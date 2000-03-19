Banana Bran Muffins

I was gifted a ginomous amount of raisin bran that I was kind of scratching my head about how we were going to use it as we're not huge cereal eaters. (I know it's not wheat bran but with us being on such a tight budget, I have to use what I got.) Thanks for the ingredient search I was able to use a small amount in this recipe. I cut the butter back by half and added in a quarter cup of homemade organic applesauce. I used buttermilk, whole wheat white flour and omitted the nuts only because we didn't have any. I did add in a heaping half cup of organic raisins to bump the fiber and fruit. I got a little more than 12 servings--12 regular sized muffins and 12 mini-muffins. These turned out moist, flavorful and just all around good! I might be able to cut back the sugar next time, too. My bananas were really ripe so my muffins turned out a little too sweet. This will make a nice snack/treat for the next day or two. They're quite good so I can't imagine they'd last long.