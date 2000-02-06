The Best Oatmeal Cookies
Chewy oatmeal raisin cookies with lots of flavor. You can also substitute 1/2 cup of wheat germ in place of some of the oatmeal, for a different flavor.
Finally! After 30 years of many different oatmeal cookie recipes, I have hit upon one my husband really loves! Oatmeal cookies have never been his favorite because he likes chewy--not cakelike, not crispy--CHEWY cookies! He tentatively took one bite, then another and then started exclaiming, "These are really good! Wow! These are sooo good!" They are easy to make (ended up with about 6 doz.), freeze very well, and above all, THEY ARE CHEWY!!Read More
I added an extra cup of oatmeal (I used the slow cook kind) and switched out half of the raisins for dried cranberries. I found the extra oatmeal made them chewier and not as crispy and flat.
Excellent cookies - great texture. A couple people mentioned the cookie was "cakey". They didn't follow the recipe then. Follow the recipe precisely and you will get a chewy cookie on the inside, a little crisp on the out. This includes the size in which you bake them in (teaspoon-size, no larger - they'll fan out as they cook). The flavor is outstanding. This is a definitely a keeper.
Change Nothing. These are perfect. After 2 days baking, of all the cookies I made, (all 5 star recipes from here) I think this one was my personal favorite, and oatmeal is not my favorite cookies. It really did have a nice blend of sweet and savory, with a great texture. Now that I think about it, they all were delicious. Check your cook times, If you like a toasted crunchy flavor, bake a bit longer if you like a chewy cookie, bake a bit less and let cool on the pan. These ARE NOT "CAKEY Cookies" Listen Reviewers.. if 100 people review something and say its a chewy cookie, and 5 say its a Cakey Cookie, I'm gonna go out on a limb and say, the 5 did something wrong or different. So before I judge a cookie against the grain, I'm going to make doggone sure I'm not the one looking like an idiot. Which means DOUBLE checking my recipe. Did I put too much of one thing and not enough of another? Is my oven too hot or not hot enough? Do I need to adjust my cook times? Am I cooling this on the cookie sheets? Are my cookies more like plum sized rather than walnut sized? I'm amazed by how many people can rate a cookie as awesome and then One reviewer comes in and bashes it and says something totally contrary to what everything else is saying, I know tastes are subjective, but texture? Not quite as much. Bottom line, before you bash a DELICIOUS recipe. Take a second, perhaps the problem is not the recipe, but the cook.
I needed just a basic oatmeal cookie so I didn't include the raisins or nuts, and just added the egg to the creamed butter and sugar. To tell you the truth, I was initially unimpressed with and concerned about the dough as it seemed dry and it was kind of difficult to incorporate the oatmeal thoroughly. However... these are probably one of the best oatmeal cookies I've ever tried. First of all, they bake up beautifully, and you'd be proud to put them on your serving plate. I mean, they have a bakery look about them. Secondly, and most important, they're just darn good! Crispy on the edges, soft and chewy on the inside, pleasantly sweet with just a hint of cinnamon. Excellent.
Just made these cookies yesterday nad I have to tell you that my son and daughter told me that these were the best Oatmeal Raisen cookies that they have ever had. I have to agree these are exceptional, Great flavor and nice chewey texture. I left out the nuts because they bother my wife.
THANK YOU ////I BAKE EVERYDAY FOR MY HUSBAND ... HE ALWAYS ASKS FOR "OATMEAL COOKIES ..BUT NOT SO HARD (AS HE PUTS IT ) " I OWN OVER 200 COOKBOOKS .. TRIED MANY OATMEAL COOKIE RECIPES .. MIXED, CHANGED , OMITTED , ETC ..ONCE IN A GREAT WHILE HE "OK'S" THEM .. THIS ONE PASSED WITH FLYING COLORS .OF COURSE IF HE GOT HIS TEETH FIXED ....JUST ALITTLE TN HUMOR . THANKS AGAIN .
i love this cookie. i added chocolate chips at the end along with the oats!!! yum
Yum yum! These oatmeal raisin nut cookies are chewy, moist and delicious. They are mouthwatering! Some notes for those who like to experiment: I have made them with or without the nuts; they are excellent either way. Try dried cranberries for all or part of the raisins -- that gives it a nice tart sweetness, too. I have even made them with chocolate chips (skipping the "soaking" step) and that is top notch as well, if you have a big chocolate fan in your house. The review below that suggests more raisins and more cinnamon might be on to something. But then I always think you can't have enough raisins and spice. Excellent recipe!
Love this recipe. I alter it a little by adding a little less rasins, substituting with semi-sweet dark chocolate chips. I got the idea from a local bakery that made gigantic oatmeal/chocolate chip cookies. I also bake mine a little longer as I like a crunchier cookie. Thanks for sharing this!
This is not, I repeat NOT a CHEWY COOKIE! I was very disappointed to find CAKEY COOKIES baking in my oven!!!! However, if you are looking for a good CAKEY COOKIE recipe, then this is the recipe for you! I soak my raisins in warm applejack... for ten minutes... zippity doo dah! ENJOY!!!
The name of this recipe says it all! These truly are the best oatmeal cookies I have ever eaten. They are soooo chewy and practically melt in your mouth! Not that they need any changing, but we added a "Brown Butter Frosting"* from Paula Deen to the tops and everyone raves about them. I have make three batches already this weekend! My hat is off to the creater of this recipe! Keep them coming!
Finally.. An Oatmeal Cookie I can be proud to serve, deliciously chewy inside and crispy outside! I did follow the changes suggested by other reviewers: chilled the egg/raisin/vanilla mixture overnight, used 3 cups of oats, added 1/8 tsp ground cloves and 1/8 tsp ground nutmeg for a more "old-fashioned" flavor. I also lined my cookie sheets with parchment paper and alleviated the sticking problem. My husband loved them, thank you so much for sharing this recipe:)
Great cookies but they are cakey! The reason for this is the 2 tsp of baking soda! As we all know baking soda is a raising agent - hence a more cakey than flat, crispy cookie. Omitt or half the amount of baking soda for a flater, crispier and chewier cookie.
Good but tad sweet for my liking. Two days later, made again but changed a fewthings. 1.5 cups of sugar, (white and brown combined), dash more cinnamon and to make tad softer, 1/4 cup more oats, and the cookies were perfect 9-8-12 update. I have tried other similar recipes, not one comes even close to this one. If you don't like raisins use dried cranberries. Remember 1.5 cups combined white brown sugar is better.
These are worth the wait! Thee BEST oatmeal cookie I have had. I added 1 extra cup of oats per another members suggestion and also took out a teaspoon of baking soda. Turns out great!
I'm not a big fan of oatmeal cookies but bake them because my family loves them. I must say, these cookies truly are the best oatmeal cookies ever! Made exactly as written. Delish!!
Finally! I found the recipe for the oatmeal cookies I remember! Just a little crispy on the outside, and nice and chewy when you bite into them. I did the recipe a instructed, the only change being walnuts instead of pecans. My search is over.... these are exceptionally good. The dough is really stiff, and hard to work with, but the results make it worthwhile. I made small balls, about an inch around, and they flattened out into perfect little cookies. Very happy with this recipe find.
Good oatmeal cookies. These are definitely not the healthy-type of flavor oatmeal cookies. Did not like the pecans in them (!); I'll probably try a different recipe next time. Certainly no one will complain about them though!
3.5 out of 5 stars. While this is a decent oatmeal cookie recipe, I wouldn't call it the best, nor would I call it chewy. I followed the directions exactly and it seemed to be lacking something, of course I'm used to the recipe once used by my Great Grandmother at her restaurant, Dorothy's Lunch in Gambier, OH, but since I was lacking the shortening needed for her recipe and had a MAJOR oatmeal cookie craving I thought I'd give this one a try. Once again, not a bad recipe, but definitely not the best.
I sifted in the baking soda with the flour and it was still very strong in flavor. If I use this recipe again, I will probably cut the baking soda down to 1 tsp. They're flat anyways, can't see it will make a difference other than better flavor. I also used 3 cups oats. I don't see how only 2 cups would suffice. This recipe was just "ehh."
I made these for my husband since I don't like oatmeal cookies I thought I wouldn't eat them. I was wrong these cookies are wonderful!!!! I didn't soak raisins very long in eggs first time I made them the cookies were still awesome! The second time I had more time so I soaked for the full hour. They are even better!!! Didn't change recipe at all perfect just the way it is. Had to make more only two days later because my husband insisted he NEEDED more. :-) thanks for the great recipe!
These cookies were just OK for me...if you don't flatten the cookies when you put them on the tray to bake, they come out soft and cake like...if you flatten them they come out soft and chewey...The dough is sticky so you will need to dip your fingers in flour before you press them down with you fingers otherwise the dough will stick to your fingers in the process of flattening them down on the cookie sheet prior to baking them.I prefer a cookie that's more crispier...if however you like SOFT cookies then this cookie recipe is for you. The taste was good but here again I prefer crispy cookies as opposed to soft ones. Also I sprayed my cookie trays with Baker's Joy because I had a hard time getting cookies off the cookie sheet after baking them even when I cooled them for five minutes on the cookie sheet as recommended in the recipe. UPDATE: When I stored these cookies afer baking them they all "melded" together in about 12 hours time..(meaning they all stuck together in my cookie tin)...My son suggested that, that happened because the cookies were somewhat thin...I slightly flattened each of the teaspoons full of dough before I baked them but that should not have stuck them all together like they did..(they weren't that thin..but they were soft and crumbly...I think maybe two teaspoons full of baking soda that the recipe calls for is too much...then again, maybe I did something else wrong..frankly I don't know what happened.
I was really impressed with this cookie, I have tried several oatmeal recipes but never really got the results I was looking for. These came out really chewy and I loved the fact I did not have to use shortening. I did not have pecans on hand, but plan on using them the next batch I make. Great cookie! Husband and kids ate them up!
First let me say I HATE oatmeal cookies! They were my mom's and brothers favorites and I forever found them in my lunch box, to my dismay! I have, over the years tried a ton of oatmeal cookie recipes hoping to find one that was at least tolerable to eat and didn't taste like cardboard with dried up pieces of... I don't know what in them. I gave up on finding a recipe that I would like, but since this is also my hubby's favorite cookie, and it's Christmas, I tried looking for ONE more recipe to try that I would at least think was edible! So, when I say this oatmeal cookie recipe is to die for - you just have to believe me! They are chewy, tasty, and the raisins (since they are soaked before adding to the cookie dough) are soft , sweet, and yummy! FINALLY! This is an oatmeal cookie that even "I" love! Yay!!!! Thank you so much for posting it!!
DON'T CHANGE A THING!! PERFECT AS WRITTEN. IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO CHANGE THIS RECIPE, PERHAPS YOU SHOULD TRY ANOTHER COOKIE...LIKE I SAID, DON'T CHANGE A THING!
Finally a chewy cookie! These were great, only change I made was to add some ground cloves as I prefer some more spice, but they were great. Also made with cranberries and white chocolate chips and were super. Thanks for sharing :)
AMAZING. Just took the last batch out of the oven and they are truly wonderful. I added a half cup oats and instead of nuts I added 1 cup of chocolate chips...
Yikes, I just made these and am too embarrassed to say how many I've already eaten! I have been craving homemade cookies for awhile and fiinally gave this recipe a try. They hit the spot (obviously)! I didn't add pecans b/c of picky children, and added chocolate chips to about half the dough. I loved the addition, but even without them, if you are looking for a "plain" old, delicious oatmeal cookie recipe, this is for you. Thanks so much for sharing!
A very good oatmeal cookie recipe. I made mine with cranberries instead of raisins. But delicious all the same. For those who gave it less than five stars may I recommend first of all rating the recipe based on the original recipe. If you alter it and get less than stellar results--it is not the recipe's fault its the one making and changing the recipe! Most of the less than 5 stars rated it as such because of their shortcomings not this recipe. Very good--the cookies were gone the night I made them!
While the cookies had good flavor, they would not set up at all. Very disapointed in the recipe. Tasted much more like a cake cookie with a few raisins and oatmeal than an actual oatmeal cookie.
Fantastic! I used only 1 teaspoon of baking soda, as another reviewer suggested, which made them the perfect compromise of crispy and chewy. No "cakey" texture here! I might use a little more oatmeal next time since we really like the flavor and texture of it in my house- maybe an extra half cup. My only complaint which brought my rating down to four stars (I really wish there was a 4.5 star button) is that they're almost too sweet...but maybe that's a good thing as it will keep me from eating too many in a row! I would try 1.5 cups of combined white and brown sugar next time as another user recommended, but I can assure you there will be a next time!
The title says it all. They came out nice and fat even though i used half applesauce for the butter. Not flat at all like i thought they might be. Kids love them and they are perfect.
This is by far the BEST Oatmeal Cookie I have ever made or had the pleasure of eating. When family and friends come over, the first thing they check is to see if there are any cookies in the container. I make this about once every two weeks and they're gone in about 3 days. :) Just a wonderful recipe. I made it exactly as written the first time and loved them. Then I went with another reviewer's suggestion and added 1 additional cup of oatmeal and, personally, I like it better. BUT, they are fabulous as written. Thanks for a family keeper!
This a great recipe. I made a batch last night and everyone loves them. I did not use raisins(hate cooked raisins) I used chocolate chips instead. SOMEBODY used all my baking soda, so I had to use baking powder instead. They still turned out great. :o)
love em !! came out just right!! only thing i didnt do is chill the egg mixture for an hour. what does that do?? oh i also used craisins , i was all out of raisins ! definitly not diet food !!
i just made these a few days ago, the only change i made was in reducing the sugar because 2 cups of sugar seemed like a recipe for diabetes to me. this cookie is not the best nor would i qualify it as chewy the way an oatmeal raisin cookie should be. somewhat cakey which would have been ok except that the cookie was so dry on the inside, not moist at all. i should've just used the recipe from the quaker oat label. a lot of people seemed to like this recipe but not me, maybe these people like a cakey cookie, i don't.
We loved these cookies! These definitely beat store bought oatmeal cookies x 10! :) I sent a tin of these with a family friend out to the oil rigs and he says that they were the best he has ever had, he has put in a request for me to make them again for him to take to his next project. My husband however said that I should replace the raisins I added in place of the pecans with chocolate chips so next time for just him I'll split the dough in two, one for chips one for raisins.
I think I've ruined almost every batch of cookies I've tried to make in the past. These came out beautifully! Absolutely delicious. I used half raisins and half dried cranberries and left out the nuts. Thanks for a great recipe.
Instead of raisins and pecans, I added chopped dried apricots and walnuts. I let the chopped apricots sit in the egg mixture for a little longer (like 3 hours) so they were well hydrated. Everything else remained the same and everyone here likes the tangy snap the apricots add. I think it would taste even better with a bit of lemon or orange zest, too..... This was chewy if they are made in small cookies - that wasn't what happened with the bigger cookies.
These came out very chewy just like the recipe states. Other reviewers said they added more oatmeal. I kept it at 2 cups as the recipe states. Anymore oatmeal and I wouldn't have been able to stir the batter. I really had to struggle to get that dough mixed! I baked half the cookies and froze the rest of the batter (I made little dough balls; pop the frozen dough balls in the oven and the come out fantastic!). My husband HATES oatmeal raisin cookies. He LOVES these cookies. He's like..."hmmm...maybe my taste buds have changed." Thanks for a great recipe!
mmmm-mmmm.... I had to get my hands involved in the mixing and I used 3 bowls, but other than that no complaints. I am sure I made my first batch too big and they got a little teensy bit cakey. I will let you know how my second batch goes tomorrow. Only things I modified was that I just added and extra handful or so of oatmeal since I couldn't be bothered to save that little left-over. And just to highlight how good these are, I am NOT a fan of raisin oatmeal cookies, but I made them as a healthier option for a treat in my kids lunches, and I think they are superb and will be adding them to my usual rotation. Thank you!
These were the best cookies ever! They were chewy-just as promised. The search for a good oatmeal raisin cookie has ended. I made these for a friend who is crazy about oatmeal raisin cookies and he said they were the best he had ever had. This recipie is a keeper.
is it me or does this make a lot more than 36 "teaspoonfuls of cookies"
Per my grandchildren "THE BEST COOKIE EVER!!!!!"
I give this recipe three stars instead of one as it is probably me that goofed. But I did not care for it at all. I believe that I did all the steps correctly. The cookies fell apart, were gummy, browned way before their time and were flat.
Yummy!! Very similar to the kind at Subway, nice and chewy on the inside, cripsy edges, thank you. Update: it's been a couple of days and these are still great, going to have to refill the cookie jar soon -yummy
I had never made raisin cookies before since no one else in my house likes raisins, so I looked over a lot of recipes and read a lot of reviews before settling on this one and I’m sure glad I did. I followed the instructions exactly and am really happy with how they turned out. They’re very sweet and chewy soft. I will make these again.
I went in search of a recipe for "The Best Oatmeal Cookies" a few weeks ago, and found this recipe. I have made it twice already. Without a doubt, THE BEST oatmeal cookie I have ever made! A definate keeper. I added a bit more cinnamon the second time. Also left the eggs, raisins and vanilla overnight in the refrigerator, and the cookies turned out even chewier the second time. If you are looking for a great oatmeal cookie, this is it!
These are really good. For those that want a REALLY chewy cookie... The second time I made them, I used bread flour instead of all purpose, an egg yolk and full egg and 1 1/2c brown sugar and 1/2 c. white. They were sooooo chewy. I creamed the butter and sugars, then added the eggs and vanilla. I beat it well after adding the bread flour/leavening mixture to develop a little gluten and then added the oatmeal and raisins. Also, they could use more cinnamon and maybe a pinch of nutmeg to spice it up a tad. Great recipe! Thanks!
I made this cookie according to the recipe. It is not a sweet cookie, more cake like. I did not care for it, it's just not what I wanted it to taste like. Hope the family will like them. They were just not my favorite taste.
I have no clue where the "cakey" people are coming from with this recipe!!!! They are so moist and chewy--I haven't ever had an oatmeal cookie quite like them and I generally don't like oatmeal cookies. So do yourself a favor, follow the recipe exactly, and give these a try. I don't think you'll be disappointed. And, for the record, the next time I make them, I'll scale back a bit on the sugar.
i think the batter was almost better than the cookies! LOL. these were great however for me, the cooking time was a little too long as the bottom started to burn.
A very boring cookie.
it made 6 dozen and they truly are "the best" I love the idea of soaking the raisins in egg & vanilla first, it took cheap dry raisins and turned them nice again. I did not have 3 hours to soak them, and 1 hour did a good job.
These cookies are so good! I have been looking for a "keeper" oatmeal cookie recipe and I have found it...much better than the recipe on the name brand oatmeal carton! These were crispy on the edges and chewy in the middle. Perfect!
I dropped by teaspoonfuls onto my cookie sheet as instructed and in the end I had 109 cookies! That's 109 delicious cookies with great texture and taste. I will definitely make these again.
When I used three eggs, it turned out bright yellow. But the taste was great!
This recipe was incredible. Soft and chewy cookie! I left out the pecans and substituted a dried craisin/cherry/blueberry mixture with the raisins and they were delish. I also used 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce, increased the oats to 2 and 1/2 cups, baking soda by 1 tsp. and used 1 and 1/2 cups brown sugar and only 1/2 white. I would make these cookies again 10 times the same exact way. Everyone at my house loves them!
These are the best!! They are as good as my Mom's when we were kids. I have been looking for a good Oatmeal cookie recipes and this is it. Not too hard, not too mushy, perfect consistency and flavor.. Tks.
Oh my were these tremendously good! My only change was that I left out the raisins and subbed with chocolate chips. I super sized the cookies to use for ice cream sammy's but not before devouring several on the sly! My S.O.'s (significant other's) grandchildren loved these. Thanks so much Melanie!
These were very good, I did not add the raisons but on the second half of the batter i added about 1/2 cup of cocoa powder will def make again
These were so easy to make and came out EXCELLENT!
Delicious! Crispy on the outside and chewy inside. I put butterscotch chips instead of the raisins and no nuts.....kids LOVED them, as did the adults. A keeper.
I'm not an oatmeal cookie lover, but these are some of the best cookies of any kind I have ever had! I'm shocked they're so good--yet were so simple to make. I followed the recipe exactly, except I didn't add nuts, plus I altered the recipe to make only twelve cookies. They were perfect--only bad thing about them is how good they are: I've already have five!!!
Love these cookies. They were flavorful and had a chewy consistency with a little crispness. I substituted 1/2 C of butter-flavored Crisco for 1/2 C of the butter. This gave me the consistency that I wanted for the cookies. Next time I will cut the salt in half. Will definitely make these again!
These cookies were awesome! I didn't have time to chill the eggs, but they still turned out great. Oh, and I also used mini chocolate chips instead of raisins and nuts. The only thing I will do differently next time is use a bit less baking soda b/c I could taste it in the cookies. Noone else could though! Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe.
fab recipe.....I put in butterscotch chips for the kids in one batch with walnuts and they loved them( wouldnt hsare with their friends..lol).Thanks!
nuts are mentioned in the directions, but not in the ingredients list. Used 3 mixing bowls to make. I substituted chocolate covered raisins for the raisins.
Just made and completely satisfied, even my picky husband.
These really are the Best Oatmeal Cookies! I added currants, dried cranberries and dates rather than raisins and I can't keep the kids and husband out of them.
I love to bake cookies and find these to be the best I have ever made. It is important to chill the eggs,vanilla and raisins for the 1 hr as directed. I made these into a delicious dessert by putting a scoop of vanilla icecream on top of a cookie and drizzling with caramel sauce and toasted nuts on top. It was a hit!!
I thought this was a good basic oatmeal cookie recipe. I cut the white sugar in half and added 1/4 cup molasses and they were still plenty sweet. Next time I might add a little more cinnamon. Overall, soft as advertised and yummy cookies.
This IS an awesome cookie recipe. I tried it because my husband was insisting I make his mom's oatmeal cookies. I baked these and he hasn't asked for mom's since! All the flavors are perfectly balanced, no alterations I can think of not at all a bland cookie. Just a note let them cool COMPLETELY before putting them in a container. I got impatient with one batch and they all stuck together...
These cookies are delicious - as many others have said, slight crunch outside & chewy inside. I've made them 3 times so far, and they're yummy substituting dried cranberries for some or all of the raisins or without nuts also (my teen doesn't like nuts). I use egg substitute instead of real eggs - less fat and no noticeable difference to the batch I made w/ eggs. Next time I'm going to try a little more cinnamon, too!
The best cookies EVER! Go ahead and make em you'll be glad you did!
My favorite oatmeal cookies! My father always made these for us and would send them in care packages to college. Now I am a Mom and make them for my kids. I was about to submit this exact recipe, when I decided to do a little research first to see if it was already on here and ta-da! You did the work for me! Just as the reviewers have written, these are THE BEST ever! So chewy and moist - the secret is soaking the raisins or dried cranberries. I also decrease the sugar a bit and sometimes add some chocolate chips. They are great everytime!
Not tastey at all
I made these cookies because of the reviews. I have never had a better tasting oatmeal cookie. I added chocolate chips to the batter, and it is very stiff with everything mixed in, but well worth it. Everyone loved them and it made so many I sent them to work and school.
I followed the recipe and these turned out perfect. My husband was busy handing cookies to the neighbors they were so good!!!
These are great cookies. You do need to cook a little longer, but they will still look uncooked. Soaking the raisins made them more juicy. I will remember that trick for future recipes.
These cookies definitely live up to their name! They are THE BEST! I used a tsp measuring scoop for my 1st batch, but they were kinda small (have to make them to be sold@ a function), so the next batch I used 1TB, left them in for a about 13 min, and they too turned out perfect! Thanks SO much for sharing!!!
These are the best oatmeal cookies I have had!
This recipes makes THE best oatmeal cookies on the planet!
Love these! I will have to admit that I was afraid my mixer was taxing itself and I left out the last 1/2 cup of flour. I realize that this made mine flatter than others, but the taste was wonderful! Buttery goodness. I did use a Chinese Cassia Powder for the cinnamon and upped the amount. Left out nuts (kids don't like) but added a few semi-sweet chips. Yum! Thanks for the recipe.
This is the best oatmeal cookie recipe I've found to date! I followed a previous reviewer's lead, and added an additional cup of rolled oats. I also substituted the raisins for a 1 cup mixture of raisins, golden raisins and dried cranberries. The cookies came out beautifully! They look and taste fantistic! Make sure you don't make them much bigger than a rounded teaspoon and they'll be soft, chewy and perfect!
Awesome, awesome, awesome.... Had no cinnamon or white sugar in the house so I added more brown sugar and three packages of apple cinnamon instant oatmeal (took out the apples). My very picky boyfriend ate the majority of them and said that they were the best he's ever eaten. THANK YOU for this recipe!!!
This is so good. I used Walnuts because that is what I had, and milk chocolate chips in place of raisins. So I didn't do the soaking thing. Nice and crispy on the edges and chewy in the middle. YUM! This is my go to oatmeal recipe.
I HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR THIS RECIPE A LONG TIME.I HAD MADE THESE MANY TIMES BUT LOST MY RECIPE.THEY ARE GREAT....I NEVER CHANGE ANYTHING IN THE RECIPE,MAKE THEM AS WRITTEN.
oh my goodness was this great! I swapped out half the raisins for dried cherries and dumped in a cup of chocolate chips and boy were they terrific. I made them for my husband's cub scout leadership team meeting and told my hubby to make sure he sent the leftovers home with them. I came downstairs after the meeting and there were only a couple left, and I said, "Oh good, you sent them home with those guys." "sent them home?!" he said, "They devoured them ALL!" :D I'm not a great baker, so that was a real compliment.
I agree - these are the best! I tried it for 2007's Christmas cookie assortment, and it has become a raving classic. Everyone LOVESLOVESLOVES these cookies! I just made a batch to thank a co-worker for a favor, and passed the rest out to other lucky co-workers. It was a very good day at work! A couple of suggestions. I simply rolled the cookies into balls about 1" - didn't flatten them - and they baked up just fine. Also, the dough does get quite stiff, so I just tossed the spoon in the sink and got in there with my hands to mix the oatmeal in. Hey, maybe that's why they're so good! ;-)
These cookies are exactly what I was looking for in an oatmeal cookie. I added a selection of dried fruit and nuts (cranberries, dates, walnuts, etc.) and did not soak them for an hour (more like 15 minutes). My two year old son helped to sample it every step of the way, and approved the entire time. My husband and him ate them fresh and hot from the oven with no complaints at all. All in all, this recipe is a keeper. Thank goodness for wholesome real ingredients!
This recipe is absolutely AMAZING. Instead of raisins, I used dried cherries, and left out the nuts. A+++!!!!! Very moist, very soft, melt in your mouth goodness. Thank you!
These cookies were delicious!! And they were soft!
LOVED these! Even the dough was delicious!
Awesome cookies! This recipe is just great I have been trying various Oatmeal Raisin cookie recipes (5 different recipes) and this is so far the best. I can not say enough good things. follow the directiond to the letter and it will come out great. The only change I made was I did not add pecans and put in extra raisins.
These are really good cookies. Awesome buttery taste. I 3x the recipe and froze a couple dozen for later. Have 4 kids and a husband that would have eaten them all if I had not done so!!!!
