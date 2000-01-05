Rich Italian Sausage and Potato Soup

I've always loved the zuppa toscana soup at the Olive Garden, this was similar but this was better. I used ground sausage which made it even easier, and it turned out wonderful. The whole family loved it even my 3 yr old. This is definetly one of my favorites!!
This was really bland if you follow the recipe exactly. I had to try this recipe a 2nd time to see if I could get closer Olive Garden's version. Second time around was MUCH better but that was because I doubled the quantity of onion and at least tripled the garlic.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2005
I changed it a little, but only to make it easier. It tasted the same. I used 1 (32 oz) box of chicken broth, and I used 1 bag of little potatoes cut in half. My 6 kids, ages 7,11,16,18,21, and 23 ALL loved it and my husband told me it was the best soup he's had in his life. This is the same husband who loves my corn chowder, my split pea soup with ham, and my ham and cheddar cheese soup. My own soups are all good and usually get me compliments and requests for my recipes, but I must admit this soup is better than any of mine.
I really enjoyed this soup. It takes almost like Olive Garden's zuppa toscana soup. I decided to use 3 cans of chicken broth and used about a cup of heavy cream. I also added more potatoes & it was great. I thought the soup had a really good flavor. Nothing lacking for me!!!
My girlfriend was visiting for the weekend and made this soup for the two of us. We visited the local Italian deli which set us up with some great sausage and pancetta bacon. I can't judge how easy or hard the soup was to make, but our only regret was that we hadn't made a double batch. A tasty treat!
This is good - I really loved the kale in it. I used regular bacon because thats what I had. I found the soup a bit bland and not as thick as I would have liked. Added lots of salt and pepper, some fresh parsley, red pepper, and basil. Next time, I'll try pureeing half of the soup while it's at the potato stage to thicken it. My husbad and sons loved it, so it looks like there will be a next time. Thanks!
I really love the Olive Garden version of this soup, and I have to agree with the reviewers who said that this version lacks something. I added extra potatoes and then added some basil and black pepper to kick it up, but it still needs something more. I used regular Italian sausage, and using hot/spicy sausage might do the trick, so I'll try that next time. It's a great recipe to start with though and is very satisfying.
This is a lot like zuppa tuscana soup, but a little more bland. I added some crushed red pepper, and some hot Italian sausage. The pancetta had a nice flavor, but I like more bacon in the soup. Good, but I'll stick with the other version. Thanks for sharing your version Holly. ;)
Loved this recipe! Made it for dinner and it was a hit with the eitire family. Will definately be making again. I did add some extra garlic though. We are garlic nuts and this just didn't have enough for me. I also added a few red pepper flakes to give it a little kick. Excellent soup for a cold January evening.
I did make some changes to make this a healthier dish (personal preference) Used Turkey Italian sausage, turkey bacon, skim milk w/ flour/margarine roux to thicken - also used frozen spinage as that's what I had on hand. Rest the same... Beautiful and delicious dish!!
Great! Will be eating this again. Did not have bacon on hand and used smoked ham and cut it into small pieces and browned it on the stove. Also used Italian ground sausage and let it simmer in the stock before putting the potatoes in. Doubled the potatoes as well, and used a cup or more of half and half. YUM, YUM, YUM! My husband could not stop eating, nor I. Thanks for a great recipe. Kale is the added bonus in this soup.
This is by far one of the best soups I have ever made! I followed the recipe with 2 minor exceptions. For the italian sausage I used Johnsonville Sweet Italian sausage and homemade chicken stock. I found this soup full of flavor and wouldn't change anything. I like to use the sweet italian sausage because of the basil in it.
This is the best soup! I made it with chicken broth instead of water and bullion, and I used a little extrA cream. I also used hot Italian sausage. This recipe is way better than any soup you'll get at the olive garden. this soup is so rich, thick, and creamy!
JodyVTPT
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2010
Very good soup. I subbed bacon for the pancetta (and more then was called) and spinach for the kale. I loved it. Topped it with parm cheese. My kids thought it was just ok. Husband enjoyed it.
Awesome recipe. My boyfriend couldn't stop eating it. It really is just as good as (if not better than) the version at Olive Garden. We also put cheese on top of our soup. We will definitely make this again!
Delicious recipe!!! Good for warming the soul on a cold fall day! Was also excellent taking left overs the following day for lunch. Warms up nicely in microwave. The next time we make it i will probably take the italian sausage out of the skin and brown it instead of baking it in the oven. Over all delicious.
This soup is amazing! The only thing I did different was use regular bacon, because I didn't have pancetta. Thanks for the wonderful recipe. Will have to double the recipe next time to have some leftovers!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/25/2004
I really like this recipe. However, I would use half the sausage and twice the potatoes! Also, used chicken broth rather than the bullion. I added a little more salt and parmesan as well. Also, this was more flavorful the next day.
This stoup was fantastic. Yes, I said stoup, because I decided I wanted a very hearty lunch, so I added one bunch of kale and one bunch of regular swiss chard. I also browned the sausage in my soup pot until almost done, added the onions and bacon and cooked them down to very brown with stuff sticking onto the bottom of the pan. Once nicely browned, I added the chicken stock, but increased it to 8 cups to compensate for the extra kale. I added the potatoes and cooked uncovered until almost cooked soft. Add the kale & swiss chard and cook for 5-10 minutes, depending on your preference. My husband said this was the best soup I've ever cooked. And gluten friendly (not including the cream as most celiacs can't have dairy).
This is one of the easiest and tastiest soups to make! I altered the recipe slightly by increasing some of the ingredients. I doubled the sausage required and omitted the pancetta. I also bought the sausage in bulk so there wasn't any sausage casings to deal with. I fried the sausage in a frying pan on the stove breaking the big chucks up with a potato masher. I then removed the sausage with a slotted spoon so I could leave the sausage drippings. I doubled the onions from the recipe as well; I sauteed the onions and garlic in the sausage drippings and then added them to potatoes that were cubed and cooked in vegetable broth. Again, I really increased the amount of potatoes; the recipe ask for 2 and I did about 10 medium sized potatoes. I didn't measure the vegetable broth; added just enough to cover all of the potatoes. Note when you cube potatoes if you cook them longer than 15 or so minutes they disintegrate so if you want a chunkier soup then you really need to keep your eye on your soup. I added the two cups of kale as instructed but I minced them since my kids aren't a big fan of kale and it really makes the recipe! Lastly I added half n half in place of heavy cream. My youngest who claims to HATE soup ate every last drop of this soup!
Totally love this soup! It's easy to make and the taste is great. It does remind me of the Zuppa Toscana soup at Olive Garden but BETTER! The key to it is definitely using hot Italian sausage for a little kick. Fantastic! I will definitely make this again, perhaps for my Christmas party!!
I absolutely adore this recipe. I make it all the time for guests and family, and everyone asks me to give them the recipe! The only thing I do differently is that I often use chicken sausage; I like experimenting with the different flavors that Al Fresco makes, but I'm sure there are tons of other out there.
I made a few ingredient changes because of what I had in my pantry. I used 3 slices of bacon in place of the pancetta. I used spicy Italian turkey sausage, and I used fat free half and half in place of the heavy cream. It still tasted rich and flavorful. Thanks very much.
This soup is the best I've ever made! I didn't have the pancetta so left that out, used 3 potatoes instead of 2, used Italian breakfast sausage instead of links and used 3 cups of water with a whole can of chicken broth because that is what I had on hand and it was fabulous. My family LOVED it and I will definitely be making this again. Delicious!!
This was a good recipe. I'm not sure what I did differently but it definitely took longer than 15 minutes to simmer the potatoes and I cut mine relatively thin. I also added more cream and allowed the pancetta, garlic, and onions to caramelize before adding the chicken broth. To me this seemed to an additional layer of much needed flavor. I will probably use less kale next time, and chop them up smaller. Overall a tasty soup!
I made a few tweaks but didn't stray too far from the simplicity of this soup. It was great! I doubled the water with chicken broth because I had more kale than the recipe called for, and a lot of potato. Because of that, I put in about a cup of cream. I left the pancetta out because I used andouille sausage. Also added salt and pepper. This was absolutely delicious and my boyfriend actually asked to take the leftovers to work, which is rare for him (he's a leftovers snob).
This was excellent!! I don't cook a lot and this was my first time trying this recipe, but it still turned out fantastic. Recipe was easy to follow and dish was a big hit. I did follow some of the other commenter's suggestions in terms of using baby potatos for ease and I also used a bit more bacon for a bit more taste. Thanks for this wonderful recipe. Will surely be making this again.
Fantastic, super easy, and loved by all who tasted it! I followed the recipe as written, but used 1 lb of the Hot (Spicy) Italian Sausage. Only regret is that I didn't double to recipe, it was gone quick! Thanks for sharing!
I LOVE this soup! I did however make a few changes. instead of baking sausage links, I fried a lb of mild italian sausage. instead of cubed potatoes, I sliced mine on a mandolin. instead of 1 piece of pancetta, I used 4 pieces of reagular bacon. I also added 1 tbsp of crushed red pepper & doubled the amount of cream. this soup turned out amazing! it tasted exactly like zuppa toscana from the olive garden. I will be making this soup again VERY soon!
AwEsOmE !! Great easy homemade version of Olive Garden's Zuppa Tuscana soup ! I cut up the sausage (1 lb of hot, 1 lb of mild) & just cooked it in the soup pot with the onions. I doubled the recipe to have leftovers (yum!). The heavy cream definitely is a must for this, if you can have it & the kale is better than spinach if you want it to be like OG's. I topped it with extra crispy crumbled-up bacon.
This is as good as, if not better than the one at the restuarant. Made it many times. First time was much better. Second time the potatoes began to fall apart. The only difference, time 1 I used red skinned potatoes but time 2 I used baking potatoes.
i gave this a lower review because I feel the recipe is seriously lacking. I have made soup almost identical to this and I have found that homemade chicken stock is the only way to go. bouillon just doesn't cut it. you need the real stuff. also, nowhere near enough garlic. I typically use 5 or 6 cloves.(my rule is that you can never have too much garlic, and its never proved me wrong) and more onion is not going to hurt either. I buy a medium/large onion and use the whole thing, or I get two small onions and use them both. and pancetta, while it sounds nice, is not necessary. I use a half pound of thick-cut peppered bacon, and cut it while partially frozen into small bits, and then cook at the same time as the onion and garlic. the kale should be torn, not cut. those ribs don't cook down easily. I would also recommend using red potatoes. they're starchier and don't break down quite as easily as baking potatoes.
AWESOME RECIPE!!! My aunt found this on your site while trying to recreate an Olive Garden favorite of hers. In order to lower the fat content I used (hot) turkey italian sausage links and substituted olive oil for the bacon slice. I also used Swanson's chicken broth w italian seasoning in place of bullion water. Turned out just as good as her batch following the recipe! I will make this often.
I agree this tasted just like the Olive Garden's zuppa toscana. I used hot turkey sausage and it was great. I also added red pepper flakes. The rest of the recipe I followed exact.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/16/2002
If this is the same Holly that is in my Bookstudy group - well she made this soup last night along with someone else making great!!!! tortilla soup. And the tortilla soup I ate very little of because I had second helping of this soup. Good soup on a wintry evening w/sourdough rosemary bread!
Oh man was this good!! It does taste just like Olive Gardens version! I added 4 chicken cubs and 1 cup of the chicken broth. I also sprinkled parmesan cheese to my bowl and it made the soup even better!
Very similar to the other Olive Garden type soups available on the site, however I thought this was lacking something. In the end, I added fresh black pepper and added a lot more heavy cream. Will stick with the Tuscan Soup recipe from this site. Also, cut up the sausage links with scissors and cooked in the pot instead of baking to save a step.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2003
Very good recipe for a great flavor. I made it for Valentines dinner as an appetizer, my family love it, the only thing I did different is I peeled the sausages and cooked them on the stove like when you make ground beef. Then I drained the fat and mixed it with the soup. I also added four tablespoons of white starch to add a little be of consistency.
This was great. I doubled the potatoes and also used ground italian sausage rather than links, and 2 slices bacon rather than pancetta. I cooked the potatoes in the chicken broth first and then used the immersion blender to puree some of it to give it some texture. Then I added everything else, and added the cream just before serving. YUM!
Very tasty soup! I ate at Olive Garden last night and had their delicious potato-sausage soup, so I hoped to find a similar recipe. I will make this often when the weather is colder. I followed the recipe, only added some salt and pepper.
I can't count how many times we've made this recipe. It freezes well. I would recommend using ground Italian sausage instead of the links. We just fry up the ground sausage after the pancetta, then add the broth and other ingredients. Very savory. Perfect on the coldest winter day.
I love Zuppa Tuscana from Olive Garden this recipe is similar and SO tasty! However, instead of water I use chicken broth, and instead of sausage links I like ground spicy italian sausage. Also, I tend to use more heavy cream. Taste great!
This recipe is outstanding! I used turkey bacon instead of pancetta because I needed to use it up, and I used quite a bit of it. I would not use regular bacon in the way this recipe is written--it won't crisp. Turkey bacon doesn't matter, because the fat in turkey bacon is just an illusion--the texture is solid all the way across. I also substituted fat free half and half for the heavy cream. I added red pepper flakes for heat, fennel seed because I just love any excuse to use it, and fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley because I need to use it up. I used a potato masher to smash some of the potatoes up to thicken the broth. I would make this soup again, doubling or tripling the batch, and doubling the kale recommended for any size of this recipe (it's quite tasty, but do be sure and not use the stems, even if you buy the bagged kale, strip it off the stems!). Thanks for the recipe, we loved it :)
Yum! I used spicy Italian sausage and I loved it! I also used regular bacon because I'm not sure what pancetta is. One warning, once you slice up the sausage, it's really hard to "set it aside." I nibbled the whole time the potatoes were cooking!
We loved everything about this soup! My husband kept eating bowl after bowl. The 9 year old said it tasted like her favorite soup at a chain restaurant. The only changes we made was the use of tuurkey bacon since we did not have pancetta on hand and a milk/cream cheese mixture instead ofthe cream.
I think this is a good soup. I did make some additions though. I used 4 potatoes and 6 cups water. I used 2 chicken bouillon cubes. I also added 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp pepper, and 2 tsp nutmeg. It gave it a little more flavor and it wasn't very watery this way. I would have to say a very good recipe.
I am not really a fan of Italian sausage, but I did enjoy this soup. I used spicy sausage and about 3 slices of regular bacon. I would have liked less Italian sausage and more bacon, personally. I julienned the potatoes, used two bouillon cubes and added a little pepper. The julienned potatoes turned out to be a great idea as I could thicken up the soup a bit by crushing them. I will make this again with regular Italian sausage and less, adding more bacon.
Great recipe! Didn't have the bacon. I added some red pepper flakes and used 4 potatoes. I also used about 6 cups of chicken broth instead of water and boullion and added a bit of salt to taste. Used all the kale that came in the bunch since I knew I wouldn't use it in anything else.
this was awesome! i made it with hickory smoked bacon and mild italian sausage. i accidentally left the sausage pieces in when i put the chicken stock in to simmer, and it was still very yummy! used olive bread to sop up the jucies. Thank you for a great recipe
I will confess I didn't make this as the recipe suggested, partly based on my preferences, partly based on other reviews, and partly because kale could not be found in my area. I used four hot Italian sausages, winged the onions (never follow proportions on them anyway), no bacon, winged the garlic, used my own frozen chicken broth from another meal, the equivalent of four potatoes, baby spinach instead of kale, and eight ounces of cream. I loved it as I revised, though my 16-year-old son thought it was too spicy. I can honestly say that I don't know that I would like the recipe all that much as it is. No big reasons other than I have my own ideas of proportions. Also, it really does need a lot of salt and other spices.
very good. I added more potatoes i used red small ones and a little basi,,pepper, and since I used sweet italian susage I added some red pepper flakes. Lastly I use 3 cans of chicken broth and no water. I used 1 cup 1/2 and 1/2 instead of cream since that is what I had. Hubby loved this.
Rave reviews from my husband! I only made a couple of changes. After reading reviews that the recipe was missing "something" I figured I'd throw in a tablespoon of fresh, snipped rosemary... a great addition! Also, since my husband is allergic to dairy I used soy cream, which worked fine. Definitely give this recipe a try!
This is probably the best thing I have ever made. I made it for a family dinner and everyone loved it!! It tasted almost identical to the zuppa tuscana soup at the olive garden and that is my favorite soup. The pancetta bacon can be pretty spendy but its totally worth it. Thanks for the recipe! Okay back again to talk about this recipe. I made it for my boyfriends family xmas party last weekned and it was a hit. It was the star dish of the night. To make it even better the family is italian and it was the most italian dish there. It was gone in seconds. Thanks again, this one is staying in my recipe book!!!!!!
Delicious! I made this for my mom and my siblings, and they loved it. It tastes just like zuppa toscana from olive garden, and I love it! I used half and half instead of heavy cream, and increased most of the ingredients to make a bigger pot of soup. Everyone should try this.
This was a nice change dinner. We really enjoyed the soup as a meal. I could not find kale in the grocery store so I used frozen spinach, and drained and squeezed out all the water and added at the end of the cooking time for about 5 minutes..
I have made this twice, and I'll be making it again. The first time, I followed the recipe but substituted bacon for pancetta. I also used my stick blender to purée some of the potatoes before I added the final ingredients. It helped thicken the soup. The second time, I used leftover ham in place of both the bacon and sausage. Delicious both ways.
I found a similar recipe on another web search after visiting Olive Garden (difference was chicken broth instead of bullion, ground italian sausage instead of links and some tweaks to measurements). My son said it was "right on the money" with Olive Garden's except for the spicyness. I didn't add red pepper because I'm not found of really spicy things and wanted to try it. Next time, I will add more red pepper to spice it up. This is definitely a keeper!
Great soup! I added celery, carrots, onions and mini tri colored peppers! Doubled the recipe and added 1 cup 2% milk and 1 cup half n half. Cooked this in my Cast Iron Dutch oven which brings it to a whole new level! I will def make this again!
