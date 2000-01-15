Slow Cooker Taco Soup

2323 Ratings
  • 5 1649
  • 4 505
  • 3 122
  • 2 36
  • 1 11

This is a quick, throw together slow cooker soup with a Mexican flair. Teenagers love it. Serve topped with corn chips, shredded Cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream. Make sure you adjust the amount of chile peppers if you're sensitive about spicy foods.

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
154 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium skillet, cook the ground beef until browned over medium heat. Drain, and set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Place the ground beef, onion, chili beans, kidney beans, corn, tomato sauce, water, diced tomatoes, green chile peppers and taco seasoning mix in a slow cooker. Mix to blend, and cook on Low setting for 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
362 calories; protein 18.2g; carbohydrates 37.8g; fat 16.3g; cholesterol 48.5mg; sodium 1356mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 03/11/2022