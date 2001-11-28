Adzimka Bread
This delicious pinwheel shaped bread is stuffed with cheese and potatoes. It's the perfect accompaniment to a bowl of soup and a crisp salad.
I read the earlier review and added about 1/2 cup chopped onion, as well as additional cheese. It was really delicious and everyone had seconds. Overall it was time consuming, but worth it for a treat. The bread itself was also great. It makes enough for six to 10 people, depending on the size of the pieces. Although, I still don't know what a pinweel looks like!Read More
Well, I was skeptical when I looked at the recipe, but I always just always try new ones and so I did. I've been baking breads for 38 years now and love it.This recipe was a complete waste of my time, but I'm glad I tried it because now I know. I added carmelized onion and baked garlic to enhance what appeared to be a rather bland dish. The dish was still very bland, and the idea of mashed potatoes encased in a dough didn't sound appetizing and it wasn't. No one in our family liked it.Read More
This was a fun project, but it turned out to be somewhat bland. I am going to add lots of GARLIC, ONIONS, and whatever else to my next batch to give it some more character! I recommend that you do the same!!! Also, it makes a LOT of food, so be prepared for that.
I tried this recipe quite a while ago, and I still haven't calmed down to give it even a bland review. I suppose it could always be user failure, but I followed this recipe to the T, I didn't change a thing. The crust of the bread was VERY hard after the egg wash, the inside of the bread did not even cook at all. The potato mixture, yes, I changed that a tad added some bacon bits and some cheese for personal perference, a good thing too, the bread was not fit to eat and was tossed out. We had mashed potatoes for dinner. Like the other reviewers, I had no idea how to do the pinwheel shape, so I was on my own for that...could have been the whole problem together. I will admit to having 'bread related' issues, I don't bake fresh breads well, and this did nothing to boost my tiny fragile ego. I will not be making this again.
This was very tasty! The bread came out perfect - soft near the potatoe filling and the right amout of firmness on the shell. I am unsure about the pinwheel shape as well -- just made my own version of a pinwheel. I did add onions, minced garlic, and some garlic powder to the potatoe filling. YUMMY! Definitely worth the afternoon it took to prepare it!
I gave this 4 stars instead of 5 only because I doctored the mashed potatoes up quite a bit. Like other reviewers suggested, I added garlic, bacon, onions and extra cheese. That being said, the dough was FANTASTIC and in addition to being tasty, it was so pretty!
This was certainly different and interesting. And I liked it just as is, without adding anything. I used red potatoes as that's what I had, so I'm not sure how that would compare to "6" regular potatoes, but I have a feeling that would be too many. A hearty bread. I do know what a pinwheel is, but it didn't really seem to work right, but the attempt at one still made for an interesting looking loaf. Unfortunately quite time consuming, or I'd make it more often.
I divided the dough in half to have a thin crust bread, using honey for the sweetener and only whole wheat flour. Then, when I got ready to cook the potatoes, I thought about leaving them in raw slices. I also read the reviews that suggested to add onions. I don't know if I'm qualified to leave an excellent review because I made so many changes! I have raw potato slices, fresh jalapeno slices, sliced Bermuda onion and sliced garlic under all the cheese. It was a wonderful meal!
What a great recipe and a GORGEOUS creation!!! It is beautiful to behold. I took it out of the oven and my two year old son was enchanted right away! The recipe was as easy as any bread recipe to follow and execute. My only hesitation would be the bland-ness of the taste. I recomment saute-ing onions and garlic and adding it to the mashed potatoes. Also, more cheese is in order!! f you want to change it up a bit or serve it as a beautiful breakfast or brunch, add some ham!!! Other than that, this recipe is the best I've made in quite some time! The family LOVED IT!
this was great, exactly as described. it was chewy but soft but definately a meal in itself!! tastes exactly like a mash potato sandwich!
The concept is great, but like other reviewers, I did think that 1/2 c of cheese would not be nearly enough, so I more than doubled that. Also added more onion and lots of garlic to the mashed potatoes. I just kept tasting the mashed potatoes and adding more garlic until it tasted like I wanted it, before I put it on the dough. It was great with those additions!
