Crostini D'Emily

4.9
80 Ratings
  • 5 73
  • 4 6
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Tiny toasts to serve with a festive dip or baked garlic!

Recipe by emily

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Slice the baguette crosswise into 1/4 inch thick slices

  • In a small bowl, stir together the butter, olive oil, and chopped garlic. Spread the butter mixture onto each slice of the bread. Place the slices onto a cookie sheet buttered side up.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes, or until lightly toasted, and hard.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
309 calories; protein 9.1g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 20.3mg; sodium 546.6mg. Full Nutrition
