Autumn Muffins

These were AWESOME, but I did make some changes. I wasn't trying to rewrite the whole recipe, but I wanted them a bit heathier, and I make changes to every recipe. I am sharing what I did so that others who may want to substitute can feel comfortable doing so. I really appreciate your sharing this recipe and I think this is now our very favorite of all the muffins I have tried. I followed the recipe as it was written, I just made the follwing ingredient changes: I replaced the brown and white sugar for 1/4 c Splenda brown sugar, 1/4 c Splenda white sugar; used 8 oz of applesauce in lieu of the butter (two of the single serving kind), 1/2 c egg beaters, and I chopped one small apple and placed it in a measuring cup and filled it with orange juice until it reached 1 1/4 cup. This replaced the milk. I made this change because I didn't want the apples to brown while I was chopping the cranberries, plus with less sugar in the recipe, I felt I may need less fluids. I used one cup frozen cranberries. I kept the spices, flour, and leavening agents the same, but did not have figs or nuts to add. I made 10 jumbo muffins. Based on my ingredients, each jumbo muffin was 210 calories. Thanks again for a wonderful recipe!