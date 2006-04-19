Fried Chicken Tenders

276 Ratings
  • 5 177
  • 4 71
  • 3 16
  • 2 7
  • 1 5

These are tasty, tender chicken pieces with our own spicy horseradish dipping sauce. We serve it with our favorite potato salad and corn on the cob. Enjoy!

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Place flour in a shallow bowl. Place breadcrumbs in a separate shallow bowl, and mix with ground black pepper and cayenne pepper. Place eggs and water in a small bowl.

  • One piece at a time, coat the chicken in the flour, the eggs and the bread crumbs, and set aside.

  • Heat oil in a deep fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • In small batches, fry chicken 6 to 8 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove chicken, and drain on paper towels.

  • In a separate small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, horseradish, sour cream, Worcestershire sauce and mustard. Mix well, and serve with the chicken for dipping.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
821 calories; protein 45.2g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 55.2g; cholesterol 163.8mg; sodium 782.8mg. Full Nutrition
