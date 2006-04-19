The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
821 calories; protein 45.2g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 55.2g; cholesterol 163.8mg; sodium 782.8mg. Full Nutrition
I have made this several times and it is very good. I use a deep fryer and it doesn't come out greasy. The dipping sauce is very tasty and I usually spice it up with more Worcestershire sauce before serving.Just follow the directions and you'll do fine.
These were great fingers. Really good! They were crispy outside and juicy inside. I don't have a deep fryer, so did them on top of the stove in hot oil. No problem! And the dipping sauce was a wonderful complement.
I have always loved fried chicken tenders and this is the perfect recipe!!! - some quick help tips are, you dont have to use tenders, you can use chicken breasts, boneless or debone at home (deboning your own saves $$ and thats all tenders are, the "filet" cut of the breast thats been deboned and they charge an arm and a leg for) then cut into strips. put flour in a zip lock shake a few pieces at a time, lay them out and when done then dip in egg and -- italian bread crumbs are great, but if you're out: try crushed corn flakes, ritz crakers, saltines and my favorite, croutons and put those in a zip lock as well shaking just a piece or two at a time to cover. lastly, for those of us who dont trust deep fryers, you can use a skillet - but to make a bit less greasy and this will work for your deep fryers too- put tray of breaded tenders in the refrigerator for 1/2 an hour or so, get them a bit cold. I also use a mesh splatter cover on my skillet - by the way.... this way makes great regular ol' Fried chicken too!
I have made these 3 times now. They are a little time consuming but worth it. If previous posts didn't care for these, they either didn't follow the recipe exactly OR didn't make the accompanying sauce! Alone, I'll admit these are just so-so but the sauce is yummy - and in addition, the leftover sauce is good spread on sandwiches. I did add a bit of garlic powder to the breading (as some had mentioned) and about 1 T. Italian dressing to the egg mixture. Also, I don't have a deep fryer so had to fry in a skillet but didn't seem to make a difference. These are good leftovers as well and my boyfriend likes to add them to his salads. Yummy 5 stars from me but don't forget the sauce!
my kids and husband loved these! These will be made in our home A LOT!
04/29/2002
I thought this was a good recipe. I needed something quick and easy to fix and something my husband 22 month old and myself all would eat. Thank you for the recipes this site has been a real life saver. Thank You
This review is for the chicken only as I did not prepare the sauce. I give it high marks for ease of preparation but it could use some salt and a little more kick. My kids really loved it and I will make it again.
I added my own italian seasoning to regular bread crumbs and used buttermilk instead of water in the egg wash. I fried this on the stovetop and it worked just fine. I just "drained" them on paper towels, then set the tenders on cookie sheets on a deep baking pan and baked them for 15 minutes at 350 degrees to crisp them up. I made only a half recipe of the dipping sauce which was good as we didn't really care for it but the tenders were good. Great husband/kid pleasing food.
This were good....I have used a different chicken tender recipe for years and was glad to try something different for a change. I do have to admit that I like my own for more flavor, but these were good as well. Thank you for posting. I will use again when a change is needed.
Best deep-fry batter I've ever tasted! It works great for anything: fish, shrimp, pork, chicken-fried steak, or chicken parmesan. The bread crumbs are what make this crunchy and delicious. I like to lightly freeze the battered pieces before frying. This keeps the batter from falling off the chicken when you fry it.
This was absolutely the BEST recipe for chicken tenders - I used some kick A** home grown horseradish that added to it - but in my deep fryer (T-fal) I only had to cook them 3 minutes per batch. My husband thinks theses are THE BEST - (which makes my life easier!)
I suppose if you wanted to completely obliterate the taste of the chicken you could add more spices but, as is, the recipe is delicious. Prep is really quite simple. I cut up 2 large B/S breasts to add to the package of tenders to make up the 24 pieces and after putting the flour into a brown paper bag, added the chicken tenders, closed the bag and shook it until all pieces were lightly coated. Proceeded from there to egg wash and then bread crumbs. Frying a few pieces at a time ensures the oil will remain at temp and all pieces will come out crispy. I made the sauce early in the day while chicken was thawing. I can see using that same sauce with chicken wings. We loved it and I'm certain this will be an encore presentation! Thank you for a great recipe!!
Love it!!! Came out amazing. I used hot chili pepper instead of cayenne pepper. Tasted really good just with ketchup. I don't have a deep frier so I used a regular pan with a lot less oil (about 1/2) and I was completely satisfied.
i did add some salt onion and garlic powder to the flour...these were awesome...try them! the dipping sauce is also very good. one other change i made was to dip in egg then flour then egg then breadcrumbs
Wonderful! First input I have is that I used (brown) rice flour instead of all-purpose. Makes it crunchier and less goopy. Also used Panko breadcrumbs. I cut up chicken breasts I had so they were more like chicken bites than tenders and cooked quicker. I left out the cayenne pepper because of the kiddos but I'm sure my hubs would have loved it. I did make the dipping sauce even though I sadly didn't have horseradish on hand. Awesome dip! As tipped by another reviewer, I will keep this in the fridge ongoing for sandwich spread. Thanks so much for the recipe!
First time I made chicken tenders and it really came out tender and yummy. Though I add some ingredients aside from the original and thought you might like to try it. Since I only have the Italian Style breadcrumbs (progresso) I add 1/2tsp seasoned salt, 1/4 tsp garlic powder, 1/4tsp onion powder (this is per 1cup of italian breadcrumbs) and I also add 1/4tsp of paprika to 1/2 cup of all purpose flour. Seasoned the chicken tenderloin with a little bit of salt before you start with the coatings procedure.
The sauce was fantastic! Reminded me of Sizzler Malibu Chicken sauce but more flavorful (I used light mayo and it was still good). Since I was making for a fewer servings I used 1 tbsp each mayo and sour cream. Added about 1 tspn each of horseradish and yellow mustard. Then stirred in a generous splash of worcestershire. I sliced up a chicken breast instead of buying tenders which worked fine. Put flour in plastic bag for shaking and then coated in buttermilk followed by bread crumbs. I added Tabasco to the buttermilk and some ground pepper to already seasoned bread crumbs. Let them rest for a few minutes before pan frying in 1/2" of peanut oil. I'd never used peanut oil before but the breading was pleasantly crispy and the meat very juicy. Only cooked for a couple of minutes. Will make again. It was very easy. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I only gave this 4 stars because I made some adjustments. I did not have seasoned bread crumbs so I used plain and added my own herbs. I also added parmesan cheese into the bread crumbs which I would NOT recommend. The cheese gets too dark. I turned the fryer down to 365 and cooked for only 3 minutes. 6 minutes was way too long. I kept the finished ones in a warm oven while I fried the rest in small bataches.
06/28/2000
These chicken tenders are great. Even easier than making the horseradish sauce is to use Ranch dressing to dip them in. Or use any favorite dipping sauce. They were great with fries and a salad.
Made the dipping sauce for this recipe tonight. It was great with our deep fried chicken tenders. I followed the recipe exactly and didn't change a thing. It is a keeper!! Didn't use the breading recipe because my husband was alreading in the process of deep frying the tenders when I ran across this recipe.
08/15/2000
This was a hit with my husband especially! They remind us of our favorite Chicken Tenders at one of our favorite restraunts "The Cooker." Tender and juicy, flavored just right. We dipped them in Hellman's new Honey Mustard sauce which made a perfect match! Plus, it made enough that we have leftovers for the next night!
These were really good. The ckicken was really tender and moist. I did add some garlic powder to the breadcrumbs. Deep fried for about 5-6 minutes (but my fryer may have been hotter than 375). Will make again.
I am a huge fan of chicken tenders, but these were disappointing. They were very bland. The basic recipe is ok, you'll just have to experiement with some spices to give it some flavor. Would not make these again.
This was my first attempt at making friend chicken and it was sooo good. I cut the recipe in half and pan fried them, then used the grease to make gravy. I also added some ketchup, garlic and pepper to the sauce. Yum!
These are really excellent! I've had fun playing around with the spices, italian spices or crushed red chilies have all been good additions. They are truly chicken "TENDERS." My picky 4 yr. old will even eat these.
07/02/2000
not too bad!!!!
10/14/2001
Just made this last night and it was great! Nice a jucie and the coating was really crisp.
WOW !! Great recipe Linda and thank you so much for sharing !! I followed your recipe and made these for my family and they went absolutely nutz over them !! I added a little parmesean and herb breadcrumbs to the italian bread crumbs and they turned out great. Thanks again for the great recipe. Steve
Boyfriend and I made these last night and they turned out perfect. Light, crispy, not oily. We ate the leftovers today and they were still crispy, not soggy. Will definitely use this recipe again. Seems like the breading would be really good on fish, too.
09/24/2002
These were great!! I didn't make the sauce, though. I used my own horseradish/ketchup mix. They were perfect!! Thanks
Coating the fingers with breadcrumbs and then frying at 375 degrees resulted in burned breading. I baked the first batch for 7 minutes, the second for 6 minutes, and the third for 5 minutes trying to avoid burning the breading, but every single one was burned. I was trying to make my own chicken fingers to avoid buying the overpriced Schwans tenders, but there is no way that my 2 year old will eat these.
I made this recipe for dinner today, I love the flavor of the chicken, I also made mac n cheese and homemade fries, I made strawberry lemonade homemade too. Very good dinner. The sauce is yummy , but I prefer ranch dressing.
I have been looking for a great chicken tender recipe and this was great, my daughter and I really enjoyed. she especially enjoyed the dip. I am not a mustard fan but she is. I want add the mustard next time.
I did these in my new deep fryer and they worked great. Used the tenders on a salad. Next time I will add a little more spice. My family loved them but can't make to often because they are fried in grease after all.
07/04/2000
horseradish , should'nt have been mentioned it lost some ground there; but hey , taste like chicken!!!!
This recipe was very yummy!! I have never made chicken fingers before (hot oil and I are not good friends), but this one was extremely easy, and hard to get wrong. Instead of bread crumbs I used Ritz cracker crumbs, which turned out great. I also added a little garlic powder to the crackers like other reviewers. We don't own a deep fryer, so I added about 1/4 inch of oil to a pan and flipped the chicken once or twice, and that worked great. We have a little family, so I only ended up making 5 chicken strips--you can definitely scale this recipe to the size you need. Overall, great chicken fingers. The sauce is a MUST! Very good!! We will be making these again!
Excellent. I skipped the egg step & it was still delish. I mixed the flour/bread crumbs & spices (added extra spices) and threw the chicken in. It was so easy. I used the leftover coating on French fries. Thanks!
I love chicken tenders, and this sauce is awesome! I used spicy brown mustard and reduced it to 1 T, and added about one teaspoon of honey and a couple dashes of extra hot Texas Pete. Will definitely make again!
My family loved these tenders. For a healthier meal I baked them instead of frying them. I cooked them 25 minutes and turned them midway. The dipping sauce is delicious but the recipe can be halfed; there was way too much leftover.
Fantastic! I just made these tonight, with a bit of a modification. I added an extra egg, and I double dipped...flour-egg-breadcrumbs,flour-egg-breadcrumbs. I also pan-fried at 5/10 heat (let it heat up all the way first) with about 1/4 inch of vegetable oil. About 3-4 minutes per side was perfect. The chicken was juicy, and I swear it's quite near any of the best chicken tenders that I've had at a restaurant. I didn't opt for the sauce, but instead used some Texas-style BBQ sauce, which was perfect for me. I will definitely be making this again!
First time I tried these and they came out fantastically! I read some of the other reviews and chose bits and pieces to work with- an extra teaspoon of Cayenne pepper and half a teaspoon of garlic salt to the breadcrumbs, and seasoning the chicken itself with salt, pepper and garlic salt seem to have worked wonders, and added just enough spice to make this perfect for me. I didn't bother with the sauce- these were good enough to eat plain. Easy to prepare, fry, and delicious to eat!
really great go to recipe for frying chicken. I swapped Cajun Seasoning for the cayenne pepper it has a little more flavor instead of heat. And used half and half to mix in with the eggs give it a more thick consistency.
Made this for the first time last night. It was really good, crispy on the outside and tender in the middle. I have a stove top deep fryer and cooked them in peanut oil. The breading was a little bland, next time I'll add a little garlic powder and onion powder. The sauce was very good. I will be making this one again.
This is a great recipe for a chicken sandwich without the sauce. I made this along with the buffalo chicken recipe and it was really good, we wasn't crazy about the dipping sauce. We prefer honey mustard because we don't like horseradish sauce. The next evening we had this chicken on sandwiches and it was great. My picky 2 yr old loved it. Next time I will substitute the bread crumbs for Panko Bread Crumbs (Parmesan Herb) they are great for a crunchy chicken.
Great recipe for crunch! Sauce is good but without the sauce, it's really, really bland. Needs something? I've only made once so I would love to make again with some spice additions. Great crunchy recipe though! Thanks for sharing!!
Love this recipe, especially when done in a deep fat fryer!! The horseradish sauce was absolutely subperb. As a matter of fact I made cornbeef and cabbage for Christmas eve dinner and it is excellent on cornbeef yum yum
Made these today and everyone loved them...huge hit!! We used our own sauce this time, but we will be trying the sauce next time. I've already been asked to make them again next week. Thanks so much for the recipe!
Very tasty! I did not make the dipping sauce as I was serving with spaghetti. Also, I pan fried in olive oil as I do not have a deep fryer. The chicken was moist and flavorful. Next time I will serve as an appetizer and I will definitely make the dipping sauce.
I made these into nuggets using the same recipe. Because they have to cook so long, new oil is definitely recommended. I will make them thinner next time to shorten cooking time. They were really crispy and delicious.
Love this recipe! They came out so delicious and tender. I did add about a tsp more cayenne to the breadcrumbs and about 1/2 a tbls of garlic salt and I read that some people said they were a little bland so I seasoned the chicken with some salt, pepper, and season salt before adding them into the flour and such. My husband and I don't like horseradish so we didn't make the sauce but they didn't need it! Paired it with a cheese pasta. mmmm mmmm I LOVED them!
This recipce was delicious! I didn't use any pepper because we don't like spicy, but it was delicious! I loved it, it was crunchy and delicious. We didn't make the sauce tho, we have our own we like to use.
I made this incredible recipe in a pan with vegetable oil about 2 inches deep. It turned out incredible and not greasy at all! The sauce was good. I also used crushed Cheez-Its instead of breadcrumbs since I didn't have any and it was deliciously crunchy and flavorful and juicy!!! You can definitely taste the black pepper and cayenne but it's not overpowering, it's amazing!!!
Loved the flavors. This was such a simple, easy recipe, and the dipping sauce was marvelous. My husband really enjoyed it! The only thing I changed, because I'm gluten intolerant, is using gluten free flour and corn flake crumbs. I also cut the recipe in half because it is just the two of us.
