Autumn Muffins
Lots of fruit, lots of spices and lots of goodness. Perfect for cold fall mornings.
When I found this recipe, I was looking for something with apples and spices. This is perfect! The only change that I have made is to substitute applesauce for the butter. It makes them a little bit moister and a lot less fat and calories. I always get such compliments on these. Thanks! LeslieRead More
Well, I thought these definitely did NOT live up to the rave reviews they've been getting :( I went with the apples (winesap), cranberries (dried), figs (fresh), and roasted hazenuts, but made some other changes. I substituted apple sauce for half the butter and used 2.5 cups all-purpose flour and another half cup of soy flour (which can give it a nuttyish flavor and adds protein). I think what bothered me about these muffins is the flavor combination of the fruits and nuts - I'm not a big fan of it. I definitely would not use hazelnuts again, if anything I'd go with walnuts. My husband thought these tasted like fruit cake! I can definitely see how this would be a good base recipe for other muffins and I feel like that is what a lot of other people are rating this recipe on. Not a ton of other reviewers used the fruits and nuts listed in the recipe. This would be a great base for a cranberry orange muffin or blueberry muffin. (yum!) These just did not remind me of autumn at all and were not very good. On a brighter note I got 24 regular-sized muffins out of the batter.Read More
Gosh - I WISH I had some hazelnuts, cranberries, or figs! BUT I did have the apple (plenty from our apple tree) - so I used a little more of that. Also, I used chopped walnuts (lightly toasted in the oven first - did that while I was preheating and mixing the batter). These muffins were great despite their missing counterparts & substitutions! Nice & fully w/ a great taste! This is a quality muffin recipe - I'll be sure to make it again!
These muffins were so good, nicely spiced and so easy. I actually used a bag of dried fruit in place of the fruit on this recipe and they came out delicious. Moist and fruity. I will make these again. Thanks.
This is a very tasty muffin recipe! I love the textures and flavors of the all the fruits and nuts. We had a surplus of hazelnuts and this recipe is a perfect way to use them up. They are best when fresh, though. I baked some of the batter up as a loaf, but it does not hold the shape very well and crumbles. I also tried to freeze the baked muffins, and this recipe does not freeze very well. Oh well, I guess there are worse things than having to eat these freshly baked!
At first I was a little hesitant about all the different things that go into these (the figs especially), but my husband and I loved them! They were very tasty, moist and fragrant. They definitely capture what I'd think autumn may taste like, if it were a food itself. Will definitely make again. Thank you!
I was in a rush to find a recipe for muffins to surprise my fiance with breakfast and chose this one based on the rave reviews. The only fruit I had on hand were frozen peaches (so I omitted the apples, cranberries, figs, and hazelnuts). I also substituted cloves for ginger and margarine for butter, then put a vanilla/cinnamon sugar mix on top. However, everyone who tasted these muffins said they were the best thing I have ever made by far...they are very critical and said they wouldn't change a thing! The bottom line: this is a great base recipe which tastes great despite substitutions...everyone appreciated the complex well-blended flavors. :-)
This recipe is delicious! I made them once and followed the recipe exactly (well, I left out figs and nuts and added more cranberries) and they turned out absolutely wonderful. I made them a second time last night with a few tweaks. I put in an extra teaspoon of baking powder, slightly more milk, even more berries (gotta love cranberries!), and shredded the apple instead of chopping it. They were even better than the first time! A little puffier and lighter thanks to the extra baking powder, and absolutely delicious. Everyone at work loves them too!
These are GREAT! There can be substitutes and the taste is still high quality (I used raisins not figs and macadamia nuts not hazelnuts). I passed a few muffins to some LUCKY teachers at my daughters school and they all want the recipe! I will be making these muffins for YEARS to come. YUM, YUM and DOUBLE YUM as my daughters say!
Oh my these are good! I used dates instead of figs and put some tiny fruit berries in from my fruit tree, and an apple. A very good muffin, my kids really did enjoy them too! I will definitely make again...thanks.
Great recipe, I did not put in figs (dried cranberries instead) and no hazelnuts (chopped walnuts instead). Great spice cake like muffin. Thanks
This will satify the craving for autumn aroma and taste of spices and fruit.
These are awesome! I used raisins instead of figs and they are delicious! Thank you!
These muffins were so good that all 18 of them were gobbled up by the three of us in a day and a half! They're fruity, spicy - delicious! Next time I'll add even more cranberry and fig! - Can hardly wait!! :o) Thanks, Jack, for such a wonderful recipe! Deeelicious!!
WW flour will make the batter dry.
These muffins are excellent-tasting. I used dried cherries & cranberries and fresh berries. I did not use figs. Everyone that sampled them said they were filling and tasted nutricious as well as savory.
comes out great everytime!! I used 1/2 of the butter and substitued a snack size apple sauce! Excellent!!
Fruity and healthy, I replaced the butter with apple sauce. Texture was smooth and it was delicious!
This recipe is wonderful! I just finished baking and eating it now my fingers burning! I made a few changes though. I added 1/2 cup more flour since I thought it was too lose for a muffin batter. I used yogurt whey instead of milk, fresh ginger instead of powder, clover instead of nutmeg and walnut instead of hazel nut, dried blueberries instead of cranberries. It is wonderful. Moist and full of flavour!
I was very pleasantly surprised by the taste of these muffins. I subbed dates for figs and added raisins instead of nuts. I also halved the recipe which gave me 13 muffins baked in silicone muffin cups, and sprinkled raw sugar on top before baking to give them a nice crunch. The flavors in the muffin are very well balanced with the perfect amount of spices. Definitely a keeper recipe and the perfect autumn treat!
very good i didn't have enough cranberries so the other half i add some dried prune into it . they turn out great and soft a little bit remind me of a cake i used to eat when I'm little. they great !
My hubby and I teach Senior high Sunday School and I brought these as a snack. I was worried because this is a donut lovin' crowd. They devoured them. (so much healthier) The kids loved them!
These muffins are not only the best I've ever made - they are the best I've ever eaten! They are everything a muffin should be. I substituted dates for figs, with excellent results.
These muffins really *are* wonderful! I was impressed that *every single* review of them raved about them and I have to agree. I replaced the butter with applesauce, used raisins instead of figs, used nonfat milk, and replaced the hazelnuts with chopped peanuts (didn't have any hazlenuts!) and they were fantastic. I'm sure they'd be even better with the hazlenuts, but I think most any type of chopped nut would work, as well as a lot of variations on the fruits. GREAT recipe!
Excellent! I substituted 1/2 the butter with applesauce and it turned out great!
These were awesome!! The only reason I modified the ingredients is because I didn't have some.....I used a cup of dried berries (cherries, raspberries, blueberries) in place of the figs and crushed up almonds........they turned out perfect. Will definately make again, thanks.
This is such a great muffin recipe - not too sweet, super moist. I actually owned a cafe for 4 years and built my "base" muffin recipe from this one, taking all flavors out and just recreating it with new flavor combinations everytime!
These were really good. To make them healthier, I used a cup of yogurt instead of the butter, whole wheat flour, and 1/2 cup of honey instead of all of that sugar. And it was sweet enough!
Too boring with all that flour. Perhaps add some wheat germ or cornmeal for a more interesting taste. Also, it would be better to grate the apples so that they help keep the muffins moist all over, rather than just have chunks in them.
I made a few changes to this recipe for my specific needs. Instead of 3 cups all purpose flour, I used 2 c. whole wheat flour and 1 c. all purpose flour; I substituted honey for the white sugar and melted Smart Balance spread for the butter; I used fat free milk, as well, and left the apple unpeeled. Both my husband and I thought they were wonderful and I'll definitely make them again as they're fiber rich and full of flavor! Thanks!
These are delicious. I used less ginger, cause I don't really like it much, and didn't use figs cause I didn't have them. Some sliced almonds, as I had them handy. Oh and I used a little applesauce (1/4 cup) to top off the butter. Delicious.
These were AWESOME, but I did make some changes. I wasn't trying to rewrite the whole recipe, but I wanted them a bit heathier, and I make changes to every recipe. I am sharing what I did so that others who may want to substitute can feel comfortable doing so. I really appreciate your sharing this recipe and I think this is now our very favorite of all the muffins I have tried. I followed the recipe as it was written, I just made the follwing ingredient changes: I replaced the brown and white sugar for 1/4 c Splenda brown sugar, 1/4 c Splenda white sugar; used 8 oz of applesauce in lieu of the butter (two of the single serving kind), 1/2 c egg beaters, and I chopped one small apple and placed it in a measuring cup and filled it with orange juice until it reached 1 1/4 cup. This replaced the milk. I made this change because I didn't want the apples to brown while I was chopping the cranberries, plus with less sugar in the recipe, I felt I may need less fluids. I used one cup frozen cranberries. I kept the spices, flour, and leavening agents the same, but did not have figs or nuts to add. I made 10 jumbo muffins. Based on my ingredients, each jumbo muffin was 210 calories. Thanks again for a wonderful recipe!
The best muffins I've made so far!!! I used half whole wheat pastry flour and half unbleached flour and half applesauce and half butter. YUM!
These muffins were awesome! It made exactly two dozen and even though everyone was already super stuffed from dinner there were only 6 left at the end of the night, and there were only 5 of us. I used almonds instead of hazelnuts. They work just as well and are much less expensive. I would suggest using a slap chop or a food processor to chop the cranberries. they will try to get away from you. overall, A+ recipe!!
These were a HUGE hit! They were delicious straight from the oven, and kept well. I used apples, craisins, dates and walnuts. A winning combination with the spices in the muffin. My husband thought these were a four star, but with a crumb topping would be a 5.
Strip away the added fruits etc (although I'm sure they are fab and you have a fantastic base recipe for whatever you want to add- works brilliantly on apple and walnut as well as raisin and chocolate overload :) The only thing I would say is that the batter is much wetter (from my experiences) in making muffins- don't worry though it only looks that way when it makes they rise beautifully in fact I enough to make an extra muffin or 2 at the end
these muffins are super yummy, i altered it a bit by using splenda brown sugar, but still real while sugar, instead of butter, 1/3 cup of olive oil, 2/3 cup of apple sauce, 2 cups whole wheat flour, 1 cup white flour, i doubled the cin, nutmeg, and ginger, i worked out the cals and with 18 muffins, they were around 240 calories with 2 grams of fiber per muffin :)
LOVE this recipe - I make it every Sunday and they carry us through the week for breakfasts. Instead of figs I use raisins. Instead of hazelnuts I use walnuts. Everyone loves them, even the kids. I occasionally substitute wheat flour in - 2 cups whole wheat and 1 cup white and it's still amazing. Make sure to use fresh cranberries - they are what makes this muffin yummy.
Not what I expected after reading the other reviews. I substituted dates for the figs, used dried cranberries and put the nuts on top after cooking them in butter and adding a little brown sugar and flour. Neither my husband nor I liked them that much. Didn't care for the flavour combinations. I wouldn't make them again.
This is a fantastic muffin. I used dry cranberries since I live in China, don't have the fresh ones, but they turned out fabolous. I love the combination of slightly sweet/sour apples with the sweet muffin, very nice autumny taste. I added a ton of cinnamon b/c I just love the cinnamon flavor. I halved the oil and sugar (subbed brown sugar instead), so they were slightly less fatty :). enjoy the fruits of the fall!
Tweaked it...loved it! Used toasted walnuts instead of hazelnuts, which I never have on hand, and used 1/2 cup melted unsalted butter and 1/2 cup applesauce instead of 1 cup melted butter. Grated the apple instead of chopping it. Also increased amounts of chopped fresh cranberries and dried figs once batter was complete as our crew likes lots of goodies in their muffins. Topped batter in one muffin pan with raw/turbinado sugar for a sweet 'n crunchy topping. We're working on those first as I find the surface of stored baked goods with sugar topping tends to get 'wet' as the sugar dissolves from the moisture in the baked goods. Baked in 2 silicone large-size muffin pans (got 12 muffins out of the batch) for 23 minutes. Whatever is leftover will be frozen individually for grab-n-go breakfasts. It shouldn't take them all that long to thaw. I think I want to try chopped banana in the next batch. Yum!
Tender, moist and melt in your mouth good!! My entire family (3 kids and 2 grownups) enjoyed this delicious recipe. I did make a few substitutions. I used dried cherries, raisins, apples and almonds. As opposed to cranberries, figs and hazelnuts. I don't think you CAN mess this one up! Thanks Jack!
I have reviewed this recipe previously (see below), but would like to add more comments. First, substituting 1/2 of the flour with whole wheat flour still tastes great. Second, I am more satisfied with doubling the spice amounts (cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger). Maybe not the best thing if you consider yourself a supertaster or like spices to be subtle and not obvious. Third, I used walnuts previously, but hazelnuts ARE better in this recipe. Spread out the chopped nuts on a cookie sheet and toast in the oven at 350 deg for 10 min. These muffins have never failed to impress people! Here is my old review: A phenomenal muffin! A hit all around the board. Not having chopped hazelnuts, I substituted walnuts. Also I used dried cranberries (Craisins) instead of fresh. I may decide to try a sour cream or orange juice modification on this recipe.
Omg! These muffins are delicious. The only thing different is they took 30 min. in my oven. I would definetly tell a friend about this recipe. This one is a keeper.
These are EXCELLENT. I substituted 1/2 the margarine with applesauce & threw in a handful of chocolate chunks. Made 12 large muffins & baked for about 25 minutes.
I was very skeptical about the ingredients in these muffins. However, these were really great and pretty healthy too. Used a sugar sub for the white sugar, and used half whole wheat flour. Didn't have hazelnuts, used walnuts instead. All the changes were still great. I'll make thsese any time I have harvest fruits to use up.
This Autum Muffin is a wonderful receipe! The only change I did was the nuts, I didn't have any hazel nuts I only had pecans, the muffins turned out great!! This recipe is a keeper!!
Delicious! Made per recipe, and was glad I went with original ingredients. This is autumn in a muffin! Nice to know other ingrdients work as well, but I wanted something for cold mornings in the fall, and this combo of flavors did the trick! It's worth making at least once with no subs if you can manage it.
These muffins are moist and tasty. I will make them again
Hearty & delicious. Used 1/2 cup applesauce instead of butter.
These are very good. I used a little more than 1 tsp. of apple pie spice instead of all the listed spices, used applesauce instead of butter. I scaled the recipe to half with no problems. I used 1'2 raisins & half cherry flavored crasins for the fruit.
These muffins are excellent! I had a bunch of dried figs to use up from Christmas - the muffins are really moist and yummy. This recipe is a keeper!
So Yummy. I couldn't find dried figs at my grocery store so I increased the amount of apples and cranberries. My batch Made two full muffin trays. Very moist.
These are very good and Yummy :) But the only thing is that my muffins don't seem to raise and brown. Other then that, amazing!! :)
Perfect names for these muffins! Lovely treat on this chilly fall day. I made several changes based on ingredient availability and preference. I left out the hazelnuts, substituted dried cherries and dates for the cranberries and figs, used half whole wheat and half all purpose flour, plain yogurt for half the butter, and blue agave for half the sugar.
These are really yummy. I use cranberries, appled and dates, and I only put in a few walnuts. I actually filled the muffin tins and still ended up with 24 muffins! Next time I am going to take another reviewer's suggestion and use applesauce instead of butter....highly recommend!
As was stated by others, this is a wonderful batter for almost anything you'd like to add! I freestyled with nuts/seeds and dried fruit (I used sunflower seeds, dried cranberries and raisins) and it still turned out wonderfully. The fresh apple is an ingredient I wouldn't pass on. They were so wonderful I had to hide some in the freezer. Thank you!
I used apples, cranberries, & craisins.
muffin tasted very good. i used walnuts instead of hazelnuts because i didn't have any at home. i wish i had read the reviews before i made them because i would've substituted the butter for applesauce (i thought the butter content was quite high). i also used dried sweetened cranberries instead of fresh. i omitted the figs simply because i didn't have those either. not sure if i'll make them again, husband and kids weren't raving. also, i find 300 cal for one muffin a bit high.
These muffins are so great! I got mixed dried fruits that included, dried cherries, cranberries, and dried golden raisins. I'm actually going to make them again, and add more apple. My step-dad wasn't sure he'd like them, but he ended up eating them over and over!
These were awesome! I made a couple of changes, half butter half applesauce, pecans instead of hazelnuts, and raisins instead of figs. I also subistituted some whole wheat flour for the white. I would definitely recommend making these, and next time I think I'm going to try the pumpkin suggestion from another baker.
These were so GOOD! I didn't have figs and hazelnuts, but I did have dried cherries and walnuts. That was my only substitution. I did add 1/2 a cup of flour since I am at a high elevation, but these came out perfect! I will keep this one in my recipe box!
These are hands-down, absolutely, positively, without-a-doubt the BEST MUFFINS I HAVE EVER HAD IN MY ENTIRE LIFE. I cannot believe how freaking delicious these muffins really are. I did not change a single thing about this recipe (although I do use unbleached whole-wheat flour), and they came out absolutely perfect. In fact, I ended up with 28 muffins and I don't think I'll have a problem getting rid of them because they're so absolutely scrumptious. The texture is lovely, they are moist, fluffy and they are not too heavy. Next time, I will use a granny smith apple to add a bit more tang. So fantastic, thank you for sharing this recipe! Edit: I made these muffins again and I used a granny smith apple. My GOD, they are simply amazing. This time around, I whipped up some crumble topping for them and it was exactly what they needed. I am bringing these to a picnic tomorrow and I know my friends will be NUTS for them!
These were... different. I made the recipe exacly as stated except I used chopped walnuts instead of hazelnuts. I expected warm, comforting, spicy muffins. They seem more like healthy fruit/bran breakfast muffins to me. The first day I couldn't even taste the cinnamon, but I do think they're better the second day. I will make these again though, but a day ahead and reheat them, but as a breakfast food or healthy snack.
Well, it's the end of April, but I thought I'd make these anyway since I had a bunch of dried fruit to use up. I used only dried fruit: cranberries, apples, apricots, and figs. I also didn't add any nuts. They were pretty good, a little sweet, even for me, but nice and fruity any time of year, and the texture is absolutely perfect (possibly because I sifted the flour.) I will make these again.
I do not like nuts in my baked goods, so my autumn muffins were sans hazelnuts. HUGE hit for Thanksgiving dinner and breakfast. Even the batter is yummy! I'll be making these again for years to come!
Made these muffins yesterday and they are delicious. They are moist and I would make them again. I used raisins instead of figs and walnuts instead of hazelnuts.
Great muffins! I also subbed apple sauce for butter and used dried dates and dried cranberries. I didn't realize I had forgot to add cranberries until I had filled all but the last one. Sprinkled a few on top to correct mistake and they look even better than the one with cranberries mixed in. Will definitely make again!
Followed this to the recipe and it was good and nicely spiced. Next time I'll make up a spiced crumb topping to liven up the texture, and maybe use the hazelnuts in the crumb mix.
This is GREAT! I made a few subsititues using low fat butter, vanilla soy milk, and dates instead of figs ...EVERYONE loved them. The second time I was out of apples and used can peaches (drained) and that batch was just as good. Thanks for the GREAT recipe.
Great! I made some changes according to what I had in my pantry, and they were great! I doubled the nutmeg, because I love nutmeg. I used golden crisco instead of butter because I had a lot of it on hand, and it was great, just make sure when you are adding it melted to the milk that the milk is not too cold or else it will start to solidify. I added 1 1/2 cups of frozen fresh cranberries, this added a nide fresh tartness. I grated the apple because I don't like big chunks of apple in muffins. I used chopped dried dates instaed of the figs. I used walnuts because that was all I had. I also found it to fill 24 muffin cups to the top, they didn't rise a lot, but they were still fluffy. A lot of possibilities with this recipe!
I will definitely make this again. Made it just like recipe except I didn’t have any dried figs. Next time will for sure use them. I did add more of the apples and cranberries to make up for the figs. A great muffin starter - add whatever fruit you want. The recipe made 12 regular muffins and two small loaves. YUM!!!
This is a great recipe for kids and we all know that adults are really just big kids!
very hearty and good!
Yum, yum, yum! It is as its title states the perfect autumn muffin. I used applesauce instead of butter, as someone suggested, and it turned out moist and delicious. I also don't feel quite as guilty when I have more than one in a sitting.
As others have, I did the following substitutions: applesauce for butter almond milk for Milk Stevia Extract for sugar Gluten Free Flour for wheat based flour added an extra tsp of baking power I did not have figs so just used an apple, dried cranberries and used the following mix for the nuts: 1/2 pecans and 1/2 hazelnuts I surprised my self how good they turned out. Update - I did freeze a bunch of these - since it made two dozen. We pulled some out and they were just as good as the day I made them - so they appear to freeze well. I froze them individually and then placed them into a freezer bag.
As wonderful as they're said to be! My girls (5 & 9) love them and my husband took a bunch to work, which his coworkers loved! I used a fruit based fat substitute--there's one by Sunsweet and one by Polaners in place of the butter,and skim milk. This really cut the fat and the muffins are moist and delicious. I also omitted the nuts and figs and used dried cranberries--no chopping required.
These muffins are delicious.. a nice spice type muffin that's a change from pumpkin ones. Definately a keeper!
Excellent recipe that is very versatile in terms of what you add! I went with apples, dried cranberries and a mix of macadamia nuts and cashews. Also added a dollop of molasses as it was just asking for some and omitted ginger as I was out. So good... Definitely a 5 star base recipe!
This recipe has WAY TOO MUCH sugar in it for me.
I love how you only dirty one bowl and the muffin tins! Very good and easy clean-up!
Super-fantastic, and also really really good! Loved them and so did everyone else! I had to make 2 more batches just to satisfy everyone! Great recipe, thanks for sharing :)
can't wait to make theese! they look so good! they'll make great "first day of fall gifts".
yum! These were a big hit with my kiddos (and my husband and I, too!). I used Asian pears, apples and dried apricots as my fruit, and I substituted Vanana (Vanilla Banana) yogurt for half the butter because I didn't have enough. Another random/wierd thing I discovered...I didn't have any brown sugar, so I mixed white sugar with agave syrup....TOTAL SUCCESS!!!! My batter made 24 fat muffins instead of the 18 noted. YUM!
Good flavor but a little dry. I wanted to make it with half applesauce and half butter, but I was out of applesauce. I think that would help. I'd probably substitute pecans for the hazelnuts, too...a little sweeter.
Delicious as it!
I substituted chopped almonds for chopped hazelnuts. It was fantastic and will definitely make again.
I will be making this recipe again due to the fact that I had all in my pantry except the soda, nutmeg, apples. The others didnt want to add (cranberries,nuts). In place of the apples I used cinnamon applesauce that we had. I also used a pan instead of muffin pan. We loved it, taste like spice cake with apple taste! My husband said they would be good for hiking trips, that's how well he liked them! I didn't give 5 stars because I wasn't able to use all ingredients as specified.
Wonderful muffins! I subbed 1/2c applesauce for 1/2c of the butter. Forgot the nutmeg; it was excellent without it. Takes awhile to prep the nuts and cranberries but that could be done ahead of time. It's definitely worth the time to toast the hazelnuts.
Really, really tasty muffins! I followed the recipe as written except substituted applesauce for the butter. I really enjoyed the sweet tart flavor on Thanksgiving morning. Got good reviews from kids, hubby, and my mother too. I got 24 muffins out of a single recipe, so it made plenty as well.
I used only Whole Dried Cranberries instead of fresh cranberries and also diced apples. I did not add any other fruits or nuts. They were totally amazing ! They rose higher in the muffin pans than any muffins I have ever made, and were very delicious. I think you could use just about any fruit in this recipe, although the batter was very thick , so perhaps delicate fruits like fresh blueberries or raspberries would not stand up as well. I will try it again with figs, or dates and nuts. I will definitely make this again.
This became a favourite in my family
I left out the nuts, (preference) they were awesome. Shared them with my friends and they agreed.
The flavors in this were great. I unfortunately didn't have any ginger, but the recipe was fantastic even without the kick. Try them, you won't be sorry!
I was looking for something to do with some figs I had from another recipe and these muffins were super easy and delicious! I used 2 cups whole wheat flour + 1 cup white flour, soy milk, dried cherries & raisins (instead of cranberries) and omitted the nuts. Using an ice cream scoop, it made 23 muffins. Will make again & share. Thanks!
Read a lot of the reviews. Left out nuts, added Flax seed and chopped prunes. It was a great basic recipe to work with. Will use it again.
I usually take these to school every time there's a shared snack. It's always a hit with the kids. Most of the time I use what ever fruit I have on hand, but apples are a must!
Made 4 times with gluten free flour and we all loved them. Only change I made was cinnamon brown sugar butter topping.
