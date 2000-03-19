Banana Bran Muffins
Banana nut muffins are a classic. A good way to use overripe bananas. This is a family favorite!
Banana nut muffins are a classic. A good way to use overripe bananas. This is a family favorite!
I was looking for a lower fat/calorie banana bran muffin so I modified this in combination with another low fat bran muffin recipe. I substituted the butter for 1/4c unsweetened applesauce, only used 1 egg, halved the sugar to 1/4c, increased the wheat bran to 1c and used 1/2c each of wheat flour and all purpose flour. The sweetness was just perfect for me (the banana gives a lot of sweet flavor) and so moist! Each muffin turns out to be about 100 calories, so we're free to munch on them guiltless! The first batch I made used only 2 bananas and 1/2c applesauce, this was a little dryer than using 3 bananas and 1/4c applesauce, but still good!Read More
I didn't find these particularly great, nothing about them really wowed me.Read More
I was looking for a lower fat/calorie banana bran muffin so I modified this in combination with another low fat bran muffin recipe. I substituted the butter for 1/4c unsweetened applesauce, only used 1 egg, halved the sugar to 1/4c, increased the wheat bran to 1c and used 1/2c each of wheat flour and all purpose flour. The sweetness was just perfect for me (the banana gives a lot of sweet flavor) and so moist! Each muffin turns out to be about 100 calories, so we're free to munch on them guiltless! The first batch I made used only 2 bananas and 1/2c applesauce, this was a little dryer than using 3 bananas and 1/4c applesauce, but still good!
These were excellent... very moist, great flavor, enjoyed by all. The only change I made was to use whole wheat flour. Thank you for the recipe. This recipe is a keeper, my favorite muffin recipe yet.
These are great muffins and with a little doctoring they can become extremely nutritious as well. I substitute 1 1/2 cups of flax seed meal for the butter, and I add walnuts and cinnamon for extra texture and flavor. If I have soy milk around I use that instead of the cows milk. You wind up with very dense, tasty muffins that are extremely good for you.
* These are GREAT!!!! * As others suggested, I used applesauce instead of butter and 3/4C whole wheat flour. Also 1/4C wheat germ & 1/4C flax seed in place of the bran and added a tsp. of pumpkin pie spice. I only wish I'd had walnuts on hand! But they still came out wonderful regardless! Even a non-healthy junky friend liked them tremendously...she could not believe they were good for you food! ;)
This is a great recipe! I used 1 1/2 cups of natural wheat bran and added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 cup frozen blueberries. Yummy and healthy too!
I was gifted a ginomous amount of raisin bran that I was kind of scratching my head about how we were going to use it as we're not huge cereal eaters. (I know it's not wheat bran but with us being on such a tight budget, I have to use what I got.) Thanks for the ingredient search I was able to use a small amount in this recipe. I cut the butter back by half and added in a quarter cup of homemade organic applesauce. I used buttermilk, whole wheat white flour and omitted the nuts only because we didn't have any. I did add in a heaping half cup of organic raisins to bump the fiber and fruit. I got a little more than 12 servings--12 regular sized muffins and 12 mini-muffins. These turned out moist, flavorful and just all around good! I might be able to cut back the sugar next time, too. My bananas were really ripe so my muffins turned out a little too sweet. This will make a nice snack/treat for the next day or two. They're quite good so I can't imagine they'd last long.
Was looking for a relatively healthy banana muffin recipe and this pretty much fits the bill! I substituted applesauce for the butter in this with good results.
I added 1 teaspoon of allspice to the recipe and sprinkled some sugar on top of the muffins before baking.
I substituted some whole wheat flour and added flax seeds. They were moist and tasty. My second batch in 24 hours are baking right now!
Grrreat muffins! I made a few substitutions to make it healthier. I used 50/50 whole wheat/all purpose flour, omitted butter & used 1/2 cup of applesauce, 1/4 cup Splenda Brown Sugar Blend (do not pack sugar) & used 1/8 cup sour cream + 1/8 cup rice milk instead of milk. Oh, I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon & 1/4 cup raisins! The only thing my husband & I both didn't like was that half of the muffins stuck to the muffin papers. I guess this is due to the absence of butter. Next time, I'll skip the muffin papers & pour the batter straight into my muffin pans sprayed w/ a non-stick spray. Also, these muffins do not rise very much, so feel free to fill your pans at least almost to the top.
These are great muffins, I made a double batch and put them in the freezer for quick breakfasts. I substituted unsweetened applesauce for half of the butter, and used whole wheat for a third of the flour. To increase the nutritional value, next time I might use half all-purpose and half whole wheat. They are very moist and delicious, perfect touch of sweetness...we all enjoyed them and they are a much healthier option for a 'grab-and-go'!
These muffins are great! Sweet and healthy. Kids love them too!
Great recipe, I also added a few chocolate chips. Moist and the kids love them.
Really tasty muffins! Reduced butter to 1/4 Cup and increased bran to 1 Cup. I love healthy tasty treats.
I thought these were very good. I substituted ground flaxseed meal for the wheat bran and toasted the walnuts. They were definitely done in 20 minutes.
I used another reviewer's modified, healthier version of this recipe and it was great! I did almost exactly what she said except I used 2 eggs instead of one (used egg beaters 1/4 cup = 1 lg egg) and I used ALL whole wheat flour. I also had to buy All-Bran cereal as I could not find Wheat Bran, I smashed the Wheat Bran flakes up and it worked perfectly. I also added Walnuts as the original recipe said. The muffins turned out great, they are moist and lightly sweet but have that light salt taste of a good bran muffin with a little crunch from the walnuts. Definitely not dry. Probably would not be dry if you only used 1 egg. I used 3 bananas and a 1/4 cup brown sugar. The muffins are definitely most and delicious. Great healthy quick recipe!
Delicious! I made the recipe exactly how stated and they turned out great. They didn't stick to the pan at all either. The second time I made them I substituted 1/2 the flour for whole wheat flour and added some fresh blueberries, also delicious! My 2 year old son LOVES them, which makes me happy since he can be a picky eater.
Replaced butter & brown sugar with 1/2 c honey 1/2 c applesause. 1 c whole wheat flour,1/2 c white flour(sifted) & 1/2 c. oatmeal for flours & wheat bran. 2 c Raisin bran CRUNCH Ceral(crushed a little) 1c walnuts My husband has fybromyalgia. We have learned that a LOT of ingrediants have much effect on pain. We are learning how to convert & make healty substitutions.
Great muffins which happen to be healthy! I substituted Stevia for the white sugar, applesauce for the oil, egg whites for the eggs and on the white flour split it between whole wheat and white. Once baked, I brushed on warm honey. Big hit with my husband!
I used low sugar molasses in place of the milk. Also added about 3/4 cup raisans. Excellent moist muffin.
Does NOT fit my typical rules for cooking (or lack of) it can NOT have more than 5 ingredients and can NOT take longer than 45 min to make. I absolutely have no talent, BUT THESE ARE SUPER EASY AND SUPER DELISH!! My husband loves them!!!
These were very good even with my healthier revisions: unsweetened applesauce instead of butter; just under a 1/2 cup of honey instead of brown sugar; whole wheat instead of white flour.
Delicious! I used 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce instead of butter, whole wheat flour, and oat bran (because I had oat bran on hand). The recipe made 16 muffins. I sprinkled the tops with cinnamon and sugar before baking. Very yummy!!!
Substituted wheat flour for wheat bran, doubled recipe and used 5 bananas instead of 6 (I ran out). As I made it these were very dry and not sweet enough. I had planned to serve them at a mom's group but they were barely edible. They are decent with butter melted and honey spread over them.
Delicious Muffins. I added frozen cranberries.
Nice healthy twist, great flavor, you wouldn't suspect these are good for you! Kids can help pour the batter into the muffin cups!
Easy to prepare and very delicious. Just what I was looking for. I added Allspice as another reviewer suggested and the muffins taste great. I will make this one again.
tasty, healthy basic banana muffins
I made changes based on what I like and had at home. Also, let the bran soak for a bit with the buttermilk before adding it to the mix. They are very yummy and moist. ¼ cup canola oil -- ¼ cup apple sauce -- 1/2 cup brown sugar -- 4 bananas, mashed -- 1/2 cup buttermilk -- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract -- 2 eggs -- 2 tablespoons flax seed -- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour -- 1/2 cup wheat bran -- 1 teaspoon baking powder -- 1 teaspoon baking soda -- 1/4 teaspoon salt -- ¼ cup raisins -- 1 apple, diced
Delicious muffins! Only alterations I made were to substitute 1/2 cup olive oil for butter and no walnuts! Came out amazing!
My father loves muffins & these disappeared in 3 days!
I really liked these muffins. I halved the sugar and used applesauce in place of butter. I would probably use the full amount of sugar next time. I also used only 1 egg and 1/2 cup of whole wheat flour and 1 cup of all-purpose. Next time, I will use half and half. I didn't have any wheat bran, so I used 1 cup of crushed PC Fibre First cereal and it turned out great. This is the first time I've tried to 'healthify' a recipe...and I think it turned out great.
Super simple and quick to throw together. I used 3 very large bananas and substituted apple juice for the milk as my son is allergic. Thanks for the recipe!
These are great! I love banana muffins, and having some bran in them makes it "feel" healthier. I add chocolate chips... because what's a banana muffin without chocolate chips? =)
I started making these for breakfast a couple of months ago and I'm hooked! I double the amount of wheat bran and use low fat margarine instead. With those two substitutions it seems like a pretty healthy start to the day, great recipe!
The bran makes this a tasty alternative to the usual banana muffins. I added chocolate chips to mine.
Good recipe. Like other reviewers, I wanted a lower fat version so I substituted 1/2 cup canned pumpkin for butter. After making rest of recipe as written, batter seemed a bit dry so I added a tablespoon or 2 of milk. Results were good although muffins could use a bit more salt. Maybe that's because of the pumpkin? Anyway, thanks for the recipe, I will make again.
wonderful!
Delicious, amazingly easy to make and makes the house smell great.
I followed others and sub 1/2 applesauce and 1/2 whole wheat flour. These were amazing.
Good recipe! Like many others I used applesauce instead of butter. I cut the flour down to 1 cup and used 1/2 cup wheat germ and 1/2 cup oat bran. Worked out really well! Nice and moist!
Excellent! Moist and just sweet enough. I used oat bran instead of wheat bran. Thanks for the great recipe!
I wanted to find some healthy muffin recipes, and this one is delicious. To make it a little healthier, I followed the substitutions suggested by others (using apple sauce and whole wheat flour). I filled each cup in my muffin tray to the top and was able to get a dozen muffins. I also pammed the bottom and sides of each cup in the muffin tray so the muffins came out pretty easily. The muffins are moist and have a great texture. I really like this recipe.
Okay so I did my best to make these sort of healthier. I didn't look at any reviews before baking these so sorry if I'm repeating anything anyone has said. I think I got these down to about 80 calories per muffin, 24 muffins per batch. These are my revisions: Instead of 1/2c of butter: I used about 1/4c of butter and filled the rest of the measuring cup with plain greek yogurt. Instead of 1/2c of brown sugar: I used 1/4c of brown sugar and 1-1/2 tbls of organic honey. Instead of reg milk I used almond milk. Instead of 1-1/2c of white flour: I used 1c whole wheat flour, 1/2c of white flour. I only used 1/3c of wheat bran. I don’t like it that much but know its good for me so I had to use some. I used 4 medium bananas. Oh yeah I whisked the eggs really well before adding, then I folded them in. They turned out moist, yummy, kinda fluffy, and overall good. I would make them again. My 3 year old daughter likes them.
Yummy! Used whole wheat flour, added some Splenda & 1 tsp cinn. I also used applesauce for the butter but I might try using 1/4 cup butter + 1/4 cup applesauce next time as the muffins seemed a little too moist. A great recipe; tasted wonderful!
Love these muffins! Even my very picky 2 year old loves them. I used applesauce instead of the oil and they turned out amazing.
I took the advice of others and used unsweetened applesauce in lieu of the butter - outstanding results! This recipe has walnuts listed in the directions, but not on the ingredient list - I used 3/4 cup, chopped. I also just used PAM spray and omitted the use of the paper liners. I highly recommend this recipe, it has a lot of flavor and a light fluffy texture.
DO NOT OVERBAKE! I pulled mine out a couple of minutes early, they looked set, and the toothpick came out clean when I toothpicked them. So moist and delicious! I cut the brown sugar back to 1/4c, and added 1/2c of the Russian Tea (search for it on this website!) mix, and the results were WONDERFUL! I had shrimpy bananas, so I used 4. Turned out amazing. Be sure to follow Alton Brown's advice: Add the dry ingredients all at once, then fold until JUST incorporated, then STOP! That's how to treat muffins. These worked great for regular size muffins, and also mini muffins, you just have to watch them and take them out when they're done. DELICIOUSABLE!
I didn't find these particularly great, nothing about them really wowed me.
I am not a huge fan of banana bread but I needed to do something with my over ripe bananas so I went to my favorite sourse - allrecipes.com. I had to make a few changes but only out of necessity and it still turned out great. First I used oats instead of wheat bran because that's all I had, I only had one egg, I threw in a 1/2 cup of ground flax seed for fiber and added a 4th banana simply because I had it and wasn't going to throw it away.I was in a hurry so instead of muffins I threw the batter in a loaf pan and made bread. OH MY GOSH! The very best banana bread ever! So moist and the flavor and texture (because of the oats and extra banana) were out of this world!! It had to bake a little longer than if I had made muffins, but was well worth the wait. I will buy banana's this weekend just to make this bread again.
This was the tastiest low-fat muffin I have ever baked! I substituted the butter with applesauce and sugar with Splenda after reading other reviewer's suggestions. I could not find wheat bran at my grocery store so I used oat bran instead. The muffins turned out great--fluffy and moist without being too oily.
I'd actually give this recipe 3.5 out of 5 stars. It turned out well, was easy and healthy "ish", but the muffins were sort of bland in that they weren't sweet enough. I'd make them again, but would work some splenda in there to sweeten things up a little.
Delicious! I used 1/2 cup homemade (Sarah's Applesauce) applesauce instead of butter. These turned out beautifully and fluffed up more than any muffin I've made. I also used buttermilk instead of milk, added 1/2 cup chocolate chips, and 1 tsp cinnamon (my applesauce had cinnamon in it as well). Will definitely make these again!
Thanks for a great recipe! I used toasted wheat germ instead of bran, added a tbsp of soy protein powder, and threw in a bag of chocolate chips. Spectacular!
Definite keeper. For healthy muffins, this recipe is a winner. Adjusted recipe to omit all fat and added extra flavors to our taste: subbed half all purpose flour w/whole wheat flour. subbed vanilla yogurt in place of yogurt. added one individual container of applesauce and 1/4 cup coconut. Came out pretty good and fat free!
this is a very nice muffin. the fact that it includes bran makes it especially nice for breakfast. i liked the flavor, very smooth and nutty.(i did add about 3/4 cup walnuts). i think that some added spices might have given this muffin the perfect 5. next time i might try adding some cinnamon and maybe even coconut.
I made these muffins last night with some alterations suggested by other reviewers. I used 1/4 c. applesauce in place of the butter, increased the bran to 1 cup, and used 1/2 c. each of whole wheat and all-purpose flour. They were so easy to make, and so healthy and delicious! My husband couldn't get enough of them either, and would have eaten the whole dozen if I had let him:) I will definitely be making these again!
Terrific muffins. Easy, flavorful and not too sweet.
This is a family favorite already! I substitute apple sauce for the butter and usually add either a cup of blueberries, or a cup of raisins. They are always moist, light and very tasty. These muffins are divine with a nice cup of coffee or they work really well as a quick meal on those mornings when breakfast is "on the run". Thanks for sharing!
Just ate one of these fresh out of the oven, so good! I was looking for a bran muffin and had some over-ripe bananas, so this was a perfect recipe. I used other reviewers suggestions, cutting out some of the butter for applesauce, adding cinnamon, and ground flax seed in addition to the wheat bran. I added some choc. chips so that maybe the fiance would eat them as well.
Good recipe
Great healthy recipe. Like others I subbed the butter for applesauce, used 1c ww flour and 1/2c AP. 3/4c wheat bran and 2 TBSP wheat germ. Didn't add nuts to the batter but sprinkled on top before baking. Great way to improve presentation!
Moist and tasty! I made many of the changes suggested by previous reviewers, subbing the butter for apple sauce, adding 1 c. of wheat bran, using 1/2 white and 1/2 whole wheat flour, adding pumpkin pie spice (plus 1 tsp. extra cinnamon 'cause I like things spicy), used 4 bananas because that's what I had, and I used soy milk instead of cow's milk. My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed the muffins; I'll definitely make them again! ;)
These are sooo good. I used whole wheat flour,a little coconut, frozen whole cranberry and because I didn't have any walnuts I used Hazelnuts, also put in a wee bit of allspice. YUMMMMYYYY
These were really good mufins. The only problem I had was the paper cups came out drenched and greasy. I'm assuming it was the butter. I'll make a few adjustments next time.
Baked this for my Mom. She said they were the best muffins she's ever had.
The recipe calls for walnuts but did not specify an amount. I substituted 1/4 cup flax seed and it work out well. Also, depending on the size of the bananas used, the mixture may come out too thin. I used large bananas and that was the case. I just added more bran to get the proper consistency. Perfect muffins for the church function, left overs went to work where they disappeard in an hour, with people asking for the recipe.
Delicious. I had oat bran, not wheat, so that's what I used.
I love these muffins! Taking the advice from previous reviewers, I substituted the butter for 1/4 cup of applesauce (I used chunky, since that's all I had, but I figured chunks of apples couldn't be a bad thing!). I also increased the bran to one cup, used an extra banana because I had it, and added cinnamon and nutmeg. Delicious and nutritious!
this was a great recipe to start, but we altered it to suit our new found healthy lifestyle (that is until we fall off the bandwagon!) to make it more healthful, i used 1 cup whole wheat flower, 1 cup of bran, and 1/2 cup of oatbran. 1/4 cup margarine, 1/4 cup applesauce. to add to the richness, i added some molasses. i also added pecans and cranberries. turned into a beautiful, fluffy and not too sweet muffin
Really delicious and easy to make. But I wouldn't be an allrecipes user if I didn't say . . . I added something! I increased the bran by 1/2 cup, added 3 tsp of wheat germ, added raisins, and used 1/2 whole wheat and 1/2 all purpose flour. The banana flavor really came through and the raisins added some sweetness and moisture. I would totally make these again!
Fantastic base recipe. Tried the regular recipe first and they were great. Next time I made them a bit healthier and still were fantastic. I used 1/2 sweetened cinnamon applesauce and 1/2 plain greek yogurt in place of butter. Cut sugar to 1/4 cup (as I used sweetened apple sauce). Used all whole wheat flour and added 1/4 cup flax seed. Thanks for the recipe!
I've made this twice and both times was AMAZING!! I did top them with a lot of honey and cinnamon before baking and the second time I subsituted half a cup of flour with half a cup of oatmeal. To do this, just throw the oatmeal in your blender and within a minute or so it turns to powder...it's great!
These were great and a big hit with the kids! Left out the walnuts.
This was great! I like it. I substituted 1/2C. more bran for the flour. It is very good. THX
dry
I made these in a pinch to fulfill a request at our church's coffee cafe. I love this recipe! I followed everything to a T with the exception of adding 3 Tbs. ground flax seed, 1/2 c. applesauce, 1/2 c. raisins, organic whole wheat flour(in place of the all purpose regular) and 1 finely shredded carrot. Adding ground flax seed gives it more "oil", but I chose not to reduce my butter and the results were great! Very moist and hearty! I used the All-Bran cereal and tossed it into the liquid to soften , then added the dry ingreadients. Don't over stir, just mix enough to blend the ingredients, otherwise you might get a hollowed out center and a crown that won't rise. Use overripe bananas for the best flavor and result. I would have added a few Tbs. of honey, but I was out, still, the sweetness was spot on! I used jumbo muffin liners for my jumbo muffin tins and the recipe gave me 6 jumbos. I will double it next time. You cannot go wrong with this recipe as I believe it's virtually fool proof! A keeper for sure!
I LOVE THESE! I make them with just bananas, or they are great with pumpkin. cranberry sauce or all kinds of different things you can think of with the bananas. I always make a double batch and freeze them. Everyone loves them!
Very tasty. Instead of using 1/2 cup of butter, I used 1/4 cup and 1/4 - 1/2 cup applesauce. These muffins turned out very moist and delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good. I substitued applesauce for all of the butter (much healthier, and I don't think you can tell the difference). I also liked that it used wheat bran. Many recipes do not. I will make these again.
yummy and healthy! i only have a mini muffin pan, and i think that's the reason they come out slightly chewier than i would like. think they would be best as regular sized muffins. good overall though!
Very tasty, dense and healthy. To cut on fat I use 1/2 unsweetened applesauce, and to up the fiber I use 1/2 cup wheat germ and 1 cup of whole wheat flour. These bake up really well as jumbo muffins, but are nice as regular muffins too.
These are absolutely delicious! I just substituted unsweetened applesauce for the butter and they came out perfect. I'm excited to make these all the time!
When I don't have bananas, I substitute other fruits, like apples or canned pumpkin and add the spices that go with that fruit. This recipe is a keeper. A good way to use up fruit at the end of the week. I've even mixed apples with pears, pumpkin with craisins and I always add chopped walnuts. The possibilities are endless.Thanks Janet!
These muffins are AWESOME! The muffins turned out so moist and full of flavor. These muffins are really healthy but don't taste like it. The only thing I changed was I substituted 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce for the 1/2 cup of butter. I will for sure make these often.
A bran muffin that actually tastes good! I used three small bananas and a small container of cinnamon applesause. These came out moist and delicious.
I loved this recipe! But the next time I made it, I left out most of the butter and two of the bananas. I used 1/4 cup of Smart Balance margarine and used substitute eggs. I also add dried cranberries, chopped dates and raisins, sometimes pecans. I use 1/4 cup brown sugar. I often substitute yogurt for the milk. • ¼ cup smart balance margarine, softened • 1/3 cup brown sugar • 1 bananas, mashed • 1/4 cup yogurt • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract • ½ cup egg substitute • 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour • 1 1/2 cup all bran cereal • 1 teaspoon baking powder • 1 teaspoon baking soda • 1/4 teaspoon salt • options: Add 2 tablespoons each of any of the following: dried cranberries, raisins, and chopped dates; ¼ cup chopped nuts (pecans, walnuts, pistachios, almonds) Okay the rest of the recipe is the same.
Fabulous! I substituted applesauce for the butter and sour cream for the milk. I also used wheat flour. Other than that, I followed exactly. I added chocolate chips to half of the batch!! Yum!! This one will stay in the recipe box!
These are fantastic! I made my own substitutions, and they were great. I used 1 c. flour and 1/2 c. whole wheat flour, vanilla yogurt instead of the milk, 1 egg + 1 T milled flax seed & 3 T water. I also added 1 c. blueberries. My kids loved them, and we loved them too! Healthy & delicious.
These were tasty, but not the best muffins I've ever had or anything like that. I followed the recipe exactly. But, they were good, just not amazing.
great flavor, very easy to make I added raisons and they were delish.
These are my very favorite muffins of all time!! I will make these all the time now. I used part whole wheat flour, part all purp flour. I also added a little wheat germ for that "extra" health bonus, and I used oat bran instead of wheat bran. EXCELLENT!!
Good muffin! I used whole wheat flour and baked these for about 22 minutes. I added ch. chps to half of the batch and it tasted great. Thanks!
I made the following changes: - 1/2 c. apple sauce instead of butter - scant cup of brown sugar - Instead of 1 1/2 c. white flour, I used one cup whole wheat flour and 1/2 c. wheat germ. Turned out great :)
excellent. Moist and delicious. The muffin tops came out perfect with a slight crisp. I added walnuts for some extra crunch.
One of the better muffin recipes I have made. I followed the recipe except I left out the nuts. Really good. . .
I made these with healthy options (applesauce and splenda/sugar mix) and they still turned out great!
I love this recipe. I change it up sometimes by reducing flour to 1 cup and add 1 cup oatmeal and 1 tablespoon cinnamon and an additional 3 tablespoos milk.
Super! What a delicious change from the usual banana bread/muffin recipes. I stuck with the butter, though I will try applesauce next time. I added 1/2 c oat bran along with the wheat bran, and about 3/4 c chopped walnuts (they weren’t in the ingredient list, but mentioned in the instructions.) Thanks, Janet, for the great recipe!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections