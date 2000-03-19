Banana Bran Muffins

Banana nut muffins are a classic. A good way to use overripe bananas. This is a family favorite!

By Janet

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease a muffin pan or line with paper muffin liners.

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and brown sugar together until fluffy. Add bananas, milk, vanilla and eggs; mix well. Stir in flour, bran, baking powder, soda and salt; blend just until moistened. Stir in walnuts. Pour batter into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 20 to 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean. Cool in the cups for 5 minutes, then remove muffins and place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
239 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 30.4g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 51.7mg; sodium 265.5mg. Full Nutrition
