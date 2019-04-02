Meatloaf Muffins

Easy to make meatloaf in individually sized muffins.

Recipe by erica

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 12 cup muffin pan.

  • Mix ground beef, soup, onion, bread crumbs, eggs, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Scoop mixture evenly into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake 1 hour in the preheated oven to a minimum temperature of 160 degrees F (70 degrees C). If desired, remove from oven after 50 minutes, drizzle ketchup on the top of each muffin, and return to oven for an additional 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
464 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 26.9g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 165.3mg; sodium 1285.3mg. Full Nutrition
