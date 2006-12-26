Feta Cheese and Bacon Stuffed Breasts

This recipe was really good, but I changed it up some after reading some of the reviews and I probably will change it a bit more. I used the goat cheese and crumbled bacon inside the chicken, with a partially cooked slice wrapped around the whole thing. The chicken was thick enough that instead of trying to pound it flat, I used a knife to cut it in half starting at the thickest part of the breast and going down the length, leaving a section connected along the opposite side of the incision. The chicken will be thin enough and perfect to stuff. I didn’t have fresh garlic, but garlic powder seemed to work just fine. I used way more lemon juice about 3tbsps. The one thing I didn’t like was the very strong oregano flavor, it tended to over power everything else, next time I will try halving that.Ok, I’, revising my original review a bit. I cooked this chicken for the third time tonight and here are my final notes. The chicken and bacon prep have remained the same. I still prefer it with goat cheese and actually the garlic powder I think is better. Cut the oregano to 1 t and take the lemon juice to 3T. Follow the rest of the recipe. This is a GREAT dish… LOVELY blend of flavors!!!!!!!!