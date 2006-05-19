Veggie Fajitas
My family loves these peppery veggie fajitas! Serve the fajitas with flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and I even put steamed broccoli on the side (so each can add broccoli if wanted).
My family loves these peppery veggie fajitas! Serve the fajitas with flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and I even put steamed broccoli on the side (so each can add broccoli if wanted).
Very delicious. The only alteration I made was the addition of cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, and canned green chilis. Top with diced tomato and mexican cheese and you have a perfect healthy meal everyone will love.Read More
Good solid meal. Just put out a couple of different taco type fillers and boyfriends loved it. Next time I will use more mushrooms and onions and less peppers (would not fit in the pan!) Will make over and over again.Read More
Very delicious. The only alteration I made was the addition of cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper, and canned green chilis. Top with diced tomato and mexican cheese and you have a perfect healthy meal everyone will love.
These Fajitas were awesome. We used portabella mushrooms (which have a meat like texture) and we did not miss the meat!!! My 8 year old loved them, we will make them again soon!
Excellent! I omitted the olive oil and cooked the vegetables with Pam in a nonstick pan, then tossed them in a tortilla with chopped tomatoes and cheese. Such an easy idea with great flavor.
This is an odd one, because I like complex recipes. When I looked at it, I tried it because it was easy, but as I was making it, I said to myself, "this is nothing, it is peppers and onions" and cooked it anyways. You know what...it was GREAT!! Total success in the fillings... The one complaint I have is that the ingredients did not mention tortillas. I ended up making an extra trip to the store.
This was a great, low cal/fat meal! I love veggies - I have made it twice already and am making it again tonight! I typically use 2-3 peppers (colors vary by availability) and 1 onion along w/ the green onions. I haven't used mushrooms yet but I am tonight. I saute it all in olive oil spray to make even healthier and add tons of lemon pepper! With a little fat free sour cream and salsa... Delicious - and filling - and so guilt-free! And the leftovers are great to take to work for lunch! Thanks much!
Portobello mushrooms make the best fajitas...so much better than chicken. I make these for myself when my family has chicken fajitas, but I always add more onions, and I chop the mushrooms into nice big chunks for a meaty texture. Rather than use lemon pepper, I sprinkle the mushrooms with a mixture of garlic powder, chipotle, ancho chile powder and just a touch of salt before cooking. I cook them separate from the pepper/onion mixture so they brown nicely. I absolutely love them.
Excellent fajitas! These are now a regular part of my grocery list. Thanks!
Very nice and simple as anything. Added guacamole and mexican rice and it was better than any restaurant.
Very Good. I love fajitas, but this recipe did not have much of a southwestern flare which I think a fajita should be. Since I did not have a fajita seasoning pakect, I used about a 1/4 tsp of red cayenne pepper, and approx 1/8-1/4 tsp of garlic salt, onion powder, paprika, ground sea salt, and ground roasted ancho chili powder. I also added an additional 1/2 tsp of lemon pepper after cooking the final 2 mintues in the instructions. For those that don't like spicy food, adding the additional spices did not make the hotness overbearing, likely due to the sour cream. Other condiments I served the fajitas with included store bought salsa, chopped tomatoes, and shredded cheddar cheese. Had I had an avocado I would have made guacamole. Oh, and for the spicy food lovers, I had a bottle of hot sauce on the table as well.
Great stuff...with a few minor modifications: use only 1 of each pepper, double the onion, double the mushrooms ( I'm a sucker for mushrooms....you can get the same "meatiness" of a portobello by just cutting each mushroom in half rather than slicing it ) and the green onions should be cut lengthwise rather than cross section. Add all the veggies at once and stir fry, don't cover. MARVELOUS
This was so easy and great tasting. I did not have mushrooms on hand, so I used zucchini instead. They turned out wonderful. I used a little cumin as suggested by another reader. It really added more flavor to the veggies.
Good solid meal. Just put out a couple of different taco type fillers and boyfriends loved it. Next time I will use more mushrooms and onions and less peppers (would not fit in the pan!) Will make over and over again.
Excellent! Made these almost exactly according to the recipe. I used 3 garlic cloves instead of 2 (we like our garlic over here), and only used 2 peppers-one green, one yellow-so as to fit everything in the pan. We also chose to sautee everything in Pam olive oil spray to lighten up. We added salt and pepper and used a lot of the lemon pepper. We decided to add some black beans and sour cream, but honestly the fajitas would have been awesome without the addditions as well. We will make this again and again. It's very easy, quick, delicious and best of all HEALTHY!
I'm not a huge fajita person, but I enjoyed this recipe. I had half of each of a red, yellow, green and orange bell pepper that needed used up so this recipe was perfect. I only had half a can of mushrooms but that was ok. Served with tortillas sour cream and salsa and sour cream mexican rice form this site.
I thought these were delish! I made as directed, the only thing I would caution is that I used the pre-minced garlic (I always have it on hand and it's awesome!) and I found that it came close to burning because it's so finely chopped. Next time I'll add it more in the middle of the cooking time. Will definately make again!
this was very good as a filling for fajitas!
This recipe is so easy and tastes so good. I usually throw in lemon pepper chicken but it is definitely not necessary.
Yum!!! Instant hit with the whole family!! Followed recipe exactly and it was wonderful! I have already made it twice! I had to double the recipe the second time because everyone wanted more.
I often have themed dinner parties and have had a hard time finding a good recipe for a vegatarian couple we have over. I made this recipe but I added red bell pepper and snap peas. It was a GREAT hit. They loved it.
Made exactly according to recipe (except I used baby portabello mushrooms). They were so simple, yet so tasty. Added cheese and sour cream, and they tasted just as good as fajitas at a restaurant. Will definitely make again!
These were pretty good! The only things I did differently were add more mushrooms (I LOVE mushrooms and they really soak up the flavor ), cilantro, and I used real pepper and real lemon. I would for sure make these again.
This was so good, and easy to prepare! It was a nice change from the normal meat dinners we usually have. Thank you for the recipe!
Dh and I just had this for lunch and loved it. Simple and nice. And it doesn't take near 50 minutes! (I had them on the table in under 20.) I served them on artisan corn tortillas with shredded cheese and chipotle sauce for dh, avocado and tomato for me. We had pineapple spears on the side for a delightful vegan/vegetarian meal.
This was really good! I omitted the tortillas and used romaine leaves instead and added yellow squash and used portabello . But overall delicious!
My family loved these - even my 2 year old asked for seconds. They are fast and very good. I did not have red peppers on hand so I just used green peppers, onions, mushrooms. I melted Mozzarella cheese on the each tortilla for 20 seconds in the microwave and filled each one. We did not have sour cream or any of the other fixings on hand but you did not even need them. This is a recipe that we will be adding to our family recipe list.
It's an okay recipe that could be great with a little dressing up. I added extra garlic and substituted portobello mushrooms for the regular mushrooms, which gave it a meatier texture, but I felt that the pepper ratio was way over the top...not so for my husband who liked it but would have added more onion. It seemed to need more spice, not necessarily heat though. We will have this again, but I will definitely be fiddling around with the ingredients when we do.
These were very good, and the family didn't even notice that there was no meat. I served vegetarian refried beans on the side and it was a delicious meal.
Great basic and easy recipe. I added portabella mushrooms and zuchinni for texture and cumin for taste. Didn't have any green onions, and it worked out fine without them. I also used 2 red bell peppers rather than 2 yellow. I served this with tortillas, fresh guacamole, rice, black beans, and some cheese to top it off. Every one loved it, but the serving amount is a little small for a hungry family.
It was very good!
the pepper and garlic added great flavor to an overall great fajita
Good and healthy. Thanks for the idea!
i love it! the lemon pepper seasoning adds a zing...it's light and the flavors of the veggies still gets to come through instead of being covered in one of those seasoning packets.
Had this for dinner last night and I just didn't like it. There was something missing...I think that something was meat. This recipe might be good for vegetarians, but I think fajitas and meat go hand in hand. You may want to add some firm chewy tofu to the mix of veggies (if you are a vegetarian).
Simple and easy.
An easy and healthy dinner! I used red bell peppers instead of yellow and was very surprised at how much I liked the lemon pepper seasoning.
I thought this was good. It reminded me of a vegetarian fajita I once had at a Mexican restaurant. I think the only difference is they added sliced zucchini. I used red pepper for the yellow and just added a little sea salt and a tad extra of olive oil after adding the mushrooms and green onions. I served it on a Trader Joe's plain tortilla and topped with reduced fat mild cheddar and a small spoon of lite sour cream. I found it filling, and had enough for about 4 servings. I would consider making this again for lunch. ty
This was good because it wasnt just regular meat fajitas, but i found that it wasnt that flavorful, and it gave me gas the next day, but i probably will make it again becuase it was so low in calories.
Not very flavorful. I didn't use sour cream, and I regret it. Even with cheese, the recipe doesn't stand on its own very well.
Good, not great. Something did seem to be missing. I used sour cream & salsa which seemed to add some flavor. I also used vegetable oil since I was out of olive oil. It was OK.
Very tastey meat alternative!
I needed a recipe to use up a green pepper and some mushrooms and found this one to be a great inspiration. I just cooked the veggies in olive oil along with some garlic, crushed red pepper, and minced onion since I didn't have all the ingredients on hand but it still turned out really well. I thought it went really well without having meat, didn't seem like it was missing anything at all.
Super good and healthy, easy to make !
I used chicken instead of mushroom, I really thought it tasted good, and its very healthy and inexpensive.
These fajitas were awesome!! I loved the flavor and never missed the meat. This recipe is definately a keeper.
So good! I'd make it again in a heartbeat. Added fajita seasoning to it as well for added flavor.
Very good base! I used portobello mushrooms to give it a more meaty texture and omitted the lemon pepper. Instead, I seasoned with tons of cumin, paprika, cayenne, and a cajun spice blend. Then added a good amount of soy sauce. SO GOOD! Top fajitas with guac, sour cream, and plenty of cheese for a very yummy vegetarian meal!
This was quite good, but perhaps a little too basic. I would prefer there was some sauce. Two servings make 4 fajitas.
I didn't have lemon pepper when I made this, so it was missing that extra kick. It was a very good and healthy change from steak fajitas for my family. When I make it next time, I'll add the pepper to make it 5 stars.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections