I have always loved fried chicken tenders and this is the perfect recipe!!! - some quick help tips are, you dont have to use tenders, you can use chicken breasts, boneless or debone at home (deboning your own saves $$ and thats all tenders are, the "filet" cut of the breast thats been deboned and they charge an arm and a leg for) then cut into strips. put flour in a zip lock shake a few pieces at a time, lay them out and when done then dip in egg and -- italian bread crumbs are great, but if you're out: try crushed corn flakes, ritz crakers, saltines and my favorite, croutons and put those in a zip lock as well shaking just a piece or two at a time to cover. lastly, for those of us who dont trust deep fryers, you can use a skillet - but to make a bit less greasy and this will work for your deep fryers too- put tray of breaded tenders in the refrigerator for 1/2 an hour or so, get them a bit cold. I also use a mesh splatter cover on my skillet - by the way.... this way makes great regular ol' Fried chicken too!