Autumn Muffins

4.7
234 Ratings
  • 5 185
  • 4 37
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

Lots of fruit, lots of spices and lots of goodness. Perfect for cold fall mornings.

Recipe by Jack D

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
18 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease muffin pans or line with paper muffin liners.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the brown sugar, white sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger. Make a well in the center, and add the melted butter, milk and eggs, mix until smooth. Stir in the cranberries, apple, figs, and hazelnuts. Spoon the batter into the prepared muffin pans. Cups should be at least 3/4 full.

  • Bake for 15 to 20 minutes in the preheated oven or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
304 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 283.5mg. Full Nutrition
