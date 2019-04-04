Wazzu Tailgate Chili

This is a great and simple cornmeal chili, full of flavor and plenty of spice. It's best when refrigerated overnight and reheated before the game. One tip: season meat heavily with chili powder, cumin, salt, and pepper while browning.
I like medium-hot chili while my family prefers milder. So, I added a red and yellow bell pepper, took out the Habanero and fresh Jalapenos and replace those with 4 oz. of canned jalapenos. Rather than the 3 cans of chili beans, I used 1 chili beans, 1 kidney beans, and 1 black beans. Lastly, I also doubled the tomatoe sauce. This resulted in an medium-hot, hearty, chili that when served over rice was excellent and whole family enjoyed!
This was ok. Hubby & I agreed that the pork just throws the flavor a little off. Pretty spicy the first day(too much so for me) but it did mellow a bit by the 2nd day. Not a thick chili-pretty soupy after it simmers a couple of hours.
I like medium-hot chili while my family prefers milder. So, I added a red and yellow bell pepper, took out the Habanero and fresh Jalapenos and replace those with 4 oz. of canned jalapenos. Rather than the 3 cans of chili beans, I used 1 chili beans, 1 kidney beans, and 1 black beans. Lastly, I also doubled the tomatoe sauce. This resulted in an medium-hot, hearty, chili that when served over rice was excellent and whole family enjoyed!
loved this recipe. I made a few changes. I used ground turkey instead and mixed all the spices into the meat before I cooked it. I then added the onions and veggies and liquid and then simmered for two hours. I left out the habanero because my hubby thinks they are too hot but the taste was still incredible. Even my son said this is the best chili. He loves chili. I will make this from now on.
This was an AWESOME chili recipe. I had to make a few adjustment due to lack of ingredients and personal taste. I omitted the green bell pepper (just not in to them). I also omitted the habanero pepper because I couldn't find any at the local grocery store and insteadused 3 jalapeno peppers. For the beans I used one can of chili beans in hot sauce and two cans of chili beans in medium sauce. I topped the chili with cheddar cheese, chopped red onions, and avocado. My boyfriend must have told me he loved this chili more than 20 times this weekend. It was spicy enough to tingle the taste buds and leave a little burn, but not melt your taste buds hot. Perfect. Thank you!
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
04/04/2013
You know, I don’t really like chili. I’ve always had to make it, however, because Hubs and my kids liked it. In fact my grown son, a fine cook in his own right, still says I make the best chili (go figure, I don’t like chili and I never taste when I cook). That said, this is some of the best chili I don’t like that I’ve ever eaten! Ok, I changed it up, but I only did so in a big way with the heat factor, cutting back drastically on all things hot because of Hubs’ sensitive innards – but the truth is I don’t enjoy food that makes my throat and lips burn either. So that meant no cayenne or habanero, and just a teensy bit of jalapeno. I guess it was essentially “sissy chili” but we loved it. While I cut back on the heat I increased the beer! I made half a recipe, which meant I only needed half a beer. I don’t like beer so I wasn’t about to drink it but I didn’t want it to go to waste either, so it all went in the pot! I used all beef, no pork, and adjusted the tomatoes, sauce, paste and water to get the consistency I wanted. I also threw in a can of kidney beans. Except for the beer and the cornmeal, this isn’t vastly different from how I make my chili, but then I don’t “simmer at least two hours” and “refrigerate overnight” before I serve it. I can’t put my finger on what it is exactly, but this chili really comes together like no other – not too hot, tomato-y or chili powder-y, just a perfect chili with lots of body and character. (COULD it be the beer?)
Even though I am a Huskie fan...this chili is great! I made it for a Superbowl Party we had and everyone raved about it, coming back for seconds and thirds. It was time consuming to chop the fresh ingredients, but it was worth it. I prepared the night before and then put it in the crock pot the morning of the game...it was perfect! Changes..I didn't use a green pepper and I used 2 cans of chili beans and 1 can kidney beans instead. Thanks for the recipe!
This chili is spectacular! I made it for the 2010 Apple Cup. Even though it is fairly labor intensive, the reward is well worth it. We ate it the day of, and it was still good, but it tastes much better the next day, as it is a lot thicker & heartier. My Dad, who is an excellent cook, even admitted to liking this & saying how good it was! This is definitely a keeper.
This is our new family favorite chili recipe! I've made it a couple of times and thought the beer taste would be too strong for the kids, but it was fine and they loved it! I used red and green peppers instead and went a little easy on the chili powder and it turned out great.
We like a lot of meat, so I added in an extra pound of ground beef. I used red pepper instead of green and because I'm scared of handling real habanero peppers, I eliminated it and used one can of mild green chilies. I know it's not the same, but it's really all I had. I also used all black beans because that's all I had on hand. Because I didn't want it to be too spicy for my kids, I used california chile pepper, which has all the flavor of chili powder without too much heat. (You can find the california chile powder hanging from a j-hook in your "ethnic" section of your grocery store and it costs less than a dollar.) I did not add much more than a pinch of salt. I used all organic ingredients where I could. I threw everything in the crockpot and mixed it and let it sit overnight, then this morning, I've been letting it cook away. I've had a small bowl for lunch without sour cream or cheese and it's tasty, but I think it needs a bit more spices. I really wish I'd not added the cup of water as I think it thinned out the chili a little too much and watered down some of the flavor. If I make this again, I might add beef broth instead. It's a decent chili that adapts well for the crockpot. I think that the longer it sits, the better it gets which is pretty much true for most any chili. I really like the combination of the pork and the beef in chili. I think that's just a winning combo. And dosen't beer go with just about anything? ;)
This recipe is incredible. I served it for my group of women and they went crazy over it. I made it the night before and then reheated in my crockpots... I made 2 batches. I used jalapenos without the seeds and no habanero so I could have heat but not HOT chili. It was so good. It was even better the next day! Definately a winner and I'll be making it again soon.
I was afraid to put in the amount of chili powder along with the peppers called for in this recipe, but it turned out to have just the right amount of kick. I served this chili at my superbowl party and I had guests tell me it was the best they've ever had. So don't be afraid of those jalapenos and habaneros! Great recipe.
Really good chili recipe. I made it for the superbowl and everyone really enjoyed it. I have a standard chili I always make but figured I would try something new. Definitely worth it. Thanks for the great recipe.
Mmmm, great chili! I made it exactly as stated. Perfect amount of heat! I did feel that something was missing... some layer of flavor that I can't put my finger on. But this was really good nonetheless!
As a Washingtonian, I feel I have the authority to pronounce the "Wazzu (WSU) Tailgate Chili" both authentic and delicious!!! I wore gloves when working with the Habanero and used my handy chopping mechanism for finely dicing all the onions, peppers and garlic. The fewer veggies seen in chili, the better. If you like more meat, add an extra pound of hamburger but don't even think about omitting the ground pork! Next time I'll double this and freeze half.
I was only cooking for three so I used just the lb. of beef, no pork. I used two jalapenos, but keep the seeds for heat, no habaneros. Only used two cans of beans (light red kidney). Didn't have cornmeal, was fine without it. I also chopped two stalks of celery. Used Yuengling beer and added a tsp. cocoa. Simmering chili for a couple hours and then waiting till the next day is hard to do, but well worth the great taste.
I made this for a work party and they did everything but like the bowl clean. I did change a few things. I used 2 onions, 2 bell peppers, 5 cloves of garlic, 1 can chili beans, 2 cans kidney beans, and 4 jalapenos, no habanero. It is a staple at any sports gathering or party!
Very good and easy even though there are mulitple ingredients. I've made many times and eveyone always enjoyed it. The only changes I made was to add a small can of diced green chilies in place of the habanero and jalapeno peppers and I only used one can of beans. This has become our staple Saturday night dinner.
This is really GREAT chili, but be warned, it is hot. I didn't use beer, instead substituted 1 can beef broth, otherwise I followed the recipe excactly. Didn't refrigerate overnight - we ate it the same afternoon (after about 4 hours in a 200 degree oven). Can't wait to taste the leftovers tomorrow.
The meat to veggie ratio is not what I love, but the spice mix was excellent. The second time I made the recipe, I added a diced pablano, used 4 garlic cloves and added an extra can of tomatoes and an extra can of beans. I like it hot, so I used an extra habenero too! Be sure to let it simmer to let the flavors blend! This was an excellent base recipe to tweak to your liking.
This was ok. Hubby & I agreed that the pork just throws the flavor a little off. Pretty spicy the first day(too much so for me) but it did mellow a bit by the 2nd day. Not a thick chili-pretty soupy after it simmers a couple of hours.
I make this chili in the crock pot. I sautee onions and garlic in a pan then throw it in with the rest of the ingredients. Once the onions are in, I use the same pan to brown the meat. Then I just toss the meat in the crock pot with everything else and leave it on low or high. It doesn't matter. I can tell when it is done. The longer it is cooked, the better. Just don't leave it on high for over 8 hours without checking it. It might be fine if you did leave it that long but I have never tried it. This is the only chili I make. It was the first recipe I have tried out. I don't want to make another. I actually joined allrecipes just so I could review and rate this Chili even though it already has 5 stars. We eat it straight with some sour cream, onion and cheese on top until we get sick of it. The next couple of days we make noodles for chili mac. It is great with or without noodles. Noodles may be a good idea for those reviewers I have read commenting that this recipe was too spicy. Lots of noodles and sour cream can help a chili that's a little too spicy. Enjoy!!! I hope everyone that stops by tries it out! It is worth it. The way to a man's heart is through his stomach. (This follows for ladies too- so feed your woman!)
This recipe has won me a Best Overall Chili trophy at my work's Chili Cook Off two years in a row. I use red kidney beans and black beans in addition to the chili beans, and I often can't find a habanero pepper so I use three jalapeno peppers. Otherwise I keep it exactly. Fantastic, wonderful, my go-to chili recipe. =0)
Outstanding and my entire family loved it. I cut back on the peppers. I only used two jalapeños and it still had a small kick. I mixed up all the ingredients and then put it in the crockpot for about 6 hours. It was woven better the next day.
I won first place last night amongst a large pool of contestants- is there anything more that needs to be said? Excellent, people stripped nine quarts of this while leaving others half to almost full- and the reason why is the medley of tastes. I was highly reluctant to put the peppers listed in, because I was afraid it would be too hot for those who didn't like fire in their food; just the opposite. I taste-tested it on a hot chili aficionado and one who was adverse to spicy food. They both loved it, quoting the underlying flavors that were so fantastic. It has a tiny bite but not enough to make anyone uncomfortable, even children. Pepper it up more if you want but, as the prize tag said, this is the "most exquisite" chili available!
This recipe is FANTASTIC In Taste without the beans as well. I used course chili meat and ground sirloin. This chili to be used on tamales and other mexican dishes during the Christmas holiday. Real simple prepping. The key is the maranade of all the ingredients and seasonings cooked and then the overnight processed. Foods always taste BETTER the next day because seasonings have time to marinade and blend. Enjoy
Boise State fans at our tailgate party loved this chili. But I added sliced and browned brats and used Leinenkugel's Classic Amber (Chippewa Falls, WI) instead of any old "lager-style" brew to jazz it up. Now it also reflects my families Wisconsin roots. So our version is called Bronco Tailgate Chili. Go Broncos! (and Packers!)
This was the first chili I've ever made and everyone really liked it. I browned the meet and cooked the onions and peppers in a pan first but then I cooked it all in a slow cooker, came out awesome. I cooked it on low for about 8 hours.
Good recipe in general but....a TABLESPOON of salt? I read this, thought it must be a mistake, so put in a half tablespoon. That was still too much. With all the added salt in the beans and canned tomato products, I think a teaspoon would have been closer to the right amount.
Very good and very easy to make. The local grocery store didn't have habaneros, so I used 3 jalapenos. I also substituted hot italian sausgae for the pork. Also, ginger ale insted of beer. It was spicy but not too spicy. I won the best overall chili at my local church ward (out of about 15 chilis). This is definitely a keeper.
Excellent chili. My main reason for commenting though is I noticed several reviewers mentioned the jalapeno and habanero seeds as adding to the heat. That is not true, the seeds in peppers have nothing to do with the heat. Do some research on your own if you wish. I just wanted to clear up that misconception.
I made this over the weekend and we loved it. Probably the best Chili we have had in a long time. For those of you that live in AZ and have access to Tortilla Flats Killer Chili Mix use a few tablespoons of this as your spice mix...incredible.
I think next time I will end up not deseeding the jalapeños as I wanted a tiny bit more heat and ended up adding additional. Instead of adding the cheese as a garnish, I threw it right into the mix. Won me "best tradidional chili" at our mini cookoff. Thanks!
Wow! Fabulous chili! We all love chili when it's cold outside ... And this recipe was a hit with the entire family. I have made it numerous times now. It is also very forgiving so if you don't have (or like) something that is called for, just substitute something you do like! I am whipping up a batch right now. I always make a sweet corn bread to accompany this and the sweet and spicy are fabulous complements. Thanks for a winner!
I just won our chili cookoff with this recipe. I got some amazing reviews with it. I ended up having to use Serrano peppers for the habanero (because I live on a small island in Alaska), and I did trade one of the cans of chili beans for kidney beans, but I followed it exactly otherwise. Great recipe!
I've never had chilli in my life that I liked. I made this one and it was a hit! We kept it in our fridge and as the days went by, the flavor soaked in more and it tasted better. Thank you for this recipe. I will make it again!
This is a very delicious recipe and I'm looking forward to making it again this weekend! What I like is that it has lots of good flavor along with the spicy aspect. We prefer chili with no beans so I added another can of tomatoes, to make it more interesting and I doubled the peppers as we like it spicy. I'm not one to measure too much but I think I followed it pretty closely....it was delicious! It also froze well....it was a bit thick after being frozen so I added a small amount of V8 and a bit more jalapeno and it was just awesome. Definitely a keeper!
I've been trying a lot of chili recipes lately, and this one takes the cake!! This will be my new recipe even though there's quite a bit more labor involved that most of the other ones I've made. I omited the habenero pepper, and am glad I did, as it was spicy enough without it, especially for my kids. GO COUGS!
I made this chili for a superbowl party, and it turned out great! I will be using this recipe again and again. Some changes I made: 1) Omitted habanero pepper, and only used one jalapeno, but added a little extra chili powder (I didn't want it to be too spicy for kids, or people who are sensitive to peppers) 2) Instead of using 3 cans of chili beans with the sauce, I used 2 cans of kidney beans and 1 can of pinto beans, drained and rinsed, and added an extra 3/4 cup of water (I wanted to keep the sodium down, and I like kidney beans in my chili) 3) I used an Amber Ale for the beer 4) I used the leanest ground beef and pork I could find (at least 90% lean) but I did not drain before adding to the pot. Thanks for the recipe!
This is my new go-to chili recipe! It is fantastic with great layers of flavor! Only changes I made were: didn't have any fresh or jarred habanero peppers, so I used about double the jalapenos. Next time, I will make sure I have fresh habaneros on hand because we do like it spicy! We ate our fill of chili the first night... there was a little leftover, so a few nights later I made... CHILI DOGS! YUM! Also, since there are just two of us now, I cut the recipe in half (hubby is a BIG eater) but next time, I may make the full batch and see how it freezes. Would be a quick and easy reheat for busy nights! Thanks so much, GStorment!
This is a good chili recipe! It looks like alot of work, but really it isnt. I used 3 fresh garlic cloves instead of powder. Years ago at a chili cook off people told me cinnamon is a secret ingredient. I put a small dash in and it really brings out the tomato and spice. I've made this recipe several times & have never been disappointed. It works in the crockpot too. Just cook up the meat with the onion & garlic. Throw everything in the pot, cook on low 6 hours. I like to make Jiffy cornbread with buttermilk to go along. The chili is good leftover made into frito pie or burritos.
This was fantastic! I am a Coug Alum, and shared this Chili with a couple other Coug Alumni the other night, everyone enjoyed it and we had a good time talking about our days in Pullman! Thanks for sharing the recipe, my only advice is to wear gloves when handling the Habanero peppers! My hands were burning for a couple days, despite constant hand-washing!!! Go Cougs!
Spectacular. I consider myself an amateur chili connoisseur as I have made many chilis and am quite particular about not only flavor, but texture as well. This chili nails both! I cooked it in a crock pot for 24+ hours though, so that the meat really soaked up the flavors and spices. This will be my signature chili for now; until I find a better one...
Great chili. The only change I made was using ground venison instead of the pork. I don't like spicy foods, but this really isn't. A bit of bite to it, but no lasting burn. I have made it twice now, and will be making it again soon.
I give it 4 stars because it has potential, but it needed more salt and next time I would definitely skip the green bell. The flavor really clashed for me and my hubby. Another type of bell pepper would work better. It was ok, but I like the flatlander chili better.
When I saw "Wazzu" in the name of this recipe it reminded me of my alma mater, Washington State University (Wazzu for short). Sure enough, you are from Seattle! Great chili, great flavor. This will now be my "go to" recipe! Anne from Minnesota
This is the best chili that I have ever made! I followed the recipe exactly, used fresh peppers from my garden, both red & green bell peppers as well as 3 jalapenos & 1 habanero. Great recipe, I have saved it here & printed a copy for my file. Thanks so much for posting.
Delicious Chili without a seasoning packet. Exactly what I was looking for. I altered the recipe by only using one can of beans, one Jalapeno, and 1 tbs of chili powder. I also ADDED about 2 tbs of liquid smoke. I think the liquid smoke made it very unique and would definitely recommend it! Thanks for the delicious Chili!
This chili was excellent! I was concerned about the spiciness of it as well, so I skipped the habenero and jalapenos and it turned out just right for me. I also used ground turkey for a healthy substitute instead of beef. I loved this chili and, most importantly, my husband likes it more than his mother's chili. :)
Delicious and simple. Folks this is some REAL chili, not the runny bean soup some people call chili. I make my own little adjustments to this recipe but for the most part follow it. I'm not a huge spice lover so I leave some of it out, but the flavor is awesome! Also, I mix it all together in my crock pot and let it cook in there for a few hours, then either eat or put in the fridge, either way it's perfect!
This is very good chili. I was worried about the spiciness of the chili so I subbed a Serano pepper for the Habanero. It made a very mild chili that even me and my daughter could eat. I will make this again, next time I'm going to be brave and try it with a Habanero!
I've made this recipe multiple times. This is an incredible recipe. I made it without the beer and habaneros, and just added more jalapenos—six in total. My chili beans were red kidney beans, mexican chili beans, and garbanzo beans. I used Del Monte Diced Tomatoes, Chili Style. I added 2 cups of water instead of 1. I think that the secret of this recipe is the amount of chili powder and cumin. The cumin adds that special flavor that makes you keep reaching for the ladle to have another bowl, or three. It's got just enough heat to please the spicy fans, and if you want to cut the heat, just put a dollop of sour cream in your bowl. My friend used this recipe in a chili cook-off, and placed second. If you like a hearty, meaty chili, you cannot go wrong. Simply outstanding, and so easy to make. Next time I make it, I will definitely use a pale ale beer instead of 1 cup of water. Five solid stars.
Great and easy chili recipe. For my batch, I add an extra habanero and a couple serranos. I also replaces the ground pork with ground chorizo. And I don't drink much lagers so I've used other beers as well such as a pale ale or a lightly hopped IPA. Thinking about using a porter next time.
Our favorite! We're not super huge bell pepper fans so we skipped that, and instead of the super spicy habanero we used serrano. With the chili beans we used 1 hot and 2 mild, and instead of tomato paste and water we just used a second can of sauce.. since it's the same thing.. Other than that we stuck to the recipe, and it's always amazing.
It finally got cool enough to have chili. This was very good. I didn't refridgerate it before eating it. I didn't use the habanero. I also used beef broth instead of water. I let it cook for around 4 hours. I'll be making it again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.