Lemon Pepper Chicken I
A simple, single-serving lunch or dinner. Chicken breasts sauteed with butter, fresh lemon juice and fresh ground black pepper. That's it - and that's enough for this tasty, tangy lemony peppery dish.
A simple, single-serving lunch or dinner. Chicken breasts sauteed with butter, fresh lemon juice and fresh ground black pepper. That's it - and that's enough for this tasty, tangy lemony peppery dish.
One thing I found was to make sure the chicken wasn't too thick, poke it with a fork a few times, and soak it in lemon juice. Then put it on the George Foreman grill with lemon pepper seasoning on it. Last thing, when it gets hot, melt a LITTLE butter on both sides. Not too lemony and not too buttery. Absolutely FAB!Read More
This was good, nothing spectacular. I deglazed the pan with a about half a lemon and a quarter cup of chicken broth. Really in the end it tasted like chicken picatta. I did pound my chicken breat thin so it would cook faster though.Read More
One thing I found was to make sure the chicken wasn't too thick, poke it with a fork a few times, and soak it in lemon juice. Then put it on the George Foreman grill with lemon pepper seasoning on it. Last thing, when it gets hot, melt a LITTLE butter on both sides. Not too lemony and not too buttery. Absolutely FAB!
This dish has definately been added to my favorites! My Husband RAVED over this one. He couldn't stop complimenting on how delish it was!! My chicken was on the thick side and I didn't pound it, I just cooked it longer. I also added more lemon juice as it cooked to keep the outsides from burning. Also when it was just about done I deglazed with a little white wine. WOW! Fantastic! Thanks!
This was good, nothing spectacular. I deglazed the pan with a about half a lemon and a quarter cup of chicken broth. Really in the end it tasted like chicken picatta. I did pound my chicken breat thin so it would cook faster though.
So simple and good you can't believe it. Also tried with pork chops, ...just add a bit more cooking time and turn more often.
I tried this recipie using Mrs. Dash rather than pepper, to give it more flavor. This is a great recipie either way, though, and it's fast for those looking for a quick meal.
WAY too much pepper! I had tripled this recipe by increasing all of the ingredients...other than the pepper because I thought it sounded like a lot. One tablespoon for even 3 pieces of chicken was way too much for my taste and I love pepper. Also I cooked cooked the chicken according to directions (5-7 min.) and ended up with black chicken on the outside and raw chicken on the center. I had to cut chicken breasts in half and turn down the heat (so as not to burn even further) and cooked about 10 minutes longer in order to be done. Would definitely recommend pounding chicken very thin.
this was ok, but using olive oil or even cooking spray may work better than butter. Butter burns to easily.
I have used this recipe several times now ...it has become my favorite lemon chicken recipe....EXCELLENT DISH!
YUM! i made two batches--one with pepper and one with mrs. dash's seasoning. i initially fried the chicken in olive oil (to cut down on the butter), but afterwards i sliced some butter to melt on top of the chicken. oh, and i sliced the breast lengthwise into 1/3 in. strips to make it cook faster and added a pinc of salt. i served the chicken with fried potatoes, broccoli, and sausage omelette for an easy, no-mess lunch. my parents loved it. :)
It was great, but good god it was a lot of pepper!
pretty good for a quick chicken seasoning. my bf and i both enjoyed it thanks :)
Instead of just lemon juice I used 50/50 lemon juice and chardonnay with some pepper and salt in it. It was really good! Be sure to pound the chicken breast first.
I think I've discovered that I'm not a big fan of lemon. The only thing I really would have changed is a bit less lemon, or maybe a bit more pepper to counteract the taste of the lemon. It was a really easy recipe, though. It took me no time to make it, which was wonderful.
I made this for my kids, but I kept eating it! The only changes I made was using the lemon juice out of the little lemon bottles instead of fresh!!!
im a new cook, and this was a delicious and easy recipe that took only 15 mins! i followed the recipe for 2 servings, but only for the butter, i eyed the pepper and lemon. i put four pieces of chicken tenderloins and it ended up breaking up into 6 perfect pieces. i did 6 mins on each side and then turned the burner off and turned the chicken again and let it sit for a remaining 2mins before taking it off. i will be making this often for sure. can anyone suggest a good side for it? thanks for the recipe!! *UPDATE* just made this again tonight. it came out even better this time, and i topped it off with some linguine. delicious!!
I found this recipe to make myself a quick lunch today. I mainly eyeballed the ingredients, but this was bursting with flavor and tang! I love it!
This recipe was SO good and SO easy. Great for a warm day because the chicken was very refreshing! Awesome!
I started dieting today and decided that this would be my first dinner. It was extremely easy to make and very delicious! After the chicken was done, I added a small can of green beans to the leftover butter and lemon juice, which gave them a great taste. This will make sticking to this diet easy! Great dish!!!
Pretty awesome!! Changed a couple things though. I used boneless skinless thighs instead of breast, I used more lemon, more pepper, cayenne pepper, and fresh parsley. Loves it!! Thank you!
I love lemon pepper chicken, but didnt have my usuall ingredients at hand, so decided to try this.... My husband and I tried so hard to salvage it but it was SOOOOOOOO strong with pepper that you couldnt taste ANYTHING else... AND i had actually ADDED MORE LEMON JUICE THAN CALLED FOR... and u still couldnt taste the lemon.
Easy and yummy. Didn't use the onion powder, personal prefrence. I was going to try out Chicken Parmesan Pasta Toss from this site with the left overs, but there weren't any.
Was much too peppery.
I'm a college student and this recipe is fantastic if you are on a budget. The cooked lemon smells heavenly and it tastes just as good, not so much as sour but tangy.
Way to much pepper and I didn't even use half of it. My husband who loves to put pepper on everything...also thought it was to much pepper and also couldn't eat it.
I substituted Old Bay creole seasoning for pepper. It gave it a little more kick. It also had to add more butter when I flipped the chicken so they didn't burn. All around an amazing recipe!!
Be sure your chicken breasts are not too thick on this one or the inside won't get cooked and the outside will be crispy. I finished mine off in the microwave to get it done. It was okay, but not the best. I don't think I will butter fry chicken anymore.
Thought it was too peppery. Tried it with a lemon pepper blend instead and rubbed it on instead of putting it in the pan. Wasnt too bad. May make again
I will definately use this recipe again. My husband couldn't believe how good this was. My 6 year old asked for seconds (that never happens)! They ask for it weekly now.
I made this last night and it turned out fine. It's a great dish if you're saving time and money. My wife and I will be making this more often.
My family loved this recipe. It was the first time that i'd ever made lemon pepper chicken. So thank you so much for submitting it.
Quick, simple, & tasty. It also tastes great on a salad!
A so so recipe, good for a diet.
Such an easy dish and delicious! I made this for some friends when I went over their house and didn't have much to cook with. They loved it!
I didn't like how this recipe only showed you how to make it for one person. On top of that I did not care for the amount of pepper that it called for. I just thought it was too overwhelming.
Simple, quick, and wonderful. Great with Italian or Lemon Pepper green beans.
amazing! would add a little more lemon juice tho :P
absolutely terrific! My family loved it!
Yummy!!!! I used the fresh lemon with lemon pepper seasoning, the fresh lemon is a fantastic taste. Great recipe!!
yummy!
I reduced the amount of pepper based off the reviews. This was just sorta boring but the picture looks nice.
4.5 very good and EASY! I go a tad lighter on the pepper. It's the perfect meal to throw together last minute. Some couscous and broccoli looks like you actually had time to make a healthy meal.
Will be making this recipe again for sure. My entire family loved it!
This turned out pretty good.. I cut down on the pepper, like other reviews said to, but the result didn't have much flavor. Next time i'll add salt and more pepper.
Very good, I thought 1 tablespoon of pepper was too much, I used half the amount and i'm glad I did. My favorite part was the burnt stuff I scraped off after cooking. Mmm.
Just made this for my boyfriend & roommate. They both loved it! I took someone else's suggestion & deglazed w/white wine at the end. Perfect topping! Boyfriend said I could make this anytime I wanted & I will!
Quick to make! Husband wasn't wild about it. Just said "yeah, it was good". I'll use leftovers on a salad tomorrow.
I followed this recipe exactly but added a few sprinkles of lemon and pepper seasoning before cooking it. The taste was amazing!
Pretty good but not the best. I've made it where some days it's soo tasty and some days it's just blah.
I made this with breast tenders, 1 package, I doubled the butter. It was delicious, and really quick made rice and broccoli as a side great meal in 20 minutes
I added a little cilantro to the chicken and the family loved it!
Love Love Love!!! Quick, easy, and delicious. What more could you ask for? The only thing I did different is that I used lemon pepper spice instead of pepper and lemon juice.
The flavor would be amazing if you use about 1/3 the recommended pepper and a bit more lemon juice. It’s inedible if you use what they recommended. I’d still use the recipe again, just with a LOT less pepper.
I made this recipe for dinner and boy was it delicious!! Definetly one recipe i will be making once a week!!
There was too much pepper! My friend and I ate it and the pepper is still burning our mouths! If you try this recipe, don't use the amount of pepper called for.
Super easy. Great results.
I love this recipe....i added a little extra butter, fresh garlic, and extra lemon and it was AMAZING... definitely keeper
i loved this. simple but delicious, juicy and quick. anything cooked in butter is awesome of course. i love pepper, so this was not too much for me. fresh lemon juice kicked it over the top. i served it over a bed of fresh spinach. i just started the Atkin's diet and this fits nicely within the diet. I can see myself having this everyday.
Great recipe. Family really liked it. Tip: I had really big chicken breast that I was glad I cut up. If it's too big, it will take longer and risk burning.
Very yummy recipe!! I used thin cut chicken breast and reduced the pepper a bit. YUMMO!
I used a little more lemon juice than what the recipe called for - it's amazing! So much flavor! Very quick and easy to make :)
Pretty standard lemon-pepper chicken. I upped the amount of lemon, and recommend going easier on the pepper than the recipe calls for. I used cutlets instead of cutting breasts in half and found that to be a really quick version of the dish that still tasted great. Goes well with sauteed vegetables (I used potato [chopped up and baked until a bit crispy before sauteing], red pepper, onion, and brocolli in the chicken grease left in the pan) and garlic mashed potatoes.
i love this dish! my daughter loves it also. its so easy to make.
Lion Heart, you rock..this was so tasty and so easy..you are the best! thnks a million
This recipe is one that I have to say, has my grandaughter Jc runs down to dinner evertime I make it! She is a very picky teenager when it comes to Food! What I do is I melt margerine and add Lemon Pepper (by Lawry's) and put in a baking dish and let marinade all day (cover) and it taste so good and Moist,This is a winner for me!
A little too much pepper. Next time I'm going to use 1/2 the recommended amount, other than that a great chicken meal. It was also beautiful on the plate with zucchini and yellow squash.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections