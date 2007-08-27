Garlicky Appetizer Shrimp Scampi

This one is a keeper! With 3 exceptions, we followed the recipe exactly. There were only 2 of us and we aren't big eaters, as in our younger years. We used just a tad over 1 pound of large shrimp, which made for left-overs. We both l-o-v-e garlic and felt that 1 tbs minced garlic sorta equates to "why bother?". I think I used about 6 good-sized cloves and minced 'em good. Used all the rest of the ingredients and let it all rest in the fridge for at least 1 1/2 hrs, if not a bit more. Bob didn't feel like messing with the grill, so we cooked 'em on the stove. Served it over angel hair pasta along with some steamed spinach and a salad, and a lovely bottle of dry, crisp white French wine. Oh my, what a meal!! We both agree we may never order shrimp scampi in a restaurant again! This recipe is sooo good on its own, 'though we just might try experimenting and add some white wine in the marinade next time. The leftovers reheated beautifully in the microwave at half-power. Thanks, Holly, this recipe is truly a keeper!

