Summer Rainbow Salad
Delicious medley of fresh fruit and vegetables! All the colors of the rainbow come together to create a wonderful and refreshing taste. Homemade dressing makes it perfect.
Let this sit in the fridge for 24 hours!!! I made and served it yesterday and it was just OK. The flavors were a little rough and it wasn't much of a hit. This morning it is absolutely FANTASTIC! I am eating it right now with Stacy's Simply Naked Baked Pita Chips and it is divine! (Oh, I did add about a tablespoon of honey to it yesterday to tone down the lime juice.)
This would have been so good without the onion. I thought the flavor of the onion was extremely overpowering. I figured it would be, so I cut it down but only using a half of onion, but it should have been out of the recipe completely. I felt like I wasted all of those good fruits and veggies because of that added onion. But this would have easily been a five star recipe if it stated to let the salad marinate for at least an hour, double the mango stated, and of course, no onion.
The flavors blend so well together, what a creative recipe. Thank you! Great as a side to grilled chicken and fish.
Fabulous, just beautiful! What a perfect dish for a potluck/BBQ! I added quinoa for some bulk to make it a more hearty salad so I could eat the leftovers as a complete lunch. Thanks nansypants!
This was very good, flavorful, and easy to put together. The market didn't have blueberries, but I thought the salad was great without. I'm not a fan of raw onion, so I only used half, but next time I'll use the whole thing, because it really combined well with these flavors. A definite keeper!
I made about 1/3 of this recipe as some in my family don't like avocados and some don't like mangos, I didn't want a bunch left over if no one ate it. I don't care for raw onions but was going to add some anyway and forgot to add them, I will try it again with the onion. My husband thought the combination looked very odd but tried it and said it was ok. My son ate all of what he took it even though he is one who doesn't like avocados. There was a bit left over I had for lunch the next day and it was still good, not wilty or mushy.
I love this salad! It is the perfect accompaniment to grilled foods on a hot day, and a great way to incoroporate healthy vegetables & fruits into a meal. I cut down on the onion as others have mentioned or use green onion instead. Be aware that it makes a ton - I'd say the recipe posted makes about 12 servings instead of 8. It is better the next day though, so leftovers aren't really a bad thing.
Didn't have blueberries or pineapple juice, added some spinach, and used a little more mango than stated, but still turned out terrific! Tastes better after refrigeration.
I did not care for this recipe. Maybe it would be ok without the onions. I love onions but not with fruit,,, what was I thinking!
I made this salad for our annual Fourth of July BBQ and it was such a hit, I am planning on making it part of my annual menu. My family just raved about the different flavors blending together perfectly. Wonderful recipe.
I made a version of this salad with the ingredients I had. Replaced mangos with pineapple, omitted tomatoes and blueberries. Added sliced radishes, chopped jalapenos and olive oil to make a vinagrette. Topped with feta cheese and served on a bed of field greens. Very refreshing!
I made this with 1/4 red onion and I added a small chopped cucumber. Delicious!
This is an awesome recipe, would not change a thing. Will definely serve it again.