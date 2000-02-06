The Best Oatmeal Cookies

Change Nothing. These are perfect. After 2 days baking, of all the cookies I made, (all 5 star recipes from here) I think this one was my personal favorite, and oatmeal is not my favorite cookies. It really did have a nice blend of sweet and savory, with a great texture. Now that I think about it, they all were delicious. Check your cook times, If you like a toasted crunchy flavor, bake a bit longer if you like a chewy cookie, bake a bit less and let cool on the pan. These ARE NOT "CAKEY Cookies" Listen Reviewers.. if 100 people review something and say its a chewy cookie, and 5 say its a Cakey Cookie, I'm gonna go out on a limb and say, the 5 did something wrong or different. So before I judge a cookie against the grain, I'm going to make doggone sure I'm not the one looking like an idiot. Which means DOUBLE checking my recipe. Did I put too much of one thing and not enough of another? Is my oven too hot or not hot enough? Do I need to adjust my cook times? Am I cooling this on the cookie sheets? Are my cookies more like plum sized rather than walnut sized? I'm amazed by how many people can rate a cookie as awesome and then One reviewer comes in and bashes it and says something totally contrary to what everything else is saying, I know tastes are subjective, but texture? Not quite as much. Bottom line, before you bash a DELICIOUS recipe. Take a second, perhaps the problem is not the recipe, but the cook.