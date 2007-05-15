Delicious Easy Chicken Francese
This is an easy and delicious recipe for Chicken Francese. It's great over pasta or rice or with a side of your favorite vegetable
This is an easy and delicious recipe for Chicken Francese. It's great over pasta or rice or with a side of your favorite vegetable
This was a big hit. Yummy Yummy. I did have to change a few things around. I also ready from the person who originally wrote it that there was a type so pay attention to that. I had 2 very big boneless breasts that I cut thru the middle to make 4 thin pieces of chix. I don't really know the weight for the chicken I used. I did juice from one good size lemon and used only 1 1/2 cups of chix broth. When I made my cornstarch mixture...it was a good 4 teaspoons mixed with 4-5 teaspoons of water. I didn't bake anything. I just made the sauce. Seared the chicken. Than added sauce to chick pan and put on low with cover on until done. OH SO YUMMY!!!!Read More
If you are going to make it easy then, saute chicken on one side until it starts to turn golden around the edges then flip over ann your chicken stock, wine and lemon SLICES, not juice and simmer until it is done. Plate the chicken and swirl in whole butter, that will give the sauce a nice sheen and a thickener, nape the sauce over the chicken and then garnish with parsley..SEE one pan, easy!Read More
If you are going to make it easy then, saute chicken on one side until it starts to turn golden around the edges then flip over ann your chicken stock, wine and lemon SLICES, not juice and simmer until it is done. Plate the chicken and swirl in whole butter, that will give the sauce a nice sheen and a thickener, nape the sauce over the chicken and then garnish with parsley..SEE one pan, easy!
This was a big hit. Yummy Yummy. I did have to change a few things around. I also ready from the person who originally wrote it that there was a type so pay attention to that. I had 2 very big boneless breasts that I cut thru the middle to make 4 thin pieces of chix. I don't really know the weight for the chicken I used. I did juice from one good size lemon and used only 1 1/2 cups of chix broth. When I made my cornstarch mixture...it was a good 4 teaspoons mixed with 4-5 teaspoons of water. I didn't bake anything. I just made the sauce. Seared the chicken. Than added sauce to chick pan and put on low with cover on until done. OH SO YUMMY!!!!
Great recipes. I cut all of my chicken into strips and cooked all the way through. I then added the heated sauce and let them simmer for 10 minutes. There is no reason to turn the oven on. I would make this again. :)
Excellent !! I made a few modifications. I added 1 chopped shallot, plenty of chopped garlic, and a ton of freshly cracked black pepper to the butter after i cooked the chicken and before I added the broth/wine. I added an extra 1/2 cup of wine, as I prefer a stronger taste. I then put the chicken & sauce in a pan and threw it in the oven (just to make sure the chicken is cooked completly) The chicken came out SUPER juicy! This was EXACTLY what I was looking for !! I also used the extra flour to thickin the sauce. mmmmmmmm !!
If I could rate it 4 3/4 stars, I would! I was worried about the backwards dredging, but it came out great. I used two chicken breasts and only two eggs. I also used re-hydrated parsley flakes. I think the sauce could have been a little thicker. I mallet-hammered my chicken and made medallions. Hubby said "I'd give it a 5" and it was gone in a blink. The chicken was OUTRAGEOUSLY tender. I did use cooking sherry instead of white wine because it's hard to buy wine where I live and I was out. I will definitely try it again with all the exact ingredients and maybe a smidge more cornstarch. This chicken REQUIRES bread to soak up all the delicious sauce. Thanks for a yummy meal!
The clumpy white comes from not adding the cornstarch to water before adding it to the hot liquid. Im glad most of you enjoyed this.
This is the same basic recipe I've been using for years. Actually, I never had a recipe. One day I just decided to wing it based on what I had tasted in restuarants and I thought it was terrific. The only thing I do is add a little garlic powder and dried parsley flakes, along with A LOT more lemon juice to the sauce. I have my daughter taste test for the right amount of lemon as we go along as this is her all time favorite meal. Thanks Elaina for reassuring me that I've been doing it right all along!
Let me start by saying I'm arguably the worst cook in the world. Therefore, it took me about an hour and a half to make this dish, but it was worth it. My boyfriend and I loved it! My only complaint is that the sauce wouldn't thicken, but it was really good anyway. Also, you should definitely use thin cutlets of chicken. The ones I used were a little too thick and therefore took forever to cook. Served over linguini w/ fresh italian bread - one of the best meals I've had in a long time!
I loved this dish. I only changed one thing about this recipe. I added a bit of garlic powder to the flour mixture and a little bit to the sauce. Everything else I followed exactly. This came out wonderfully and had TONS of flavor. I can't wait to make this one again. Thanks for the post.
chicken francese is one of the most frequent dishes I order out, Its a favorite! I decided to try to make it at home. I variated this recipe just a little to what I had on hand and I used thin sliced chicken breasts, I salted & peppered them. I dredged in flour,(no egg.. forgot it!) and sauteed & browned nicely in vegetable oil in large skillet, probably 5 mins or so set chicken aside on a plate, to the skillet I added about 1 & 1/2 cups broth, 1/2 cup or so Arbor Mist white zinfandel (all I had) 1 fresh lemon squeezed dry on a hand juicer, couple big chunks of butter, salt/pepper/garlic powder & parsley. I let that cook down just a bit, I didnt have corn starch so i used flour to thicken a bit, added my browned chicken to the sauce, covered & simmered for another 5-7 minutes or so.. last thing i did was stir in another pat of butter & served over hot pasta...my husband said, we dont need to go out to eat anymore if i can get meals like this at home! It really was delicious, so much so that I plan on making it for company.
Wonderful! I made a few changes: Added some garlic powder to the sauce. Made sure I mixed the cornstarch with water before adding and then brought the sauce to a boil to thicken. Also, dredged the chicken in Bisquick instead of the eggs and flour. My family loved it! I will definitely make it again! So easy!
We think this is a terrific restaurant quality recipe! I've found that 2 lemons usually give me about a 1/4 cup of lemon juice. That's good for me to remember just in case I don't have fresh lemons on hand and have to use bottled lemon juice instead. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe made my mouth water when I read it. Then, it took longer to make than it said it would, the coating on the chicken was like scrambled eggs, the sauce did not thicken according to the directions, the chicken was tough and the taste was bland. I have already tossed the recipe and will not even try to modify it. There is just too much wrong with it. The 4 star rating is very deceiving.
this recipe was sooo good! my husband and sister were very impressed. I served this with angel hair pasta, and just used the sauce from the chicken. The only changes I made were using 1 clove fresh cut garlic, and when I found my sauce a little too thick, I used some heavy cream to thin it out a bit. Cheers! 5*s for sure!!!
This is a great recipe as long as you dissolve the cornstarch in water then add it to the sauce. I add a little more lemon juice and it comes out perfect. I like to make this for company because you can brown the chicken ahead of time then just do the last part when company arrives. I also add a little more lemon. Leave the chicken in the oven until the sauce bubbles.....this guarantees chicken that will fall apart! It's one of our favorite dishes!
This was absolutely the best Chicken Francese I have ever had! My Father in-law who is the world's biggest crittic and has a "you could have added this" comment to every meal.....raved about this recipe and said after dinner...."ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS!!" This recipe is a keeper for always and will be used time and time again......thanks!!!!!!
The sauce was delicious but didn't have the right consistency, I would use a little more cornstarch and you only need one egg beaten with a little milk.
This recipe is insane. The whole family went nuts over it. Even my picky 5 and 2 years old went nuts with a little Parm cheese on top, yum. I've never eaten this dish out anywhere let alone make it. I was not at all disappointed. I did make few adjustments as other users suggested. I used 1 egg and beat it with 1 Tbsp milk for the coating and there was plenty to do 4 skinless boneless thin chicken cutlets. It cut down on the egg taste, but still cooked and browned beautifully. I don't keep lemons on hand so I substituted 4 Tbsp lemon juice. I did end up using about 5 tsp cornstarch mixed with 5 tsp water to get the sauce to thicken right, but remember as the sauce cools it does slightly thicken. I added garlic to the sauce as well. I did not bake this dish I opted to dirty several dishes on the stove top instead. I sauted the chicken with 1 Tbsp olive oil and just kept turning it. When it was almost cooked I turned the heat down. It came out very moist this way. I made my sauce in a separate pan. I also used other suggestions to serve with angel hair pasta and broccoli. I placed the pasta on each plate and dotted with butter, encircled the pasta with the broccoli, placed the chicken on top and then spooned sauce over the top of each one. It looked great and tasted even better. This recipe is a new family favorite!!
I think this was really good and definitely really easy, but I gave it 4 stars because the sauce is too thin and you definitely don't need to turn the oven on at all. I would also watch now big the lemons are - I had 2 huge ones and the lemon flavor was overpowering so I had to cut it with more ckn broth. Next time I will either use flour instead of corn starch or use more cornstarch because it was too thin. I made the ckn as written and made the sauce as written, but then just added the ckn to the sauce and called it a day... no need to put in oven at all. Overall, it was pretty darn good.
This was very good. I made a mistake and started making it before i checked on the wine situation in my house. Instead of the white wine i used a tiny bit of white wine vinegar and worchestershire sauce. It turned out fine. My husband liked it and asked for it to be put on the regular rotation. It was so very easy. I cut the chicken breasts in half vertically and horizontally, then pounded them flat. Cooked up super fast!
Adding milk to the egg would make the chicken cook better when in the frying pan and take away the egg taste
This was a wonderful recipe that produced what I've only been accustomed to eating in restaurants. I pounded each chicken breasts to about 1/2 inch and then cut them in half. Also, I ended up adding more cornstarch to get a slightly thicker sauce. The overall flavor was delicious!
This was very good! My husband isnt a fan of lemon so I only used one (wish I would have used the other, I love lemon).I thought it was a great light sauce, he said it was just ok, he likes bold flavors, but he said as long as I dont mind him adding stuff to it, he would eat it again. I surved it with linguini and garlic bread! I will be making again!
the sauce to this was good but thin. i too used more corn starch. my problem with this is i used thin sliced cutlets and just about cooked them through, but when i took them out of the oven they were not done all the way. i covered the dish with foil and cranked the heat to 375 and cooked it 15 min. more. by that time i wasn't in the mood to eat it and my bf took the whole thing home. he loved it though and i served it to him over bow ties. i might try this again i don't know.
excellent recipie - fast and easy Just a note, those who are getting clumps are probably not used to using cornstarch. Dissolve the cornstarch in a little COLD water first to get a very thin paste, then gradually whisk it into the sauce
This chicken came out very tasty! Will def make again!
This recipe was pretty good. I served it over angel hair pasta. The only trouble I had was the cornstarch. I used cold water and boiled but it never would thicken. My husband loved the chicken but said he could do without the pasta. My 15 year old son didn't care for it at all but I thought it was pretty good. I will probably make it again but will add more cornstarch next time. I thought dredging the chicken in the flour first and then the egg was weird but I loved how it turned out. Will do it like that from now on when frying chicken. Really had a great presentation!
This was delicious. Next time I may thicken the sauce a little more just because that is how I'd like it.
I'm giving this 5 stars because it is really good - I'll just make a couple changes next time around. The biggest change is use a little less lemon juice. My lemons were quite large, so that could be part of it, but it was a bit over-powering. I also did not put this in the oven - because my oven died in the morning. I cooked the chicken in my cast-iron skillet, then removed it to a plate while I made the sauce. Once the sauce had thickened I added the chicken back into the skillet and let it simmer for about 15-20 minutes. Good stuff!!
I was not a fan of this...the others who ate it said they liked it. It seemed rather lemony and I only used half of the lemon that was called for. My standards may be too high because I love Maggiano's Chicken Francese and this didn't taste at all like that. Overall, I likely wouldn't make this again unless someone begged me to.
This was excellent. My husband wanted me to give it 19 stars out of 5, he loved it so much. I did use about 4 tsps of corn starch mixed with 4-5 tsps of cold water to thicken the sauce as suggested in another review, which was perfect. I also put salt and pepper in with the dredging flour. Other than that I followed the recipe. I love that I could saute the chicken and make the sauce and then when my husband was on his way home, I put the sauce over the chicken and put it in the oven to heat it though so it was freshly cooked and ready at the perfect time. I served it over angel hair pasta with fresh steamed broccoli (the sauce was excellent over the broccoli, too, and there was plenty of it). Was as delicious and pretty as anything you'd find in a fancy restaurant. I highly recommend this recipe.
I hardly ever cook...but am trying to do more now than I have a 3 year old. This was easy and delicious and my son ate it up! I did cut the broth in half and added more wine and tons of lemon...as that's my taste. Thanks for this one! I love eating Chicken Francese when dining out, so it's nice to find an easy one to make in!
This sauce is a gem in my recipe box...not only can it be used for chicken but also fried fish. I added "old bay seafood seasonings to it just a dash and it was terrific.
My sauce didn't sauce, I didn't like the flavor, and the coating came of the chicken in slimy pieces after being baked in the sauce. I gave it 2 stars because the chicken was really moist. I will not make this again, but if I did, I think I would make a roux as the base of the sauce and add a reduced amount of liquid from there.
I made this last night. It was awesome. The leftovers were great the next day. The only thing that I will do next is not add salt to the sauce, when I prepare it. It was very close to the same dish that I have had at "Provinos," an Italian restaurant that I love a lot. I served it over noodles. I will make this over again and again.
I love this recipe. I use thin-sliced chicken breasts so I can cut out the baking time; just serve with the warm sauce.
Lost count of how many times I've made this since trying it last year. Great recipe. I do add a bit more lemon. Also awesome using shrimp or Talapia! Thanks.
I used this recipe dozens of times and its a sure fire hit!
This is definitely a keeper! Tasted just like it does at restaurants. I used thin cut chicken cutlets and they cooked up beautifully. I was making 6 pieces of chicken so I increased the sauce by 50%, but I had a lot more sauce than I needed, which is fine because it give me an excuse to make this again tomorrow! Elaina, Thanks so much for this great recipe.
I thought this was great! I had to add a little more cornstarch because it wasn't thickening like I wanted it to. I also poured the juices from the pan over the chicken to add more of the flavor it's supposed to have. Saute mushrooms using some leftover juices. It's great!
My whole family loved this Chicken Francese. Made a number times, figured I'd better get my review in since I use this recipe often and my teenage sons love it just as much as my husband. Thank you for posting
Me and my family love, love, love this recipe. I use it all the time. Definately a favorite.
This was my first attempt at chicken francese. I made it for a big family dinner and everyone loved it! I added a little extra cornstarch as a few others had suggested to help thicken the sauce. And I combined the sauce over the chicken on the stove without ever using the oven. After I took the chicken francese off the stove, I let it sit for a bit so the sauce could thicken. I served it with egg noodles and it was delicious. And very easy! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Made exactly as is, served with angel hair pasta and some garlic roasted broccoli- perfect. Huge hit at dinner, and made enough sauce to pour over the pasta, delicious!
tasted like it was made in a restaurant! YUM
Great dish. Very tender and I made it in the morning and baked it for dinner.
Not worth the time I put in. Had little to no taste.
Although delicious, I had a problem with the thickness of the sauce. Basically, it never thickened! I tried to use some cornstarch but that didn't seem to the trick. Hmm. Other than that, it was rather delicious and easy to make!
I recommend increasing the amount of corn starch as the sauce was extremely watery.
No one in my family liked this.
OK recipe, but not at all like the Chicken Francaise recipe I loved from a restaurant that's no longer in business. If I make it again, I'll cut way down on the chicken broth, and add more lemon & butter. I would pan saute the filets and make the sauce right in the same pan. I'll skip the baking step. Also, next time I'll buy chicken tenderloins instead of full boneless breasts.
This recipe was amazing. I never made it before, very easy, and delicious!
This was really delicious as well as very easy. I think next time I will cut the lemon juice a little (maybe use smaller lemons). I had to use dried parsley, but it worked out OK. Served over linguini with asparagus on the side, crusty bread and the rest of the bottle of pinot grigio.
I added more spices to it and never baked it. Just simmered in the sauce for about 20 minutes.
It was ok. Family didn't care for the flavor of the sauce.
This was a good recipe but too much chicken broth and I did the whole recipe on the stove, no need to bake it...but it was good...also only used one lemon.
This was excellent and very tasty! I did change a few things as others had suggested (added garlic poweder and finishing up the cooking right in the pan with the sauce). I served over whole grain rice that was flavored with a bit of stock. Even my boys loved it! Thank you!
I made a few adjustments to the original recipe and it was great! I only used 3 eggs which was enough for 7 thin cutlets and dipped them in egg, flour then egg again, and I added garlic powder to the egg. I used 1 cup of white wine and only one lemon, plus added a pinch of tarragon at the end which finished it off nicely. I served it over rice with corn everyone had seconds!
Easy and excellent!! Followed the recipeexactly! Moist, great flavor my husband LOVED it!
It is an easy and elegant dish. This is the kind of dish you can make if you are not a veteran cook and you want to impress. Serve the chicken over some linguini, garnish...What a delight!
This recipe was great. the chicken coating was super tasting. I first sauteed minced garlic before making the sauce and used more flour to thicken sauce. This is a keeper.
I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out fantastic. This recipe rivals restaurant chicken french!
The picky boyfriend said "This smells awesome" then "This tastes awesome. We're keeping this one." He also suggested that this be served with string beans and mashed potatoes. I really enjoyed it too--it was a piece of cake to make too. I halved the recipe (since there's only 2 of us), but I added more cornstarch since I thought the gravy was a bit thin. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. Thanks Elaina!!
amazing! I felt like I was eating food from the restaurant! definitely a keeper!
Chicken Francese has always been my favorite dish. I eould have never thought that it could be so easy to make, and so delicious at the same time. The sauce is also really tasty and lite to have with pasta.
Thanks for the great recipe! I can't wait to make it again. I cut a few calories by omitting the butter and it still tasted great!
Yummy! Made too much sauce, I'll likely lessen the liquid ingredients by 1/2 next time.
Made it as described, but added a bit of garlic and some fresh lemon slices (simmered in broth) as suggested from previous reviewers. I served it over fettuccine w/a salad. Very yummy and all plates were completely clean by end of meal! Thx for a great recipe for my family and friends.
This was delicious!!! I had to make a few changes to adjust to what I had on hand. I didn't have any white wine so I used a whole can of chicken broth. I had jared lemon juice instead of fresh. I also had dried parsley instead of fresh. It still came out delicious! I served it over rice and even my 2 1/2 and 5 year olds loved it. Next time I will make sure I have the proper ingredients on hand and I'm sure it will come out even better. Thanks for the recipe!
this is a terrific recipe! i've used it for family, friends and even "the guys" football sundays!
as often as i use recipes at this sight i have never taken the time to comment.....i am going to change that! i live on a small caribbean island and can't always get ingredients - this recipe is all basics, but very tasty and easy. my only change was adding lots more lemon and omitting the cornstarch (didn't have any) - making it again tonight with orzo! thanks
Made this recipe for about 30 (about 10 lbs of chicken). My guests could not believe that I made it myself and that I didn't cater it! Enjoy!
use les chicken stock
I love this recipe. It is so delicious. I use thinly sliced chiken cutlets, add mushrooms and also do the whole recipe in a skillet. I serve the extra sauce over thin spaghetti. Everyone raves about this!!
This recipe is fabulous. The sauce was delicious and everyone enjoyed it. I took the others advice and cooked it all on the stove top, but a lot of my sauce boiled away. Next time, I'm going to cook my chicken all the way through then add the sauce for only a minute or two.
easy and good i added more lemon and garlic but thats how i like my frances will use this often!
Fabulous! I pounded the chicken breasts just a little thinner and used flour to thicken the sauce - it required more than 1 tablespoon - I just eyed it until it was thick enough. I also added garlic and onion powder to the sauce. The flavors mixed perfectly, and it was delicious over fettucine florentine!
This was a delicious and simple recipe but I'm rating this based on my modifications which were: (as suggested by another) I cooked in a pan until golden around edges, flipped over and added the sauce ingredients EXCEPT the butter - allow to simmer until cooked. NOTE: I mixed the sauce ingredients together first and I doubled the cornstarch I also added sliced lemon to the pan. After the chicken is cooked through, I removed the chicken, add the butter and let that melt with the sauce, before pouring over the chicken on the plates. As also suggested, I added garlic powder to the flour. I didn't need to use all 4 eggs - 2 would have been good. I served with canned sliced potatoes baked in the oven at 350 for 20 minutes with melted butter, salt, pepper, paprika and parsley. Quick, easy and delicious!
This was good but it is really hard to have the perfect amount of lemon without measuring, I juiced 2 lemons and had alot of juice and mine turned out with way to much lemon...and I LOVE lemon but it was over powering. I also used alot more cornstarch since I wanted alot thicker sauce..
WOW~ is all i can say was this was so wonderful. Everyone raved about this dish. I used a bit more lemon and for presentation i sliced up thin slices of the leftover lemon and served it on the plate. This was so terrific that i will be sure to serve this again and again.
Made this exactly from the recipe! My family loved it! Making a tray for Christmas.
I've experimented with a lot of chicken/ lemon recipes and this is my favorite. I didn't have to change it at all! Well, I did have to multiply the recipe because I served it at a dinner party for 25 people. Yummy noises throughout- great recipe!
Bearing in mind that recipes are just guidelines. for instance the cornstarch should be mixed with cold water before stirring it in or it will have lumps. and the amount of wine and chicken broth should be adjusted according to what is needed when preparing this dish. I did this, and got rave reviews. will repeat it next week. John
This recipe is simple to make and an absolute hit. The perfect blend of seasoning, and the sauce is incredible. I've made this for all ages and people always come back for seconds.
This was so delish! One of the easier recipes, too!
A great recipe for the sauce, but I'm not sure about the breading part. I did half the chicken the way the recipe wants and the other ones with flour, then egg, then bread crumbs (my usual way). Both were good, but I prefer the second.
Very tasty but the flour/egg mixture stuck to the pan while trying to saute and the cornstarch should be mixed w/ a little cold water before adding to the sauce so it won't form clumps.
The proportions in this recipe didn't work for me. Too many eggs, too much chicken broth and way to much lemon juice. (Two lemons makes a whole lot of juice) Also my sauce didn't thicken at all and it was very bland. I tried my best to make this recipe work and it didn't. I wouldn't recommend this recipe to anyone.
This was delicious! Only thing I did a little differently, was I pounded the chicken until is was very large and thin. Make sure to dip chicken in flour first then egg! Pan fry in about a tbsp oil until lightly golden each side. I found the sauce a little runny, so I think next time I would use a little less chicken stock and a little more cornstarch. Make sure to mix cornstarch in a little bit of water before adding to liquid, otherwise it will clump. Everyone loved the flavour of this recipe. Thanks
I followed the recipe exactly. I even mixed the cornstarch with water before I added it in like others suggested! I added extra lemon juice too, but for some reason it didn't come out quite like I thought it would. The sauce never thickened (I even tried adding more cornstarch but it didn't work) and there just wasn't enough lemon even though I doubled the amount. I have no idea what happened. I'm so disappointed because I love this dish in restaurants and was hoping I could make it at home. :(
Im sorry this was not very good! Maybe I did something wrong! It just was not for us. TOO much lemon. would have liked maybe a little creamier Thanks anyway!!!
This was a lot of work for a mediocre dish.
I wasn't able to get this recipe to work out. I admit I am not a great cook but I have been trying and finding lots of recipes on this great website to improve my cooking skills. The chicken was too thick, even after I pounded it. The sauce smelled good, however there was too much chicken broth, I think. My sauce also didn't thicken even with adding a little extra cornstarch. When I put it in the oven to finish cooking (the breasts were thick) I had to add a few minutes because they were still pink inside. By being in the oven, the sauce turned very thin/oily and lost its consistently. I would try this again with thin chicken breasts and just add the sauce to the pan for the final cooking. I thought the sauce smelled great when I first put it together so I'll make another attempt at this and hope the second time is a charm. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
This is very tasty and so easy to prepare. I no longer buy this dish out when we go Italian. It is such a sin to pay top $$$ for this dish knowing that I can now make it myself! Thanks Elaina- RamonaNJ
Easy to make and very tasty! I found that less cornstarch was better.
CHICKEN FRANCHESE IS MY FAVORITE MEAL, THIS RECIPE IS THE BEST AND THE EASIEST I HAVE EVER PREPARED, MY FAMILY AND FRIENDS LOVE IT !!!!!!
Mmmm!Super sauce!Definitely must add water to cornstarch before adding it to broth mixture.Made lots of sauce, so I saved some to have on veggies tomorrow night.
This is the first recipe I have tried from this site. It was awsome. My husband loved it, and he's a very picky eater. We like to have left overs, so I doubled the recipe, added a bit more lemon, and butter. The other thing I did was strain the sauce over the Chicken. My husband hates parsley, so I got the flavor without him seeing it. The added benefit was straining out any of the cornstarch that was gloppy. I served it over pasta and fresh steamed broccoli, and it was fantastic.
I just made this for dinner. I was looking for something easy and good and this was IT!. I had all the ingredients and put it all together fast. I did add some garlic powder like other reviewers did. I also added an extra tsp of cornstarch to make it a bit thicker. I made mashed potatoes as a side dish. The sauce over the potatoes was awesome. Thanks.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections