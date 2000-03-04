Spinach Quiche
Let me start by saying that I devised this recipe myself, and I just sort of add 'this and that.' This recipe is VERY forgiving, so you can add or remove ingredients according to your taste!
This was delicious. I used fresh mushrooms and skipped the crust. Divided batter into muffin tins, baked then froze them. They reheated great! My family loved them.Read More
We were excited to try this version of Spinach Quiche, especially after reading the reviews. We were disappointed. The flavors were bland, even with the garlic herb feta, and there was just nothing that stood out about this quiche.Read More
Why oh why can't there be a six star rating? Let me preface this by saying that I have never been a big fan of quiche. I told my husband I'd make one, so I found this recipe. This is not only the BEST quiche I have ever had; I'd venture to say it is one of the most delicious foods I've ever eaten. Next time, I will try to make it with less butter as others have suggested. I used plain feta and added a dash of oregano, basil, rosemary and seasoned pepper. I made the Pastry for a Single Crust Pie from this site, and it was great for this dish. (Probably not so great for a sweet pie). Anyway, thank you for the fantastic recipe Bailey, you are single-handedly responsible for finding a way to get my six year old to not only EAT spinach, but to eat it with gusto! I am in your debt. :) Edited to add: If you ever plan on making this "healthier" by cutting back on the butter, I highly recommend you do it the FIRST time, so you won't be disappointed in the difference. It's still a good quiche with 1.5 Tbsp of butter, but it's a GREAT quiche with the whole stick. LOL
I made a few changes only because I was looking for a particular recipe that I couldn't find...I used swiss cheese instead of cheddar...left out the mushrooms (because I don't like them) used 1 heaping Tablespoon of margarine (instead of the 1/2 cup butter) eggbeaters for the eggs and skim milk and this was Fantastic. I served it along with other things at a brunch and this dish was gone in 10 minutes..When I make it again (and I will) I will make 2 or 3 of them! I made this the day before, refrigerated it overnight and then warmed it in the oven the morning of the brunch (covered in foil to prevent overbrowning) It reheated perfectly.
This was great! I made a few variations to lower the fat content. I used margarine instead of butter and halved it, per everyone's suggestions. I used skim milk, and I used egg whites instead of eggs. I also reduced the cheddar a bit. And it was still great! I can only imagine how wonderful it would be if I used all the real ingredients instead of the low-fat stuff. Also, I used fresh mushrooms and sauted them with the onions and garlic. Veeeery yummy. I made mine without a pie shell. Other fun things to try next time include bacon bits, a handful of almonds or pecans, raisins, or topping it with bread crumbs, croutons or fried onions! There are just too many fun things to do with this recipe, so I'll definately be making it again. And again. And again. And... ;) Thank you so much! Okay, I'll shut up now. :D
The flavor blends in this spinch-feta-garlic quiche were very tasty. Follwing the advice of others I decreased the butter from 1/2 c to 6T.....it was still too greasy. Next time I will reduce it to 3T or maybe use a little olive oil. I will also omit the salt altogether. Every family member mentioned how salty it was. Feta and cheddar make it salty enough. I used fresh baby spinach steamed instead of frozen. I think with these changes the flavor blends will have a chance to blossom.
WOW. This was so excellent. I made it for my Bridesmaid's Luncheon and everyone loved it. I should, however, have read the reviews first and not used as much butter-- maybe only 1/2 or 2/3 as much. I would call this less of a quiche and more like the Greek dish Spanikopita (spinach pie). I left the mushrooms out and just used the spinach and the cheese. The extra butter made the pie crust nice and flaky (in some spots-- in others is was just soggy and greasy) like the phillo dough used in Spanikopita. I used Sundried Tomato and Basil Feta (all I could find) and it was delicious. The cheddar cheese and egg on top were a very pleasant contrast to the spinach and feta mixture on the bottom. A past reviewer said her egg mixture overflowed in the oven, even though she used a deep dish pie crust. Maybe that was because you used eggs that were too large? I don't think I'd use anything bigger than a large egg for this recipe. Also, I think a cup of milk is too much to add to the eggs. I only used between 1/2 and 3/4 of a cup. This turned out way better than I expected. It's also one of those great dishes you can get creative with depending on your mood. Just change the ingredients to whatever you have on hand or feel like using! A++
Awesome quiche. The only suggestion I have would be to cook the pie crust for maybe 5 minutes before adding the ingredients to brown it a little. I will make this recipe again and again!
Wonderful recipe. I made it for my vegetarian brother-in-law and sister who hates mushrooms. The previous comments gave me the "courage" to be creative! Instead of the most dreaded mushrooms, I used just a little chopped artichokes and and finely chopped pine nuts. Outstanding with the feta cheese/spinach. This one is a winner!
SOOOO good! The changes I made were to use half of the recommended butter, sauteed fresh mushrooms with the onions, and added some minced sun-dried tomatoes to the spinach. I used 2 9” regular pie crusts (instead of 1 deep dish) and it was the perfect amount for 2 quiches. I baked the pie crust for about 5 min before I added the spinach so it wouldn’t get soggy. I also added a dash of Italian seasoning to the feta because I could only find regular. It was FANTASTIC!! *UPDATE* I minced a few fresh basil leaves into the spinach. It was a whole new level of delicious!
I just returned from a PTA sponsored breakfast for the teacher's because today is national teacher's day and I was asked to help out and make a quiche. I usually do not make something to bring somewhere without having made it before but I figured with all the positive reviews of this quiche, I couldn't go wrong. This is a TEN star recipe. There were five quiches at the teacher breakfast and this one was gone in 15 minutes. Teachers were asking me for the recipe! I only used half a stick of butter and half the package of spinach, I just feel that the whole 10 oz package of spinach is too much. Other than those minor changes, I followed the recipe exactly. The garlic-herb feta gives it a wonderful flavor. I have also made the crustles spinach quiche on this website and this one is really much, much tastier and delicious. I can't want to make it again. Thanks for a superb recipe!!
Also made a couple changes, but an excellent quiche resulted, so that's what counts! Combined this recipe with "Suzanne's Spinach Quiche" for a winner. ...Combine 6 strips crumbled bacon, 9oz. fresh spinach (wilted), browned onions & garlic in a 9"crust; top with 1c. cheddar; mix 3 eggs, 1c. yogurt, salt & pepper - pour over spinach; bake 15 min.; top with remaining cheddar; bake 30 min. till done. YUMMY!
This is excellent! And a must try for anyone who's never made quiche before or is looking for an awesome recipe as is or to work with. It's very simple and excellent. Personally, my fiance and I hate onions, so I skipped that. I cooked the pie crust for approx. 10 minutes by itself. I put 4 oz. of the cheddar cheese in the quiche and used a smidge less than 1 cup milk (the first time it overflowed). I cooked only the garlic, spinach and mushrooms in 2 1/2 T. butter (you don't want it too greasy), and set them aside to cool. Mixed everything else (including cheeses, I did this because the cheese melted as per the instructions the first time I made it making it difficult to mix the ingredents for the oven) then added the cooled cooked mixture and poured into the pie crust. I cooked for 40 minutes. Then added 2 oz. cheddar cheese to the top plus approx. 6-8 pieces broken apart cooked bacon. Cook for another 10-15 minutes. For newbies: don't forget to cover the outside of the crust with tinfoil to prevent burning. A wonderful recipe that you can easily modify to suit your own taste!
What a fantastic recipe this is! I took the advise of others and cut the butter back to 1/4 cup. Also, I could only find plain feta cheese so I added a dash of garlic powder, basil, oregano and thyme. I used a 9" unbaked deep dish pie crust as directed in the recipe. However, I removed it from the aluminum pan and placed it in a ceramic deep-dish quiche dish. This solved the problem some readers had with overflow and it gives the appearance that the crust was "homemade" too. The quiche turned out picture perfect and was absolutely the best I've ever had. Thank you for wonderful recipe!
Very good but too greasy if you follow the recipe, as is. I used less than the 1/2 cup suggested and it was still too much. I looked back at some old reviews and saw recommendations for as little as 1 tablespoon butter. Note: Made this again with 1/4 cup butter and it was much better.
Wonderful dish! If you want to prepare it ahead of time, you can mix all of the filling ingredients together in a bowl and refrigerate overnight. In the morning pour into your pieshell and bake. Presto! Very easy for an early morning meal and it tastes just as great! I added bacon to my quiche and used 6 eggs instead of 4 as others suggested. This was perfect to fill a 9-inch deep dish ready-made crust. I also found that no extra salt was needed--the feta and cheddar gives it plenty of flavor! Loved it!!!!
This recipe is definitely VERY forgiving.....first time I ever prepared quiche. I used cream cheese instead of feta, monterey pepper jack instead of cheddar, cream instead of milk, and omitted the mushrooms. I made substitutions because I already had on hand the mentioned ingredients. I had more than I needed for a 9 inch pie crust so I put the remaining mixture in a non-stick pan. So, this recipe lends itself nicely to a non-crust quiche as well.
This recipe was so easy to make and tasted so good. I made it last night for my boyfriend and he loved it. I took the advice of some other reviewers as follows: 1) reduced the butter to 1 heaping tablespoon, 2) reduced the amount of milk to 2/3 cup, and 3) baked the pie shell for 5 minutes prior to adding filling. I will definately make this recipe again. The cheddar cheese was very crisp on top and due to personal preference I will probably add it 10-15 minutes before the quiche is finished next time so that it's more stringy.
Delicious! I took the tip of cutting the butter in half and with all that cheese it was a good decision. I made this with a bag of fresh baby spinach and skipped the mushrooms because no one here likes them. Instead of layering everything in the pie plate, I mixed the filling in a bowl, then poured it all into the shell.
This was the best quiche ever! My husband and I both loved it. After reading the other reviews I too made a few changes. I cooked the crust 5-7 minutes before adding the ingredients and so my crust turned out perfect on the bottom. I cut the butter to ¼ cup and…no grease so that worked well. I took the garlic down to 2 cloves and frankly I could have done 3 I think. The spinach I used was fresh so I just cooked it down in a little water and then drained it. Also, the feta only comes in a 4 oz package now so that’s all I used. Lastly I cut the milk to ½ cup and the eggs to 3. It turned out perfectly and it was the first time I ever made quiche. I felt like I needed something with a little texture so I served it with a side salad in a balsamic vinaigrette. Delicious! I can’t wait to experiment more with different ingredients!
This recipe was absolutely FANTASTIC!! I made a few adjustments. I used Havarti cheese instead of feta (I'm not a big feta fan), I switched out the milk for heavy whipping cream and I used 1/4 butter. I also added a little sherry wine and green onions as well as red onions. My daughter was not a big fan of quiche but she came RUNNING in my room saying "mommy, this is the BEST quiche EVER!" With that being said I highly recommend this quiche to everyone!!!!!!
OMG, so good! Make it gluten free with the Whole Foods gluten free crust. Wow. And I made this with whole Lactose Free milk so everyone could enjoy it. Fabulous. I have made this dozens of times and it's always a hit. Add a fifth egg and an extra bit of mushrooms so the volume is equal to 2 quiches. Otherwise, you end up throwing about 1/2 a pie worth of filling out. Outstanding.
Really delicious quiche. I baked the crust for 6 min before adding the egg mixture. Saute the onion and fresh mushroom in 1 tbsp of butter. add garlic right at the end so it doesn't burn. remove from heat and stir in spinach, plain feta, 1 tsp of dill and 6 oz cheddar cheese. in a medium bowl, whisk eggs and milk. add salt and pepper. Mix spinach mixture and egg mixture and pour into crust. Bake for 50 minutes. let stand 10 min.
I made this for my mum's birthday brunch and it was the most tasty and good-looking quiche I have ever made. Everyone commented on how good it was. I was very happy with the end result. I did use olive oil spray instead of the butter and 1% milk to cut down on the fat content, and it was still delicious!
Made this baby with extra garlic, extra cheese and it came out delicious. I adjusted the measurements and Bingo!! Oh,, i added a dash of Cayenne Pepper and it was beyond perfect! Loved it.
This is good...BUT... 1) The amount of ingredients did not fit into one deep dish crust - this recipe makes 2 quiches, not one. At least not with the "deep dish" crust I bought. I did not realize it until I was pouring in the egg/milk mixture that it would not fit. I had to grab another pie pan, move half of the spinach mixture to the second pan, and then split the egg/milk mixture between the two...2) Half a cup of butter is one stick! WAY too much. Thankfully I realized that immediately. I used 2 tablespoons and even that was too much. With all the cheese in this recipe, no wonder it still came out greasy. I will definately do this again, but I will probably only use 1 tbsp of butter, no additional salt, and a little less cheese. BTW, my changes are as follows: fresh spinach and mushrooms, evaporated milk, and a mexican blend of cheeses.
This always turns out well. I use fresh spinach and chop it in the food processor. Also, I find that combining the spinach & egg mixture in the pastry shell is too messy. So I mix it up in a bowl and then put it in the pastry.
First off, this is a first rate quiche. Really delicious. However, I made a couple of changes. You absolutely do not need that much butter. I used 2 tablespoons and it was perfect. I also omitted the mushrooms added a half package of bacon, and used plain feta. Really rich, but really good. It was even better the next day cold for breakfast. A++
My husband had invited a colleague to dinner recently. I know the rule about trying new recipes on guests but this looked so good, I couldn't resist. Well, this came out so well that both the men had seconds. I will offer a word of caution to anybody like me (in rural Australia) that cannot get a large pie crust, you will only be able to fit half the filling in a small crust. I used the leftovers next day by filling muffin tins and making mini-quiches. These came out really well, too. I will be making this again. It's very nice in the summer with a salad. Highly recommended.
This is a wonderful dish! My husband was pretty leary of it at first, but he ended up loving it, and eating almost the entire quiche by himself. I made a few minor adjustments--I reduced the butter to 1/4 cup because 1/2 cup seemed like way too much. I also reduced the cheese by about half, and it was plenty. Also, put the cheese on right at the end; if you put it on as directed you will end up with a brown, crusty mess.
Love this recipe.However, I use fresh mushrooms & spinach. I saute them with the onions & garlic then drain off the excess liquid. I also use cream instead of milk & sometimes play around with different cheeses, but the basic recipe is very good.
I tried to make a healthier version since the original one has WAY too much fat! I used reduced-fat cheese (chedder, monterey jack mix), fresh mushrooms, halved the butter, 16 oz spinach, an extra egg white, and no pastry shell. delicious!
Great, great, great quiche! Hubby and I loved it. I added twice the amount of mushrooms called for, and used half the amount of butter called for. I split the cheese/onion/spinach/mushroom mixture between two deep dish pie shells. I mixed six large eggs with seasoned salt and 3/4 cup of milk, then split between the two pie shells again. This was a most excellent dish!
This was good, but not the best quiche I've ever had. It had a very unique and good flavor with the feta cheese. I really enjoyed that. The only thing I would change is the fact that all of the spinach and mushrooms are on the bottom causing the cheddar cheese to be a bit tough on top. I prefer my cheese mixed throughout to give it a "melty" taste. Maybe next time I'll try just mixing everything together...
Wonderful recipe. I made the filling without changing a thing. It did make a lot, so I split it between two pie shells and reduced the cooking time by 10 mins. Definitely prebake the shell! I baked one but not the other, and the non-prebaked one tended to stick, and the pieces didn't come out as cleanly, tore the crust. That said, I will definitely be making this one again!!!
I got great results by 1) using just 1T butter; 2) squeezing the water out of the spinach and then adding it to the sauté for a minute to cook off extra moisture; 3) adding 1/4 cup sliced artichoke hearts instead of mushrooms; 4) using just 4oz feta and 2oz cheddar; and 5) mixing everything together (except the cheddar) before pouring it in the pie shell.
Love, love, love this recipe. I used the recommendations of less butter, fresh mushrooms, and I make two pies (no other ingredient adjustments needed). This is my #1 comfort dish!!
This is fabulous, and like the recipe says, very forgiving. Feel free to play around with it to make a whatever-you-want-it-to-be quiche, but here is what I did to make it a little better. First off, 1/2 cup of butter is ridiculous; all you really need is about 1tbs. I used two small bags of organic spinach - washed and chopped - from the farmers market, 4 medium shallots, 3 cloves of garlic, goat cheese, green onions, fresh parsley and thyme, and a strong white welsh cheddar (I didn't have any mushrooms otherwise those would have gone in too). I sauteed the shallots and garlic in the butter than added the spinach. Make sure to squeeze as much water out of the spinach as possible for adding it to the pan though, as this will keep it from make the quiche too watery (same goes for frozen spinach). I added the spinach mixture to the pie crust and then sprinkled it with goat cheese. I beat the eggs with the milk and added salt and pepper and about 2 tbs fresh chopped parsley and 1tsp fresh thyme to the mixture. I made my own pie crust in a deep dish glass pie plate which I partially baked before adding the rest of the ingredients. Unlike others, I found that I actually didn't have enough filling to fill the crust so I added another egg to the mixture. I topped it with about 1 cup grated welsh cheddar (yum!) and a handful of chopped green onions, although I wish I had added more green onions now. This came out FABULOUS and is probably one of the best quiche recipes I've tried.
This recipe is enough filling to make two deep dish quiches. I'd change the butter to 1/2 stick, and if you only want to make one quiche, cut everything in half (1/4 stick of butter). I bet if you do this, it'll be very tasty.
My extremely picky boyfriend loved it. I accidently bought 2 regular 9 inch pie crusts instead of a deep dish, but i seperated it between the 2 and it was still really good.
This is delicious! I actually made two quiches by just adding four eggs and half a cup of milk to the original mix. As a note: You shouldn't put the cheese on the top for an additional 10 minutes though. It was getting burnt by the end of the cook time. I'll certainly make this again!
OMG! This quiche was THEE BOMB. First time making it. Left out the mushrooms and feta and my husband and I LOVED it. The cooking time was exactly on the dot. Very tasty.
Unbelievably Great! We danced around the oven huffing the yummy smells while it baked. I only used 2 TA butter to cook the onions, and garlic. I threw fresh mushrooms on the pile once the onions had cooked about 6 minutes. I pre-cooked my pie shell for 7 minutes as others had recommended to keep the crust from getting too soggy. I used plain feta (all I had on hand) and added a dash of dried rosemary, basil and oregano to the skillet. I ended up using colby-jack in place of the suggested cheddar (again, it was all I had in the fridge), 4 eggs and 3/4 cup of half n half (same fridge related story)..used up 95 percent of the egg/half n half mixture. I had a frozen pie shell, not deep dish. For selfish reasons I am writing this detailed review down so I can make this exacatly again. Wow, wow, wow... this recipe is so good.
Pretty good recipe. Will make again. !! YOU MUST USE DEEP DISH PIE CRUST !! I didn't and had so much filling leftover it was running over the sides. Do not forget this important advice.
As others have said, this is a good and forgiving quiche recipe. I made it as-is for some dinner guests, and it tasted very good, but next time I will make it without the butter, with Egg Beaters and with half the amount of cheese so I don't feel so guilty eating it! I think it could also benefit from some fresh chopped herbs... just to add more depth in flavor.
This was good. The flavored feta made it more interesting. I made it crustless & put it in a glass baking dish instead of a pie pan. I cut it into squares when serving. If I make it again, I'll try one reviewer's suggestion to mix all the cheese with the spinach instead of putting most of the cheddar on top. I guess you could make it with chopped broccoli if you weren't a big spinach fan.
This is FANTASTIC! I made the mistake of buying tradional pie crusts insted of a deep dish, but I made a few changes and it worked out great.I used 1 cup of milk and 7 large eggs and that was enough to fill up both shells. The cooking time I adjusted to a total of 40 minutes @ 325. Also, I used tomato & herb feta-thats all Food Lion had-and it tasted great. Next time I'll still use two tradional pie shells, one for now, and one for later. Thanks for the great recipe!
The herb and garlic feta is an absolute MUST. This recipe is fantastic! I used fresh spinach instead of frozen, and didn't chop it at all, but threw the leaves in whole with the onions after the onions were translucent. It came out perfectly, and had a lot more flavor than frozen spinach.
This is easily the best quiche I have ever had! And that's saying a lot, because I grew up with my mother's fabulous quiches. The only thing I changed was that I used fresh mushrooms and sauteed them with the onions and garlic. And I used Olive Oil instead of butter because I am trying to eat more "good fat"... Thanks for a fabulous recipe Bailey!!!
I omit the butter completely and saute the veggies in a tbsp of olive oil instead. I opt for healthier substitutions: egg beaters, 2% cheddar and skim milk or fat free half & half. I've experimented with fat free feta and the herb/garlic variety. Both are delicious but the herb/garlic does add an extra level of flavor & richness. Bump up the antioxidants by adding red pepper too. I find it easier to mix everything in a bowl before filling the crust... regardless, this recipe is wonderful!
A fantastic dish, thoroughly enjoyed by everyone at my Father Day Brunch .
I used fresh spinach and fresh mushrooms, and I must have misjudged the amounts. I had more filling than would fit into the pie crust. However, it was so yummy! I think I like it better left over and reheated...the flavors blend better after it sits for a day or two. Thanks for a great recipe!
I fixed this yesterday for the first time ever. My wife and Mom are big spinach pie fans, so I thought I would give it a whirl. I took some hints from other reviewers and cut back 1/2 on the butter and left out 1 egg to reduce calories/fat. This turned out amazing!!! I am not a huge spinach fan, and even I had 2 pieces of it. I did use fresh baby portabella mushrooms instead of canned. This is just a great recipe. Thanks for sharing.
This was an excellent basic recipe. I made individual crustless quiches in muffin tins. I left out the mushrooms because my guests didn't really like mushrooms but added sundried tomatoes instead. I used regular feta and fresh spinach because thats what I had. These flew off the plate. Thanks!
Wowza! This was a very pleasant surprise to all 5 of us at dinner last week. Who knew we loved spinach and feta so much? Easy to make and very tasty! I used fresh spinash and sauted it with the onion and garlic. Crumbled up the "tomato and basil" feta, and the cheddar, in with the spinach mixture. Topped with the milk/egg mix, but didn't pour it all in as I could see the quiche was FULL. Yummy! I'm baking TWO of the quiches tonight for dinner...rare for me to make something again so soon!
Great flavor! I used fresh spinach (steamed, drained), fresh mushrooms (cooked with spinach), 1 T butter, 5 eggs, 1/2 C milk...and I omitted the crust. Thanks!
I use store bought pastry to make things easier. It does take time for preparation and cooking. Serve with salad.
Left out the feta cheese with no apparent ill effects. We also prebaked the pie pastry for 7 minutes before filling - probably could have done another minute or two on that. Added 1/2 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp pepper to the spinach mixture and that worked out about right. Total baking time after filling was 15 + 30 minutes. Will make again.
This is delicious!! I used 1/2 cup of butter just because I wanted it to be really velvety. It was. I did not find it too greasy but if you like your pie shell crisp on the bottom bake it for 5 minutes before you fill it. I couldn't find a deep dish pie crust at my grocery store so I used 2 regular 9 inch pie crusts. This is the first quiche I ever made and I am very happy with the results. I only put feta IN the quiche, but I topped each quiche with a handful of cheddar 15 minutes into baking.
I made this with no mushrooms or onions and it was still fantastic! It got so many compliments and requests for the recipe. I will keep this as my go to breakfast food. I do think there was too much milk and maybe you only need 3 eggs, I had leftover egg mix because the deep dish crust was already filled and that was with no mushrooms! Make this for sure if you want to wow!
Due to where I am located in the world, I had to make a few substitutions. Instead of frozen spinach, I used fresh, and instead of jarred mushrooms, I used fresh, chopped mushrooms that I had sauteed in butter. I also had to add my own herbs to the (plain) feta cheese. I didn't bother making a pie crust (no frozen ones here), so I just poured the ingredients in the dish and it came out like a casserole instead of a traditional quiche. I served this dish at a party that was attended by a vegetarian and a low-carb dieter--perfect for both! Everyone raved about it, so I am making it again tonight for some friends who are coming over. It was best when fresh, but the reheated leftovers were also good.
Wow - this was a phenomenal quiche!!!
This was really tasty. I cut the amounts of butter and cheddar cheese in half, and it was still plenty cheesy and rich. I used a homemade crust in a 9.5 in. deep dish pan, and it was full to the top. I think next time I might use the same amount of filling to make two smaller, thinner pies.
Wow, this recipe was awesome! It actually made 2 quiches and I just added 2 more eggs. I had one with the feta and the other without and both were awesome.
This is a fantastic recipe and I make it often. The only change I make is to use 1/4 cup butter. It is still rich and delicious, and is always gobbled up.
loved this recipe. absolutely wonderful. as suggested by the other reviewers, i made a few changes. here's a general summary: 1) i baked the pie in the oven for about 2-3 minutes. any more, and the pie would have overbaked. when baking, make sure you poke a fork in the bottom a few times otherwise, the crust will bubble. 2) i only used 1/4 cup butter (1/2 stick) and that was even too much. 3) instead of just Cheddar cheese, i used to 1/2 Cheddar and 1/2 mozzerella. 4) i didn't have any preseasoned feta so i crumbled regular feta and added thyme, oregeno, basil, and garlic pepper. 4)both the spinach filling and the milk mixture turned out to be too much. i used only four eggs and a little less milk. 5) to the spinach mixture, i also added i diced red bell pepper.
Great quiche! I made this using 1 T. of olive oil to saute the onions and garlic( used only 2 cloves & half of a sm. onion) I also only used 1 cup total for the cheddar cheese. I can't imagine another cup because I thought it was perfect with 1 considering the feta. I will definitely make again and will use fresh mushrooms that have been sauteed. The canned/ jar kind sort of stand out instead on blending with the other ingredients. This was even better the next day for left overs!!
I have made several times and am happy every time! I have changed them amt of feta and cheddar and sometimes add swiss or mozzerella, it all depends on what I have on hand. Super good.
This was really simple. I almost messed it up, though: I am not sure if you were supposed to pre-bake the pie shell or not, but I did prebake it and because of that, the crust almost burnt when I baked it with the filling in it (I had to put foil over the edges and it still got too browned). I had extra filling, I think it will fill a second pie crust...it's in the freezer for a lazy day. The flavor is really good. I didn't have herbed feta, just regular, and that was good in it. I also used fresh mushrooms instead of canned. I highly recommend this recipe! *** UPDATE *** I've made this recipe many times with great success. I usually use feta without herbs but this last time I used 6 oz of herbed feta, my husband said it was the best way I made it. Picky family member loves it and went back for seconds.
This quiche was excellent. I used skim milk, 3T butter 3T Olive Oil and added tomatoes after the first 20 minutes of baking. I used fresh spinach which I highly recommend.I also sprinkled basil on top. I ended up making two, It was a big hit at brunch.
Best quiche I've ever made! I followed the recipe exactly. It was perfect! I might add artichoke hearts next time. Not because it needed it but because it would have went so well with it. My husband does not like feta cheese. He had NO IDEA it was in there. ha Thanks for the great recipe. It will be in my "keeper" file!
Great dish. I will certainly make it again. Thank you.
Wonderful recipe! This is the best base for quiche I've found. I make this quiche all the time... I love it because it's quick and easy to add whatever ingredients you might have in your kitchen. I sometimes add pimentos, fresh mushrooms, green chlies, or artichoke hearts (my favorite!). And throw in whatever kind of cheese you might have lying around too. I usually cut the butter and the milk in half, and I skip the cheese on top part because I'm lazy. It ALWAYS turns out great. I made one last night and I accidently forgot about it in the oven for almost 20 minutes over the bake time... to my surprise it was a little brown on top, but still perfectly delicious! Highly recommended. :)
This came out really good! I'll definitely make it again. I used fresh mushrooms rather than canned; I just added them in the beginning with the onions and garlic so they could cook down some. I should've listened to the reviews about the measurements being off. I went ahead and followed the recipe but when I poured the egg mixture, there was no way it was going to fit in a 9" pan. I probably only used half of the egg/milk mixture. Next time, I'll use 3/4 the spinach mushroom filling and only use 3 eggs and 3/4 cup of milk.
Absolutely LOVE this recipe! I use regular pie crusts and this recipe fills two pie shells. Freezes well too so the 2nd quiche makes a very easy meal when you need a fast one. I also decrease the butter because the cheddar is already oily enough. One of my favourite recipes to make so far! Thanks.
Delicious, but as some others said, it makes too much for even the "deep dish" ready made pie crusts. I divided it into two crusts, but then they were a little skimpy. Next time I will add enough eggs and mild to make two full pie crusts. Excellent flavor!
I've made this twice over the holidays. Once to try it out and the next time for guests as part of a holiday brunch. Very tasty and ideal for my vegetarian friends. The quantities here will definately make 2 full 9 inch pies.
I made this for a friends bridal shower and for my sister's baby shower. At both events, everyone RAVED about it and asked for the recipe. I used Ina Garten's Perfect Pie Crust recipe for the crust (found on FoodNetwork.com), and it is excellent with this quiche.
I made this for a Mother's Day Brunch and it was a huge success! Even the kids who hate spinach loved it. It was simple to make and tasted a lot more complicated than it really was. An instant "old standby" at our house now!!
First time I ever made a quiche, and everyone at the party loved it!!! I followed what others had recommended: I used 1 tbsp butter to saute the onions and garlic til brown. I used fresh spinach and after put them on the same skillet once the onions and garlic were brown. they wilted down nicely. I then added the mushrooms and the feta and cheddar. For my crust, Well this recipe is enough for 2 quiche! I let my crust sit in the over for 5 minutes, when I removed it I sprinkled cheddar on the bottom, and then I added the mixture evenly into both pies. I whisked 4 eggs and half a cup of milk with salt and pepper and poured them on top, and followed the rest of the recipe.. I was so proud that it came out so well, especially since it was my first time!!
This is a great basic quiche recipe. Like another reviewer, I used the single crust recipe available on this site for my crust: 1 1/4 cup AP flour, 1/2 tsp salt, 1/3 cup shortening and about 5 tablespoons water. I also pre-baked the crust for about 5 minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients in. For my ingredients, I definitely didn't use any butter, (1/2 would have been way too much anyway) but I sauteed some onion and garlic in olive oil and then added about 3 cups fresh spinach, 5 fresh mushrooms sliced, and 1/4 cup diced red pepper. I let these ingredients saute until the spinach was fully wilted. Then I added 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese at the last minute and poured into the pastry shell followed by the egg mixture. I added the additional cheese as directed. This is a great way to get rid of any leftover ingredients you have in your fridge at the end of the week. I will make it again!
The best quiche I've ever had!!!! This is such an easy recipe and so yummy. I did alter it sligtly to decrease the fat and calorie content. Replacing the butter with olive oil, whole milk with fat-free milk, the whole eggs with egg whites and the cheeses with reduced fat cheese. I also used fresh mushrooms, cooking them with the onions and garlic. Delicious. My husband usually hates quiche but he thought it smelled so good while cooking that he'd give it a try and ending up eating half of it before I even had 1 piece. My 4 year old and 1 year old gobbled it up as well. I also took the advice of others and cooked the pie crust for a few minutes before adding the ingredients. Next time, I think I'll try a crustless to decrease the fat and calories even more. The original recipe must be incredible because my low-fat, low-cal version was awesome.
This quiche is absolutely scrumptious, with a couple of modifications that I got from other reviewers. I only used 1/4 cup of butter and a little over 1/2 cup of milk. Also I omitted the mushrooms, but that's only because I hate mushrooms. I used swiss cheese in place of the feta, only for personal preference. Otherwise, I made this exactly per the recipe, and it is soooo good!!!
I stuck pretty close to the recipe as it is written. I didn't have any feta on hand, so I left that out. I also added about 5 slices of crispy chopped bacon which gave it a nice flavor. And I reduced the milk to 1/2 a cup. The end result was great! It was just moist enough without being soggy.
I love this recipe! I added squash, zucchini, mushrooms and sweet peppers. I used fresh spinach. I made two for a pot luck and it was gone in no time. Everyone wanted the recipe.
I wanted to make this recipe but found I didn't have a pie crust, so I combined it with a crustless spinach quiche recipe from this site. I ended up using five eggs and no milk. I used fresh mushrooms instead of canned and added some olives and jalapenos just because I had some open already. Quiche is so forgiving, you can add anything you like! I really like the feta cheese flavor in this; it's so good with spinach! Because there was no crust, I only cooked it for 30 minutes at 350. Yum! Thanks for sharing.
I took this recipe to an all girl's weekend in the mountain and won the award for best dish! I heard from several people that weekend that it was the best quiche they had ever had! Thanks! I too used 1/2 the butter and plain Feta, wonderful!
This is a great recipe! I took the advise of the previous reviews and used very little butter, just enough to saute the onions & garlic, using a tablespoon or less. It turned out great...but it is defiantly more of a spinach pie than a quiche. I had left over spinach mix which I ate with tortilla chips and it was delicious!!! Fantastic recipe, even I couldn't mess it up!
This is great- even my kids love it. We have been making it for years and everyone always loves it. It's very flavorful, unlike some quiche I have had. Make sure you get the herbed feta if you can find it- it's in the dairy case or sometimes the deli in my local supermarkets. The best recipe I have found so far!
This is probably one of the best quiches I've ever had, and as a vegetarian I go through a lot of quiche! There's a trick to making this one, though - I have to cook my pie crusts beforehand so they don't come out still gooey by the time the egg/cheese is done, and I layer the spinach and egg mixtures to get a more even spread. Olives make a great addition... but so would just about anything. :)
Great idea but yes, the proportions are off. My suggestions, cut butter down to 2 tblsp., cut the cheese (no pun intended) by half and use 16 oz. of light sour cream instead of the milk. This perfectly fills 1 pie shell and makes it nice and firm. Nothing worse than a soggy or mushy quiche. Another easy thing to do is just saute the first 5 ingredients, Then mix the rest in a large bowl. Combine them in the end and pour in the shell. It helps with consistancy. The feta, garlic, spinach combo is fabulous. Red pepper is a nice touch too.
I was a little hesitant to use feta in this recipe, and then I also forgot to get the herbed kind... BUT, I went ahead with the recipe and it turned out great. Fresh mushrooms were used as well. Everyone loved this dish at my Mother's Day brunch. Thanks!
I'm just so thrilled to have a spinach recipe that doesn't have 'bacon' in its ingredient list! Thanks!
This was my very first time making a quiche. I loved it. I was reading the reviews for this recipe and I would have to agree with veggiemommie in that,the spinach with the herb and garlic feta was such an amazing combination. I did however add in some shallots in with the sautee blend. Thank you for sharing the recipe
This was really good I didn't have the feta but everything else and it was good will add some more pepper next time some red chili pepper. I made them in indvidual muffin tin size so my husband could have them frozen at work every day worked great came out well and he loved it...
Oh, I loooved this. I served it at a family brunch to rave reviews. I skipped the mushrooms, and substituted some crunchy bacon. This was my second quiche recipe that I've tried from this site, and this one is hands-down the best.
just need to make a few minor changes....cook the onion and garlic in 2-3 Tbs of butter (no need for 1/2 cup!)...keep everything else the same, BUT, use two pie crusts instead of one. This came out so yummy!!! (Also, might need to use foil around the edges of the pie crust so it wont get too browned)...I've made it two more times...add some italian seasoning and garlic powder if you'd like
good recipe..I baked in a glass dish without the crust to cut back on calories (sprayed with non stick)...came out great!!
I changed a few things, but this quiche came out great. I used frozen spinach as well as frozen onion, and I omitted the mushrooms. I also added mozzarella cheese, and next time I think I'll add swiss. Great recipe!
