have been making these for years. I like having these on hand too, I usually roll in either wax paper or parchment paper and store in freezer and slice as needed. I like to kick it up sometimes with the Mexican Velveeta. I also like to serve on the cocktail sourdough bread.
Everyone loved this appetizer! I think that they are my husband's favorite! I think to use pumpernickel bread, cut about 1 1/2 circle (using a cookie cutter or a glass) and toast them for the base instead of the cocktail rye. I just like the look and taste better! Thanks for a great recipe!
I adore these perfect simple easy little appetizers. I have made it in the past splitting the meat in 1/2 Jimmy Dean sausage and 1/2 ground beef. I use the boxed toast crackers found in the cracker aisle but have also had tehm on the cocktail rye bread slices, both are super good. The crackers tae 1 step out becase there is no need to toast them. Always a big hit! This can also be used as a deliciouos filling for stuffed mushrooms.
It was an okay recipe. I only had enough sausage/cheese mixture for 1/2 of the loaf of bread. Maybe it is suppose to have a top..? We liked it without. Also, I froze them on a cookie sheet after I made them, they defrosted nicely.
I used a popular brand (seasoned) pork sausage not plain ground pork. If you do that, do not use the garlic and pepper because it will be just too much. I also used the whole jar of Cheese Whiz, not just a cup. {It looks like some people have been confusing Velveeta as a cheese sauce. It isn't, you are looking for Cheese Whiz or something similar in a jar.} Next time I will try with either plain ground pork + the recipe seasonings or reuse the pork sausage w/no extra seasoning. I also used pumpernickel cocktail bread as it was all our stores had. After heating the sauce mixture, I put it on the squares and baked at 350 for about 10 minutes. They were gobbled up, but I think with the adjusted seasoning they would have been even better!
Cheese and sausage? What is not to love? YUM!
Great, everyone loved them, little time consuming to spread on the bread, but worth it, people who do not like rye bread still loved them.
These are always a big hit! We put ours in a crock pot and keep it warm. This keeps the cheese mixture a nice consistency and keeps me from running to and from the oven while we have a house full of guests.
I used hot sausage and it was a bit spicy for me, but the guys will love it. I added about a tablespoon of Worcestershire and used a pound of ground beef. This made a whole loaf of the cocktail rye bread, plenty to share. So easy.
These are absolutely wonderful. This is a family favorite.
This turned out perfect. We don’t eat dairy or meat so I tweaked the recipe but it was still very good! I used Beyond Meat crumbles and Daiya cheese sauce. We will definitely make this again.
I love these things at parties and keep trying to find a recipe that I like to make them myself. I can't seem to find the right recipe. Maybe it's my choice of cheese? When I read "process cheese sauce" I read that as "melt Velveeta". Somehow, these always taste like sausage and Velveeta, not a blended flavor that tastes good. Also, as the Velveeta cools, these turn hard as a rock and have an unpleasant texture. I will keep looking.
We had a comparison test with this recipe and ‘Polish Mistakes’ another very similar AR recipe. This version was my husband’s favorite. I used a nacho cheese sauce for the processed cheese in this recipe. The instructions call for heating the ingredients and topping the bread. I took it one step further and broiled the bread once the topping was put on it. I broil with the oven door open and it took about 5 minutes to reach the broiled color I was striving for. You can also make up the mixture, spread on the cocktail rye bread, flash freeze and bag them up, once frozen. To use at a later time, pull out what you need and broil until they reach the golden color you want. This was a great snack to serve up during an Indianapolis Colts football game on a very cold Sunday afternoon.
Followed the recipe as written. Way too salty. I will definitely not be making them again.
I have made this several times andlove them, I myself can make it my dinner. The can be made way ahead put in the freezer and rewarmer in the over for later.
My grandmother made these every holiday! I haven't seen this recipe in years :) The only difference is, she added a 1/2 pound of ground beef and always used Velveeta cheese. Great recipe!
Added worchestire sauce, fresh garlic and cayenne pepper. Put on pumpernickel and broiled. They were fantastic.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections