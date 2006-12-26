Feta Cheese and Bacon Stuffed Breasts

536 Ratings
  • 5 342
  • 4 142
  • 3 33
  • 2 12
  • 1 7

This is a very decadent dish. The chicken breasts are stuffed with bacon and feta cheese. A cucumber and tomato salad makes a great accompaniment.

By Gillian McLennan

Gallery
27 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl combine the oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Mix together. Place chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish and pour oil mixture over chicken.

  • Stuff each chicken breast with 1 slice feta cheese and 1 slice bacon. Secure open sides with toothpicks.

  • Bake uncovered at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
451 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 3.1g; fat 34.6g; cholesterol 93.4mg; sodium 390.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022