Crostini D'Emily
Tiny toasts to serve with a festive dip or baked garlic!
These are an absolute staple in our house, like butter or milk (or wine)! I don't use butter, however. I brush both sides of the thinly sliced baguette lightly with the olive oil. Turn them once, half way through baking. You're not limited to fresh garlic either - just sea salt is nice, sea salt and fresh ground pepper, grated Parmesan cheese, or even California-Style garlic salt. Just plain would probably be good too! I guess we use these for just about anything and everything you'd use chips or crackers for! These keep well in a sealed container and are so much better than the thick, stale things you buy at the store!Read More
Make sure you don't brush too much of the butter mixture on the bread or your crostinis will be soft, even after cooking them.Read More
These are fantastic, I don't spread each piece of bread though, I melt the butter then add the garlic and olive oil then spread them with a pastry brush and sprinkle them with parsley (they just look better) I make 3-4 baguettes at a time and freeze what I don't use and they freeze very well, I serve them with costco's bruschetta, yum....
This was flawless. Will go with ANY topping. Followed recipe exactly and used a French Bread recipe also from this site.
Excellent, but a bit time intensive if you need a lot.
Delish! I used French bread and only olive oil. First, I added some garlic powder to the oil. Then used plain olive oil...liked the one with garlic powder better (no surprise). On one sheet, I used sea salt and cracked black pepper. The other sheet, some with rosemary, others with fresh parsley. Just a very light sprinkling of add-ons does the job. Turn over half-way while baking. I use these a lot with salads, but they're great for snacks or with cheese, etc. So much better than the store-bought stuff. Thanks Emily, great recipe! UPDATE 3/2/16: Used garlic-flavored olive oil and topped with salt, pepper, etc for half of the crostinis I made today, and they came out great! Also lowered oven temp to 350, doing 8 min per side.
Excellent, love these.
Really easy to make. I make this when I have friends come over, they think it's fantastic. I highly suggest using a garlic press, it saves a ton of time and you can find them at the dollar store. Also if you melt the butter a bit, you can use a silicone marinade brush to spread super fast.
yum
I used a wheat bagette for this recipe and added fresh shredded parmesean cheese after coming out of the oven. Nice appetizer or great with italian meal.
How does this only have 16 reviews? It's the perfect basic recipe for crostini. I've used it for 7 years!!
My daughter-in-law thought we should not let a loaf of bread go to waste so we made this to dip in our Super Bowl spreads. Easy and delicious. And so much cheaper than the packaged toast at the store.
Not much more to say than absolutely delicious! A bit of parm or a few seasonings make a nice addition too. Thanks Emily!
Thanks, Emily! I followed the ingredient recipe exactly, however, to save time, I put the wet ingredients in a large bowl and then added the bread to the bowl. I covered it with a lid and then shook all the ingredients together for about a minute. This ensured even distribution amongst each bread piece. Then I baked as directed and they turned out beautifully! Thank you again for posting!
We use crostini for many different things. Dips, spreads, in place of crackers, cut into cubes for salad croutons, float on top of french onion soup (under the cheese), etc. Nothing fancy here, just a basic, tasty recipe for crostini. There are many ways you can style these up by adding grated cheeses and herbs.
These were wonderful! I melted the butter, mixed it together with the oil and garlic (I used 3/4 teaspoon granulated garlic), and then spread it on the baguettes with a pastry brush. Very easy to make up and delicious. I will definitely be making these again! UPDATE 7/31/13 - I have made these several times, I love keeping them on hand! I have found that these are also great croutons for salads!! I just break a few slices into little bits and sprinkle them over my salad... delicious!!
Delicious but can become too tough if you're not careful. Even so, you can use them in your salad as croutons!
First, I am aware that reviews should be based on the original recipe, and not on our variations. That said, I made a couple of variations, but this was such a wonderful "base" recipe, I think and hope, my review will be helpful. First, my local grocery store sells pre-cut baguettes, about 1/2 inch slices. Second, instead of brushing the sliced bread with an olive oiil/ butter mixture, I placed the sliced bread on the parchment paper and sprayed with EVOO, turned them over, and sprayed the other side...sprinkling some garlic powder on both sides. I guess I may be a lazy cook, but this worked with my modifications. I topped these crispy buggers with a schmear of whipped cream cheese, a bit of smoked salmon, some dill and a few capers. Super good!
Yummy! Smelled wonderful as it baked. Kids loved this as well. Used jarred minced garlic as a timesaver.
How can this not be good! Rubbed the garlic on the bread then put the pieces on it. Did not use butter just olive oil
We all loved it but what surprised me was how much my four year old did. He's not a big fan of bread or toast but ever since I made it he keeps asking for it - huge compliment!
This is excellent. I used fresh garlic, black pepper, and olive oil
Yummy....made this way healthier by omitting the butter and using an olive oil spray. Fresh cracked pepper, a lil salt and some California style garlic powder. Served with Healthier Double Tomato Bruschetta from this site. Thanks!
Excellent recipe and very simple! Instead of the garlic, I threw in about a tablespoon of dried chives, about half teaspoon of freshly ground pepper, and about a quarter teaspoon of garlic powder. I make this recipe frequently and my husband says he likes this version the best.
This was very good and simple to make. I actually served this with pasta they were really perfect for dipping in the sauce!
You literally can not go wrong with this crostini recipe, it is great for crab dip, bruschetta, or to serve with garlic and clams or Cioppino!
Sent dh to the store for Crostini to make Chef John's chicken parm dip. They were out, so we bought a loaf of French bread and I made these. Boy am I glad I did! These were easy and so much better than storebought. I will make these instead from now on.
Had friends over and they didn’t know I was making this so brought their own store bought. That went in the trash after first bite of homemade version.
try using the real skinny baguesttes, a loaf of french bread makes pretty wide across slices. And try to slice 1/4" fairly evenly, else one side of slice browns before the other side is done.
Great to have for guests.
Excellent recipe! I’ve used it now for a couple of years, only I just use sea salt rather than garlic. I found that slicing and freezing the baguette one day, then preparing on a different day, spreads the work time. As another reader suggested, I melt the butter and whisk in the oil, then brush on the baguette slices making prep simple. Then just sprinkle on the sea salt and bake. Also, my local Kroger carries the multigrain baguettes and it makes delicious crostinis!
I've always used just olive oil, but I like the idea of adding butter. To the mix I added garlic powder (rather than the minced garlic), black pepper and herbes de Provence. Also, I turned up the heat to 400 and baked a bit longer because my baguette was sliced in-store and was about twice the thickness as those pictured above.
Great recipe! Just remember to put a lot of that butter on the bread!
This was PERFECT...we ate the entire thing in one day. So delicious
Loved these!!! Made exactly as directed using whole wheat baguette. Simply delicious! With melted butter the minced garlic sinks to the bottom... Be sure to scoop up just a little bit for each piece.
Perfect to serve with spinach dip!
Super easy and delicious!
Amazing recipe. It turned out perfectly. I flip them at half time and add Parmesan Cheese + Oregano for toppings. They make great appetizers. As others suggested, I make a large batch and freeze the ones I don't use. They freeze well. Thank you for sharing this recipe.
I like this a lot. It’s super easy!
These are delicious!
Easy and quick. I brushed the butter mixture on the bread. Stays crispy for days in a plastic bag. Just make sure to wait until the slices are completely cooled.
It was fantastic! I've tried it many different ways however I like adding a sprinkle of Italian seasoning as well.
I have made this for40 years! It is an excellent recipe. It used to be so much easier when thin sliced Vienna bread was available. The only thing that I do differently is to put the slices on a sheet pan and bake in a low oven, turning periodically, until crisp. Garlic powder can also be added to the butter in place of fresh garlic.
Simply perfect! My go-to forever.
I started to make these little baguette slices and then discovered that I was out of fresh garlic. So I sprinkled them with garlic powder and they still turned out great!
These were super easy and yummy! Great for any type of spread to serve as appetizers.
Simple, and tasty. Such a great thing to have on hand for the holiday season. I rubbed whole cloves of garlic on the cooked, warm crostini.. Gives a nice essence of garlic flavor without the risk of burning it.
These were a huge hit at my party. Every last one got gobbled down, both with and without the hummus I served with them. The only thing that I did differently was that I cut the garlic in half so as not to compete with the taste of the spread. They were delish! Thanks for the recipe.
I always wanted to try to make these, and they turned out so great! I am so glad this recipe was on here, and those little toasts were so crunchy and good! Followed the recipe perfectly, and they were perfectly good!
I wish i had sliced the bread thinner. However, the flavor was great! This is a delicious, yet simple base for any type of savory topping :D I ate mine with brie and a fig and olive spread. YUMMY!
Did it as recommended, and then melted the butter first on a second batch... took less butter and tasted just as good.
This is simple, yet brilliant. I always use day-old baguettes to make croutons. This idea allows me to branch out. I love the idea of making a homemade "cracker" for dip. I followed the recipe to the letter, and then also made some with shredded, fresh parmesan. Both a great addition to the homemade broccoli cheddar soup and salad meal we just had. Thank you!
Very good. I followed recipe instructions but added salt and fresh ground pepper.
Just made these and our family will be fighting over them tonight, I'm sure. I didn't have any fresh garlic on hand so I subbed garlic powder. Additionally, I baked them longer than 10 min--probably about 12 minutes. Fantastic!
Nice flavour, made plain because of how they were served. Took twice as long to toast, even in new wolf oven. Found the batch in the dark pan toasted faster than he aluminum. Good texture, have a bit of ‘give’ when bitten into , not too hard so hat you might chip a tooth!
This was a great recipe, instead of using butter and olive oil to coat the bread, I used a butter, truffle oil, and garlic mix which tasted amazing.
Made as directed however my oven needed extra time to make them crunchy.
These were easy to make and were a hit at our gathering. Such a huge money saver as well. Made them to go with spinach and artichoke dip. Everyone was raving over them. Thank you for sharing this one, I’ll definitely be using this one on a regular basis.
Perfect! I served these with a spinach and artichoke dip and everyone raved about both.
