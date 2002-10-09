Chicken Salad with Couscous
I experimented with some ingredients I had in my cupboard and was pleasantly surprised with these results. Also, can be served cold, so it's a great make-ahead lunch food!
Very good quick recipe!It ended up being even quicker,since I used 4 leftover grilled chicken breasts.I also added a couple heads of lightly steamed broccoli and made a dressing of 1 1/2 Tbs lime juice,about 6 Tbs orange juice,2 cloves garlic,salt and pepper and tossed it in.I also cooked the couscous in 1 1/2 c. broth instead of 2.Read More
This is a good base recipe, but as written it is pretty bland. I added a few dashes of sesame oil and low sodium soy sauce to mine and my husband added some parmesan to his. We liked it with our additions.Read More
Add 1 more pound of chicken for a more filling meal.
I served this cold. It was excellent. Would go well as a side dish or a meal with bread. My son hates cooked peppers and enjoyed the raw peppers. Very colorful!!Suggest you take liquids you will cook the chicken in and mariante chicken in it for at least 30-60 minutes before cooking/
WOW! GREAT lunch salad! I make a batch of this, and it drives my co-workers crazy wondering where I got it! I was also amazed how quickly it can be thrown together. All in all, great recipe.
A delicious alternative to pasta salad! I made it with precooked couscous and it was a success.
Great summer salad.Refridgerated over nite and had it for lunch. I added cherry tomatoes it was a great outcome.
I made this recipe when I received it in my inbox in the "daily recipe" newsletter. It sounded exactly like what I wanted for dinner and I wasn't disappointed. I used Bulgar Wheat instead of cous cous as the local store was out. I made the recipe for 2 and actually doubled the cumin and wine because I was added a lot more vegetables. I used tender stem broccoli and baby corn as extra veg. I also used mild white onion which I sauted with the chicken as I was out of green onions. I omitted the olives as I don't like them. All in all even with all my changes this was an incredible dish. It was a favourite with my other half too. I will definitely be making this for lunches as well as light dinners in the future. It was perfect. Thank you!
The whole family loved this recipe. I used mostly what we had at home....I took the suggestion of adding asparagus, feta and low fat Greek dressing. I didn't have onions or wine and it tasted yummy! Would be a great salad to make ahead for a hot summer day.
A favorite in my house for lunch. I usually don't use wine in mine.
I found this too bland, so I added low fat feta cheese and 2 TBL of low fat greek dressing which made it much better. I also added salt and pepper to give it more taste. It's very easy which is why I gave it 4 stars.
This is a great change from the usual chicken salad, or the usual pasta salad. I made it once following the recipe, then made it again using more olives, chopped blanched asparagus and added feta cheese; very yummy. This will be my new "potluck" salad.
The cumin taste was great. I'd say add fewer peppers - or more chicken - and probably some salt, too.
Easy and delicious. I added some halved grape tomatoes and used only 1.5 cups chicken broth instead of 2 cups.
This was good. I added feta cheese and made a greek dressing I found on this site to add to it. I think otherwise it would have been dry and lacking in flavor.
This was very good. I followed recipe pretty much exactly only I added more garlic and also a lot more olives (because I love them) I also added the olives to the whole dish. This was very good warm and cold, only thing it needed was a dash of salt and pepper. Only issue is that was more liquid then my couscous could absorb so it had a not so nice consistency lol. I will be making this again.
This one I did not like. Had little or no flavor. Will no do again. Sorry.
I like this recipe because it is basic but leaves so much room for creative freedom. I read some other reviews before I started, so I had the idea that it may be a little bland. I went ahead & doubled the onions, and added extra chicken, peppers & black olives. I also added crushed red pepper, sea salt & toasted pine nuts. The result was easy, delicious & fresh. I brought it for an office potluck & received several compliments. Enjoy!
Very good. Took a while for me to cut the vegetables up but besides that, it was rather easy. I did not use the white wine and used Orzo pasta instead. Turned out great. My bf loved it.
I really liked this dish. I followed original recipe and first had warm. I prefered it cold (left overs!). Lots of flavor and good-for-you recipe. Thanks!
Easy to make, healthy, flavorful. I ommited the green pepper and olive and used near east couscous with pine nuts. very tasty-a go to summer recipe:)
Delicious summer dish!
Pretty good ... with some reservations and tweaking. I doubled the recipe (to make five lunch portions to take to work) and more than doubled the amount of chicken. That might have been the source of the major problem I encountered. The liquid in which I was cooking the chicken took a LONG time to cook down (and probably led to overcooked chicken). I finally gave up and poured about a half cup into the assembled salad. I wonder if the breasts I was using gave off a lot of liquid.... The addition of the broth -- together with a final spalsh (1/4 cup?) of cider vinegar -- perked up the otherwise bland flavor. In the end ... tasty!
Girlfriend gave it a 5* - I'm a little more critical. Very unique and tasty dish. Followed the recipe to a "T" and it came out very well. Will do it again! I put pepper portions under the broiler and in future will add cashews and large slices of shroom'.
Excellent! My husband was skeptical of the couscous but when he tried it he thought it was great. One thing he thought the dish needed more was spice and added some Jamaica Me Crazy pepper from Costco the salad was still excellent. Will definitely make it again. GREAT recipe.
This was pretty good. I added 1/2 the sauce from the chicken and added salt, pepper, and parsley.
Even my picky eater dh liked this one. Because I am gluten intolerant, I substituted brown rice for the couscous. I also used 3 cloves of garlic because I love garlic. I used canned chicken, but acknowledge that using fresh chicken might taste better.
