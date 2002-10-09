Chicken Salad with Couscous

I made this recipe when I received it in my inbox in the "daily recipe" newsletter. It sounded exactly like what I wanted for dinner and I wasn't disappointed. I used Bulgar Wheat instead of cous cous as the local store was out. I made the recipe for 2 and actually doubled the cumin and wine because I was added a lot more vegetables. I used tender stem broccoli and baby corn as extra veg. I also used mild white onion which I sauted with the chicken as I was out of green onions. I omitted the olives as I don't like them. All in all even with all my changes this was an incredible dish. It was a favourite with my other half too. I will definitely be making this for lunches as well as light dinners in the future. It was perfect. Thank you!