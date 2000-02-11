Carrot Cream Cheese Muffins
Luscious, chewy muffins filled with a walnut cream cheese filling. I got this recipe from my fiend Anna when I went to the U.S. for the first time. It 's grrrrrreat ! Enjoy !
Luscious, chewy muffins filled with a walnut cream cheese filling. I got this recipe from my fiend Anna when I went to the U.S. for the first time. It 's grrrrrreat ! Enjoy !
wonderful ... a hit anytime I take them anywhere!Read More
I'm sorry to say that these did not turn out well. They sounded so good, and I made them exactly as directed, but they were overly heavy and flour-y, which made them taste dry. They also stuck to the muffin liners (maybe they cooked slightly too long?) The worst part was the presentation though. The way the recipe stated to "drop a spoonful onto the top" of each cup of batter, it sounded like it didn't matter what shape it was and that it would melt and smooth out. But it didn't, so I ended up with these ugly globs of congealed cream cheese mixture unevenly splattered on top of the muffins, some of which slid off the muffin onto my baking pan. It tasted fine but was ugly and weird to eat it, almost like icing on top. I would prefer it to be in the middle of the muffin, but it was goopy and would be difficult to spread evenly. So I think I will have to unfile this recipe. Maybe others will have better luck with it?Read More
wonderful ... a hit anytime I take them anywhere!
I'm sorry to say that these did not turn out well. They sounded so good, and I made them exactly as directed, but they were overly heavy and flour-y, which made them taste dry. They also stuck to the muffin liners (maybe they cooked slightly too long?) The worst part was the presentation though. The way the recipe stated to "drop a spoonful onto the top" of each cup of batter, it sounded like it didn't matter what shape it was and that it would melt and smooth out. But it didn't, so I ended up with these ugly globs of congealed cream cheese mixture unevenly splattered on top of the muffins, some of which slid off the muffin onto my baking pan. It tasted fine but was ugly and weird to eat it, almost like icing on top. I would prefer it to be in the middle of the muffin, but it was goopy and would be difficult to spread evenly. So I think I will have to unfile this recipe. Maybe others will have better luck with it?
These muffins were just o.k. My family did not like them. I used an egg in place of the egg substitute, which worked out well, they were just a little too rich.
i love this recipe! it's my husband's favorite!
Very good muffin. We really liked the slight orange flavor that you could taste. My muffin pans must be smaller than what the recipe calls for as I got 22 muffins from this recipe. I did not have lowfat cream cheese or nonfat sour cream so my inside filling spread out nicely when baked. I would make these again. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
These turned out pretty awesome.the batter was sticky but that didn’t make any difference
The filling is the best part. The muffin is very bland and uninteresting.
This recipe has a lot of potential but I would suggest a couple of things: use an actual egg, add cinnamon and nutmeg, add the nuts to the muffin mixture and then use an icing bag to insert the cream cheese filling into the center instead of spooning it on top. Instead of concentrate I used orange zest and added the juice to the milk and added a few drops of lemon juice. I had to add a bit of water at the end because the muffin mixture was far too dry but these were very tasty!
This makes a delicious moist muffin. I swapped out buttermilk for regular milk and added some sour cream to the muffin batter, about 2 tbs. I also just used orange juice instead of frozen concentrate, and butter instead of margarine. My only complaint is that next time I would drop the cream cheese mixture half way up adding more batter on top, I found it ran off the top of some muffins instead of baking in.
very delicious easy to follow Recipe Directions..
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections