Wazzu Tailgate Chili

We like a lot of meat, so I added in an extra pound of ground beef. I used red pepper instead of green and because I'm scared of handling real habanero peppers, I eliminated it and used one can of mild green chilies. I know it's not the same, but it's really all I had. I also used all black beans because that's all I had on hand. Because I didn't want it to be too spicy for my kids, I used california chile pepper, which has all the flavor of chili powder without too much heat. (You can find the california chile powder hanging from a j-hook in your "ethnic" section of your grocery store and it costs less than a dollar.) I did not add much more than a pinch of salt. I used all organic ingredients where I could. I threw everything in the crockpot and mixed it and let it sit overnight, then this morning, I've been letting it cook away. I've had a small bowl for lunch without sour cream or cheese and it's tasty, but I think it needs a bit more spices. I really wish I'd not added the cup of water as I think it thinned out the chili a little too much and watered down some of the flavor. If I make this again, I might add beef broth instead. It's a decent chili that adapts well for the crockpot. I think that the longer it sits, the better it gets which is pretty much true for most any chili. I really like the combination of the pork and the beef in chili. I think that's just a winning combo. And dosen't beer go with just about anything? ;)