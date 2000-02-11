Carrot Cream Cheese Muffins

Luscious, chewy muffins filled with a walnut cream cheese filling. I got this recipe from my fiend Anna when I went to the U.S. for the first time. It 's grrrrrreat ! Enjoy !

By Kerstin

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the flour, 1/3 cup of sugar, and baking soda. Add the margarine, buttermilk, egg substitute, orange juice, and vanilla, mix until smooth, then stir in the carrots and raisins. Fill each of the prepared muffin cups 2/3 full.

  • In a small bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, and remaining 1/3 cup of sugar, until smooth, then stir in the walnuts. Drop a spoonful of the cream cheese mixture onto the top of each cup of muffin batter.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from the pan and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 39.2g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 5.8mg; sodium 329.1mg. Full Nutrition
