The Best Oatmeal Cookies

Chewy oatmeal raisin cookies with lots of flavor. You can also substitute 1/2 cup of wheat germ in place of some of the oatmeal, for a different flavor.

Recipe by Melanie

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
1 hr 3 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine the eggs, raisins, and vanilla. Cover and chill for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the butter, brown sugar, and white sugar. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, salt, cinnamon and baking soda; add to the creamed mixture and stir until all of the dry ingredients are absorbed. Next, stir in the egg and raisin mixture, then stir in the rolled oats and pecans. Dough will be stiff. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto an unprepared cookie sheet.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until the edges are golden. Allow cookies to cool 5 minutes on the baking sheet before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
173 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 24.8g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 179.3mg. Full Nutrition
