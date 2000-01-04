Green Chile Chicken Stew

This stew will keep you warm and cozy on those cold winter days!! I got this recipe together after months of harassing my friends in New Mexico in search of the perfect green chile chicken stew. I make it at least once every month (I myself use a pressure cooker). Serve with warm flour tortillas. This recipe has a lot of chile peppers. Be sure to tone it down if you can't handle heat!

By Georgette

prep:
2 hrs 30 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Put the chicken in a large pot over medium heat and add water to cover. Add the cumin, thyme, marjoram and basil. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 2 1/2 hours (or pressure cook for 45 minutes). Remove the chicken from the pot and allow it to cool. Discard the bones and the skin and chop the chicken meat into bite-size pieces.

  • Return the chicken to the pot and add the green chile peppers, habanero chile peppers, onion, garlic, carrots, celery, tomatoes and potatoes. Simmer for 30 minutes, or until the potatoes and carrots are tender (or pressure cook for 10 minutes). In a separate small bowl, mix the flour with some water and add to the soup, stirring well so the flour does not clump. Raise heat, bring just to a boil and remove from heat. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
401 calories; protein 35g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 99.5mg; sodium 419.6mg. Full Nutrition
