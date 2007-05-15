Delicious Easy Chicken Francese

This is an easy and delicious recipe for Chicken Francese. It's great over pasta or rice or with a side of your favorite vegetable

By Elaina

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Coat chicken with flour, then egg beat, then saute in a large skillet until almost cooked through. Drain on paper toweling.

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • In a medium saucepan combine the wine, broth, parsley, salt and pepper to taste, butter or margarine and lemon juice over medium low heat. Stir together while heating slowly. When butter or margarine has melted, slowly stir in cornstarch until sauce thickens slightly. Place chicken in a 9x13 inch baking dish and pour sauce over all.

  • Bake at 300 degrees F (150 degrees C) for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 282.4mg; sodium 229.3mg. Full Nutrition
