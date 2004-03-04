Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Pasta Shells

This is a very easy recipe that is actually pretty good. I made a few modifications -and next time I will make a few more. I like spinach but the spinach very much overwhelmed the ricotta cheese. Next time I would add 2 containers of ricotta cheese to the 2 packages of spinach. I like the flavor the fenel gives but I really do NOT like biting into a fenel seed! So next time those suckers are getting CRUSHED before I add them! I added minced garlic instead of cloves, and I used more spaghetti sauce than the recipe calls for. I also added mozzarella cheese on the top along with parmesan. Instead of boiling the shells until they are super soft and pliable I soaked them in boiling water until they were still firm- but moveble- this made it soooo much easier to fill! but yet they cooked all the way through in the oven. I also added the mixture into a ziploc bag and cut the corner off the bag to fill the shells- works fairly well if you do not have a piping bag! Plus you can get more filling into the shells and it's a let less mess- and looks more presentable and uniform!

Read More