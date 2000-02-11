Carrot Cream Cheese Muffins

I'm sorry to say that these did not turn out well. They sounded so good, and I made them exactly as directed, but they were overly heavy and flour-y, which made them taste dry. They also stuck to the muffin liners (maybe they cooked slightly too long?) The worst part was the presentation though. The way the recipe stated to "drop a spoonful onto the top" of each cup of batter, it sounded like it didn't matter what shape it was and that it would melt and smooth out. But it didn't, so I ended up with these ugly globs of congealed cream cheese mixture unevenly splattered on top of the muffins, some of which slid off the muffin onto my baking pan. It tasted fine but was ugly and weird to eat it, almost like icing on top. I would prefer it to be in the middle of the muffin, but it was goopy and would be difficult to spread evenly. So I think I will have to unfile this recipe. Maybe others will have better luck with it?

