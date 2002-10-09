Chicken Salad with Couscous

46 Ratings
  • 5 18
  • 4 18
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

I experimented with some ingredients I had in my cupboard and was pleasantly surprised with these results. Also, can be served cold, so it's a great make-ahead lunch food!

By Christian Booher

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare couscous pasta according to package directions, using chicken broth for liquid. Drain and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a large skillet combine the wine, oil, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 1 teaspoon cumin and garlic; mix all together and add chicken. Simmer over low heat until all liquid has evaporated and chicken juices run clear, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Remove chicken from skillet and mix in a large bowl with remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cumin, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, yellow bell pepper, green onion and couscous. Garnish with a few black olives per serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 29.5g; fat 4.5g; cholesterol 44.8mg; sodium 633.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022