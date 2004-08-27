Mashed Yellow Squash
This is a bit different but it is excellent!! It is a great side dish or afternoon snack for those that love squash or have oodles of it popping up in their gardens!
This is a nice way to prepare squash. I reduced the butter to 2 tsp and added a little more onion and a clove of garlic to the cooking water during the last 4 minutes of boiling. I would reduce the milk next time to about 1/8 cup. I used 1.5 lb of yellow squash.
This dish was ok. I steamed the squash and just felt that there was not much flavor to this dish. It tasted like it was missing something.
This is great if you like yellow squash. I make it a little differently though. I grate the squash in my food processor (this way I don't have to mash it after it is cooked) and then put it and the onion in a casserole dish with the lid on and stick it in the microwave. I have a fresh vegetable button on my microwave so I just use that twice. After the second time, I take the squash out, drain it and add the rest of the ingredients. I only use 1/4 cup of milk though, or it is too liquid for my taste.
Quick to prepare and Good! Sliced 1/2" and boiled the larger slices 3 minutes, then added smaller pieces and continued boiling for 5 minutes. Mashed slightly. Watch squash closely after adding milk. Creamy and a nice subtle flavor. Hubby said it was the best squash recipe he'd ever eaten!
This recipe is great! I boiled the squash in chicken broth, as suggested. Then after I mashed it up a bit I added lots of chopped up onion and a tablespoon of flour to the milk before adding to the squash. It is DELICIOUS! I didn't even have to nag my kids to eat it! I had a little left over and added some hot peppers from my garden to it and gobbled the last bit up that night. Thank you for the great recipe! Will be making again...
Thanks for submitting this quick and tasty recipe. Our neighbor had given us a few Yellow Squash and I had no idea how to add some flavor to this type of squash. Limited on ingredients but still need something quick and yummy...this is makes a great side dish.
This was surprisingly good. I steamed/boiled yellow squash slices and zucchini slices. I didn't drain much of the water. Added onion powder and black pepper. Added a small amount of shredded cheese and a small amount of milk. Mixed it up and served it as a side. The whole family thought it was very good.
I used to order the "steamed squash" at a diner in Rhode Island, years ago while stationed in New England in the Coast Guard. This recipe reminded of that wonderful experience. So far I've been asked to make this again and again. Sea salt, fresh cracked pepper, unsalted butter, and 2% Milk, along with fresh yellow or white onions are the only seasoning!
Nice easy recipe which is very good. A perfect way to use all that summer squash. My two kids loved every bite. I used just a touch of milk and addeds fresh garlic. Also I boiled the squash in chicken broth which give it a little bit more flavor. My family wants to make it again and again. Thanks
my family has been making the for years, but boiling chopped onions with squash...and final step would be put in a casseroole dish, crumble saltine crackers over it and bake in oven til crackers are slightly golden.
My husband hates almost any kind of vegie, but he loved this one. I never learned how to cook.. so thanks for listing some old fashioned basic recipes!
Me and my little sister made this for our parents for their anniversary and they LOVED it!((: and so did we. the 4 servings wasn't enough though so you should probably double it.
I was looking for an easy recipe to make with some just picked yellow squash. I halved the recipe to make two servings. I used sweet onion, and just steamed the onions and yellow squash together. How else would the onions have cooked? I think that might be a misprint. I steamed them on medium high, in just a tad of water or about 1/4 cup, and kept an eye on it adding more water as needed. I salted it well while it was steaming. Boiled squash loses all of its flavor and becomes watery and mushy. To lighten it up further I used reduced fat milk and butter with canola oil, no problem. I just mashed it lightly, like the picture. I was thinking it was like a squash version of mashed potatoes, but it is actually like steamed squash in a light milky buttery sauce. I like trying new recipes, but I may make this again. It did not mask the sweet yummy flavor of fresh garden squash.
I cook squash like this often during the summer. I omit the milk and add a teaspoon of sugar or splenda after it has stewed down. I love it warm or cold.
This is an old Southern recipe from my childhood in Savannah, Georgia. I make it the way I ate it then--the squash and the onions both thinly sliced in rounds (no mashing or mincing of anything). Ratio: 2/3 squash, 1/3 onion. I wouldn't change a single thing about the ingredients except to adjust the amounts "to taste." This is a perfect recipe in its simplicity. No need to make it more than what it is. Enjoy, ya'll.
I make a similar recipe to this but instead you can put the raw squash and other ingredients in a skillet and slowly cook until the squash is tender. Then you melt grated chedder chesse on top. The cheddar cheese really makes it more flavorful
Pretty good recipe! I even used old, slightly wrinkly squash and it turned out all right. I added less milk and butter than it said and put in about half a chopped onion and a clove of garlic, then added a vegetable boullion cube for more flavor. Tasty!
Very good! A great alternative to mashed potatoes!
Even though I made MAJOR changes the bones of this recipe are amazing! I was trying to create a healthier version for my mother and I was out of onion. I used 3 yellow squash (what I had on hand), 1 wedge Laughing Cow Light (french onion flavor), 1 Laughing Cow Mini Babybel Light, approx 1/4 tsp onion powder, 6 buttery crackers crumbled, 2 tablespoons milk. Steamed the squash, mashed and mixed in other ingredients over medium heat. My mom almost ate the entire batch (and promptly bought more squash so I could replicate it for her later this week...that's huge)!
I love stewed squash in oil and figured I'd try this so cut out some of the unhealthy oil. I didn't think I'd like it but I really loved it. Will be cooking this again. My grandma even loved it!
This was easy and delicious as written! My alternate method was to steam the squash slices to preserve the flavor and to have less soggy squash. I sautéed onion slices in the butter before adding everything else.
Odd. Watery lightly-onion squash.
VERY GOOD!! Well, no one else in the house liked it (they all hate squash) but I loved it! I did sautee the onions in olive oil before adding them to the rest of the ingredients.
I thought this was pretty blah.
What a yummy little squash recipe! And so easy! Will be making this quite often.
Simple is best! I also like adding freshly minced garlic or sliced garlic. Yummy!
added 2 small peeled russet potatoes-it was more of a creamed squash but with a taste of mashed potatoes, I have to kind of trick my family to begin with, I also used spring onions and topped with the green chive portion-used red pepper for color-it was delicious (& went over well w/the kids) much more healthy & alot less calories than creamed potatoes
This was super easy. I threw the squash, some onion, about 1/4 cup of buttermilk (just wanted to use it up) and 1/4 cup of chicken broth into my Montel Williams Health Master. When it was the consistency I wanted I poured into a casserole dish, added some salt, pepper a pinch of curry powder, a tablespoon of butter and some cut up block cheese and garlic. Mixed it up and put it in the oven on 350 for 45 minutes. Pretty good.
I shredded 3 yellow squash and 1 zuch. for color and sauted with fresh garlic. Drained, added some grated cheese, a splash of milk and a few splashes of Allegro marinade. WONDERFUL side dish, but need to add some spice
Too bland.
I top mine with cheese....throw it under the broiler if you are feeling fancy.
I didn't like it. Just not my thing, I guess. Found it very bland. Still have it in the fridge... thinking I might add some spices to it. Good idea to use up squash though. I see others like it!
Very good! I added fresh garlic and really enjoyed this dish.
I made this recipe exactly like she said, only I added garlic. It turned out perfectly and was delish!
I LOVED this recipe! I used almond milk instead of regular milk since it's what I had on had, and I added a little extra butter, too. The garlic clove really made this dish. It added so much flavor! We will definitely be using this recipe again. :)
It this was very runny. I can forgive that because it was very good!. Everyone liked it and I will make again. I did as some others and added cheese! Yum!
Very simple, very easy, very quick. I steamed the fresh yellow squash in some steamer bags in my microwave (which allowed for some very easy draining, btw) added the rest of the ingredients, and voila! I didn't change a thing!
very easy, very low cal and very good!!
Excellent! I personally am not a huge squash fan, but I made this for my wife. We both loved it and are making it for a family dinner tonight.
This was the best tasting squash I have ever made,great recipe.
Light and tasty. I added some freshly ground garlic pepper. Yum!
Very yummy and quick recipe! Thank you.
I liked this. I used boullion in a small amount of water to steam/boil my squash though. And then used a little reserved broth from cooking, mixed with the milk to equal the 1/2 cup. I think that if you are not a fan of squash to begin with, you are not really going to enjoy this recipe though. However, if you do like squash, as I do, it is a flavorful change to a bland veggie.
This was pretty good. I love squash and it turned out really nice for the most part. The only thing I will change next time is to use less milk, probably 1/4 cup instead. There was excess milk and it made it pretty soupy. All in all though, it was still squash and it was yummy. Thanks.
This one gets a 5 and I'm not really fond of squash.
I really enjoyed the squash as an added vegatable to a Sunday dinner. I added about a tablespoon of sugar to give it a lil' sweetness like my mother did when I was a lil' girl. The milk really made it have a rich taste also. I will surely prepare this again soon.
Excellent!
This was just okay, I added a bit too much pepper, which was my own fault, but this recipe just didn't do it for me anyway.
I made this without the onion and milk. And I had to use more salt than I thought I would. But, this is a really good way to enjoy the squash right out of my garden.
This was awesome! Very simple and makes a great side dish. I added a little bit of shredded cheese maybe 1/4 cup but other than that I followed the recipe exactly.
I used soymilk because that's what I had in the house; I wouldn't recommend it. It seemed to separate and get a little gross. I ate it anyway; still tasted good.
Great recipe!! The only thing I added was 1/8 tsp. garlic powder and a few crushed Ritz crackers at the end. The crackers helped to thicken up the sauce. Thanks for sharing!
This was okay but a bit bland. I would suggest a teaspoon of minced garlic next time.
I made this tonight. It was pretty tasty. I added onions that had been sauteed in a little olive oil. Plenty of garlic. Then after I drained it well & mashed it all up well it was just too watery. So I stuck it in a pan with crushed crackers on top 350 for 15 minutes. And it was pretty darn yummy that way. Helped to bake out alot of water. I will make this again and again, but I will for sure put it in the oven after I smash it all up.
We loved this very easy but great taste.
I steamed my squash and onions with 1/2 cup of chicken broth and used a little less milk. It was yummy!
We did not like this recipe at all. We all agreed there was no flavor to it at all.
Really liked this. Steamed the squash, then used green onions and heavy cream for a Keto friendly diet. Everyone ate it up!
A friend of ours gave us a ton of squash that he grew in his backyard. There was no way we could have eaten it all so we decided to make this. We left out the milk and boiled most of the water out and added sugar to taste. We took it to the local senior citizens building and served it for dinner. We recieved lots of compliments. Thanks Terry.
I was so happy to find this on here! We love yellow squash and my Mom always made it growing up! The only thing I did differently was I added a few slices of meted velveeta cheese into it because my Mom always did that growing up and I wanted to show her that I remembered that! She loved it and so did my kids and my daughter swore up and down she didn't like squash but she had seconds!! Great Recipe, easy to make and great directions!
I didn’t care for this dish.
Ad a bay leaf and it takes on a whole new new life! And more onion. Learned this from a restaurant and the taste is out of this world. And skip the milk!
I used shallots instead of onion. Delicious and easy way to prepare yellow squash. I microwaved the sliced squash to steam it.
This was great. I shredded the squash and steamed it. Then added to saucepan with 1/4 c milk and butter. Didn't have onions but would add it next time. Very simple but good.
Took out the onion and used 2% milk. Was delicious
This had no flavour. But it was easy to make.
