Garlicky Appetizer Shrimp Scampi
Quick, garlicky, and delicious shrimp scampi.
This one is a keeper! With 3 exceptions, we followed the recipe exactly. There were only 2 of us and we aren't big eaters, as in our younger years. We used just a tad over 1 pound of large shrimp, which made for left-overs. We both l-o-v-e garlic and felt that 1 tbs minced garlic sorta equates to "why bother?". I think I used about 6 good-sized cloves and minced 'em good. Used all the rest of the ingredients and let it all rest in the fridge for at least 1 1/2 hrs, if not a bit more. Bob didn't feel like messing with the grill, so we cooked 'em on the stove. Served it over angel hair pasta along with some steamed spinach and a salad, and a lovely bottle of dry, crisp white French wine. Oh my, what a meal!! We both agree we may never order shrimp scampi in a restaurant again! This recipe is sooo good on its own, 'though we just might try experimenting and add some white wine in the marinade next time. The leftovers reheated beautifully in the microwave at half-power. Thanks, Holly, this recipe is truly a keeper!Read More
It was okay. After cooking it and having a few, I took it away and added crumbled Feta Cheese. That livened up the shrimp.Read More
Too cold to be grilling outside, and no means of doing it inside, so I just cooked this in a skillet and served it over angel hair pasta seasoned with olive oil and garlic. It was a big hit.
A now closed restaurant served something very like this. My favorite! I, like they, served it over fettucine. I garnished with green onion tops and served crusty slices of bread on the side. I cheated by cooking the shrimp in the sauce, stovetop. Yummy perfection and couldn't be easier! Edit: I added 2 T each of chicken broth and white wine.
This is really good stuff. I made a few changes to suit the taste of my family. To the butter sauce I added a bit of stock (chicken) and a little bit of lemon juice. I let the sauce thicken up a bit and wow it was awesome. Gonna make this one again.
This was a great easy way to cook shrimp for a cookout! I found that if you left the shrimp in the scampi sauce for about a half hour it gave the shrimp more flavor. Yum!!
I loved this recipe! perfect garlic taste. i did add some season salt and grilled them for a minute on the george forman grill.
My husband's reaction was WOW, I could eat these all night. I made these as an appetizer for the Angel Hair Pasta with Shrimp & Basil (also from this site). This shrimp scampi is so easy to make and I will make these again and again.
My brother made this recipe once and it was great. I tried it, and we both made it on the stove top, rather than over the grill as suggested. It left us with a great sauce in the pan, in which I cooked linguini and added to the recipe at the end. Awesome! Only thing was that I didn't have shallots on hand, so it wasn't as flavorful as the one my brother made, WITH the shallots. Wonderful recipe, nevertheless. My husband loved it with pasta, and he doesn't usually like pasta. I will definitely be making this recipe again!
Super fast and easy and you can even substitute green onions for the shallots. I gave this recipe to someone else who has thanked me kindly and has tried it herself twice!!
I LOVE the flavors of this recipe!! I do believe it's my favorite way of having shrimp now............and that includes any restaurant shrimp I've had! I followed the recipe precisely, except I cooked mine on my George Foreman Grill. It was so easy and tasted wonderful!! Absolutely incredible recipe! Thanks!!! :)
I used these for a shrimp dish where the shrimp was the main attraction, so I used big and meaty Jumbo Gulf Shrimp - beautiful. I liked the mix of both butter and olive oil in this recipe, as well as the addition of chives and shallots, not usually seen in Shrimp Scampi recipes. I didn't see the need for paprika so I omitted it, but I did miss the lemon that IS typically part of any scampi recipe (or white wine) so I had Hubs give the shrimp a squeeze of fresh lemon juice as he broiled (rather than grilled) them. Four stars because of the absence of lemon in the recipe - five stars when included.
I altered the recipe to sautee instead of grill. I cooked the onions(shallots) first in the butter/oil/spices, then added shrimp when onions were soft - cook until shrimp is not clear (5 min) don't overcook. Serve on any pasta. Amazing!!!
Easy and delicious! I followed other reviews by increase the garlic to 6 cloves and the shallots to 3 tablespoons. I also added 1/4 cup of wine to the mix. I cooked the whole shrimp mixture on stove top and taking out the shrimps when it's almost done, leaving the sauce to thicken then stirred in some cooked penne, adding the shrimps back to the skillet when the penne is well mixed. Then voila, dinner is ready!
Would rate higher than 5 stars if I could...this is a great recipe. Made it for a party yesterday and 2 pounds of shrimp went FAST!!!!!! The only change I made was doubled the garlic and I cooked it in a pan on the stove. It was PERFECT....YUM!!!! Thanks for the recipe, cant wait to make this again!
Made thistonight with a few modifications. I put everything in a ziplock bag for about 30 minutes and "squished" it around to distribute everything. Added a bit more EVOO to pan and sauted all until shrimp were cooked thru. Added a splash of white wine and a few red pepper flakes. Served all over fettucinni. Yummy...definitely a keeper and oh so easy.
added a splash of white wine and some chicken broth to make more sauce. yumm. I have both grilled the shrimp and done it in the pan. Great both ways
Wouldn't change a thing!! Who puts feta cheese on shrimp?! This recipe is simple, great, and I thank you!
Excellent! Made a little extra sauce and served over bow-ties. Yum
If you're looking for THE BEST and yet simple recipe....you've found it.I've made it for family, friends and parties and everyone is amazed that it's truely shrimp scampi but with the smokey flavor of the grill. They also like the idea that It's not swimming in a pool of oil but still has the intense flavor plus more because it's grilled. For those of us that do EVERYTHING on the grill ALL times of the year (yes, I'm guilty)...now you can grill your scampi and eat it too! haha I have made this exact recipe for years now. I recently lost the recipe and although I could make them pretty much the same from memory, it's nice to have the exact recipe on hand whenever I need a "reboot". I about cried yesterday when I thought it was gone. THANK YOU SOOOO much for keeping this one up!....I have my recipe back!!!!
don't need as much butter as called for..
It was cold and pouring rain outside so I cooked them on the stove for a few minutes. They were tasty and wonderful. I would definitely make this again.
Very good recipe. Used 6 cloves of garlic. Also chopped up a small tomato that I had hanging around and threw it in when the shrimp was almost done. Will definately make again. Thanks.
We are garlic fans, but this one had almost no flavor except for the garlic. I wouldn't make it again.
This was delicious! I made it for my hunni for valentine's day and he loved it! I did some minor tweaking. I added a 1/4 stick of butter, 4 cloves of garlic (minced) and a package of steamed broccoli to the noodles. Perfect! i will definitely be making this again!
Prepared as written. Let shrimp sit in dressing for 1/2 hour. Served on top of filet mignon...perfection!
Excellent restaurant quality recipe! The only changes I made was to add 6 cloves of garlic. I marinated the shrimp in the sauce for a few hours, then sauted the whole works in a wok. I served it over angel hair pasta and there were no leftovers! Also, if shallots are not readily available, I think using another mild onion would work as well.
I chop up the shrimp and use them as a taco filling or lettuce wrap filling. A real crowd pleaser!
I just made this recipe today. Wow so delish! I added white wine and chicken broth. Served over pasta. Very easy. I also read the reviews and as an Appetizer is such a great idea. Thanks!
Delish but it doesn't have enough "sauce" so it's hard to evenly mix with pasta.
EXCELLENT! Hubs wanted surf and turf last night so I made these to go with our little filets. Grilled the steaks, and while they were resting, threw these on. The grill gave these terrific flavor. I had reserved some of the marinade separately from the shrimp. I warmed it in the microwave to barely heat it. Then drizzled it over both the shrimp and steak when plating. YUM!
Hubbie loved!!! Thanks!
I doubled up on the ingredients. Very Good
Outstanding recipe!!!!
Easy and very tasty. I marinated mine and then grilled them on skewers. Absolutely amazing! Be sure not to overcook the shrimp. You want to pull them off before they curl completely.
What a fabulous recipe!! All I had were frozen cooked jumbo shrimp, so I had my doubts at how this would turn out. I mixed the marinade adding about 1/4 cup of white wine, and marinated the shrimp for about 2 hours. Then, I heated a skillet on med. high heat, threw in the whole shebang, and served french bread to mop up the juices. Very impressive results, thanks for the recipe!!
I didn't like this recipe at all! It was bland and tasteless! I even added alot more and it was still no good. I will not be cooking this again!
So good! I served it with pasta, RAVE reviews from the family!
Unable to taste these myself due to shellfish allergy but hubby really liked them. Will definitely be making these again. Thanks Marbalet
WOW. I let the shrimp marinate for a few hours in the sauce and then skewered them for easier grilling. Incredible. Thanks for the recipe!
Great dish! Switched to basil and it came out fantastic!
I sauteed this dish using slipper lobster, that I bought at the farmer's market, instead of shrimp. Also, I only used garlic (no shallots or chives on hand). I used smoked paprika and really liked the flavor that imparted. The flavor, overall, was very good, but I think grilling would be even better! I ate it with pita bread, dipped into some of the garlic, paprika oil - yum!
Husband and I loved the flavor it gives. It is not over powering in flavor. We used the shrimp ove salad. Thanks
We really loved this recipe. We did not grill ours. We put it into an electric frying pan and fried the shrimp in some oil. When we cooked it this way, we had a sauce that we served with the shrimp. It was excellent! We added extra garlic - 1 tablespoon was not enough for us.
I made this and the whole family really liked it. I had to broil it as it was way too cold out to BBQ, and it turned out just fine. I made this for dinner instead of as an appetizer and served with rice and a veggie. I will make this again. Thanks.
just right
I've made this several times now and we love it! So easy and so good!
This was my first time in trying to make scampi, and let me tell you something, it is definatly a keeper! it was sooo good, and it wasn't all that rich like in resturants. I added some white pepper and cayenne dashes, and then tossed it all togethor with Angel Hair pasta! Definatly a keeper!
I am not a seafood lover, but we were at the beach and bought shrimp for the family. This was so very good. I am craving it again and for me this is amazing.
Fast, very easy and elegant! Served as a dinner with a green salad. Wow!
I was looking for a good base for my angel hair pasta and this was it, actually this is a GREAT base. I was looking to duplicate a dish I had dinning out and now I have. I added sun-dried tomatoes for personal taste. I mixed the angel hair pasta with the butter/oil sauce and my family loved it. This was so simple. I had dinner ready under 20 minutes. Thanks Holly. This one is definetly a keeper.
I followed the recipe except I used a grilling basket. After the flames died down everyone was VERY impressed. Will definitely do this the next time I can find affordable prawns!
I made this recipe with Tiger shrimp in Florida. It was absolutely delicious. Roni Kessinger, Wi
Switched the butter with peanut oil, cooked in skillet, and served in tapeoca papper cups.
I loved all the ingredients in the sauce, but the flavor didn't really penetrate into the shrimp. Next time I'll take others' advice and either marinate it longer or saute it in a pan and serve it along with the sauce over angel hair pasta. I can't wait to try it again with a few modifications. We served our leftovers over a nice Greek salad - good combination.
Very easy to prepare and delicious. We will make it again, for sure.
Great recipe!! Served with rice pilaf and sauteed spinach. The whole family loved it. My daughter declared this her new favorite meal!
I have made this with mussels and it is great. What can I do to make the mussels scream with garlic? Thank you for sharing and God bless.
slurp******!!!!!
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe a lot. We live on the coast, and it was great with fresh shrimp. Yummy yummy. I will be making this again!
I loved it, I served it on rice as a small meal for myself
This shrimp scampi is absolutely delicious!!!!!!!!!! I made it for my family and they all loved it. They even thought it was better than Red Lobster's shrimp scampi!
The shrimp recipe of my dreams.
Wonderful shrimp on the grill. We have made this for friends as a dinner appetizer several times. To help keep the shrimp on the BBQ we place them on a grill grate with holes. Just make sure you don't get the grill too hot before adding the shrimp. The butter can easily flame up, which turns the shrimp black. Watch your heat and these guys are outstanding.
This is good but I think next time I would double the garlic and shallots and use regular butter. I also added a dash of red pepper flakes and it gave it that extra special kick. Thanks for posting!
This was really good. When I went to make this I realized I didn't have butter, so I had to use margarine instead. I didn't use chives either and only 1 pound of shrimp. Cooked in fry pan as some other reviews suggested. Even with these changes, it still is one of the best garlic shrimp I've tried. Thanks Holly!
All I can say is YUM. I am only giving it 4 stars because somehow the shrimp or perhaps the oil made our grill flare up almost catching our patio on fire. That would have hindered our Valentines Day.
This is an excellent recipe! I used Key West Pink shrimp, thawed. Didn't have chives, substituted parsley with great results. I melted the butter with the other ingredients, poured it over the shrimp, & chilled it about 2 hrs. Saute'd and served in deep bowls with crusty bread. Divine! I agree that more is better with the garlic & shallots- also added a healthy dash of red pepper for kick-
Served as an entree--super easy and delicious--even my non shrimp liking 7 year old daughter was stealing these off of other's plates.
Sounds a lot like Shrimp Scampi which was so popular during the '5o's. For those who need a shortcut in time and effort, use a good quality Italian salad dressing(adding extra garlic is recommended)and marinate at least 1/2 hr then place under broiler for about 2 mins each side. During last 2 mins brush with extra marinade. if using fresh shrimp broil on both sides til dark pink.Bon appetite!
Great, although I served this as an "tapas" appetizer, since I was looking for the spanish "gambas al ajillo". I marinated the shrimp with about 4 TB of good butter and the oil. Then I heated another 1/3 cup olive oil to very hot and dumped in the shrimp. After about 2 minutes, I mixed the shrimp up, added salt, fresh ground pepper, and about 1 tsp. cajun seasoning ( Slap Yo Momma). I served it with french bread. Of course, the shrimp was very fresh, bought off the boat near Apalachacola Florida. I think next time I'll reduce the oil, add some chopped green onions at the last minute and thicken with some cream and maybe flour. I'll serve in a toasted bread bowl and bet it's just like a very popular recipe at an Italian restaurant in Baltimore!!
Excellent - I read other reviews and let it marinate longer...overnight to be exact. I was very nervous because just the smell of the garlic (which I put more in) was so overwhelming I thought it would overwhelm. It didn't - we cooked them on the grill on skewers and they were great.
What a great recipe. I used it like a marinate though... I combined everything except the butter and marinated the shrimp for several hours, then I spritzed the shrimp with spray butter before grilling.. it was wonderful.
Wow, what a wonderful recipe. This was very simple to prepare and the final result was really tasty served over a bed of rice. I will definately make this again and again.
I made an extra batch of sauce to toss with pasta. If possible could use more garlic and some red pepper for zip.
How could you go wrong with Shrimp and garlic in the same recipe. Thanks for a keeper!!
Tasty and quick wonderful shrimp scampi recipe.
Seems almost too simple to be so good! I cut back on the oil and butter and they were still great.
Very tasty, I felt the coating was a little excessive, and would probably halve it next time.
This recipe is great. The best shrimp scampi I have been able to make at home. Next time I will use salted butter because I am a salt addict but the recipe is awesome!
A cook I am not, but this recipe was SO EASY and delicious! I followed the recipe except for the grilling part. I liked the idea of cooking it on the stove top to get a nice sauce and then added linguine noodles. Oh yes, and 2 cloves of garlic! YUMMY!
This tasted so much like a dish I used to get at a well known restaurant. Try it! Guarantee you`ll love it!
Extremely good!. My only regret was that we didn't have any fresh shrimp around, and the frozen ones weren't peeled and deveined. Since I was short on time, I got cooked shrimp. This caused the shrimp themselves to be very plain, but the sause was heavenly... Next time I'll make sure to get the fresh shrimp.
Nice flavor, but too much butter for my taste. Next time, I'll cut the butter by half.
This was a great light alternative to dinner. However I recommend making some extra marinade and heating it over the stovetop and serving it drenched over the shrimp.
I was looking for a quick dinner with the shrimp I had on hand. This turned out wonderfully. Unfortunately, it was the one time I did not have shallots (which we love!) on hand, so following a suggestion I used onion. I also added a hint of red pepper. I can't wait to try this with shallots! I may try adding a little white wine too. Probably making this again for New Year's Eve dinner tomorrow night!
This was so good that I made it 2 nights in a row!!!
This is great! I didn't use shallots and I sauteed them in a wok.
EXCELLENT!
Perfect for a dinner if served with rice or pasta!
Very good, & super easy. I served the shrimp with linguine in a butter sauce as a dinner. It turned out great.
I loved the marinade...but it does need to marinate for some time...we couldn't taste it on the shrimp. Also...the butter made the grill fire up a LOT and it caused a lot of the marinade to come off and the shrimp tasted like...well, fire and grill! I will make extra sauce next time like others recommended and try tossing with pasta as well as letting the shrimp marinate for a while...yummy! How do we keep the fire from flaming so much???
Very good. I omitted the shallots because I didn't have any on hand, but they were very good.
Great recipe...I sauteed shrimp on stove and served over angel hair pasta. This was the first time I attempted to cook shrimp and I found it to be very easy
This is a really good recipe. If shrimp were cheaper we'd have this a lot more often.
A gastronomic delight Holly! This recipe pays such big dividends in compliments for such a simple recipe! I love it! I prepared it on the stove top, put frilly-topped toothpicks thru the prawns, then provided a sweet and sour apricot dipping sauce for my guests. I cooked up a batch in which I put salted butter and 1t curry. They seemed to enjoy that one as well.Thanks so much.
I made these on the grill to go with our easter dinner...I used a bag of shrimp and let them marinate overnight they were good but think they would be much better with fresh shrimp
Really nice! I put the shrimp on skewers and tossed them on the BBQ. Then I did the sauce on the stove and poured it over the shrimp on a bed of rice. Next time I would maybe cut back on the oil and butter and add some cream to make it...well, a cream sauce!
This was a pretty good recipe. I found it quick and easy. There was another recipe on the site that I did enjoy more.
