Lemon Pepper Chicken I

3.9
91 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 25
  • 3 11
  • 2 9
  • 1 6

A simple, single-serving lunch or dinner. Chicken breasts sauteed with butter, fresh lemon juice and fresh ground black pepper. That's it - and that's enough for this tasty, tangy lemony peppery dish.

Recipe by LionHert65

Gallery
10 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a small skillet. Pepper the skillet with 1/2 tablespoon of the pepper, then lay the chicken breast onto the pepper. Squeeze fresh lemon juice onto the chicken, then season with the remaining pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Saute chicken breast for about 5 to 7 minutes, then turn to the other side, squeeze lemon juice onto the other side and saute for another 5 to 7 minutes (or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 28.1g; carbohydrates 5.5g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 89.9mg; sodium 137.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022