Candy Coated Pecans

4.5
378 Ratings
  • 5 260
  • 4 88
  • 3 20
  • 2 5
  • 1 5

These have become favorites of almost everyone who has tried them.

Recipe by AUMECHE96

Gallery
16 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 275 degrees F (135 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with wax paper. Spray the wax paper with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg white until stiff. Add brown sugar and vanilla. Stir until smooth. Mix in pecans and stir until coated. Pour the nuts onto the prepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake until browned, approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
342 calories; protein 4.3g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 31.1g; sodium 8.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022