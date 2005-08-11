Sage Pork Chops

These chops are so easy to make, but they taste like you've slaved over them for hours! Serve with roasted red potatoes and vegetables, if desired.

By Tiffany Nixon

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine the salt, sage and black pepper in a small bowl and rub on both sides of the chops. Melt the butter or margarine in a large skillet over medium high heat and saute the chops for 5 minutes per side, or until well browned.

  • Meanwhile, in a separate small saucepan over high heat, combine the water and the bouillon and stir until bouillon dissolves. Add this to the chops, reduce heat to low, cover and simmer chops for 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
159 calories; protein 20.6g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 75.2mg; sodium 1063mg. Full Nutrition
