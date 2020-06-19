1 of 14

Rating: 4 stars I have been looking for a black tea lemonade recipe instead of always going to Starbucks for one. I made this exactly like it said. Next time I will use 5 tea bags to make it stronger I found the lemonade a bit overwelming. Sugar amount was good. I will definitely make this again.It's a great non-alcoholic alternative. Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars Very good and very simple. My husband is hooked. The only change I made was to use 5 teabags vs. 3 and to let the tea brew 10-15 minutes before adding the lemonade. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Submitter here to update things. Since submitting this recipe I've updated this myself to what I consider a more perfect blend. I actually have started using 5 tea bags as others suggest. (3 regular 2 decaf so no one lies awake at night:) ) I dump the bags in the bottom of a juice jug cover with a few cups of boiling water and let steep until very strong and remove the bags. Then I add the sugar half a can of lemonade concentrate undiluted and here's the part I feel really finishes it a sprig's worth of mint leaves. I stir all this up (the sugar doing some muddling of the mint for me) and then add as much water as the jug will hold. So four stars for the old recipe but for my purposes this new version is the real five-star winner:) Hope you enjoy! Helpful (18)

Rating: 3 stars I took was hooked on SB's Shaken Black Iced Tea Lemonades and found this to try as a less expensive substitute. I decided to used Earl Gray tea instead because I couldn't find any Orange Pekoe at the store. I also followed some over people's suggestions of using 5 tea bags instead of 3. I added the additional sugar but after tasting the final product I probably shouldn't have because it's way too sweet. I had to brew two more cups of tea to try and even out the sweetness. Next time I make this I'll keep the Earl Gray because it smells amazing don't use the extra sugar and brew 5 cups water with 6-7 tea bags to even out the sweetness. I also may not use concentrate next time because it has 29 g of sugar. I may try to use crystal light or some other powder to taste for less calories and less sweetness. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This was nice. I did not add the extra sugar and I really don't think you need to. I also used five teabags for a stronger tea. My daughter and her friends drank it all up and ask me to make more. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars Did not like this at all. Will not make again. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I read through the reviews and used five tea bags instead of three even as requested by the recipe's submitter. This was good but a little too sweet for me. My husband loved it though. He though it was perfect as is. The whole pitcher was gone when I returned home from work last night. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars love the arnie best drink you can get Helpful (5)