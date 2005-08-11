Sage Pork Chops

Very tasty and flavorful. I used fresh sage along with one garlic minced. I cut down on the amount of salt to 1 tsp. I seasoned and rubbed the pork chops with salt, black pepper, sage and garlic. I let it sit for a little while. In the skillet I added 1T butter with a little olive oil, heated it up. Added pork chops and fried until golden brown before flipping to the other side. When they were done I placed the pork chops aside and added 1/4 cup of white wine to the skillet and combined the brown bits with the wine well, letting it heat up. I mixed 2T of cornstarch along with beef broth and added it to the skillet to thicken up and make a gravy. I added the pork chops back in the skillet and let it simmer for about 25 to 30 minutes, until it was done. It was so tasty, juicy, and so flavorful. The sage really came alive in this dish especially in the gravy. Using fresh herbs makes such a huge difference in taste and flavor. I am glad that I did not add the 2 tsp of salt called for because I had a feeling it would have been way too salty and unedible. This dish went well with the, Garlic-chive Mashed Potatoes," also from this site. Will be a definite repeat again.