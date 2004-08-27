Mashed Yellow Squash

This is a bit different but it is excellent!! It is a great side dish or afternoon snack for those that love squash or have oodles of it popping up in their gardens!

By Terry

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
3 to 4 servings
Directions

  • Slice and steam or boil squash until tender. Pour off any remaining water.

  • Mash the squash slightly. In a medium size pot place mashed squash, onion, butter, milk, salt and pepper. Mix well and heat over a medium flame. Serve warm.

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 3.8g; cholesterol 10.1mg; sodium 37mg. Full Nutrition
