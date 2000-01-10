I have a similar recipe that I have been making for a few years, but can't find anymore. This one is pretty close, and plenty good. I doubled the coating, adding a bit of cinnamon and a bit more vanilla. Because I doubled the coating, I added about half a cup extra pecans. I like my pecans coated very well, but I hate wasting good coating that ends up as crumbs after being cooked since it is not covering anything. I got extra candy coated pecans out of it, so it was a win for everyone in my family. Also, I usually cook for longer than 10 - 15 minutes and at a temp of 300 - I just keep stirring every 5-7 minutes to make sure all the pecans are being cooked evenly and the coating is evenly distributed. I probably do this 4 times so I cook my pecans about 20-25 minutes. You can tell when they are done. They lose the wet shiny look.