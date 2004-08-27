Mashed Yellow Squash

I was looking for an easy recipe to make with some just picked yellow squash. I halved the recipe to make two servings. I used sweet onion, and just steamed the onions and yellow squash together. How else would the onions have cooked? I think that might be a misprint. I steamed them on medium high, in just a tad of water or about 1/4 cup, and kept an eye on it adding more water as needed. I salted it well while it was steaming. Boiled squash loses all of its flavor and becomes watery and mushy. To lighten it up further I used reduced fat milk and butter with canola oil, no problem. I just mashed it lightly, like the picture. I was thinking it was like a squash version of mashed potatoes, but it is actually like steamed squash in a light milky buttery sauce. I like trying new recipes, but I may make this again. It did not mask the sweet yummy flavor of fresh garden squash.