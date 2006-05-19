Veggie Fajitas

78 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 19
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

My family loves these peppery veggie fajitas! Serve the fajitas with flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and I even put steamed broccoli on the side (so each can add broccoli if wanted).

By Kim

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large frying pan over a medium heat, saute olive oil and garlic. Let the garlic saute for 2 minutes, stir in the green and yellow bell peppers. Let the peppers saute for 2 minutes, stir in the onions. After two minutes add the mushrooms and green onions to the frying pan. Season the vegetables with lemon pepper to taste and stir well. Cover the frying pan and cook until all of the vegetables are tender.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 1.7g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 2.2g; sodium 5.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022