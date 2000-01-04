Green Chile Chicken Stew

I thought this was really good! I did do things slightly different. I used turkey instead of chicken. I made a turkey dinner over new year's weekend and instead of picking the leftover turkey off the bones once we were done eating on it, I just put the whole thing in the freezer. To make this stew, I pulled the leftover turkey out and made the broth with that. I followed the recipe for the rest, except the store only had 1 habanero the day I went shopping, so I used 1 habanero, 1 very mild jalapeno and 3 medium hot serranos (slim pickins at the grocery store that day!). My stew turned out thick and stew-like and very yummy. The only problem is, it made sooooo much. I think next time, once I have made the broth, I will freeze 1/2 of it and then halve the rest of the recipe. I'm afraid to freeze it once I've added the potatoes...I've never had luck freezing dishes with potatoes in them. I also think next time I could add more tomatoes and green chilies.