Candy Coated Pecans
These have become favorites of almost everyone who has tried them.
After reading all the prior reviews I made a few adjustments. This is a fantastic recipe, I just adjusted it to fit our taste. I upped the oven temperature to 300. I doubeled the coating. I baked them for the maxium time noted. I then took them out and stirred them up. I used cinn/sugae and sprinkeled it generousally all ove the nuts and stirred again. I then put them back in the oven until the were no longer shiny. They came out just like the nuts in the mall. Crunchy, slightly sweet and impossible to keep you hands off of!Read More
After reading all the prior reviews I made a few adjustments. This is a fantastic recipe, I just adjusted it to fit our taste. I upped the oven temperature to 300. I doubeled the coating. I baked them for the maxium time noted. I then took them out and stirred them up. I used cinn/sugae and sprinkeled it generousally all ove the nuts and stirred again. I then put them back in the oven until the were no longer shiny. They came out just like the nuts in the mall. Crunchy, slightly sweet and impossible to keep you hands off of!
This is a good recipe (I added about 1/2 tsp cinammon to it - yummy!) but you really have to do what it says. The eggwhite must really be STIFF. If it isn't the nuts will be soggy and stick together. In order not to add anymore moisture, I used Reynolds Release foil and ditched the PAM spray. Even still, I found they needed to be baked longer (maybe 1/2 hour total)and that as they were cooling, I had to turn them to get them dry all around. They stored nicely for almost a month in a ziplock bag. They were the perfect addition to my Citrus Splash Salad! These will be trotted out in my house again at Christmas time for sure!
I was impressed at how easy these were to make. I wish I had read all the reviews first, so I would have added some cinnamon, but they were still good. The only difference is that I used parchment paper instead of wax paper and I did not spray it. They did not stick at all. Thanks for a very easy and tasty treat.
I made these last year after reading everyone's comments. What a hit! I adapted the recipe by doubling all the coating ingredients for the 4 cups of pecans; I also added 1 tsp honey and about 1 TBSP cinnamon to mixture. Then after laying out on baking sheet, I heavily sprinkley mixed cinnamon sugar over them. I did bake about 40 minutes and cooled on racks. They were such a hit last year, I'm making 24 cups of nuts, pecans and almonds this year.
This recipe was excellent. I made them to give as Christmas gifts for extras at our usual family gathering. My husband almost wouldn't let me give them away. I altered the recipe slightly...I doubled the ingredients except for the egg white, added 1 Tbsp. of cinnamon, 1 tsp. honey, and sprinkled them with cinnamon sugar before baking. I also baked mine for about 25-30 minutes. *NOTE* It doesn't matter if you spray the wax paper with cooking spray...they still stick. As soon as they are done remove them from the wax paper, or you will be picking it off the back of the hard candy.
These are just like store bought candied pecans! I had to cook mine much longer (I eventually turned up the oven to 350), but they came out perfectly. Thank you for the recipe!
With the following changes, I found these to be addicting: Doubled the coating (or half the amt. of nuts),add cinnamon and xtra vanilla. I also found this took longer to cook-ALSO don't forget to greese the wax paper, that makes a huge difference!
I've been making these for years. I do it a little differently. I use 2 egg whites and I only use a whisk and beat them until they're really frothy but not stiff. I use part white sugar and part brown sugar and definitely add cinnamon. After beating the egg whites I just add 1 pound of pecan halves and pour them onto a large baking sheet that's been sprayed with cooking spray. Make sure have a sheet big enough so that you don't have to pile them on top of each other or they stick together and don't toast up as well. I bake them at 250 for 1 hour and stir them every 15 minutes. You get beautifully toasted and crunchy pecans every time. The longer roasting time really brings out the flavor of the pecans and you never get soggy ones. This is a family favorite year round.
This was definetly a hit. A wonderful snack for the holidays or even a nice little gift in a decorated container.
These taste pretty good, but look terrible. Did I do something wrong? The coating is a funny tan color, and the pecans are all puffy and oddly shaped. They don't really have a pecan shape anymore. I'd hoped to use these as a garnish on a cheesecake, but they just don't look very appetizing. I would make these again if they were just for me to snack on, but I wouldn't serve them to anyone else.
didn't turn out. I had stiff peaks. cooked forever and they still didn't turn out. looked goofy and didn't even taste good. the bottom of one pan burned before they were done.
I literally made these on my lunch break. So quick and easy and they were delicious. I made them for salad, but everyone ended up eating them like candy, so I'm gonna have to make another batch. TFS
I also added cinnamon and honey to the mixture, but I'm not sure if I added to much or if I did not bake them long enough, but they turned out a little on the tacky side, to combat that problem, I just coated them with a cinnamon/sugar(just regular granulated) mixture and that seemed to solve the problem. I also made this recipe with almonds and walnuts...boy did they disappear fast!!
This recipe was fantastic!! It took no time at all and was really good. I put the cooked pecans into a Ziploc bag and shook some confectioner's sugar over them as a coating. It adds a wintery effect to this treat!
Very good. Kind of addictive. Not quite as flavorful as I thought they would be, but still very good.
This recipes is fun, quick and easy to make. I added cinnamon and HONEY. It was really tasty! Several friends call about this snack. The honey does add a little more sweetness if you would like it sweeter. I love to give these as gifts during Christmas in cute little clear containers. I would highly recommend the recipe. ENJOY!!!
Perfect. Exactly what I wanted. I did find they do better if you let them dry on the pan for at least an hour after baking...
I have a similar recipe that I have been making for a few years, but can't find anymore. This one is pretty close, and plenty good. I doubled the coating, adding a bit of cinnamon and a bit more vanilla. Because I doubled the coating, I added about half a cup extra pecans. I like my pecans coated very well, but I hate wasting good coating that ends up as crumbs after being cooked since it is not covering anything. I got extra candy coated pecans out of it, so it was a win for everyone in my family. Also, I usually cook for longer than 10 - 15 minutes and at a temp of 300 - I just keep stirring every 5-7 minutes to make sure all the pecans are being cooked evenly and the coating is evenly distributed. I probably do this 4 times so I cook my pecans about 20-25 minutes. You can tell when they are done. They lose the wet shiny look.
Great tasting snack. My grandson can't get enough of these. I even made a big batch with chopped pecans and use them on some of my cakes and on the topping for my Sweet Potato Casserole. These have a really great flavor and are super easy to make.
Wonderful! Used some of the tips from other reviewers - 1/4 c white, 1/4 c brown sugar, 1/2 vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, baked at 300 a longer time. I stirred the mixture after 15 minutes, then returned to the oven for another 15, stirred again, and then gave it about 10 more minutes and cooled on the pan. Crispy, sweet and delish!!!!
Very good flavor. A little too chewy for me though.
Three words can describe this...YUM! YUM! YUM! They REALLY good. I doubled the recipe and added about 1 tsp. of honey in the batter and added some cinnamon. When they were done I put them in a bag with powdered sugar and coated them really well then shook off the excess with a sifter so they wouldn't be TOO sweet. Over all...really really good.
Oh My! These are an instant winner with my Hubby and my 3 yr. old! I did follow other user suggestions and: doubled the coating mixture, add 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. vanilla. YOU HAVE TO BEAT THE EGG WHITE UNTIL STIFF! They look all foamy when you put them down on the parchment paper (use it it's great) but once you stir them a couple of times they are picture perfect. I baked them at 300 degrees for 30 minutes, stirring twice. EXCELLENT and ADDICTIVE, as good as the nuts at the mall vendors! My family said this is something I have to make on a regular basis now! They would go great on a Christmas cookie tray!
This is a very good, easy, and quick recipe to make. My daughter and I like nuts so we had to hide these from OURSELVES because we were so tempted. Thanks Jan for a great recipe. This is a keeper in my house.
Sorry, but we didn't care for these. Could just be a matter of taste but we prefer nuts that are crisp. Better to eat pecans roasted as everyone at the party did not care for the grainy seasoning either.
Oh my goodness!! Wow these were great. They turned out perfectly - my husband couldn't keep his hands off of them. I followed the directions pretty closely, except I added about a T of cinnamon and put them in a 300 degree oven for 15 minutes, then took them out and stirred them a bit and returned them to the oven for about another seven minutes. Sooooo good. I think I will try the recipe with almonds next.
I've made these a number of times according to the directions and they were wonderful. The last time I made them I followed the advice of others and removed them from the oven after about 15 minutes, coated with additional sugar and cinnamon, stirred and baked for a total of about half an hour. They were even better.
OH MY GOSH!!!! THESE ARE SOOOOO GOOD! When they come out of the oven I can't stop eating them! The only thing I found is that the recipe says it only takes 15 minutes, but mine took almost 45 min. with me stirring every 5-10 before they were no longer sticky.
I used a variety of nuts, but, I have to say that I don't think cashew do well. I would suggest either walnuts or pecans. I also added a tiny amount of ground ginger, cloves and cinnamon. I liked this recipe, but, it isn't my favorite. It's not very sweet. Make sure you use a big cookie sheet because they will cook in clumps if they aren't spread out enough.
These were fine, how can you go wrong with pecans and sugar? I think it is crucial to get your egg white to a "stiff" state, otherwise the pecans just absorb the liquid, resulting in the puffy, mushy ones others have complained of. I like to put my pecans in a separate bowl, and then add the sugar/white mixture to them, spoonful by spoonful. This way you can control how heavily you coat your pecans.
This is a good recipe....but I admit I did make some changes based on what other reviewers said they did. I followed the directions exactly up until I put them into the oven. I baked them for about 5 minutes, then I removed them and coated them again. Then I sprinkled cinnamon and brown sugar on them and baked them until done. My husband and my sister loved these...I made 3 batches and they were gone in a day! I plan to make these for Christmas gifts.
I used one pound of pecans rather than four cups. Because we have a number of diabetics in our family, I used Splenda's Brown Sugar Blend instead of regular brown sugar. You use 1/2 of what a recipe calls for, so it was 2T of the blend. I think if I would have used all four cups there may not have been enough coating for my taste. All in all, they're definitely something I would make again!
I just made these for a Holiday Party and everyone loved them. I did let them bake a little longer so that the coating on the pecans that were stuck together would cook through. I also made sure thatthey air dryed so that they wouldn't be tacky. Couldn't have been easier!! Maybe a dash of cinnamon next time! Thanks for the recipe.
This was a hit at my office and at home with the kids. Really need to make sure you bake in single layer. I did pecans and almonds, and sprinkled all with a ton of cinnamon sugar. They turned out well, and I will make them again next year. I put them in cute little glass dishes and gave them as gifts to my coworkers.
This is an awesome recipe. I did alter it a little. I used 1 cup brown sugar, 1 tbsp. Honey and 1 tsp. Vanilla. I sprinkled cinnamon sugar on top before I baked it. I cooked it for 30 minutes. I used my Pampered Chef stone and they did not stick at all!! Thanks
I rated the recipe as written, but I have since made several changes which in my opinion has improved the flavor/texture. Double the topping and use half white/half brown sugar and add a generous teaspoon of cinnamon. Bake at 300 degrees for 30 minutes. When it gets out of the oven I did sprinkle with a little bit more cinnamon sugar, but it probably doesn't need it. Super crunchy and impossible to resist! I have to hide these from the kids and my husband so we don't eat them all the first day!
Not as good as the ratings made me think, however the kids did like them. I'm looking for something a bit more sugary, so not that the recipe was bad, just not what I was thinking.
I made these before a big family get together and everyone was fighting over them - some were corrected on how large their servings were!! Everyone loved them! Thanks!
I was a little surprised that a recipe called "candy-coated" pecans was not any sweeter, but all in all it tasted good. Next time I make these I think I would cut the amount of nuts down so they might get more of an even coating. Thanks for sharing.
This was so easy to put together! My kids don't like nuts but that just leaves more for me! I think next time I will add a tsp of cinnamon to the coating. But this is definitely a keeper!
use parchment paper -- do not spray add cinnamon double coating Bake 25 min @ 300 jt
I found this recipe in USA Weekend. I wish I'd read some reviews before I prepared my first batch of nuts. I used pecans and almonds. The first batch came out VERY bland following the recipe. I ended up adding cinammon to the next batch and was a little more generous with the vanilla. They tasted 100% better. It also took closer to 25 minutes for the nuts to brown.
I've made these twice now, and they are soooo yummy. Instead of 4 cups of pecans, I used a mix of pecans, almonds, and cashews, they all turned out great. If you like them sweeter, try doing the recipe as called, then making another batch of the coating, and put in the already cooked (and cooled) nuts for a double candy coating. Yum.
I used about 10 oz. of pecans. It was almost like a merangue coating. I used parchment paper and ther was no sticking. I tried to spread them out on the cookie sheet so they were seperate. Cooked them al little longer after flipping them. Addictive!!!
Perfectly delicious! Also great for other nuts :)
WOW are these delicious. No, they may not look as appealing as some things, but boy do they make up for it in taste!! They tasted similar to New York City Pecans, but not quite the same. I added about a teaspoon of cinnamon and a teaspoon of honey. I made sure that the egg white was very stiff, I beat it for probally 7 minutes. This also made more than 4 c. of pecans for us. It made more like 6c. If I used 4c. they were saturated in the candy mixture, so I added more nuts. Baked them for about 20 - 25 minutes, because I forgot to set the timer, but they came out yummy all the same. I actually don't think they would have been done at 15 minutes.
great easy recipe. i made 2 batches. the 2nd batch i added 1/4 cup brown and 1/4 white sugar instead. i found adding white sugar gives it a crispier candy like coating. i also added lots of cinnamon as suggested by others. Overall, very yummy
I was disappointed in the taste and even more disappointed in what they looked like.
Got candied pecans in Gatlinburg and thought I'de try to make them. This pecan treat was every bit as good as the one we paid $5.00 for a small sleeve of!! They are quick and delish!! I did follow the suggestions and put some cinnamon and a sprinkling of white sugar in the mix and cooked at 300 for 28 min. This is a keeper!
I've been making these nuts for years. I've never beaten the egg white until stiff just until foamy. I bake at 350 for one hour stirring every 15 minutes. They come out perfect every time.
Used splenda instead of sugar. A great snack!
These are fantastic! I used 2 cups pecans and added 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper (next time I'll use 1/2 tsp for more heat). I cooked at 300 for 20 min. and they are perfect. Thanks for the easy recipe. I'm going to make these for holiday gifts.
We've used this recipe a lot, with pecans, almonds, or walnuts. We all prefer the pecans, but the other nuts are a nice change sometimes. I usually add some cinnamon and nutmeg. I also usually toast the nuts slightly and let cool before coating and baking. After baking I also let them "dry out" in the oven a while with the oven turned off. Thanks for the recipe.
These are good I doupled the egg. brown sugar, and vanilla which I will not do again. I think it made to much coating. Adding cinnamon was a nice extra. And I was parchment paper and had NO problem with them sticking.
I made these for my dad on Fathers Day and he couldn't put then down. I added about a teaspoon of cinnamon to the mix. Very good!
I love these. They were not what I expected when I made them the first time (expected the really sugary sweet ones you get at Christmastime), but still delicious. I make them for every party. Very easy...and SO addictive.
This is a great recipe. I used the wax paper and sprayed lightly with cooking spray. I had no problems at all with sticking. I add 1/4 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the egg white mixing thoroughly before adding the brown sugar. My oven is a convection oven; I found the pecans came out best when cooked for 25 mins at 275. When I took the pecans out of the oven I took them off the cookie sheet, still on the waxed paper and put them on my counter top to cool. About 5 mins into the cooling process I broke the pecans apart to avoid clumping and turned them over so they would dry and not be soft or sticky. Works perfect every time. These pecans make an excellent gift and are a huge hit with family and friends.
I thought I followed the recipe exactly, but I must have made a mistake somewhere. These tasted good, but didn't turn crispy, even after baking longer and letting them dry completely. I'll probably try a different recipe next time.
These are good and easy to make, but they are not my favorite candy-coated pecans.
These didn't crisp as I had hoped. I had to cook for an extra 10 minutes. Still totally awesome. I used on Pancakes and in a salad. yum
I made these but with white sugar while I was living in bulgaria. I always roast the pecans for 15-20 before coating them, and this eliminates the possible sogginess of the pecans. Tried to make them again tonight with brown sugar and found them a bit sweet. I'll make them again, but stick with my white sugar. :)
Really good, but even better sprinkled with cinnamon sugar before baking. Took longer than the recipe stated to bake, but I made a large batch. Ended up leaving them in for 40 min., but they are great. My 2 year old loves them!
I wasn't super impressed with these. We used less pecans hoping for more coating, but it still wasn't sweet like the store bought kind. Oh well... thanks anyways.
OK folks, we, in my house like sweets a lot. So, I doubled the amount of coating for the 4 cups of pecans added about 1 1/2 tsp of vanilla and gave them a cinnamon and sugar coating while still hot and I couldn't get them to stop eating them. My husband said they reminded him of the hot pecans we got when we went to disney world.
Used these at Christmas time to compliment my boxed cookie gifts. I got rave reviews on it. Very easy to make.
These came out okay - I might have whipped the egg too much becuase they came out with a coating that was the texture of meringue.
I use two egg whites beat until just frothy, half brown and half white sugar. Add cinnamon. Bake 1 hr @250, stirring every 10-15 minutes. YUM!
Every few months I get a terrible craving for these! I keep coming back for more! Yum!
I have always used another recipe for candy pecans, but after whipping this up on Saturday, I'll never go back. It's so simple and I took them to my office. They were gone instantly. Everyone asked for the recipe. A real winner!!! Thanks.
I took advice of others - doubled coating ingredients, added 1 Tbsp of cinnamon, baked at 300 degrees for 15 minutes then stirred and sprinkled generously with cinnamon sugar, stirred again, baked for another 5 to 10 minutes- until they weren't shiny anymore. Lined the pan with parchment paper and didn't have any sticking problems. Using them with the "Eat Michigan" salad on this site.
Very easy and good. They are great for a party, just set out bowls of them and they will disappear. Don't forget the cooking spray though, I did and some of them ended up in the garbage because of stuck on wax paper.
I followed others advise and doubled the recipe. I used 1Kg of pecans about 9cups. I used 4 eggs 2 cups sugar (again following other advice to use some white sugar), vanilla and lots of cinnamon. I ran out of white sugar so I couldn't make it half and half. I used about 2/3 cup white the rest brown. The egg formed stiff peaks. Used parchment paper, no sticking problems. baked at 300 for 30 mins stirring every 10mins as others suggested. Out of the oven I left them on the paper and stirred them every so often. They harddened nicely. As they cool they get harder.
These are pretty good
So easy and delicious! I made these with the addition of 1/4 tsp cardamom for Christmas gifts. I did not double the coating as in some reviews as I found the coating to be just fine, though they did take a bit longer to cook. Love them! Thanks, Jan!
Wow! I adjusted per others comments. Cooked at 325 for 15 mins, added sugar and cinnamon, and then cooked an additional 10 mins. I did not have enough pecans so I added 2 cups of corn Chex to supplement. The nuts are great but the Chex turned out awesome too....crunchy, sweet, and good flavor.
fantastic!
Awesome recipe! Taste EXACTLY like the candied pecans you get from the mall. My husband and I started eating them before they even cooled down! The only suggestion I have is to add in some cinnamon.
YUM YUM !! I MADE THESE FOR A FRIEND'S EASTER BASKET AND WE ENDING UP EATING THEM OURSELVES. THEY ARE WONDERFUL. BE SURE TO SPREAD EVENLY IN PAN, NO PECANS TOUCHING EACH OTHER. THEY TURN OUT MUCH PRETTIER THAT WAY.
Great on a salad. I added a little cinnamon also.
I love this recipe. I baked them for 1 hour and they got really crunchy. They are so addictive. They remind me of my mother's boiled icing recipe. I omit the vanilla because I think it overpowers the recipe, but I add a bit of cayenne pepper. Yummy. They are in the oven right now!!!
Excellent recipe. I read a lot of reviews of this recipe and I did modify some by baking at 300 degrees, adding 1/2 tsp. of cinammon, and baking 30 min. The pecans came out dry, cruncy and delicious!
These are delicious. I usually eat them all.
great taste not very pretty
I made 2 pounds of these on Thursday, they were gone on Sunday with only 2 people eating them. Very good, but I am not going to make them again until Xmas because they are so addictive. I added the vanilla paste from Trader Joes and we could really taste the vanilla flavor. Thank you for this one.
I made these for a fried chicken salad. I wanted something sweet, but not overpowering, and these were it. Hubby (who hates nuts) said they made the salad restaurant quality. And they were good to eat by themselves too! Other than halving the amount of pecans used I followed the recipe exactly. It was SO easy! Thank you!!
I made these last night. I did not use vanilla; I only used the brown sugar. I altered the amounts a little, I used 1/3 cup of brown sugar, 1 egg white, and about 1 1/2 cups of pecans. I baked for 15 minutes at 300, then stirred and baked for 5 more. I let them cool, and they were awesome. Thanks :)
Easy and so delicious! I just can't stop eating them.
Fabulous! and super easy.
yum! I use these in my oatmeal and salads and they're delicious. Much better than having to pay for them at the store.
Phenomenal!! Absolutely loved these! Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is wonderful AND easy! The prep time was less than 10 minutes; the cleanup was very easy also! I think I may try sprinkling some cinnamon on them the next time. I would suggest this recipe to anyone looking for a quick and easy way to make something sweet to have at home or give as gifts! EXCELLENT!
Easy! I read previous reviews and sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar but think they still needed to be sweeter. Next time I will also add honey to egg white & brown sugar and sprinkle more cinnamon & sugar on them once on baking sheet. Mine baked for about double the cooking time.
SUPERB!! I added probably 1tsp cinnamon; doubled the recipe. Cooked at 300 for 15 min, stirred, 15 more minutes, stirred more and then cooked another 8 minutes. I was disappointed when I first tried them a little bit warm and they were a little mushy. I let them cool completely and they were PERFECT!! Don't be fooled by them until they are totally cooled. THESE ARE AWESOME!! THANKS for the recipe!!
I had to add a little honey, as I was afraid of it not being sweet enough - I did have to bake it a little longer though. I used aluminum foil sprayed with cooking spray. I agree with the other reviewer who said that the pecans need to be separate to look nice. Ditto on this being addictive - I separated the pecans after baking and it was 'one for me, one for them.....' Really good, thanks!
Wonderful recipe. Very easy to make. I took them to work for a our Holiday snacks and everyone wanted the recipe. Thank you :o)
Addictive! Doubled first 3 ingredients and added cinnamon. Very yummy in a salad with mixed greens, red onion, avocado, craisins, havarti and a sweet brown sugar/balsamic vinaigrette.
