Thai Chicken Stock

Thank you. My Thai soups lacked the depth of flavor I wanted, and this cured them. It never occurred to me to alter they way I made a broth out of the chicken. I typically make a broth out of whole chicken (and much more Western aromatics) once or twice a week for whatever I need stock for that week. Now, if you could just post up a recipe for that yellow curry sauce (often served with chicken and potato), my life would be complete!

Read More