Garlicky Appetizer Shrimp Scampi

181 Ratings
Quick, garlicky, and delicious shrimp scampi.

By MARBALET

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 mins
total:
21 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat grill for high heat.

  • In a large bowl, mix together softened butter, olive oil, garlic, shallots, chives, salt, pepper, and paprika; add the shrimp, and toss to coat.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Cook the shrimp as close to the flame as possible for 2 to 3 minutes per side, or until opaque.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
303 calories; protein 25g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 21.8g; cholesterol 261mg; sodium 460.8mg. Full Nutrition
