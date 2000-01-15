Slow Cooker Taco Soup

Great base recipe. I made a few small changes to use what I had on hand. I doubled the recipe, used three cans of organic black beans (that I drained and rinsed...I don't ever add the "juice" from a can of beans) instead of the chili and kidney beans. I just prefer black beans, organic tomato sauce, one can condensed beef broth instead of plain water, two cans fire-roasted tomatoes with the juice, just one can of diced green chilies, one 8 oz. container organic salsa that I had to use or lose, and I made my own taco seasoning mix. Because I wanted to up the vegetables, I used two large organic orange bell peppers and 1 large chopped zucchini, that I sauteed in extra virgin olive oil with the two onions and 12 cloves fresh garlic. I think this recipe was made extraordinary with the addition of the few ingredients I had on hand, a homemade spice mixture and organic ingredients. I have to say that this is the best soup I've had in a long time. GREAT for making your weekly pot of soup and cleaning out your fridge/cupboard right before the big shopping day of the week. This was so good it didn't even need extra "toppings", like fat free sour cream or shredded lowfat cheese!