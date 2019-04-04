Wazzu Tailgate Chili

4.7
287 Ratings
  • 5 239
  • 4 38
  • 3 8
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This is a great and simple cornmeal chili, full of flavor and plenty of spice. It's best when refrigerated overnight and reheated before the game. One tip: season meat heavily with chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper while browning.

Recipe by GStorment

Gallery
11 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
2 hrs 25 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
10 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook ground beef and pork in a large skillet over medium-high heat until the meat is crumbly, evenly browned, and no longer pink. Drain and discard any excess grease.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in 3/4 of the onion plus the green pepper, habanero pepper, jalapeño pepper, and garlic. Cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir drained meat into onion mixture along with green onion, chili beans, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, tomato sauce, beer, and water. Sprinkle with cornmeal, then season with chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper.

  • Bring to a simmer over medium heat, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer at least 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Refrigerate overnight.

  • Reheat the chili over medium heat until it begins to simmer again. Top individual servings of chili with cheese and remaining chopped onion.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 35.5g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 24.5g; cholesterol 93.6mg; sodium 2182.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/20/2022