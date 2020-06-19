Black Tea Lemonade

Rating: 4.36 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A very strong, sweet black tea and lemonade mix is sweetened and chilled to make a refreshing summer drink.

By Aredendra

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 5 cups of water and the sugar to a boil in a saucepan, then remove from the heat and add the tea bags. Allow tea to steep while you mix the lemonade concentrate and remaining water in a large pitcher. Pour the tea mixture into the lemonade, discarding tea bags. Stir and refrigerate until cold before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 38.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 11.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

Mz Piggy
Rating: 4 stars
06/05/2008
I have been looking for a black tea lemonade recipe instead of always going to Starbucks for one. I made this exactly like it said. Next time I will use 5 tea bags to make it stronger I found the lemonade a bit overwelming. Sugar amount was good. I will definitely make this again.It's a great non-alcoholic alternative. Read More
Helpful
(26)

Most helpful critical review

Alyssa
Rating: 3 stars
06/21/2010
I took was hooked on SB's Shaken Black Iced Tea Lemonades and found this to try as a less expensive substitute. I decided to used Earl Gray tea instead because I couldn't find any Orange Pekoe at the store. I also followed some over people's suggestions of using 5 tea bags instead of 3. I added the additional sugar but after tasting the final product I probably shouldn't have because it's way too sweet. I had to brew two more cups of tea to try and even out the sweetness. Next time I make this I'll keep the Earl Gray because it smells amazing don't use the extra sugar and brew 5 cups water with 6-7 tea bags to even out the sweetness. I also may not use concentrate next time because it has 29 g of sugar. I may try to use crystal light or some other powder to taste for less calories and less sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Reviews:
HUSKERMOM
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2008
Very good and very simple. My husband is hooked. The only change I made was to use 5 teabags vs. 3 and to let the tea brew 10-15 minutes before adding the lemonade. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Aredendra
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2010
Submitter here to update things. Since submitting this recipe I've updated this myself to what I consider a more perfect blend. I actually have started using 5 tea bags as others suggest. (3 regular 2 decaf so no one lies awake at night:) ) I dump the bags in the bottom of a juice jug cover with a few cups of boiling water and let steep until very strong and remove the bags. Then I add the sugar half a can of lemonade concentrate undiluted and here's the part I feel really finishes it a sprig's worth of mint leaves. I stir all this up (the sugar doing some muddling of the mint for me) and then add as much water as the jug will hold. So four stars for the old recipe but for my purposes this new version is the real five-star winner:) Hope you enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(18)
Annette
Rating: 4 stars
06/04/2008
This was nice. I did not add the extra sugar and I really don't think you need to. I also used five teabags for a stronger tea. My daughter and her friends drank it all up and ask me to make more. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Beth Willis
Rating: 3 stars
03/09/2009
Did not like this at all. Will not make again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Sarah Jo
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2011
I read through the reviews and used five tea bags instead of three even as requested by the recipe's submitter. This was good but a little too sweet for me. My husband loved it though. He though it was perfect as is. The whole pitcher was gone when I returned home from work last night. Read More
Helpful
(8)
JJMarsala
Rating: 5 stars
08/02/2011
love the arnie best drink you can get Read More
Helpful
(5)
Jbooshey
Rating: 5 stars
07/28/2011
Just straight up awesome! Read More
Helpful
(5)
