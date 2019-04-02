Meatloaf Muffins

I thought the recipe itself was just okay, though the muffin technique is kind of cool. I made the recipe exactly as written. My beef was 90% lean ground sirloin, and I probably should have used the even leaner 96% kind I saw, as there was a noticeable (but not too much) amount of grease bubbling out of the muffin pan. Also, though I thought I "lightly greased" the pan enough (with canola oil spray), it wasn't enough, as it was hard to get the muffins out of the pan without crumbling them. The whole thing made quite a mess of my muffin pan. Also, though I sometimes like it, I skipped the optional ketchup here. The vegetable soup in the muffin was a bit noticeable to me, and it tasted not bad, but a little odd. All in all, I probably won't make this exact recipe again, but I do look forward to some other kind of "meatloaf muffin".