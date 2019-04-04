Thai Chicken Stock

6 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is the base for making most of the popular Thai soups Tom Yum and Tom Kha Gai (coconut chicken soup).

By JETTILA

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the chicken carcass into a large pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for 5 minutes. Drain, and rinse the carcass under running water. Return the carcass to the pot along with the galangal, lime leaves, lemon grass, chile peppers, garlic, and shallot. Pour in 10 cups of water.

  • Return to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer uncovered for 1 1/2 hours, skimming the foam and fat often. Strain through cheesecloth before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 4.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 11.2mg. Full Nutrition
