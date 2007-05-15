Delicious Easy Chicken Francese

This recipe is insane. The whole family went nuts over it. Even my picky 5 and 2 years old went nuts with a little Parm cheese on top, yum. I've never eaten this dish out anywhere let alone make it. I was not at all disappointed. I did make few adjustments as other users suggested. I used 1 egg and beat it with 1 Tbsp milk for the coating and there was plenty to do 4 skinless boneless thin chicken cutlets. It cut down on the egg taste, but still cooked and browned beautifully. I don't keep lemons on hand so I substituted 4 Tbsp lemon juice. I did end up using about 5 tsp cornstarch mixed with 5 tsp water to get the sauce to thicken right, but remember as the sauce cools it does slightly thicken. I added garlic to the sauce as well. I did not bake this dish I opted to dirty several dishes on the stove top instead. I sauted the chicken with 1 Tbsp olive oil and just kept turning it. When it was almost cooked I turned the heat down. It came out very moist this way. I made my sauce in a separate pan. I also used other suggestions to serve with angel hair pasta and broccoli. I placed the pasta on each plate and dotted with butter, encircled the pasta with the broccoli, placed the chicken on top and then spooned sauce over the top of each one. It looked great and tasted even better. This recipe is a new family favorite!!