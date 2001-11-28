Adzimka Bread

I tried this recipe quite a while ago, and I still haven't calmed down to give it even a bland review. I suppose it could always be user failure, but I followed this recipe to the T, I didn't change a thing. The crust of the bread was VERY hard after the egg wash, the inside of the bread did not even cook at all. The potato mixture, yes, I changed that a tad added some bacon bits and some cheese for personal perference, a good thing too, the bread was not fit to eat and was tossed out. We had mashed potatoes for dinner. Like the other reviewers, I had no idea how to do the pinwheel shape, so I was on my own for that...could have been the whole problem together. I will admit to having 'bread related' issues, I don't bake fresh breads well, and this did nothing to boost my tiny fragile ego. I will not be making this again.