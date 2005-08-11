Sage Pork Chops
These chops are so easy to make, but they taste like you've slaved over them for hours! Serve with roasted red potatoes and vegetables, if desired.
I used boneless pork chops and omitted the salt and these turned out perfect! They were very juicy and flavorful and they were plenty enough salty from the bouillon alone (I think they would have been much too salty with the extra 2 tsp. salt). At the end of cooking time I removed the chops from the pan and thickened the juices with 3 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 3 tablespoons cold water and it made a nice, thick, brown gravy that had a very good flavor. I served the chops and gravy with mashed potatoes and broccoli spears. This was a delicious, easy meal that I would definitely make again!Read More
I used boneless chops and only cooked them for 1/2 hour. Even that was too long. Had it been any longer, they would have been inedible. I recommend browning for 3 minutes per side, then cooking on the low setting for 15 or 20 minutes. Check the inside of the meat at that point. 45 minutes cook time seems completely unreasonable, unless the chops are super thick or you prefer them dry as the desert. I did not like the overwhelming sage flavor, which comes across better as a more subtle flavor in most meats, I think. After reading the reviews, I didn't use any salt at first, but then added 1/2 teaspoon or so after tasting. I doubled the water and bouillon mixture because I needed more gravy. I added 2 tablespoons and 1 teaspoon corn starch to thicken the gravy after removing the meat. The gravy was wonderful, but I will not prepare the meat again without reducing the cook times and sage.Read More
This is a great way to cook pork chops fork tender. I did a variation on this. I used rosemary and thyme instead of sage because it was all I had. I also cut out the salt in favor of fresh garlic. I used "Better Than Bouillon" in a jar at most grocery stores, instead of dry cubes because it is more of a beef stock reduction than regular cubes. I also used 1 1/2 inch thick chops and reduced the simmer time down to 30 minutes. Tender tastey and a hit!
These were really really good. The 3rd time I made them, I used 1 tsp salt instead of two, 1 tsp of sage PER chop (i like sage,can ya tell?) beef broth, 4 whole cloves of fresh garlic and I cut up 1 medium yellow onion. I took other users advice and thickend it up with 3 tbs corn starch and 3 tbs cold water. Came out awesome! Thanks! Edit* After going back after several months and reading reviews after I made this one, I would recommend timing your cooking to the thickness of the chops. It seems the thinner ones will dry out and you might need to cut back on the frying/cooking time, Just a suggestion!
Best and Easiest Pork Chops Ever! Instead of using the bouilion cubes, I just poured a can of beef broth (reduced sodium) over the chops. I had 3 boneless and sauteed them for 5 min per side then added the broth and simmered for 25 minutes. Added 3 TB cornstarch and 3 TB water mix to broth after removing pork chops. Made the best gravy ever. Will make this a stable in our home.
GREAT recipe! I substituted 1 tsp. garlic powder for the 2 tsp. salt, used chicken bouillon because I didn't have beef, and used Smart Balance instead of regular butter/margarine. Came out delicious! I made the gravy with cornstarch and water and it was the icing on the cake! My husband and my 4-year-old practically inhaled it! This recipe is definitely a keeper! Thanks Tiffany!
My family loved these pork chops!! I had no problem with the salt content. Then again, I did use really thick pork chops. However, if you would like to change the amount of salt. You can buy low sodium boullion. I will definitely be making this again.
This was a nice simple way to fix pork chops. They were not what I would call exceptional, but they were good. Cutting back on the salt is a must. I only used 1/4 t. in the rub and used low sodium chicken broth for the sauce. I thought that made the salt content perfect. I also used a little cornstarch and water to thicken the sauce. It was good over garlic mashed potatoes. The sage did add a little extra flavor to both the meat and sauce. Next time I will try adding some onions to the sauce.
It was good and I will try it again - I only had thin chops so I cut down the cooking time and I used canned beef broth rather than having to play with the water and cubes and it worked out fine. I also followed other viewers suggestions and sauted some onions and mushrooms. Served it with mashed potatoes using the gravy from the chops. Next time I will use thicker chops and I think what I now consider a good recipe might be a great recipe. It's a keeper.
These were very tasty. I used beef broth, and I will also be cutting the salt next time. I thickened the broth and added about a cup of light sour cream, which made a great sauce for these very tender pork chops.
i gave this a 4 since i changed a few minor things. i used 3 thick boneless pork chops. i mixed the sage with about 1/2 tsp of thyme, garlic powder and onion powder. i also cut the salt in half.i rubbed this mix into the chops and let that sit on the chops for about 15 mins. i browned the chops in 1 tsp of butter and 1 tsp of olive oil. i would suggest not using a non stick skillet to brown the chops so you get a nice crust on them. i used my cast iron skillet. after browning i also threw in some sliced onion into the skillet to caramelize them.then took chops out, added 1 cup of beef stock, scarped up the bits and put chops back in. cooked them for about 30 mins and they were delish! they were so tender and the spice did not overpower the meat. i was unsure of this recipe when i first looked at it but i am so glad i tried it! this is going into my rotation for sure! served it with cheddar mashed potato bake from this site and a cucumber/tomato salad and fresh homemade bread. thanks tiffany for the recipe.next time i might thicken up the sauce to make a gravy. try this one..i doubt you will be disappointed!
This was very tasty. I sauteed an onion with garlic in butter. Rubbed pepper and sage on the pork chops. I omitted the salt as there was enough in the bouillon. Browned the chops in butter and added them to my onion garlic sautee along with the bouillon. When they were done I took them out and made a gravy with cornstarch. These were amazing. Thanks for sharing.
Very tasty and flavorful. I used fresh sage along with one garlic minced. I cut down on the amount of salt to 1 tsp. I seasoned and rubbed the pork chops with salt, black pepper, sage and garlic. I let it sit for a little while. In the skillet I added 1T butter with a little olive oil, heated it up. Added pork chops and fried until golden brown before flipping to the other side. When they were done I placed the pork chops aside and added 1/4 cup of white wine to the skillet and combined the brown bits with the wine well, letting it heat up. I mixed 2T of cornstarch along with beef broth and added it to the skillet to thicken up and make a gravy. I added the pork chops back in the skillet and let it simmer for about 25 to 30 minutes, until it was done. It was so tasty, juicy, and so flavorful. The sage really came alive in this dish especially in the gravy. Using fresh herbs makes such a huge difference in taste and flavor. I am glad that I did not add the 2 tsp of salt called for because I had a feeling it would have been way too salty and unedible. This dish went well with the, Garlic-chive Mashed Potatoes," also from this site. Will be a definite repeat again.
I only gave 4 stars because of the salt. Why didnt I read the comments before I added the salt? live and learn. I will try these chops again without the salt. I made gravy with the drippings, but it was to salty so I added honey which helped a little. definetely try this easy recipe.
We really enjoyed these pork chops. Salted chops individually then added sage and pepper. Browned in equal parts butter and olive oil. Used beef flavored "Better than Bouillon" (it's gluten-free). After removing the chops thickened the sauce with cornstarch/water mix. The sauce became a wonderful gravy to pour over the chops and would be outstanding over mashed potatoes (trying to stay low-carb so no potatoes for now). Sweetheart had left-over pork chop with eggs for breakfast and said it was better than at dinner last night. We will definitely be making these again. Thanks so much for a wonderful new way to make pork chops.
delicious! easy to make.. it basically cooks itself. I took other revieweprs advice and didnt use as much salt. Mine didnt turn out as 'tender' as everyone else raved.
Sorry did not care for this at all, really salty
Reading the other reviews, I didn't add any salt. My chops can out tasty and tender. The chops was a big hit with the kids. This recipe is a keeper
very good! I made a few adjustments after reading the other reviews and one major change was that I began this on the stove and transferred it to the oven to cook for an hour on 400'. To reduce the impact of the salt I added sliced potatoes on top of the chops before baking and topped it all with cracked black pepper & parmigiana regiano. delicious!
Very, very good recipe. I did have thin pork chops so as previous reviews noted I did cook them at a shorter time (15-20 min) They were tender nice and juicy.
Wow! Is something this easy really supposed to be this good? I also cut back the salt by 1 tsp, but added a dash of garlic salt and 2 dashes garlic powder to the rub, then let the meat rest for about an hr in fridge. Used 1 T butter & 1 T EVOO & also used a can beef broth ......this will be made again & again in this house...Good advice with the 3T cornstarch & water...perfect gravy for the 'taters.
Boy, talk about easy & tasty (which + 5 stars in my book anyday)! I also cut the salt to 1/4 tsp. and used "L.B. Jamisons'" beef flavored soup base, which is what I sub for beef bouillon and they turned out fantastic! I also took the advice of "Wimsey" and carmelized onions and some baby portabellas before browning the chops. If I had the energy, I would have made a gravy with the extra "broth"....maybe next time. Thanks for the great recipe Tiffany!
Delicious! I did reduce the salt to 1 tsp and added cornstarch to the pan juices at the end as recommended by others. It was great!!
Truly the most moist pork chops I've ever made! Easy, too! Like others, I omitted the salt from the rub. I also took a reader's advice, and made gravy by combining 3 Tbs of corn starch, and 3 Tbs of water. Mix and then pour in saucepan after you remove the chops. Raise heat to high, and gravy in 2 mins. Definitely a repeat recipe!
Good recipe and deceptively simple. I only used 1/2 tsp of salt and it was enough. I also added cornstarch at the end to make a gravy but next time I'm going to use flour instead because it was unattractively gelatinous. It all tasted good though and with inch-thick chops, the moisture and texture were just right.
Great recipe! I followed the recipe almost exactly. I didn't have beef bouillon so I used beef broth instead. I also cut back the salt and only used 2 pork chops. My boyfriend and I love sage so I kept the seasoning measurements the same despite only using 2 chops and it turned out amazing. I took the advice of other reviewers and added 3 tablespoons of cornstarch to 3 tablespoons of cold water and mixed that into the sauce to make a gravy. I'd never attempted a homemade gravy before and it turned out amazing. It was a little on the salty side but that's probably my fault because I didn't use reduced sodium beef broth. All in all, we will be making this again.
I loved this. I carmelized a large onion and added a large teaspoon af chopped garlic toward the end of the carmelization. I added this to the broth and cooked it for the 45 mins. It was so good we had it again the next night!
I have made a few changes but now LOVE this recipe. 1) I add a teaspoon or two of garlic powder; 2) I at least double the bouillon and use this for gravy, 3) my chops only need about 25 or so minutes to cook. You do not want to overcook these chops. It may seem odd to use beef broth with pork (I thought so anyway) but you will be pleasantly surprised.
This recipe seemed to simple to deserve the glowing reviews. It was however very good. Rather than dirty a second pot for the bouillon and water, I added the water and some beef flavor base to the fry pan, and, following the advice of another reviewer, thickened the broth with cornstarch. This made a nice, dark, tasty gravy, perfect for mashed potatoes.
this is my 10-20 th time making these. they are salty so watch it but ohhh so good saute with an onion and make the broth into gravy add a little white wine ...thanks for a terrific recipe
I made these as written, and they were very good. I'll probably decrease the amount of salt and pepper next time. I followed the suggestions of others and made a gravy out of the sauce after removing the chops from the pan by adding 2 tbsp of flour and adding cold water until it looked right. Served with broccoli and roasted red potatoes.
Omitted the salt because of the amount of sodium in the the beef bouillon, and used four cups of water as the instructions on the box of cube beef bouillon. One cup of water as the recipe suggest would dry out I'm sure, as other reviews complained about. I also used Olive oil to brown the chops instead of the butter to make things a little healthier. Used four chops instead of six chops because it was larger chops that I had on hand. I cooked the chops as the recipe directed and they were absolutely one of the best recipes I have tried. Goes great with Garlic mash potato, and some asparagus, onion and fresh mushroom. Super tender and tasty. Will be making this recipe again but next I will make a gravy from the leftover broth as some other reviewers suggested. Thanks for the simple but great recipe.
Using the 2 teaspoons of salt seemed a bit much for my taste..maybe use a little less, or none at all while cooking. I also quartered cleaned mushrooms and added to chops for the last 10 minutes of cooking. A wonderful addition to this meal!
try this one! easy, and by far the best pork chops i have ever eaten!! i have never seen my wife eat two pork chops, but she did with this one. hats off to Tiffany
They sure are easy to make and tasty, but not spectacular. I'm not sure how the beef stock helps in the overall taste of the dish though... good recipe for a weeknight dinner.
I used boneless pork chops for this recipe and only one bouillon cube, omitting the extra salt. (Had I used two it would have been much too salty.) After adding a little bit of garlic powder and cooking them until I got the perfect color (looking at the recipe I was a little skeptical.)The end result tasted graet, and I will definitely make this again.
Absolutley delicious! I made two pokchops planning on taking one of them in for lunch tomorrow but I ended up eating both of them for dinner! FANTASTIC. I took the leftover broth, thickened it with some flower and mixed it right into the mashed potatoes as I whipped them. Wonderful!
I can't understand how this recipe has a 5 star overall rating as it is written. There is WAY to much salt in this recipe and I love salt! In order to salvage dinner I dumped out half of the *gravy* and added 1 additional cup of plain water to cut the salt along with a cup of sour cream and 1/4 of white wine. Without the changes there would have been no way my family would have been able to tolerate the salt. I would definately recommend removing all salt from the rub as the meat absorbs the salt from the bullion. It was a decent meal after the changes. I also thickened the gravy with 3 TBS cornstarch and 3 TBS of water.
Delicious!
Very good! The chops ended up tender and tasty! I mostly followed the recipe, except I used a cup of reduced-sodium beef broth instead of the bouillon (thus avoiding the extra salt problem -- you can always add more at the end), and I sauteed onions, mushrooms, and a couple cloves of garlic, chopped, along with the pork chops.
My family loved these! They were soooooo easy, and turned out very tender, juicy, and flavorful. Make sure in the browning step you are only browning them, not trying to cook all the way thru, or they will be overdone. Great recipe!!
VERY NICE! I used thinner pork chops and cooked for less time. After reading some reviews, I decided not to add salt. It could always be added later if needed. I still found the results very salty but Hubby did not. It had to have come from the bouillon. I think the addition of onions would have made this even better. Next time I think I'll substitute the bouillon and water with pork gravy. Thank you Tiffany Nixon for sharing such a VERY NICE recipe!
Very easy and good! I didn't use very much salt, and not that much bouillon. I also used boneless pork chops. I will probably make these again. The "sauce" left over was good over steamed asparagus.
Delicious. Very juicy. My husband loved it and i thought this was the best pork chops i've ever had.
I had six 1/2" boneless loin chops. As others suggested, I cut back the salt by half. I added 2 cloves of minced garlic to abt. a cup of beef stock and heated in the microwave. After consulting the otherwhitemeat.com website I decided to brown the chops over medium high heat for 1 minute on each side. Added the hot broth, covered tightly and simmered for 8 minutes. They seemed done but I let them go 2 more min. to be sure. They were very thoroughly cooked but still tender and flavorful. Served with potatoes and green beans and my family RAVED! Many thanks!
Great recipe, but it definitely needed a bit of a kick to it. I made it for my boyfriend and he not only fell in love with it but asked me to make it for his mom! While the bullion was cooking, I added a tbsp of minced garlic. The bullion by itself was way too bland (just salty). I cut back on the salt, added more sage and also added a italian seasoning and paprika and put all the spices in a plastic bag. I put the pork chops in the bag and rubbed the spices all over the chops. I seared the spiced pork chops on both sides before adding the buillion and simmering for a few minutes. The added spices and garlic made all the flavors pop out. Yummy! I rated this recipe 4 stars as-is, but with the add-ins it's definitely a 10.
Made these tonight followed recipe exactly using boneless pork chops. Very good, wouldn't change a thing! My two picky eaters gobbled them up well.
double sauce ingrediants. need to cook the recommend time for tenderness. my chops were thin to medium thickness. kim like them :)
Wow, this was amazing! I think my husband said at least three times how good it was. I will definately try to use cornstarch to make a gravy next time and I did the recipe exactly the way it calls and next time I won't use as much salt.
I found the sauce too salty - i think perhaps my stock was to blame! However I quickly cored an apple cut into eight and added when cooked I drained off the remaining liquid and added some half fat creme fraiche. It was delicious the meat was cooked to perfection. I served it as recommended with roasted vegetables. Everyone thought it was delicious. Even with my hasty modifications.
I made these tonight with very thick pork chops. I only simmered them for 30 minutes. They were amazing! When I make them again I will omit the salt. Very salty but whatever. I thickened the gravy with corn starch. I also used thyme instead of sage because I didn't have any on hand.
I have made this recipe at least 20 times and couldn't be more pleased. I have never found a more moist pork chop recipe than this! The tweeks I have made to this recipe over the years of making it include: adding dried thyme to the herbs at the beginning (SO GOOD!), only using 8 ounce thick pork chops, and doubling the liquid.
These are so good and so delicious. Very easy, but they do take a bit of time to actually cook. We have fresh sage in our garden that is perfect to use. Also, use a can of beef broth instead of the boullion. I personally prefer the taste and ease.
My whole family (hubby & 4 young kids) really enjoyed this recipe. When I broil/bake pork chops, they often end up dry & tough. These were great - moist and delicious! I followed the recipe except that I used L.B. Jamison's beef flavored soup base instead of bouillon. I also added the soup base & boiling water directly to the pan I browned the chops in. After the chops were done, I removed them, reduced the sauce & added flour to thicken it. It made good gravy, served with dumplings & roasted asparagus. Thank you for the great recipe!
Made as stated this time and would definetley use less salt in the rub next time I make it. Will do as suggested by others and decrease salt. Also adjust cooking time if you have thinner chops.
My hubby & I aren't huge pork chop fans, but this recipe is wonderful! The kids love it too. The flavor is absolutely divine, and due to the way its cooked the meat is juicy and tender. Definitely give this a try!
We have made this several times and my whole family loves it! I do cut the salt in half but otherwise I follow the recipe exactly. Works every time. =)
these were a little too spicy for me & the hubby.
This is a family favorite! I double the water and bouillon for extra gravy...AMAZING!
My family loves this! Even my fussy 2 year old asks for more.
Wow! Really good. I will leave the salt out of the rub next time- and maybe use low sodium bullion because I did make gravy out of the drippings (for potatoes- pork didn't need any) and it was too salty. But the chops were so tender and had a ton of flavor. reheated the next day in microwave and was just as good!
I'm not a big pork chop fan, but these turned out great. I didn't use salt in the rub since so many other reviews complained of saltiness, and I used boneless pork chops. I browned them for 5 mins on each side and then cooked them in the broth for 15 minutes and they were already done, so be careful if you're using boneless chops. I also made the gravy recommended with 2 TBS of cornstarch and 2 TBS water along with a little fresh sage and it was awesome. This will be a staple from now on!
tried this one. my family loved this one
Delicious. I added more sage, simmered for 30 minutes, not 45- perfect.
My family loved this delicious Meal.I did change a few things,like using olive oil instead of butter,red onion,Garlic oil,and cornstarch with water to make a gravy.I give this recipe a Big Two Thumbs Up.
Was a good and simpl meal for a weeknight. I used 4 thick bone in chops, and before I added bullion I deglazed the pan with about 1/4 cup of sherry cooking wine, But I think any cooking wine could be used here. Thicken with cornstarch and it makes a great gravy.
I thought these chops were really tasty the second time I made them. However, the first time the salt was way too overwhelming. We actually threw them away. The second time, I cut the salt down to half a teaspoon and they turned out great.
I made the recipe pretty much as stated, but with 3 pork chops, and it was a bit salty, so I stretched out the gravy with another 1.5 cups of water and another tablespoon or so of butter, thickened with flour, and poured it over rice - it was delicious! The sage is definitely not overpowering, as other reviewers said. I actually used a tablespoon of softened butter to mix with the spices and rubbed it over the chops before cooking. Don't forget to brown the chops on high heat to avoid drying them out later during simmering!
Wow.....can't believe I forgot to rate these! I've made them several times, and every time is a real winner. They're easy, and the result is a very tender chop with a tasty sauce. I do like to use more sage than called for, but we love the flavor of that herb. It's a real keeper...thanks!
As some other reviewers stated, omitting the added salt would have greatly improved this dish. As it was, having followed the recipe, it was EXTREMELY salty. In the future we will omit the added salt and use a low sodium beef broth instead of the bouillon.
This was an excellent recipe. I didn't use any extra salt for the rub. I also added a package of chopped mushrooms the same time I added the bouillon. I did remove the chops and thicken the sauce with cornstarch in water (3 T of each). The one mistake I made was overcooking the chops. I had thin, bone-in chops and they could have cooked for a much shorter time. This was very good with garlic mashed potatoes and peas.
These were very good, and very easy. I think the next time I make them, I'm going to add some mushrooms, and maybe some onions, possibly some wine with the bouillon, just to see how it works. Great "building blocks" recipe, though!
This is a great recipe! The pork comes out super-tender and moist. I didn't have the beef bouillon so I used chicken stock. The stock was plenty salty so I omitted the salt as well. I think I over-peppered it because there wasn't a ton of sage flavor, but the pepper tasted great with it too. I created the gravy with the pan drippings and that was perfect with it.
tasteee! the flaour was excellent.
Mmmm... really good and juicy!
I love love loved these pork chops. They were so easy to make. I took others advice and added the cornstarch and water to make a nice gravy at the end, it was such a good idea. The gravy comes out nice and tasty! No salt needed on the chops even though the recipe calls for it, the bouillon gives it all the salt it needs. I also just added a touch of rosemary to the chops and some onion. Overall a wonderful recipe that my husband ate up, literally, and I will be making again!!
I read some of the reviews about too much salt, and adjusted it somewhat, and they just ended up being bland. May not try again, but I would probably follow the recipe as written next time.
Yummy and easy and just perfect. No additional salt needed. I didn't have sage so I used poultry seasoning. Everything else just the same and it was wonderful. Will do again!
Use olive Oil instead of butter
Simple and yummy! As others have suggested, I sauteed onions and mushrooms before browning the chops. I added them back in when simmering with the beef broth to infuse the flavors. Be careful to modify cook times based on the size of your chops. Mine were less than 1" thick (boneless) and I probably could have browned for 3-4 min per side and simmered for 45 mins. With browning the full 5 minutes per side, they were done (and a little dry) after 20 min of simmering. The meat thermometer is key!
My family loves these every time I make them. Huge hit! Thanks.
Maybe I have weird taste-buds? This was a bland recipe to me. It doesn't have a lot of flavor. No WOW factor. I doubt I'll make it again.
And the lesson for today is: A little sage goes a long way. Very tastey, and the sage packs a powerful punch, be careful not to overdo it.
These were a nice change from regular old pork chops. I used boneless chops, and in place of butter substituted for olive oil. I don't get the bouillon cubes, but instead use the loose powdery kind. Instead of wasting a pot on the stove top, I run the tap water until it gets very hot and then fill my Pyrex measuring cup up with the hot water. I mix the bouillon in and it dissolves nicely without the extra clean-up. I'd definitely recommend this recipe.
A great new way to make pork chops!
This recipe was so easy and delicious. Left overs made an awesome lunch the next day.
Yum! I made the following changes: decreased salt by half, added 1 tsp of garlic powder to rub, doubled the sauce, and added 1/2 sliced onion and 1 small can of mushroomss to the sauce. I took other reviewers suggestions and made a thick gravy by adding a cornstarch/water mixture to the sauce. Note that it is important to turn up the heat to medium-high and stir constantly when making gravy.
No one in the family liked it. It was unanimous
Update: I made these yummo chops again tonight and I substituted a little bit. The first time I made them strictly by the recipe but I didn't have sage this time. I used some season salt, onion powder, garlic powder and S&P. Same cooking method and we were not disappointed. (last review)O.M.G. I made these EXACTLY as written. The best pork chops that I've ever had. I'm not a huge pork fan but I've been forced to find new recipes because my husband bought about 40 lbs of pork. I will make these over and over again.
I thought I had sage, but I didn't. So, I used italian seasoning instead and put the whole thing in the crock pot for 3-4 hrs instead of simmering in the pan. Dude! It was delicious. And still super tender the next day as leftovers. And I made a gravy out of the broth that was to die for. Definitely a do again. I didn't give 5 stars because I didn't follow the recipe as written.
This was surprisingly good. I am always in search of the perfect pork chop recipe, and this was a good contender. I used boneless chops, which was my mistake, because my only complaint was that they were a little dry. Bone-in chops probably wouldn't have done this. I did everything else the same except to add a little parsley and garlic powder to the chops, and thicken the sauce up a little at the end with some corn starch. Very yummy! The chops were perfectly tender and had great flavor. I will have to try this one again with bone-in chops. Thanks!
Quite good, with the following changes: way too salty, I used a premade rub so I cut the bouillon in half; it only cook 15 minutes to simmer and my chops were quite thick; and I added cornstarch with cold water at the end like the others suggested. Came out excellent, and SO easy!
Excellent! I made a couple changes as suggested by others. I cut the salt in half and added 1 teaspoon of garlic powder to the spice mix. I also let the chops "marinate" for a couple hours before cooking. My last change was to use olive oil instead of butter and also use only half the amount called for...it was more than enough. I also made gravy. Delish! Hubby went back for seconds so this recipe is already going into regular rotation. A very easy, quick, healthy and flavorful dish. Thanks!!!
So easy and absolutely delicious!
absolutely great and easy.
5 stars no doubt. I got the Costco extra thick pork chops. I dredged them in seasoned flour first. Then browned them on med-hi heat. Then added the bouillon, a lid and simmered at lowest setting for 35 min. Fantastic. Removed teh pork chops, covered, and turned up the heat to reduce the broth/sauce. The flour from the chops also helps to thicken the sauce. Great recipe. Served with garlic mashed and steamed asparagus. Quick, easy, Fantastic!
Very good pork dish, I added some fresh garlic and towards the end of cooking time I also added 1/2 cup of heavy cream, made the sauce rich and creamy. Great meal!!!.
I loved this recipe.My husband who's not a big pork chop fan loved them. I used olive oil for butter/margarine & one can of beef broth for bouillon. Thanks!
Very juicy and my my husband really liked them!
