This stew will keep you warm and cozy on those cold winter days!! I got this recipe together after months of harassing my friends in New Mexico in search of the perfect green chile chicken stew. I make it at least once every month (I myself use a pressure cooker). Serve with warm flour tortillas. This recipe has a lot of chile peppers. Be sure to tone it down if you can't handle heat!
This recipe was good. I was too scared to add the habenero peppers since I thought it would make it too spicy for my guests. I added jalepeno peppers instead which did not add much flavor. Next time I prepare this recipe I am going to follow the directions 100% -- I think that it will turn out better.
I added chicken boullion and replaced the tomatoes with Ro-Tel. It was absolutely wonderful. After 7 years this is still highly requested. Depending on who's eating it I might leave out the habaneros, regular, mild or hot Ro-tel and always thicken it up with flour and chicken broth. Clears a stuffed nose better that any medication!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/06/2002
This is really good and so easy. I used HOT frozen green chile instead of the canned and habanero. Served with tortillas. Yummy.
Excellent start… I added 1 bunch cilantro, 5 green onions, juice of 3 limes and 2 tbl. cider vinegar. If you can, use fire roasted Hatch green chilies…. (I purchase one case of hot a year.. they freeze well).. I added 3 cups….
This is good, but when I think of stew, I think of something thicker than this. All the flour did was make the broth very slightly opaque. Maybe the recipe needs a more precise amount of water or a water to flour ratio. I used 2 serranos with seeds instead of habaneros, and this was just about right for me. It warmed my lips and the back of my throat without scalding anything. Overall, excellent combo of flavors. Served with Mexican cornbread and also with Baked Tostitos. I liked it better with the Tostitos, but my cornbread was a little too moist for this soup. It needs a dry bread.
CHRISTYMICHELLE
Rating: 5 stars
02/04/2002
Couldn't locate the habaneros, so substituted fresh jalapenos instead. Was surprised that it wasn't too hot for those who couldn't handle really spicy food. The family raved over it! This will definitely be a repeated recipe
I have changed the name of this to "Spicy Chicken Soup". It was definitely not a stew, but a delicious soup. I added cilantro, rice, and 2 jalapenos instead of the habanero peppers. This really reminded me of mexican soup. The only thing missing was avocado strips which would have been perfect. The flavor of the chicken was very good. We ate lots of it while shredding for the soup.
Loved boiling the chicken in the spices, approx 9 cups water for 4 lbs, added a little chicken bouillion for richer broth . I used chicken thighs and cooked w/lid on, it only took about 45 min. Wasnt scared of the habaneros even tho I can't handle the heat! Used 2 cans Rotel instead of fresh tomatoes. I added all the vegetables to the broth and cooked, lid on, about 15 min then added the habaners and chicken. Keeping the lid on kept the flavors in and faster cooking. I thickened with a bit of the broth and cornmeal first stirred into a past. It came out nice and thick, nothing was soggy and only a bit of warmth felt. yummy and just what I needed for my headache!
I liked the recipe, but made a few changes. I used boneless, skinless chicken breasts, and added 3 bouillon cubes, to help add flavor. I also added 2 cans of green chiles and rotel tomatoes., but left out the habaneros. We really liked it, but next time I will add more green chile.
It was pretty good....I used bone in chicken thighs instead of a whole chicken. Didn't use habaneros as the store I went to didn't have them, so I used pickled jalepenos instead. It was a little bland for us, so I added a little of the jalepeno juice and some fajita seasoning and it perked right up. I also omitted the flour since I liked the consistency it was.
I was skeptical about this recipe because of the habanero. My husband was so sure that it was going to be way too hot. When I chopped them up, I made sure to get out all of the seeds. It left the soup with a nice little kick but not too much. Even my 18-month-old ate it!
This seems like a lot of seasoning, but it was perfectly flavorful. I have to admit- I went a little crazy with this recipe: added a can of black beans, a can of cream of mushroom and then topped each bowl with some diced avocado and sour cream. I served it with buttered tortillas and it was out of this world!
This was good, no doubt--But if you are not careful all you taste is pepper!... I only added 2 habanero peppers and it was too hot! I had to tame it down. Can't imagine what it would've been with 4! Next time I will only put 1. I put in the (optional) tomatoes, and also used Chicken Seasoning/Bouillon to give more flavor. Faint of heart beware! :)
I thought this was really good! I did do things slightly different. I used turkey instead of chicken. I made a turkey dinner over new year's weekend and instead of picking the leftover turkey off the bones once we were done eating on it, I just put the whole thing in the freezer. To make this stew, I pulled the leftover turkey out and made the broth with that. I followed the recipe for the rest, except the store only had 1 habanero the day I went shopping, so I used 1 habanero, 1 very mild jalapeno and 3 medium hot serranos (slim pickins at the grocery store that day!). My stew turned out thick and stew-like and very yummy. The only problem is, it made sooooo much. I think next time, once I have made the broth, I will freeze 1/2 of it and then halve the rest of the recipe. I'm afraid to freeze it once I've added the potatoes...I've never had luck freezing dishes with potatoes in them. I also think next time I could add more tomatoes and green chilies.
Excellent base recipe and easily adaptable to make with what's already in the cupboard! I used boneless skinless chicken breasts, homemade canned turkey stock, poblano peppers (roasted first) and diced canned tomatoes with diced green chilies already in them. Cooking time was cut to 1-1/2 hrs. and the flavors were fantastic. We can't handle anything too spicy, but this had enough heat for pizazz while allowing all the other flavors to come through…like a really good curry almost!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2002
This is sooooo gooooood! Everyone loved it. We like it better with no tomatoes. Just rich, spicy chicken stew!!
I thought this was really good. Some of us ate it as soup, and some strained out the 'pork and veggie mixture and made tacos. I added a large can of hominy and cooked this in the crock pot. I also used a pork tenderloin, which shreds very easily when it has cooked in the crock pot. I cooked at high for 6 hours.
This is really delicious, but I made a variation that takes less time. I put everything in right at the start and only cooked it for 1 hour. It seemed cooked plenty. Also I used fresh tomatoes, about 1 1/2 cups fresh chile peppers (grilled, peeled & chopped), doubled all spices, garlic, and onion, and replaced cumin with curry powder that includes cumin.
WOW!! This was wonderful! I used 2 very large boneless chicken breasts instead of a whole chicken and subbed two very large jalapenos with seeds instead of the habaneros. (Call me a chicken!) It was just right for me; husband added a little more hot sauce. Love the fact that it's more of a chicken vegetable stew and doesn't contain beans as most recipes do. Will most definitely make it again!
I would change the name of this recipe to soup but it was delicious all the same. Just a little too thin to call stew. I cooked it on Saturday and we had it for dinner on Sunday. It was delicious! We added some tortilla chips at the bottom and a sprinkle of jack cheese to the top. Everyone raved about it. I will definitely make this one again...just a little spicier though! Update: Made this again tonight and although I didn't have the habanero peppers, it was delicious. I just added about 1/2 cup of sliced jalapenos and a can of spicy Rotel. LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!
I wanted a change from my usual pork and green chile stew, and this was fabulous! I added extra green chile, and made the recipe more brothy by adding additional water. I used pasta instead of potatoes, just because I was wanting a more spicy, soupy meal. It was delicious! Thanks for the post, Georgette!
Delicious...didn't have all ingredients on hand to make exactly as written, but had most; used half pinto beans and half potatoes. Didn't plan to use the habaneros because I thought they would be too hot for me. I look forward to making this again as written!
This soup great! I made this in a normal pot and used only 2 Habeneros. It was still very spicy! I can't imagine what it would have been like if I used 4. I didn't use the flour at the end because I didn't think it needed it. Served with a lime wedge and cilantro as garnish. Definitely recommend!
I make this often. I vary the heat based on who is going to eat it. I like things face meltingly hot, so I usually do one habenero (just one does the trick—I usually remove the seeds, but keep the membrane) and hot green chile. Sometimes I use Serrano’s or jalapeño to make it a little more palatable for others. I often use turkey leftovers after Thanksgiving and Christmas. I make the stock separately and then add cooked meat as a last step. Sometimes I cheat and use store bought broth. I don’t add the roux—it’s more of a hearty soup that way, but I’m usually too lazy to make it thicker and I like it just as well.
YUMMY! I lived for many years in NM, this is close to my *comfort food* green chili chicken stew! I omit the habanero & use a cup of fresh roasted Hatch green chili. I am sometimes lazy & use a rotisserie chicken. Instead of plain stewed tomatoes, I use a can of spicy Ro-Tel. *hint* use masa to thicken instead of flour. Minor change, but OH makes the flavor better! Be sure and serve with fresh, warm tortillas.
I used all green chili peppers, medium, because I don't like hot. I also added some chili powder, onion powder, a chicken bouillon cube, and 2 cans of Rotel tomatoes instead of the stewed tomatoes. Served with cornbread. I like to split my cornbread, lay it in the bottom of the bowl and ladle the stew over the cornbread.
I love this! I used chicken breasts because they were on sale, and used the pressure cooker. Substituted jalapenos because I shared it with a friend who just had a baby, and she is not fond of spicy foods. Next time I'll add the hotter peppers. Also, used corn starch rather than flour. Will make this again and again! Thanks for sharing it!
This was good. I feared the worst and used jalapenos instead of habeneros, but actually, I probably would have liked it better a little more spicy. So next time I will start off w/ one habenero and work up from there. I also added more flour b/c I like my chicken stew thick. Thanks for the recipe!
Really enjoyed this. I agree with other reviewers that it’s much more of a soup than stew but so tasty. I used two very large frozen chicken breasts. They were about 50% defrosted when I put them in the Instantpot on high for 45 minutes after which they were falling apart and so easy to shred. I only used two habaneros because I was scared and the heat was very tolerable. I might up it to 3 habaneros next time. Also instead of water I used chicken broth because flavor. Make it your own with avo, cilantro, or sour cream on top. Yummm
I cooked a whole chicken in my pressure cooker. I shredded all the meat and used all the juices for the base. I followed the test of the directions exactly as written, including the can of tomatoes. This is a new favorite for my family and will definitely go into rotation!!
My husband and I really liked this meal! I couldn't find habanello peppers, so I used 2 small cans of jalapeno peppers and it turned out very spicy. Too spicy for the kids although they said they would like it if it was toned down. I would have given it 5 stars, and possibly should have, be we are not real big on soups or stew so when I make this again I will probably serve it along with some other main dish.
This was awesome! I made this with skinless, boneless chicken thighs. I used 3 habanero peppers since I had never had these before and the 7oz can of diced green chili peppers. I didn't have any marjoram and didn't use the stewed tomatoes because I ran out of room in my pressure cooker! I wanted more of a soup so didn't thicken the juice with flour. I will definitely make this again!
This was some of the best green chile stew I have ever made. I happened to have a Costco roasted chicken at hand, so I didn't have to cook the chicken. Then, instead of adding a roux later on, I sauteed the onions and garlic in some olive oil, added the flour, heated it all up, and added my chicken broth. I then threw in everything else (along with a couple of cans of Herdez) and 30 minutes later I had this wonderful stew. I didn't add the chile, as there are some in my family who don't like it, so I just set the chile (I didn't use habenero, as my green chile is hot enough) on the table and we added what we wanted. I'm a native New Mexican (still living here) so I have made my share of green chile stews, but this is the best, at least for chicken.
This was a very flavorful dish! I used some fresh Hatch chiles for the heat, and added a bit of fresh cilantro and some chicken bullion to boost the flavor, but otherwise stuck very close to the ingredient list here. I do agree with a couple of other reviewers who added the veggies during the cooking period for the chicken - much easier than the 2 distinct stages. And I did find that I needed to add more flour at the end to get any thickening, but that's to be expected since no one is going to have exactly the same amount of chicken or size pot, so the amount of water needed to cover the chicken will vary. It's a simple enough adjustment.
Made this for my family. It was a hit! I cheated and used chicken broth; used chicken breast that I chopped into stew size pieces; added an extra can of green chili; and I added good quality New Mexico green chili powder instead of habanero. I would have liked to make the soup broth over a long period of time to get that unbeatable chick soup flavor but I didn't have time to cook for that long. Even with my cheats, the result was awesome. The use of the chicken broth really saved me a lot of time. If you're pressed for time, go for it. I will definitely make this again.
I used 6 jalapenos instead of habaneros. I used up the Thanksgiving turkey and used chicken broth in place of a whole chicken. I also used 3/4/ cup flour for a thicker stew. Great flavor with a bit of a kick!
