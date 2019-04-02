Meatloaf Muffins
Easy to make meatloaf in individually sized muffins.
Great idea for lunch or picnic. I've been doing this for years and make mine with a chunk of cheese (use your favorite) in the center. So many ways to change up the recipe. Tex Mex, Asian, etc. Any of your favorite burger recipes will work. To solve the grease problem, simply use the disposable foil cupcake pans. Punch small holes in them so the grease will escape during cooking. The pans can be hung over the edges of a regular baking pan so they are suspended above the base to allow the grease to drip. Lining the base pan with foil will also keep the clean up to a minimum.Read More
These were very good but there is one flaw. The grease in the pan had no where to go so it overflows and burns the top of your pan to a crisp. And, if you do not put a cookie sheet under the muffin pan the greas drips into your oven and catches on fire...Read More
I am giving four stars for the innovative "meatloaf muffin" idea. The meatloaf itself could have been a bit lighter and more flavorful, in my opinion. The second time I made it I added 2 eggs, 2 slices of bread and enough milk to completely soak the bread. I also put in a teaspoon of basil, a teaspoon of Oregano and a few roesmary leaves. With these changes, the muffins came out excellent.
I have been making meatloaf muffins for years. I tried this recipe and we liked it. As the recipe says, use LEAN ground beef or you will get grease in the tins. I will be making it again. Thanks for the recipe.
The flavor was great, but one hour of bake time was way too long. I only baked them for 30 min and they were dried up and hard on the outside of the meat.
Fantastic!! I used cream of mushroom soup, added in some grated parm cheese, some garlic powder, and parsley. Needed to adjust the bread crumbs to compensate for the creaminess of the soup. I sprayed the tin with non stick spray and had no oil or grease issues. This was quick and easy, and everyone loved it, even the picky eaters. I will certainly make this part of my meals when I am in the mood for meatloaf. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
These were great. I didn't have all the ingrediants so I used on pkg. of Lipton's Beefy Onion soup mix, 3/4 C water and a head or roasted garlic from last night. They smelled great while cooking and the flavor is not bad at all. I did frost them with mashed potatoes and sprinkled cooked corn on the top. I tried putting a piece of cheese in a couple but it melted and seeped out so next time I'll try a chunk of cheese instead of a quartered cheese slice. Can't wait to pack them in my lunch tomorrow!
These meatloaf muffins are yummy, yummy, yummy !!! The whole family will love them , and so will you because they are super easy!!!
My family and I loved this meatloaf. The only change I made was this. My kids are picky eaters when it comes to vegetables, so I pureed a can of Veg-all with the soup and added it to the meatloaf mixture. Yummmy!
Easy, moist, and tasty!
My family LOVED these...I couldn't find just veggie soup and used the one with alphabets in them, my kids liked to see what letters they got!!!
Per another user's suggestion I used French Onion Soup instead of the veg soup. I also filled the muffin cups 3/4 full, mad a little dent in the meat and added cheese cubes to some and on some filled with ketchup the added meat to cover. They are very tasty with the surprise in the middle and the kids loved them.
I made these for April Fools Day and frosted them with whipped potatoes (it went along with the fake spaghetti dinner from familyfun.com). It was not only really fun-but these were surprisingly good! I did make substitutions, however, because of what I had on hand. I used half lean ground beef/half ground turkey, halved the soup (I only had one can and I doubled the recipe for my crowd), and used seasoned bread crumbs (I omitted the pepper and didn't add all of the salt). I baked them in foil liners and didn't have any problems with grease (though the don't rise quite as prettily as real cupcakes!). I think this will become one of my "go-to" recipes for the kids!
I was looking for something easy for a week night--these were perfect. My whole family enjoyed them. I could definately taste the vegetable soup in the meatloaf and it was a bit odd to taste potatoes and green beans in your meatloaf but kinda cool too. I have not tasted another meatloaf like it. I'll be making it again.
i used lean beef but it wasnt lean enough i guess and perhaps i loaded up each cup with too much meat bc i had a lot of grease spill over and the took forever to cook. ill probably use lean ground turkey next time to be safe.
These were great! Super easy to make, with ingredients I just about always have on hand. To healthify a bit I omitted the salt (since the soup is already so high in sodium) substituted egg beaters, upped the onion to 1 whole, and reduced the bread crumbs to 3/4 cup. Also added some italian seasoning and garlic powder. A big hit with my husband, this recipe will definitely be made again!
These are yummy! I was looking for something "kid-friendly", perfect!
I made this for a friend's family of 7. It was very easy, but the clean-up of the muffin tin was very messy. Since my Mr. Wonderful does the dishes, he asked me not to make this recipe again, but the kids in the family I took it to were delighted with muffin tin concept and said it was quite delicious.
I made this recipe with turkey meat and found it far too dry.
I made this last night for dinner and OMG! this is the most delicious and moist meatloaf I have ever tasted! I will make this again and again.
I made this last night using the tip from another review. Put the muffin tin pan on top of a baking sheet for the oil/fat to collect. This saves the oven from getting oil/fat dripped all over. I also followed the recipe according to an onion soup mix and mixed in some ketchup into the meat. I'd recommend using lean meat as my fiance bought some cheaper, fattier meat thinking our meatloaf won't dry out, but as making the muffin style, I just kept biting into fat. And the meat produced more fat leaking around the pan than a leaner meat.
I really enjoyed this recipe! I made mine with ground turkey instead of beef. I also opted to use the onion soup mix rather than the vegetable soup. My picker-eater kids loved it! Tip for using ground turkey: spray the muffing pan with olive oil cooking spray for easy removal. Also there was very little fat overflow from the turkey.
I LOVE this recipe. It is worth noting that if you use a lean ground meat (e.g., chuck), the grease is relatively minor and won't overflow and/or burn the tops of the muffins. I used ground chuck when I made them and they came out perfectly! I also reduced the baking time to 50 minutes at 350 degrees F and added some bell peppers and cayenne pepper to the meat to give it a kick. I would definitely do these again!
I was searching for a quick recipe for dinner for my boyfriend and came across these. They were a big hit with him. He now commonly calls them 'Meatloaf Cupcakes'~haha. I got a bit experimental the second time making them and did half of them as per the recipe. The second half I put strips of uncooked bacon on top and used bbq sauce instead of ketchup. Sooo YUMMY!
We didn't put these in muffin tins but baked it on top of a broiler pan. It was super moist. My family loved it.
These were great! Very moist and tasty. I did make a few small changes...I didn't have the vegetable soup, so I used Cream of Mushroom instead, and I only cooked them for about 40 minutes. Also, I used 80% lean beef, and I didn't have any issues with grease. Overall, a great meal that I'll likely make again.
5 stars for the idea of meatloaf muffins. I used 1 3/4 lbs lean ground beef and 3/4 ground pork. I did not use the soup and added chopped garlic and chopped fresh parsley. Topped with crispy onions. It was very tasty.
This is some of the best meatloaf I've ever eaten! The muffin idea is adorable, and the vegetable soup adds just a little something. Scrumptious!
I was tickled by the thought of making muffin-sized meatloaf bits for taking in lunches. Since I don't put bread into my meat (and since I'm allergic to tomatoes--used in the base of tinned vegetable soups and, obviously, ketchup) I necessarily modified the recipe. Instead of 2 lbs of beef, I used 1 lb of beef, 1 lb of pork; 3/4 c chopped onion; 2 large eggs; salt; pepper; thyme; about a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce; and a handful of shredded Tex-Mex cheddar. It made 12 good-sized "muffins", and no greasiness (lean meat is your friend!) though I did have a fair bit of overflow as the meat cooked (just scraped it off the pan before it dried out). Great idea!!
This really easy recipe has become a dinner staple.
This one is great! Its way better than regular meat loaf, and its really easy. Ignore the bad reviews. The recipe calls for lean beef for a reason, so there is no grease problem. However, I have never used lean and I have also never had a grease problem. I cant believe that all these people claim to be good cooks and cant do this simple recipe, because its wonderful. Thanks!
made these for lunch. eveny my picky eaters ate them. I used a lean ground beef and did not have a problem with grease.
I agree that they came out kind of greasy because they sort of stewed in their own grease in the muffin cup. I usually just make up my favorite meatloaf mix (that day), and after lining a baking dish with parchment paper, place large scoops of the mix into the dish, bake for about 30-40 minutes. Add a mixture of 3 parts ketchup and one part brown sugar all over the balls after about 25 minutes. Crusty, moist and delish. Just use your imagination.
I signed up for this website, just to comment on these meatloaf muffins. I am not by any stretch of the imagination a good cook, but tonight I am so excited to see what my husband says about this. I just made them, and was exetremely unsure about it but they turned out great, I just meant to taste it and ate the whole muffin up! I used a little less ketchup about 1/2 cup and tomato soup instead of vegetable. I couldn't even wait for anyone else to come home and try them, but I know they'll love them
I did not use this meatloaf recipe but it gets 5 stars for the meatloaf muffin idea. This works great! I just recommend using a cookie cutter to cut out a piece of bread to put at the bottom of the muffin pan to absorb the grease.
Did without the soup. My children and husband loved these. I put mashed potatoes on top and they are now called meatloaf cupcakes in my household! Thank you for the recipe.
Tasty! I topped with some ketchup and some shredded cheese for the last 5 minutes of baking.
HUGE family hit! I used ground turkey, and cream of mushroom soup. I topped the muffins with the same soup instead of ketchup. I also used dried minced onions. My kids loved it- so easy and very filling comfort food! Thanks for sharing!
These were a great base! But I did cream of asparagus, added garlic, followed the recipe, and added shredded parm because I'm a cheese addict :)
I used ground turkey and beef onion soup mix...great..especially as a left over during the week..keeps much better than a regular sliced up meat loaf.
These were delicious! I followed the recipe but added chopped green pepper, red pepper flakes and some minced garlic. I also topped them with mashed potatoes and sprinkled some cheese on top to make them look more like cupcakes. That isn't necessary, but it made them cute! Everyone should try these!!!
Best meatloaf I've tasted, plus an extremely cute idea. Will definitely be making these again!
Nice change from the usual loaf. It's fun to "frost" these with mashed potatoes.
I thought the recipe itself was just okay, though the muffin technique is kind of cool. I made the recipe exactly as written. My beef was 90% lean ground sirloin, and I probably should have used the even leaner 96% kind I saw, as there was a noticeable (but not too much) amount of grease bubbling out of the muffin pan. Also, though I thought I "lightly greased" the pan enough (with canola oil spray), it wasn't enough, as it was hard to get the muffins out of the pan without crumbling them. The whole thing made quite a mess of my muffin pan. Also, though I sometimes like it, I skipped the optional ketchup here. The vegetable soup in the muffin was a bit noticeable to me, and it tasted not bad, but a little odd. All in all, I probably won't make this exact recipe again, but I do look forward to some other kind of "meatloaf muffin".
I only have one useful hand to cook with and big pan of meatloaf is beyond me. They put two handles on those pans for a reason, which I have learned through experience. This recipe was a lifesaver for me! I love meatloaf and these little muffin meatloaves are perfect for a single person. And frankly, I will rave about anything that helps with portion control!
My family really enjoyed these
My husband and I loved this flavorful recipe!!! Yummy! I shared it with a friend and my mom. They made for their families and were a hit as well!
We have made these for years. The kids are picky and wont eat regular meat loaf. I also pure veggies and hide them in the mix!
I made these and added some grated carrots to the meatloaf. All other ingredients the same. I would recommend only filling the muffin tins to the top, that helps control the amount of grease that "pools". This resulted in a very moist meatloaf with the perfect crispiness on the outside. I will make these again and again.
Top rated recipe from my family so far. While baking, I mixed up some instant potatoes and then pulled out swirled them on top about 10 min before the end. Finished baking until they were lightly brown. I think the consistency of the instants were probably better than "real" potatoes and much easier. Had the consistency of twice-baked! Added a side of mini cornbread muffins for the home run! Great meal for family on the run. Everyone could eat at different times if they needed to and still a home-cooked meal!
Great idea! The muffins help you stick to one portion and not go overboard. Added sage & rosemary for that earthy undertone.
I love this recipe! It's so easy to make and while the meatloaf is cooking, you can work on mashed potatoes or whatever side you prefer. It's perfectly moist and is great with the ketchup glazed on. It makes enough that there are leftovers for my husband and me for a few days and it reheats great!
My kids loved this. The "muffin" presentation is what sold them on it! I left out the fresh onions used the onion powder and also used italian bread crumbs for additional flavor. cooked just under an hour.
Use ground turkey if you are concerned with the grease issue. It's what I had on hand and it turned out awesome!!! No grease at all. Also used cream of mushroom instead. Thanks for this one. Will put into rotaion:)
We really enjoyed these and they make excellent leftovers for sandwiches. We only used 1.5 lbs of beef because we didn't have anymore and it still made 12 muffins. Also, we accidentally put the ketchup in the meat before baking and it still turned great.
Had a great flavor was easy to make and might have added bbq sauce instead of ketchup. Also used liquid smoke instead of the ketchup. Will definatly be making them again and will try adding a little cheese.
Very salty and did not hold up well. The family did not like these and they will eat just about anything!!
I have been making these for years based on a recipe I found at the grocery store. I like the idea of putting some vegetable soup in them, though! I'll have to try that. And frosting them with mashed potatoes. I typically frost them with either ketchup or bbq sauce. The absolute best part of meatloaf muffins is they freeze great. Make a big batch and toss them in the freezer. Perfect for on the go eating!!
I didn't change the recipe at all, I just changed the way I cooked it. I know they are muffins, but I didn't want it soaking in grease, so instead of muffins, I made meatballs. I put in a pan on a grate with a little water on the bottom..I baked them at 350 for 30 minutes,I got about 60 meatballs, and no grease at all.
I liked this entire recipe. But I only rated it four stars, because I would make several changes next time. I definitely like the muffin concept, but it is important to put the muffin pan on top of a cookie sheet, to allow the grease to drain off. Also, the actual recipe was good, but the vegetable soup addition was just 'different' I won't say it was bad, but it definitely had that 'condensed soup' flavor and the vegetable chunks, were a tad unappetizing. So, next time I may use another meatloaf recipe that I like better. Overall, though, not bad. You could cook this recipe 'as written' and still turn out with a good dinner.
The flavor is fabulous. My family was surprised that this simple recipe was such a good meatloaf. I used ground buffalo the second time, which is a very lean, low cholesterol lean hamburger alternative. In either case not even the slightest bit too greasy. Bravo.
My husband laughed his head off when he saw that I was using my cupcake pan to make meatloaf. The laughing stopped when he bit into one though. He LOVED them. I'm definitely making these again.
I lovrd them... They were also very cute .. It was hard to explain to my boyfriend what I was making and he is a PICKY eater so he was not excited about it but they turned out great!!
I have been making these for years. Even if you are not a fan of meatloaf you will love these. I hate meatloaf buy my husband and daughter love it. I use one pound of my favorite breakfast sausage and one pound of lean ground beef. This recipe makes a meatloaf I like and it will work for the family's meatloaf gravings. I also add chopped onion and have occassionally wrapped them in bacon before cooking. You definitly have to use foil muffin pans and poke holes in the bottom if you are using bacon.
So good! My 9 mo old Baby Loves them!, as well as Myself!
my husband won't eat anything if he sees green in it....lol. but even he ate these muffins with the green veggies in it from the vegetable soup. DELISH!!!!
i,ve been making this recipi as meat loaf for years , but i never thought of trying them as muffins!! "wow" what a great idea.as far as the grease is concerned i've never had a prob.the veggie soup makes them really moist. its my favorite meatloaf recipi.also i tried the grilled turkey legs theywere a BIG hit w/ my company didn't change a thing.thanks for a great way to do turkey legs
i've been making meatloaf with vegetable soup for years.my grandchildren are not veggie eaters so I sneak in onion,green pepper and whatever other veggies may be around by putting everything but the meat in the blender.Pour this over meat and oatmeal and mix it up.I don't even ask what they want when they come to visit.The best part...they brag about it to their friends!
I cooked the meatloaf in mini-loaf pans. My entire family loved them. They made great meatloaf sandwiches the next day too. Next time I will make a bigger batch and freeze them for a quick easy dinner.
Wonderful flavor..easy recipe all from a can of soup, imagine that. Even ALPHABET vegatable soup works, just mix in the noodles well and no one can tell..ha ha ha
So delicious. I didn't cook them for 1 hour. It seems like 30-35 minutes did the job. I changed the recipe slightly by substituting cream of mushroom soup. Also some Italian seasoning mix , a little parm chesse and I topped it with a tablespoon full of spaghetti sauce. And garnished with some mozarella cheese.
Three and a half stars. OK, but nothing to write home about.
Kids loved it! I made them in heart shapes on Valentines day and they had fun helping to mix the ingrediants!
Great, The family loved them.
I loved this recipe.. However I made a slight change. Instead of Veg. soup I used French Onion soup.. and did not chop an onion.9the soup has onions in it) Also as a topping for the muffins I mixed some ketchup and brown sugar as a glaze for the top. The family LOVED it! The onion soup added tremendous flavor and moisture to the meatloaf muffins. I got the idea from a hamburger recipe I have that I use the onion soup for. I hope u enjoy!
I had to modify ingredients using what I had on hand, but they turned out good and were sooo cute! Mine were done in 30 minutes (or 160 degrees on meat thermometer). To serve, I topped some of them with mashed potatoes. Kids love 'em! Sharing my photos.
I really like this recipe. It is easier to tell when the muffins are done than loaves. Very easy and delicious!
I made these and my kids LOVED it! My niece hates meatloaf and vegetables and she ended up eating two muffins. My husband loved it as well and the door to door salesmen that stayed at my house until 10pm last night said it put their mom's meatloaf recipes to shame. I did make a few changes to the recipe; instead of chopped onion, I used Lipton onion soup mix, I added two tbsp. minced garlic, and I didn't have any dry bread crumbs, so I used oatmeal instead. It was so delicious!
For me, this recipe was just so-so. It's easy and tastes okay, but not something I will probably fix again.
I loved it! If you use a non-stick pan all the grease goes to the bottom making the meatloaf muffins look great. I loved the recipe and so did my mom. Thanks for sharing!!
Super easy and very tasty! My husband and I love the crunchy ends of a meatloaf, this way we each get what we want :)!
Made these as written and nobody cared for them..
Very good eats! Try it with ground turkey instead of beef. With the seasonings it will taste fine and you wont have the grease getting everywhere problem.
We thought this was a very good recipe. One reviewer said to only bake for 30 minutes - I ended up baking for 45 and they could have used an extra 5 minutes, but not bad. I should have used the meat thermometer as suggested in the recipe.
My picky little eater actually liked these! I thought they were great. They were not greasy (I used 93% lean beef) and pretty flavorful. I personally wouldn't touch them ;) but I will be making these again and again for my girls!
I loved this recipe as well. Super easy and really good. A friend joked when I said 'meatloaf muffins' and mentioned meatloaf cupcakes (mashed potato icing & ketchup filling!) and after seeing how good the meat was I might attempt that! How awesome would that be!
very messy. good idea though
This recipe is so easy and totally delicious! It has become a regular dinner for us. I followed the advice of using very lean ground beef and so I have no grease problems to deal with when they are done.
I made this tonight and it was really good. I normally don't like meatloaf, but enjoyed this recipe. Thanks for posting.
I first used this idea of meatloaf muffins when I was catering a church supper. It's important to use pans that will release the muffins easily. I like the idea of using a large baking pan and placing mounds (could use an icecream scoop for this.) I use my own recipe for meatloaf: no soup added by finely diced vegetables, e.g., shredded carrot, diced bell peppers, celery, garlic, onion. Like another cook, I sometimes put a surprise in the centre, a cube of cheese or a cube of cucumber or zucchini. Thank for this basic recipe that is so adaptable and so handy for portion serving.
These were very tasty but next time will bake 45mins. as 1 hr. was a little too long. I found I had extra meat mixture left over so I made a small meatloaf.
Maybe we can take what we know about muffins and apply it here. I have found that when I don't use liners the sides of the muffins cook similar to the texteure of the top. Maybe this would help keep them moist. In addition try cutting out a piece of fresh bread to fit the bottom of the muffin tin or liner. This should absorb the grease without overflowing or soaking into the meat.
Really good and I put the extras in the freezer.
Yummy - however as I don't care for canned soups for many reasons, I cooked up some veggies ie carrots, celery, corn until nearly fork tender and used the veg broth. equivalent to what you'd have in canned soup. This was more to my liking as I knew what was in the "soup"
I just made some meatloaf muffins tonight, but I put a healthy twist on the recipe. I used ground turkey and whole wheat bread crumbs. I also added dijon mustard and worchestershire sauce. I topped them with ketchup and cooked them for 25 minutes at 350. Very delicious!
The idea is great but the ingredients are not exactly what I was would use for meatloaf. I have never heard of using egg and bread crumbs in meatloaf and I would use a little oregano and basil in the tomato sauce in stead of plain catsup.
This is a delicious meatloaf. The family loved the individual servings. Even the one who dislikes meatloaf in general loved this.
These are delicious!! I do 1 lb of Ground Pork and 1 lb of Ground Beef. I also add bacon on top of our muffins and instead of straight Ketchup on top I use 2 tablespoon brown sugar 2 teaspoon sriracha (or other hot sauce) and 1 cup ketchup... I put it on 10 minutes before they are done then cook for another 10 min then go to broil for about 3-4 min to crisp up the bacon. I do double the topping sauce my family loves to put extra on or use it as a dipping sauce for the muffins.
This was pretty easy to make I made a few changes and the muffins turned out great. Now all I have to do is Clean up. Thanks keep them coming.....
