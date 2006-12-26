Feta Cheese and Bacon Stuffed Breasts
This is a very decadent dish. The chicken breasts are stuffed with bacon and feta cheese. A cucumber and tomato salad makes a great accompaniment.
AMAZING!!! I cooked this dish tonight to try it out first before serving it at my New Year's Eve dinner party for 8. My fiancee and I both INHALED it. He gave it a 9 out of 10. :-) The only slight changes I made to the recipe was to use crumbled goat cheese instead of feta. I just prefer goat cheese; it's smoother and less salty. It worked very well with the bacon, which was already very salty (I didn't use the additional salt & pepper in the recipe either.) I also used 2 strips of bacon per chicken breast - one inside the breast and one to wrap around it for a nice extra flavor and pretty presentation. I marinated the flattened chicken in the sauce first for about an hour and then assembled each breast in the pan, using a toothpick to hold it all together. 25 minutes was perfect. After plating the breasts, I sprinkled some more of the goat cheese crumbles for presentation. The chicken came out sooo juicy and tender. I give it a 10 out of 10!Read More
This didn't have much taste to it. Probablly won't make it again. Feta cheese was way too saltyRead More
This always gets nothing but rave reviews at my house. The first time I made it, I accidentally used 2 tbsp of lemon juice, instead of 2 tsp. Good thing. It turned out delicious. The only suggestion I have is beating the chicken extra flat before rolling them. Makes the whole thing alot easier and less time consuming.
I've made this twice now. It has a nice flavor, although I think it needs a bit more of something - haven't figured it out yet. The feta and bacon go great together. Just make sure not to overcook it, because it can get realllly dry, even though there's bacon in it. The second time I made it, I wrapped the bacon around the chicken breast and it turned out great! I actually prefer it this way now. The bacon was nicely cooked with a slight crisp, not soggy like when you cook in inside the breast.
Great idea! I however, was extremely lazy & in a hurry: just put individually frozen chicken breasts in a baking dish(still frozen), threw all the ingredients on top without measuring(used hormel's bacon bits), and baked at 375 degrees. It was delicious served atop a bed of fresh spinach. The kids gobbled it up. Great combination of flavors!
A Definite Family Favorite. I come from a very large and very greek family so the staple greek flavors of feta and oregano were a natural hit. Chickem is never dry. Marinating for several hours if possible really helps to bring out the flavors. I also added a little bit of dried basil and/or thyme to the mix just to really bring out the herbaceous nature of this dish. Excellent and Easy!
This was VERY good! I marinated chicken for about an hour, used (moist) bacon bits & mixed with crumbled feta before stuffing chicken. Followed recipe EXACTLY and it worked beautifully. When using smaller chicken breasts definately only 25 minutes @ 350. I cooked covered for 20 minutes, then put broiler on for last 5 for some color on top.
This turned out wonderful! I did make some changes...I used boneless skinless thighs instead of breasts. I marinated them for about 4 hours because I had to run errands. I used chevre instead of feta because it's what I had on hand, and I wrapped raw bacon around the outside of the chicken instead of cooked inside. It was rich and flavorful! The flavor was so intense we were satisfied with only one serving...built in portion control! I will definitely be putting this recipe in my permanent file!
This was so tasty. My Greek friend gave it highest honors. I used some of the pan juices to dress up the steamed cauliflower and broccoli I served with it.
This turned out great! My boyfriend devoured almost all of it and then wanted more! We love bacon so I wrapped the chicken with 1-2 pieces of bacon around the outside as well and the flavor really soaked into the entire breast. I will absolutely make this again!
We loved this! The flavors are fantastic together, and it's really very easy to make. The only change I made was to use only 5 tbls of oil. I will make this again and again.
This recipe was really good, but I changed it up some after reading some of the reviews and I probably will change it a bit more. I used the goat cheese and crumbled bacon inside the chicken, with a partially cooked slice wrapped around the whole thing. The chicken was thick enough that instead of trying to pound it flat, I used a knife to cut it in half starting at the thickest part of the breast and going down the length, leaving a section connected along the opposite side of the incision. The chicken will be thin enough and perfect to stuff. I didn’t have fresh garlic, but garlic powder seemed to work just fine. I used way more lemon juice about 3tbsps. The one thing I didn’t like was the very strong oregano flavor, it tended to over power everything else, next time I will try halving that.Ok, I’, revising my original review a bit. I cooked this chicken for the third time tonight and here are my final notes. The chicken and bacon prep have remained the same. I still prefer it with goat cheese and actually the garlic powder I think is better. Cut the oregano to 1 t and take the lemon juice to 3T. Follow the rest of the recipe. This is a GREAT dish… LOVELY blend of flavors!!!!!!!!
This was really good. Few changes based on reviews: Used 1/3 cup olive oil (approx. 5 TBSPS), 1/2 TBSP oregano, 1/2 TBSP Pampered Chef Greek Rub (probably would be good with all oregano), 2 shakes of pepper, 2 shakes of salt, and the juice of a whole lemon (almost 1/4 cup, or 4 TBSPS). I pounded 3 chicken breasts thin, crumbled 4 strips of bacon with about 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese and one roma tomato, diced. Added the olive oil/lemon combo to the Ziploc bag that I flattened chicken in and let it sit in fridge while I prepared the rest of dinner, feta mixture. Heated a grill pan lightly brushed with oil while I filled the chicken breasts and rolled up. Placed seam side down in a hot grill pan to 'sear' the seams shut. Browned both sides slightly and then placed in baking dish. Baked for about 30 minutes at 350. Served with couscous and broccoli. It was very good. Will definitely make again.
This was amazing! I skipping using to toothpicks (I didn't have any) and it still stayed together.
A must TRY. Absolutely delicious!!!! I make this at least once a week now as it has become a family favourite. Only thing i did was add sliced onions to the pan before baking. They end up carmelized and taste great. Steamed asparagus is a great side.
Absolutely fabulous - we loved it! I only made two chicken breasts and did not half the other ingredients. I left them as written, although I did use a tablespoon of minced garlic because we love garlic. This was so mouthwateringly good, we are marking it as a good recipe to serve for guests. YUM! I was so pleased the cooking time was spot on - that rarely happens, so I was thrilled! 10*'s
I hate when people alter a recipe and rate their version instead of the way the food should have been cooked, but now here I am doing the same thing. I used considerably less oil and left out the lemon juice (didn't have any). I still give this recipe 5 stars because it was so good. I'm sure it would have been even better if I had prepared it the way I was supposed to, but I loved it anyway. The oregano, feta, and bacon blend so perfectly with the chicken. This one is on my "make again" list!
I barely followed this recipe as written so here's what I did. I marinated the chicken in a Greek vinagarette all day, pounded it out flat and stuffed it with spinach (I sauteed it first), crumbled bacon, herbed feta cheese, and tomatoes. I then wrapped two slices of bacon around the chicken secured it shut with toothpicks, put it into a baking dish, drizzled a little more dressing over top and baked it at 350 for a bout 40 minutes. Before serving I sprinkled a little more feta over top and served this with roasted red skin potatoes, green beans and a salad.
nice base recipe. what i did differently was wrapped the chicken with the bacon and stuffed it with feta and spinach. but everything else i did the same. it was delish-uss!!
I loved this dish. I did use considerably less oil - I tripled the recipe for a dinner party, but still only used the 1/2c. of oil and I didn't use quite as much oregano either (2tbl. for the tripled recipe). It was really helpful to pound the chicken breasts flat and then fold the bacon and feta cheese in and secure with the toothpicks. So good and definitely a great company dish!
Delicious. There is so much flavor and feta just compliments the chicken and herbs.
Although I wish the cheese had melted a little more, and I also thought that 30 mins was too long, this turned out pretty well. I pounded the chicken to an even thickness, and think that 15/20mins would have been sufficient. It probably wouldn't have done any harm to marinade the chicken in the oil/lemon juice/oregano either. Thanks.
I enjoyed this recipe but my kids didn't like the feta cheese. I think I will make it the same but with mozzerella next time.
A great mix with the Greek Taste in this chicken. I think just a bit more Feta, and another slice of bacon or two for me. If you are a person who loves Feta, you might want to put more into this recipie! Other than that, it was wonderful.
I was amazed how easy it was to prepare. My husband said it looked & tasted like an expensive dish from a fancy resturant! Thumbs up from all four of us!
omgYUMMY! This was so delicious! One note - even though it says "salt to taste", remember that you're using both feta and bacon, and your sauce really doesn't need salt. (I remembered the other, super salty ingredients just as the last few grains of salt were falling from my palm!) The whole house smelled amazing while these were in the oven - I was practically clawing at the oven door waiting for them to get done!
I went looking for a feta and bacon stuffed chicken recipe because I was trying to re-create a dish I'd had at a local restaurant. Although not exactly like the restaurant version, this was delicious! I topped it with a balsamic glaze and served it with garlic mashed potatoes and broccoli. After testing it out, I made it for my sister and a friend and they loved it too! Definitely a keeper!
Very nice dish. I sauted an onion for the spinach mixture and the added some mayo, garlic, and a little nutmeg. This made for a nice creamy filling. Very tasty. Will deffinetly make again :)
The chicken was ok. It was a little too oily for my taste. I think if you used less oil it would be very good.
WOW! This was awesome! I took some other people's advice and decided to wrap the bacon around the chicken. I wasn't sure if I should cook the bacon first, so I didn't. The bacon did not come out quite cooked enough for me, but was fine for my boyfriend. I prefer mine a little crispier so I took mine off and microwaved it a little more and threw it back on. But, the flavor was absolutely awesome! One of the best dinners I have ever cooked. I paired with one of the garlic green bean dishes on here and was in heaven!
I can't say enough good things about this recipe! It's super easy, and it tastes fantastic! Definitely a new family favourite!
Really great recipe, worked out perfect. I used crumbled feta instead and it worked out excellent.
This was one of the most delicious things I have ever had! I loved it. Followed instructions exactly and it was great.
I made this last night, and it was SO YUMMY! I took the advice of others and didn't add any extra salt and wrapped bacon around the chicken breasts. I made extra mariande sauce and put it over bow-tie noodles as a side. My boyfriend ate it all and went for seconds before I could finish my first plate!
This recipe was quick, easy and super tasty. My fiance and I really enjoyed it. It's something that I would definitely prepare for company or just the two of us. Note: We used crumbled feta instead of slices and it worked just as well.
I had to make a few minor changes, but this was still VERY good! I used crumbled feta because I didn't have slices and I piled it on top with the bacon. I also accidentally used cilantro instead of oregano...so it turned out that I used 1 T. cilantro and about 1/2 T. oregano. Also, I cut the oil down to about 7 T. but that was still a bit much. I served it with pesto rigitoni, yum!! :]
I stuck with the basics of this recipe, but made a few changes and turned this into a super simple dish that we just inhaled and loved! Here's what I did: I BUTTERFLIED EACH CHICKEN BREAST (I USED 5 OF THEM) AND THEN LIGHTLY SEASONED THEM WITH A SEA SALT/ROASTED GARLIC BLEND AND FRESHLY GROUND PEPPER. I GOT MY PAMPERED CHEF GRILL PAN, LIGHTLY DRIZZLED EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL ON IT AND GOT IT SCREAMING HOT. I GRILLED THE CHICKEN BREASTS ON BOTH SIDES AND THEN I ADDED 1 T. REAL BACON PIECES, SOME DICED ROASTED RED PEPPERS AND SOME TOMATO/BASIL FETA CHEESE ON TOP AND LET THAT GET MELTED AND HEATED ON THE CHICKEN. IT WAS INCREDIBLY DELICIOUS AND SO MUCH EASIER! GRILLING THE CHICKEN GIVES IT A GREAT FLAVOR WITHOUT DRYING IT OUT! EVERY KITCHEN SHOULD HAVE A GRILL PAN!
This has become a staple at my house. My husband loves it and so do I! I only make 3 chicken breasts so I scale everything back a little bit.
My whole family loves this recipe. I butterfly the chicken and stuff the bacon and feta inside.
Great recipe and VERY simple. I took advice of others and let chicken sit in the oil/lemon juice/ garlic/oregano mixture in a ziploc for a little over an hour in the fridge. I then removed it and stuffed it with crumbled Feta mixed together with pieces of crumbled bacon. Any leftover feta/bacon I placed over the top of each breast during the last 7 minutes of baking. Great recipe, will make again and again.
I needed a recipe to use up feta cheese and this filled the bill. I stuffed the breasts with basil leaves instead of using oregano, because that's what I had. They were delicious, hubby loved it. We both thought the breasts were too pale. Next time I'll give them a quick run under the broiler. Recipe is definitely a keeper.
This is a great recipe! I will use it again.
This recipe was very good. It was very easy to make and also had lots of flavor. Even my two year old liked it. I think it might even be better if had thick cut bacon
This is a very flavorful chicken recipe, and of course the fat content is through the roof. Toothpicks are essential to keeping the breasts together if you use crumbled feta. I used sundried tomato and basil feta and it was fantastic. :)
Amazing! I used crumbled feta and I should have used a lot more, but still good. And I used extra bacon. We ate it all and the fam wanted more.
This was really , really good. I used crumbled feta and it was wonderful. The Chicken is just bursting with flavor i alsop took advice from the board and i used 7 TBSP of olive oil instead of 8. I will definately make this again. Thank You!
This is probably the best home-cooked meal I've ever had! Every time I serve it (which seems to be at least once a week now) it gets rave reviews. Try it with pemeal (Canadian back bacon) for an even more tender dish. My favorite meal by far!!!
Absolutely amazing. My husband and I both loved this. Served with rice and a gravy made with the pan drippings. I will be making this again, definitely.
Made this recipe for my sister and my boyfriend and they absolutly loved it. They wanted more and want it has often has I can make it. They were really happy. Flavor is wonderfull, texture was nice too but like someone mention before you dont want to over cook it, how it look was also very appealing, it was also easy to make with simple ingredients has well.
Very good! Just brushed the chicken with the oil mixture, as we thought it would be too oily if we poured it all over the chicken. May have used about half the marinade for 6 small breast halves and that was fine. The chicken was nice and tender and perfectly flavorful. Will make this again!
This recipe was very good, but i did take the advice of some of the other reviewers. I marinated the chicken for about 2 hours and I would cook the bacon BEFORE stuffing it into the breast. I cooked mine half way and it wasn't enough, the bacon was not cooked all the way. Personally my family prefers our bacon crisp. Last, I did add another slice of bacon around the whole breast before I cooked it all. The marinade was great! I will use it just by itself! Thanks for sharing!
We loved this. I had a hard time stuffing the chicken, so I ended up sprinkling the feta and bacon over the top, then pouring on the sauce. It was divine.
This recipe was really good! I halved the recipe since it was just my fiance and I. I realized I didn't have a lemon so I used lemon olive oil. Also I couldn't find sliced feta so I bought the crumbled kind. I crumbled my bacon and mixed with the feta and stuffed my chicken. My fiance really enjoyed the lemon flavor. We will be making this again!
This was good. Actually made it more like a casserole and cut the chicken up instead.
This was great. The olive oil mix really added some flavor!
Delish! I used only 5 tbsp of olive oil instead of the suggested 8. I also used the pre cooked bacon from costco and it worked well. Not greasy at all.
Delicious recipe! Very versatile, as I was out of feta and oregano and substituted meunster cheese and basil instead, turned out great. Perfect for anyone on a low-carb diet.
Way too much olive oil, I cut it in half and it was still too much. Next time will cut it down to 2tbsp and add some chicken broth for cooking. Pounded out the chicken and then folded it over into little stuffed pockets held closed with a toothpick. Chopped up the bacon (used turkey bacon) and used crumbled feta.
Wrap in prosciutto not bacon.
This was good. The oregano was too powerful compared to the other flavors though. Next time I'll cut it down by 1/2 teaspoon. Overall, the chicken was juicy - the recipe easy to follow - I'll definitely try it again.
I made this for dinner last night and both hubby and I really enjoyed it. I used chicken cutlets as they were what I had on-hand and also used flavored feta crumbles (roasted garlic & red pepper). I also did not have fresh garlic, so I omitted the salt and used garlic salt instead, and it turned out fine, but I will try to use fresh next time as I am a garlic-junky. The 30 minute cook-time at 350 deg. was not cooking the chicken through, so I bumped up the oven temp to 400 deg. and cooked it for an additional 15 minutes, and chicken was still moist and tender. To brown the tops of the chicken, I turned on the broiler for about 3 minutes for for appearance sake. Since there were some leftovers, I plan on slicing the chicken and serving it was pasta with pesto sauce and a nice rosemary/herb bread for dinner tonight! Definintely looking forward to making this again!
This was so easy to make AND delicious. I made some extra and can't wait to have it tomorrow!
This was an amazing recipe! Next time we have company over for dinner I will most def be making this! I did only make a small change, I cooked my bacon first and then stuffed it with the feta.
This is the first chicken I made that my husband liked! I used minced garlic and crumbled feta. It came out great!
Hold the salt, cut down a bit on the oil and oregano, cutting a simple pocket in the chicken breast makes for easier prep and then you've got a full-flavored winner!
My husband and I loved this recipe and both agreed it would be a great dish to serve for company!
Excellent!! My husband ad 2 teenage sons gobbled it up!! The only changes I made were that I used a little less oil and more lemon juice. I also did not stuff the chicken breasts. I marinated the chicken in the oil, lemon juice and spices for a couple of hours. I then laid them out in a baking dish and sprinkled the feta cheese and crumbled bacon on top and baked. Delicious
Really good! the only changes I made was to marinate the chicken first for a couple of hours as others suggested, then I added a couple of tsp of mayo to the filling to make it "stick" without changing the flavour. Fabulous.
Outstanding! I've also substituted ham for the Bacon. I usuallay make extra because it is great sliced and on a Potato Roll
the family LOVED it - but a few of us agreed that we'd use a little less feta next time!
This was a nice recipe. It was a little messy due to the feta cheese but the taste was great. I used more bacon than what it called for and added a little more oregano. I also used tomato and basil feta cheese for added flavour. Definately will make it again.
This is a really good recipe! I think I would cut the oregano at least in half next time, or switch to dill or basil. Our 3 year old loved it; 5 year old didn't care for the oregano. Will definitely make again!
Very tasty & made the whole house smell so good! However, next time I would only add 1-1.5 cloves of garlic. 4 cloves is way to much. I did tweek the receipe a little. I used crumbled feta instead of slices. I used 3 slices of bacon in each piece of chicken. I think you could even use bacon bits to save some time. Next time I would also omit the salt because there is so much salt in the feta & bacon already.
I even did this with chicken thighs and was great!
This was a great recipe. The flavors mix very well together. The second time I made, I used mozzarella and added a little spaghetti sauce. MMmmm!
Husband and I loved it - kids (ages 18 and 13) just OK with it, but will go into our "save" file. The flavors were great! I did make a few changes, but only because I didn't have the recipe with me when I was shopping (and we are not big fans of chicken breasts). I used boneless, skinless thighs (they are so juicy) and crumbled feta. As several comments suggested, I did double the bacon and marinated for a few hours. My prep (I followed the recipe directions with these few exceptions): 2 boneless, skinless thighs per person 2 bacon strips per person (plus a little extra to crumble on top, if you are so inclined!) Marinate thighs - as far as I am concerned, the longer the better. Really gets that nice garlicy flavor into the meat. Place 1 thighs(s) on bottom of 9 X 13 pan, cover with feta and lay 2 strips of bacon on top. Cover with a 2nd thigh (thus the 2 thighs per person). If you have left over feta and bacon, crumble on top. Cook at 350 for 30 mins - but check to make sure done/not overdone. This makes a good size serving, so be hungry or enjoy the leftovers! Really great flavor - Thanks for an easy and Yummy dish!
To be honest, this didn't look all that great after it was cooked (appearance). But it was very delicious. I would suggest cutting into the chicken very deeply in order to best distribute the cheese and bacon. Will be making it again!
This was SO good. The only variation we made was to use ham instead of bacon (only because I didn't happen to have any bacon but I did have some deli ham on hand) and like other reviewers we put the meat inside the chicken as directed but also wrapped the chicken in it. A VERY good recipe we will definitely be eating again - thank you to the contributor!
As a lover of all things feta, I really enjoyed this! My husband who doesn't like feta much liked this as well. I have also altered it to make simple baked breasts - just make the sauce (less of it) and bake the chicken in it, sans bacon and cheese. Very simple and good!
It is interesting. Great texture, but the flavors are missing a little bit.
Oh my goodness! What an incredible recipe! I actually omitted the bacon and added sauteed mushrooms instead and it was SO good! Thank you!
Excellent dish, however, I HIGHLY recommend completing step 3 prior to step 2 or you will be cleaning instead eating.
What a great tasty recipe! I added less olive oil than prescribed. However, I will not include the olive oil to the mixture the next time I'll be preparing this dish; personally, I don't believe there's any need for it to be part of the lemon juice / garlic mixture. At best, I would substantially reduce the amount of olive oil. My other suggestions include adding extra crumbled bacon and adding lemon pepper to the lemon juice / garlic mixture.
I made this last night and it was absolutely delicious! I added one extra clove of garlic and I pounded the chicken breasts flat with a mallet between two pieces of plastic wrap. I used crumbled bacon and feta cheese and just rolled it up and secured with a toothpick. 35 min. was long enough. Such a good combination of flavors!
These were awesome. I'd cook them slower next time to keep them from drying out, and maybe add more lemon juice.
Yum! We loved this!! Taking other reviewers advice, I used less oil and oregano than the recipe called for, and thought it was wonderful. Can't wait to make it again!
This was and excellent and easy recipe. Make sure to not overcook your bacon, and I used 2 strips inside each breast for more flavor. My husband woke up the next morning still raving about it!
Fabulous!!!
I have made this several times, making slight adjustments each time. The biggest being that I've consistently used plenty of fresh, chopped rosemary in place of or in addition to the oregano and gotten EXCELLENT results. My kids think they are eating in a restaurant! This is my favorite!!!
This is a delicious dish that tastes gourmet but is fairly simple to prepare. Great for a weeknight or for dinner guests. Easy and delicious!
This dinner was prepared in 20 mins (which includes bacon frying time) and was excellent! I'm going to experiment, using fresh mozz, prosciutto, roasted peppers, etc. VERY good!
Delicious! Like others I used tomato-basil crumbled feta cheese and crumbled the bacon before stuffing the breasts.
This is a good recipe that is special for everyday or for company. I also used less oil than what was called for. In addition, I lightly breaded the rolled chicken breasts with breadcrumbs before pouring the oil and lemon mix over.
This is a VERY tasty chicken recipe! My husband and I loved it!
Very good! The feta cheese and bacon gave the chicken a great flavor. I used fresh ground pepper after they were finished baking and it brought out all the flavors.
THEE Best recipie yet!!!! If I could give it 50 stars I would! This is something I'm going to make for all guests coming over- I also pounded out the breasts, then marniated them for at least an hour, and wrapped the end result in bacon- but I didn't feel like the bacon wrapping added any flavor, just looks fancy :o)~ I needed mine in the oven for at least 1 hour though- and they were ssssoooo juicy and tender!
Awesome! I made this recipe this past weekend with rave reviews! Everyone loved it. So easy, I prepared everything ahead of time I was able to enjoy my company. So quick to cook! I have passed this one to my family and co-workers! I will be making this next time I have company over! Thanks for sharing! kimberley from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
This recipe is awesome. I was sick of making the same old chicken recipes, when this new one came to my mailbox.(via e-mail) This is by far one of the best atuffed chicken recipes I have ever tried. It melts in your mouth,tender and juicy,full of robust flavor. I rate it a ten out of ten.
Very nice flavor. Enjoy better with the bacon on the outside so it crisps up. Nice change from regular chicken recipes.
