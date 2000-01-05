Rich Italian Sausage and Potato Soup

299 Ratings
  • 5 232
  • 4 55
  • 3 8
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

This Italian sausage potato soup combines unique flavors to form a rich, delicious soup. Your taste buds will be overjoyed.

By MARBALET

Gallery
26 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
40 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
7
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

7
Original recipe yields 7 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place sausage links on a sheet pan and bake until cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Cut each link in half lengthwise, then into 1/2-inch slices. Set aside for later.

  • Sauté onions and pancetta in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat until onions are translucent, about 10 minutes. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minute.

  • Add bouillon, water, and potatoes; bring to a simmer for 15 minutes. Add kale, cream, and reserved sausage; simmer for 5 more minutes and serve.

Tips

You may substitute one ounce of chicken broth for the bouillon cube.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
348 calories; protein 12.1g; carbohydrates 15.3g; fat 26.6g; cholesterol 67.6mg; sodium 689mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/11/2022