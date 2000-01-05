Rich Italian Sausage and Potato Soup

This is one of the easiest and tastiest soups to make! I altered the recipe slightly by increasing some of the ingredients. I doubled the sausage required and omitted the pancetta. I also bought the sausage in bulk so there wasn't any sausage casings to deal with. I fried the sausage in a frying pan on the stove breaking the big chucks up with a potato masher. I then removed the sausage with a slotted spoon so I could leave the sausage drippings. I doubled the onions from the recipe as well; I sauteed the onions and garlic in the sausage drippings and then added them to potatoes that were cubed and cooked in vegetable broth. Again, I really increased the amount of potatoes; the recipe ask for 2 and I did about 10 medium sized potatoes. I didn't measure the vegetable broth; added just enough to cover all of the potatoes. Note when you cube potatoes if you cook them longer than 15 or so minutes they disintegrate so if you want a chunkier soup then you really need to keep your eye on your soup. I added the two cups of kale as instructed but I minced them since my kids aren't a big fan of kale and it really makes the recipe! Lastly I added half n half in place of heavy cream. My youngest who claims to HATE soup ate every last drop of this soup!