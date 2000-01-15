Slow Cooker Taco Soup

This is a quick, throw together slow cooker soup with a Mexican flair. Teenagers love it. Serve topped with corn chips, shredded Cheddar cheese and a dollop of sour cream. Make sure you adjust the amount of chile peppers if you're sensitive about spicy foods.
Five stars because this is very easy, really tasty, super economical, can feed a crowd, and makes great leftovers. By the time all the ingredients were added, my 4-quart crockpot was completely full. This is a HUGE amount of food! All I had on hand was chicken taco spices, but it worked just fine (with a little extra salt & pepper while browning the hamburger). We topped ours with shredded Colby-Jack and lite sour cream, and warmed our tortilla chips on a cookie sheet at 350 for 3-4 minutes for extra crunch and flavor. YUM!!
Excellent and Easy! I added a package of Ranch Dip mix as well. Once meat was brown, sprinkled a bit of the taco mix & ranch mix in to flavor the meat some. Left out the corn and didn't miss it. But added a small can of diced jalapeno peppers as well as the green chili peppers (they really have no heat to them!) and it was rather spicy. Might suggest 1/3 to 1/2 can of jalapenos for the tentative! Used black beans also...very good! Cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips a must have!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
11/23/2001
This is a nice recipe for the winter! I like to use black beans instead of chili beans and ground turkey instead of beef. Yummy!
Thanks for such a great recipe! I did make a couple of changes though. Instead of 2 cups of water, I used 2 cups low sodium beef broth. Also, about an hour before cooking time is done, I added one can of fat free refried beans. It thickens the broth some and I think it gives the soup a better texture. What makes this such a terrific recipe is that its so versatile. You can add black beans if you like them or change the meat as well. I've made this with ground beef and also with ground turkey and both are delicious. Try it... you'll like it!
I make this a couple of times a month as a double batch in my crock pot. Then I divide it out into single portions and freeze for my husband's lunches. It is one of our favorites! I make the following changes: - 1 lb shredded chicken in place of the ground beef (I boil the chicken breasts for 20 minutes, let them cool, then pull apart). - I use black beans in place of chili beans - I cut the tomato sauce back to 4 oz - I omit the water We like the soup to be more like a thick chili, which it is without the water. It is GREAT for dipping tortilla chips into... yummy!
Me and my kids love this recipe. The flavor is awesome. I have made this recipe alot and I have tried it doing different things. It comes down to this: Instead of 1 package taco seasoning use 1 1/2. If you want more of a stew then leave out the water. To serve, put tortilla chips on the bottom of bowl with some cheese and add soup. The cheese melts real nice. Add sour cream to top.
Excellent soup, Janeen. I followed your recipe to the letter and everyone loved it! I used my own homemade Taco Seasoning off this site.(Taco Seasoning by Bill Echols) Together, they are a match made in Heaven! Thanks so much.
I took advice from other reviewers and made the following changes: added 2 TBS chili powder and 1 tsp garlic powder along with the taco seasoning and cut the water in half (mostly because my crockpot was so full). I used garlic and onion seasoned diced tomatoes also. We ate this with sour cream and crushed tortilla chips, Y-U-M!!! A keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/19/2004
I make this recipe all the time for my family! We LOVE it! Defintely a change from chili. We vary the types of beans we add in this recipe sometimes. Also for lowfat version - we use very lean beef and no cheese or sour cream - baked tortilla chips too. HEALTHY! One big change though - I do not add the whole cans of beans w/ liquid. I read about how the liquid is what causes GAS because of its reaction after being canned. Rinsing, highly reduces gas effect. Trust me! Add a little more water, but rinse those beans! THANKS FOR THE AWESOME RECIPE!
OK...I planned this meal for my family. However, my husband decided he would put it together while I was at work instead of me. I was worried. I showed him the recipe...but he never read any of the alterations. So, he made it exactly like they said to. Well...he had already eaten 1/3 of it before I even got home for dinner. He has since been eating it out of the pot..while it is still cooking. He loves it. He's planning on making this for all of the guys at work. Yes...I would say 5 stars! haha Next time I wouldn't mind doing some of the changes to see if it's even better...but just as is...it's great. :)
This was really good! I did sub cannelini beans for the chili beans and I didn't add the green chile peppers. We aren't spicy hot people but more on the mild side. But, wow! This was good. I used a 5 qt oval crockpot for those who are interested and it came to within an inch of the top. Perfect! Served with shredded cheddar and some sour cream. Delicious and thanks Janeen!
Pretty good. More of a chili than a soup. I cooked it for 7 hours, and I don't think it needed that long. There's nothing that needs "cooking", so the longer it cooks, the blander it'll be. I served it up with cornbread and it was great, the sauce/juice goes perfect with the cornbread.
I made this thicker (more like a chili) by omitting the water and served over tortilla chips. I also drained and rinsed my beans (can't stand the juice in canned beans). Penzey's Bold Taco seasoning and Mexican oregano and a can of Rotel tomatoes helped pump up the flavor. A squeeze of fresh lime finished it off perfectly.
This was soo easy, and just as good! I work full time, so in the morning I hurried and browned the meat, opened all the cans, threw it all in, and ran out the door. I came home to an awesome spicy smell and served it to my husband and some friends of ours. I didn't put any water in it and it was perfect. My husband even went back for more and we had no leftovers. The corn chips, cheese, and sour cream are a must. It's a lot like chili, with a spicier flavor. I may even replace my chili recipe with this one! It was great!
This soup was excellent! I especially liked the fact that it used ingredients I tyically have on hand, so I could just throw it together on a moment's notice. I use my crock pot all the time and am always looking for new slow cooker soup recipes. I will definitely make this again. My husband suggested using leftover beef roast instead of the ground beef next time, so I may try that, too!
I used two cans of drained black beans instead of the undrained chili and kidney beans, and omitted the corn. I also used 2 cups beef broth instead of water, and added some spices (chili powder, cilantro, cumin, paprika, a little fresh garlic) on top of the taco seasoning mix. Combined with some shredded cheese and corn chips, it was ridiculously good. I'm definitely going to be making it on a regular basis.
This was an awesome recipe!!!! I only used one can of beans (the hot kind), drained the corn, and used 1 1/2 packets of taco seasoning. I also used canned tomatoes packed with garlic. I didn't add any extra water because we like our soup thick. I topped it with cheddar/jack mix shredded cheese, sour cream, chopped raw onion, chopped serrano peppers, sliced avocado and hot tortilla chips! Delicious! The only thing I will change is to only use 1 can of tomatoes next time.
We make this often at our house. I use the Hunts diced tomatos and use a regular size can of enchilada sauce in place of the tomato sauce. Such a good recipe to break and change the rules on by using what you have on hand. It also comes together pretty quick as a stovetop meal. LOVE!
Tasted a bit bland, so added a second package of taco seasoning mix - this was much more flavorful - also rinsed the kidney beans before adding and didn't add all the water, since there wasn't room in the slow cooker - topped with cheese and sour cream and crushed chips, this was absolutely excellent.
We all liked this alot. I have a taco soup recipe but this one is a little bit easier since there is less chopping and the use of canned goods. I increased the tomato sauce to 2 cans, decreased the water to 1 cup and used a can of Italian stewed tomatoes. Sprinkled shredded lettuce, sour cream and 3 cheese mexican blend cheese over each bowl. Tasty!
Great recipe! I've made something like this before, but never with an actual recipe.... it was nice to have one. I just didn't have any chile peppers, but it was great without it. I had a bunch of fresh corn on the cob I needed to use, so I cooked it, cut it off the cob and then added it to the crockpot after it was about halfway done. I also used some fresh chopped grape tomatoes since I found I was out of canned ones. The corn and tomatoes made it taste so fresh and yummy. Served with sour cream and corn chips.
we loved this soup! made almost exactly as written except used frozen corn, i make my own taco seasoning and i never use chili beans, but normally have pinto or great northern on hand and used those. we topped with avacados, shredded cheese, sour cream, tortilla chips and cilantro. DON'T forget the cilantro - it makes all the difference!
Fantastic taco soup! I did make one alteration: because I didn't have tomato sauce on hand, I used canned enchilada sauce and it gave the soup a nice tangy flavor. I will be making this again because my entire family enjoyed it!
I followed this recipe but added a package of ranch seasoning, as I had seen in other similar recipes, and the soup was delicious. I really think the ranch seasoning is a must and that's the only reason for the 4 star rating; otherwise, I would have given it 5 stars.
I love this recipe and so does everyone I make it for! I have used this countless times to make meals for those in need, new babies, sick friends, etc and everyone loves, loves it! I follow the recipe exactly and one thing I use for sure is Busch's brand of chili beans...the best for this recipe! Thank you so much...I have probably made it at least 50 times!!!!!!!!!!
Excellent! One of the great things about taco soup is that it can be made very quickly on a busy night, but this method of slow-cooking really allows the flavors to blend. The house smells delicious and, unlike many slow-cooker recipes, the flavor matches the scent. I usually add about three cloves of minced garlic, and serve it over tortilla chips or shredded corn tortillas, topped with pepperjack cheese and a dab of sour cream.
Great base recipe. I made a few small changes to use what I had on hand. I doubled the recipe, used three cans of organic black beans (that I drained and rinsed...I don't ever add the "juice" from a can of beans) instead of the chili and kidney beans. I just prefer black beans, organic tomato sauce, one can condensed beef broth instead of plain water, two cans fire-roasted tomatoes with the juice, just one can of diced green chilies, one 8 oz. container organic salsa that I had to use or lose, and I made my own taco seasoning mix. Because I wanted to up the vegetables, I used two large organic orange bell peppers and 1 large chopped zucchini, that I sauteed in extra virgin olive oil with the two onions and 12 cloves fresh garlic. I think this recipe was made extraordinary with the addition of the few ingredients I had on hand, a homemade spice mixture and organic ingredients. I have to say that this is the best soup I've had in a long time. GREAT for making your weekly pot of soup and cleaning out your fridge/cupboard right before the big shopping day of the week. This was so good it didn't even need extra "toppings", like fat free sour cream or shredded lowfat cheese!
I just made this recipe and it is delicious! I didn't have time to do it in the slow cooker, so I made it on the stove. The only thing I did different was to omit the water since there was enough liquid once I added the canned ingredients. This is simple and very good, definitely a keeper!
We like this recipe because it's not as spicy as chili...which I like 3 alarm, but my family does not... but, it's got the seasoning flavor of tacos, which we all like. I serve it with Fritos and sour cream. Thanks for a good recipe that satisfies us all!
This soup is beyond easy and is delicious as well! I made it according to the recipe (no additional seasonings or ingredients). Something to note is that using one can of chopped green chilies doesn't make for a terribly spicy soup so pump it up if you want more heat; you can also use medium or hot-heat chili beans to up the heat-factor. And just to make a point, this recipe ISN'T about making an overly spicy soup. That's why I made this; I didn't want it to taste like my chili. I just wanted a good, solid delicious soup and that's what I got. So do yourself a favor and make it according to the recipe (which is what rating these recipes is about, yes?), serve it with some cheddar and sour cream on top and ENJOY!
I really liked this recipe but had to add some additional spices for it to taste like tacos. I used everything as directed and added two packets of Sason. I cooked it on high for 4 hours and then on low for another 5 hours. In the end the soup tasted not only like tacos but had the same flavor as menudo. It was a big hit and a very easy and cheap recipe.
As written, this recipe is too high in sodium. But that can be easily solved. The kidney beans, tomato sauce, canned tomatoes can be purchased as low sodium products. I will use my roasted and frozen green chiles and I buy a Mexican seasoning that is sodium free. And I will use 2 cups of frozen corn. And then I can eat a healthy bowl of taco soup!
This was a very tasty soup! After reading many reviews I basically used this recipe as a launching platform. First I used already prepared taco seasoned ground beef then pretty much followed the recipe. Then I added the ranch dressing mix as others had suggested and also added extra taco seasoning, 1 tsp. cumin, 1-1/2 tsp. chopped garlic, 2 tsp. sugar, 1 tsp. chili powder and also I added a small can of sliced black olives, after all how can you have tacos without black olives. It cooked on low all night and after having a cup for breakfast I put it in my garage refrigerator for two days. Its against the law good warmed up! This one is a keeper!
This soup is delicious. I made the modifications a couple of other reviewers mentioned-adding beer instead of water really gives it a great flavor and replacing the beef with turkey lowers the fat a little. My husband has been asking for this almost daily since the first time I made it.
I don't know why people keep saying this recipe is a lot like chili...maybe I make my chili more meaty than most, but I thought this was exactly as described, TACO SOUP! I typically don't like corn (except creamed corn) in anything but thought I would give this a try, and decided that I still don't like corn in stuff! LOL I will omit it if I make this again. I also took the advice of several other reviewers and browned my meat w/ the taco seasoning, and then added a bit more to the crock pot. I also added a packet of dry spicy ranch dressing mix, and a can of black beans b/c I love them! I used beer instead of water. I thought this was good. I served w/ shredded cheese, sour cream, and crushed chips. This made a HUGE crock pot full! My son had a bowl, the BF had 2, and I had a bowl and a half, and there was still more than 1/2 the crock pot left! Great if you are feeding a crowd or need something to eat on for a few days!
Perfect taco soup. I forgot to start it in the morning, so I made it on the stove top instead. I made a couple of changes because of this. I cooked the onions first in a little cooking spray until soft and only added one cup of water. I also did not add meat because I prefer mine without. I cooked the soup on low for two hours and the texture was perfect.
Amazing. Easy dump and go recipe. Took to a potluck and didn't bring any home.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2003
WOW! My house smelled so good. I added some chopped garlic to "kick it up a notch". It was a big hit when nine people came to help us move into our new house. We topped with sour cream, cheese, and blue corn chips. Best soup ever. Thank you for such a great recipe.
I have never made Taco soup before but I sure picked the right recipe to use! Thanks Janeen! I did use fresh corn though, as I had some that needed to be used but I stuck to the rest of the recipe as stated. Loved the blacks beans, (have never used them before in all my years of cooking). It will become one of my go to soups for sure, especially with cold weather coming quickly. Happy cooking!
This was WONDERFUL!!! I put it on in the morning and tasted at lunch and YUMMY. I couldn't wait to get home to eat some. I made a few revisions after reading the reviews: 1 can stewed tomatoes w/jalapenos, 1 can ROTEL tomatoes (instead of 2 cans diced tomaotes) added a packet of ranch dressing mix, added 1/2 cup of water and 2 cans of beef consume instead of 2 cans of water. I also seasoned the meat with cumin and chili powder while it was cooking. It was FABUOUS! The only bad thing was that because I was gone so ling it ended up cooking for 10 hrs on low instead of 8 so it had a tiny burnt flavour to it. Next time I will cook for about 6 hours on low to insure that doesn't happen again, because this is the best soup i have ever made. And, I don't think it's at all "soup-y chili" To me this is definatly a soup, it reminded me of a vegetable beef soup with a tex-mex twist! Thanks for a fabulous recipe!!
I made this exactly as written and we thought it was delicious. An added bonus is how simple it was to put together. I had the ground beef cooked, all the ingredients assembled in the slow cooker, and the kitchen cleaned up in less than 20 minutes before I rushed out the door to get to work. I added a bit of sliced avocado, crushed tortilla chips, shredded cheddar, and a bit of sour cream to individual serving bowls. Served with a cornbread muffin and we were set. This is a keeper!
this was very good and super easy. i mixed some shredded lettuce, chopped cilantro, sliced black olives, and freshly squeezed lime together and i topped each bowl with that mixture, a dollop of light sour cream, and some homemade tortilla strips i made the day before. i will definitely make this again. i liked it even better than the popular slow cooker chicken taco soup from this site. this was a great way to use up some of my frozen venison.
I've been making a similar recipe for years. Tacos do not have beans so I don't use them. Beans make a good filler tho. Corn reminds me of a tortilla & tastes great in this soup. A friend suggested adding a packet of Ranch dip mix so I do. Yum!!! I top each bowl of soup with a generous sprinkle of cheddar, a dollop of sour cream, sliced green onions & a drizzle of hot sauce. I serve warm Juanita's Corn Chips on the side. It's not only really tasty, but beautiful to the eye. Everyone raves about it, especially hubby's poker group.
This is a very good, simple recipe! I'm a big fan of Taco Soup, but I like to make homemade taco seasoning to brown with the meat & onions (instead of the packet) & I only use 1 cup beef broth instead of the water. Those only two changes aside, this is a tasty soup! Add a chopped jalapeno for some heat. :) Makes for plenty of leftovers for another night, which is a plus! Thank you for this good slow cooker recipe!
I've made a nearly identical recipe for years. I love the ease, convenience and overall result. The difference in the recipes is that the one I've used doesn't use a crockpot. You can just brown the meat in a dutch oven/stock pot and dump all the other ingredients in. It's ready to eat in 30 mins. Good, hearty and fast! Great for a quick weeknight meal.
Amazing! I have been making this for several months now...Always a hit! I add extra corn (2 X 12 ounce cans), a can of mushrooms, white kidney beans (more fiber) instead of red, and one cup of water with great success! Great with chopped green onions and tortilla chips. Excellent for lunch the next day! My husband's colleagues always request I make this delight for them after seeing his taco soup leftovers for lunch!
This is a great recipe base for sure, but I have tweaked it a little. I like to make it thick like chili, so I omit the water. I also add more taco seasoning and throw in some chopped jalapeños (not too much, just enough for a little flavour). Like others, I usually serve it up with some cheese, sour cream and nacho chips. And sometimes I don't have the right kind of beans, so I just throw in navy, black, kidney; whatever combination I have in the pantry goes in and it always turns out great.
I made this soup for a dinner party the other night and it was a big hit! Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe. I used ground chicken for the beef, a can of mexicorn, a 15 oz can of tomato sauce, chicken broth, Rotel mild diced tomatoes, 1/4 t. ground cumin and 1/2 pkg of dry ranch mix. Great flavor and will be making again.
Excellent!! I followed others advice & only used 1 cup water & can of tomato soup instead of sauce, plus extra taco seasoning, garlic & cumin. Don't forgey the shredded cheese (I used TexMex) & sour cream. It really enhanced the flavor.
We really enjoyed this soup. We always used another taco soup recipe and love it as well, so we were skeptical about trying a new one, but I think this is my new favorite. We topped our soup with sour cream, crushed tortilla chips, and shredded cheese.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/10/2003
ABSOLUTELY GREAT!!!!! MY WHOLE FAMILY LOVED IT AND NOW A FRIEND OF MINE WANTS THE RECIPE TOO. VERY HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!
Yum! I love recipes that call for opening cans and dumping in ingredients - that turn out yummy in the end! Based on another review, I substituted tomato soup for the tomato sauce. And, I added some chopped celery as well (another vegetable - never hurts!) Another reviewer said this was "chili" - take it from this Texan....this ain't chili! It's definitely taco soup. And, very good. I did make the mistake of draining a couple of the ingredients before adding them just because I didn't realize how important the juice was. I'll keep it all in there next time. This one's definitely a keeper.
...This soup is good as written. What comes to mind is more of a SW chili...The second time I made this, cooked my onion with the beef and added some roasted garlic, salt and pepper...I replaced the tomato sauce with cream of tomato soup, added more green chilies and a bottle of beer for the water. Ladled this over tortilla chips and topped with shredded cheddar...very good AND easy. I let this slow cook on low all afternoon..will play with this one again..Thanks for a great post. :)
This was really really good. I did change the recipe a bit though. I made it for my boyfriend who dislikes beans very much so i put in an extra pound of ground serloin. I also used a can of mexican tomatoes and instead of water i added 2 cups of beef broth. I used spicy taco seasoning and the soup was delicious. He loved it. It tasted better than the taco soup we had at Harrahs in Tahoe. I will definetly make this again, maybe next time i will add potatoes.
This was very good and very easy. The only thing I did differently was add one chopped green pepper, and then I added about 1 cup of uncooked brown rice during the last hour of cooking. The soup turned out really good and really filling, and it made A TON!! Thanks for the recipe!
This deserves all five stars because...easy to make, better second day, very nutritious, and a hit with everyone! I added a can of black beans (rinsed) and tomatoes with mild green chilis. Served with sour cream, cheese and tortilla chips. Might add a can of homeny next time too. Very very good. I love soup!
I have made this a couple of times with a couple of minor modifications. Instead of using taco mix I just use the spices I use for taco meat (cumin, chili powder, red pepper, picante, onion, garlic). And I used one can of regular Rotel (tomatoes and chili peppers) and one can of diced tomatoes. We all loved it! We froze the leftovers in individual servings for a quick meal.
Oops. I forgot to grab a few of the ingredients at the grocery store so I made some adjustments. I neglected to get tomato sauce, the green chilies, and taco seasoning. I used 2 cups tomato juice & 1 cup water instead of 2 cups water & 1 can sauce. I added a 16 oz. jar of salsa, 2 Tbsp. chili powder (if i hadn't run out, i would have used 3), 1 tsp. of oregano, and 1 1/2 tsp. cumin. Also sprinkled in cayenne pepper to taste. I used 1 can kidney beans, 2 cans great northern beans, & 1 can black beans. Browned the beef & dumped everything into the ceramic pot the night before. Kept in fridge overnight. The next morning, I just got it out & plugged it in. Great with shredded cheese and tortilla chips. mmmmm.
Very simple prep. I did put it in the slow cooker, but can always just simmer on the stove if want to. It has the taste of a minestrone soup with a lil zest from the taco seasoning. The kids enjoyed it.
Great Recipe! I will be making this on a regular basis. A made a couple of changes. I chopped up 1 med onion and minced up 2 cloves of garlic to brown with the meat. Also added 1 tsp cumin,1 pkt ranch dressing mix and used all black beans. I don't think it needs to be cooked 8-10 hours or the beans will melt.I also omitted the water and used 1 can chicken broth. Thanks for great recipe.
This was fabulous!!! We all loved it.....with these alterations: I omitted the 2 cups of water. It would have been just too runny. I also drained the corn but left the sauce of the beans in. I also added 2 tsp of minced garlic. I have made this several times and have given the recipe out to friends.....no complaints!!!
We all liked this alot. I have a taco soup recipe but this one is a little bit easier since there is less chopping and the use of canned goods. I increased the tomato sauce to 2 cans, decreased the water to 1 cup and used a can of Italian stewed tomatoes. Sprinkled shredded lettuce, sour cream and 3 cheese mexican blend cheese over each bowl. Tasty!
I have to say this dish is AWESOME. I think my husband was skeptical when I told him I was making "taco soup", but as soon as he tasted it his skepticism immediately went away. I LOVED it! Even my 3 year old liked it, and that's saying something. The only thing I did different was I added one whole pkg. of regular taco seasoning and 1/2 pkg of mild seasoning!! GREAT recipe..definitely recommend it :)
Chili with corn, that is the first thing that came to mind when it I first tasted it. I made this last night for my Dads "32nd" birthday gathering, (or so he says, he's really 57, ha) and the family all enjoyed it. I added 2 cans of Rold Gold Fiesta Mexican Style Tomatoes (with lime juice & cilantro). Don't forget the sour cream (it makes all the difference) crumbled tortilla chips & the shredded cheese on top! Thanks Janeen!
I used ground turkey and added beef boullion to the mixture to trick my boyfriend into thinking he's eating beef. I only put it on about two hours ago, but it already tastes amazing and I can't wait to eat it for dinner.
This is an excellent soup. After making it and letting it cook a full day I tasted it. It seemed to lack something so I added 1/2 can of tomato paste to it to strengthen the tomato taste and now it's perfect. We couldn't get enough of this wonderful recipe.
This is the easiest soup I have every made. The only time consuming part of the prep was opening the cans. Every time I take this soup to a potluck, everyone asks for the recipe. I add cheese and sour cream and serve with tortilla chips. Thank you Janeen for creating a family favorite!
I wanted to try this but it was 4 o'clock in the afternoon, so I skipped the slow cooker and did it stove top. I omitted the two cups water. I added cooked rice when it was done. It was excellent and got rave reviews from my family.
I forgot to start this in the crock pot early so since I worked from home that day I started the entire thing stovetop, brought it to a boil and then dummped it into the crockpot. It simmered on low in the crock pot for about 4 hours and it was absolutely delcious! The only change I made was to double the green chilies because we love them.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.