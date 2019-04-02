Summer Rainbow Salad

16 Ratings
  • 5 7
  • 4 4
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Delicious medley of fresh fruit and vegetables! All the colors of the rainbow come together to create a wonderful and refreshing taste. Homemade dressing makes it perfect.

By NANSYPANTS

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the tomato, mango, avocado, bell pepper, blueberries, onion, and cilantro into a large bowl. Pour the lime juice and pineapple juice overtop. Stir gently until evenly combined. Serve immediately for the freshest taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 7.7g; sodium 10mg. Full Nutrition
