Spinach Quiche

This is fabulous, and like the recipe says, very forgiving. Feel free to play around with it to make a whatever-you-want-it-to-be quiche, but here is what I did to make it a little better. First off, 1/2 cup of butter is ridiculous; all you really need is about 1tbs. I used two small bags of organic spinach - washed and chopped - from the farmers market, 4 medium shallots, 3 cloves of garlic, goat cheese, green onions, fresh parsley and thyme, and a strong white welsh cheddar (I didn't have any mushrooms otherwise those would have gone in too). I sauteed the shallots and garlic in the butter than added the spinach. Make sure to squeeze as much water out of the spinach as possible for adding it to the pan though, as this will keep it from make the quiche too watery (same goes for frozen spinach). I added the spinach mixture to the pie crust and then sprinkled it with goat cheese. I beat the eggs with the milk and added salt and pepper and about 2 tbs fresh chopped parsley and 1tsp fresh thyme to the mixture. I made my own pie crust in a deep dish glass pie plate which I partially baked before adding the rest of the ingredients. Unlike others, I found that I actually didn't have enough filling to fill the crust so I added another egg to the mixture. I topped it with about 1 cup grated welsh cheddar (yum!) and a handful of chopped green onions, although I wish I had added more green onions now. This came out FABULOUS and is probably one of the best quiche recipes I've tried.