Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Pasta Shells
A stuffed shells recipe for magnificent jumbo pasta bursting with cheesy spinach filling.
Simple to make and very good. This recipe is very flexible and additional ingredients can be added to suit individual preferences. I do agree the fennel seeds really add something. The next time I make these, I will double the fennel. Be careful not to over boil the shells before draining and stuffing. About five minutes in boiling water makes them tender. I used a potato ricer to “squeeze” the water out of the spinach. I then used a food processor to mix all of the ingredients. Since the spinach is usually long and stringy, the food processor method gives you a perfectly mixed filling that is easy to handle when filling the shells. Serve this with a green salad and garlic bread. It’s a keeper.Read More
This is a very easy recipe that is actually pretty good. I made a few modifications -and next time I will make a few more. I like spinach but the spinach very much overwhelmed the ricotta cheese. Next time I would add 2 containers of ricotta cheese to the 2 packages of spinach. I like the flavor the fenel gives but I really do NOT like biting into a fenel seed! So next time those suckers are getting CRUSHED before I add them! I added minced garlic instead of cloves, and I used more spaghetti sauce than the recipe calls for. I also added mozzarella cheese on the top along with parmesan. Instead of boiling the shells until they are super soft and pliable I soaked them in boiling water until they were still firm- but moveble- this made it soooo much easier to fill! but yet they cooked all the way through in the oven. I also added the mixture into a ziploc bag and cut the corner off the bag to fill the shells- works fairly well if you do not have a piping bag! Plus you can get more filling into the shells and it's a let less mess- and looks more presentable and uniform!Read More
We love this dish! Had never tried the fennel seed - that was yummy! I added about 1 cup grated mozzarella to the cheese mixture as well as a beaten egg (just think it binds the filling a little better). Also sprinkled mozzarella over the top.
This recipe was awesome both times that I made it. The first time I made them they turned out so well that I made them again the next day and froze the bunch for ready made suppers. They froze wonderfully and reheated easily, I just popped them into the oven frozen and baked them for about 1 hr. They turned out just as well as making and eating them the same day. What I really enjoyed about this recipe was the flavor the fennel seeds gave. I would definitely make this over and over again. Oh, by the way, it was a real hit with my husband and three teenagers!!!
Based on some other responses I motified this recipe & removed the fennel seeds, added one beaten egg & 1 C shredded moz. cheese. Also I cut spinach in half. Served them for a ladies lunch & they went over wonderfully! Nice make ahead dish so you are not rushing at last minute & can enjoy your company
Excellent! I made a few changes...... One box of jumbo shells made 4 dinners for my husband and I (5 shells each). I used 2 tubs of ricotta, only 2 cloves of garlic, 2 packages of spinach and 2 cans of Bravo sauce which I cooked with the garlic and 2 small onions. I bought 3 tin containers with cardboard lids (you can find them at the grocery or dollar store for a dollar something) and filled the three throwable containers and one regular baking pan with the shells. While our dinner was baking, I covered the rest of the containers with a piece of cardboard tightly and placed it in a freezer bag. After they had cooled, I threw them in the freezer for "TV dinners". Came out perfect!
Wish I had read the reviews first - I definitely would have either left out the fennel seeds or added less. Otherwise, It was excellent! Next time, I'll buy 1 box of 24 shells for the receipe and just overstuff them. I could see using a little less spinach and more garlic. Would definitely make again - My husband wants to add shrimp to the receipe next time! YUM!!!!
great! I made a few adjustments to suit our taste but my husband and kids said to add it to the list, it's a winner! Note: I remove the fennel seed and add a italian seasoning instead of just basil. I also use cottage cheese instead of ricotta, just a preference.
I used one pkg of spinach, and left out the fennel. Yummy! My vegetarian daughter loved them!
This was so easy! They were delicious. I melted some shredded mozzerella on top the last 5 minutes, it came out great!
Dinner of sides is my traditional Thanksgiving meal. Not that I don't like sides, but I wanted...more. I made these shells to share with the omnivores of our clan and they were met with rave reviews. I did find the fennel to be a touch overpowering when added as the recipe states. I made another batch using a teaspoon of fennel and that seemed perfect. I also used a bit more ricotta and mixed in some mozzarella cheese in the second batch and it was quite tasty. I found that using my immersion blender to mix the cheese and spinach mixture helped blend the spinach more evenly throughout the mixture--made it much creamier, too. Overall, an excellent standard and easily tweakable recipe that I am sure to use again.
As good as the restaurant's! The garlic was a little strong, however. Will use less next time.
Made this tonight and it was a huge hit. I used the fennel called for in the recipe and didn't find it too strong...it added just the right amount of depth to the taste. I did use a spicier spaghetti sauce and added some red pepper, so perhaps that balanced it out a bit. I will definitely be making this again!
I made this recipe with FRESH spinach and FRESH basil that I chopped in the food processor and mixed with ricotta, LOTS of garlic, and Parmesan cheese (I didn't have fennel seed on hand). I boiled the shells for 5 minutes and they were perfect to fill without cracking. I topped with fresh grated mozzarella, tomato basil sauce and more Parmesan. Absolutely delish! I think using all fresh ingredients really makes a big difference. I made it a second time for a girls night and everyone loved it, and all my vegetarian friends were really happy to have something good to eat too!
Yummy!! I changed the original recipe a bit to the ingredients I had on hand. Made my own spaghetti sauce, added 1 egg,1c. mozzerella and 1c. of cottage cheese to the ricotta cheese mixture. I also used a bag of fresh baby spinach (finely chopped) and sauteed it with chopped onion and about four cloves of garlic in olive oil. I also only used 1 tbl. of fennel. I only cooked the shells 5 min. as someone else said. Came out great.My husband loved it. I will definitely will make this again. Thanks!
I used fresh spinach and omitted the fennel...They were great!
First I cut this in half as I do for most recipes. The filling was way dry so I added at least a cup of mozzarella so it would at least be cheesy. The fennel seed does not work in the recipe for me. There is not enough moisture or cooking time for such a seedy spice to soften up. I would consider a little crushed fennel because I do like the flavor. All in all it's a good starter that just needs a bit of tweeking.
We loved this. Thanks for the recipe!
Had it for my sons, a vegetarian friend, and a bunch of college age kids. Everyone devoured them!
I upped the veggies by adding a bunch of scallions and chopped artichoke hearts. I punched up the flavor by doubling the fresh chopped garlic and adding fresh basil, and some red pepper flakes. For the sauce I mixed Safeway's Artichoke Pesto and a can of Muir's Glen fire-roasted crushed tomatoes . I reduced the Parm and subbed some low-fat mozzarella. While I loved it my daughter didn't like the fennel seeds.
I left out the fennel seed and added ground beef. It was awesome!
My family really thought this one was great!! I made the recipe exactly as it showed and it was very flavorful...fennel seeds and all. My family enjoys a variety of recipes that use fennel seeds, I guess it's an aquired taste. Will make this recipe time and time again. Thank You!
Yummy, i halfed the recipe and left out the fennel b/c I didn't have any on-hand. Next time I will use the fennel b/c I think it would have been more flavorful with it. Also I used low-fat ricotta instead, couldn't taste a difference.
Yummy! Thanks very much for the recipe. I had to change just a wee bit cuz hubby is very fussy. But used all of your ideas and these are my keepers too. I made enough to freeze three more meals :-) Thanks again. Bev
To us this wasn't the greatest dish we ever had. We love spinach but this dish had way to much. It was all spinach and not enough ricotta. The recipe calls for 1/3 C. parm to go in the recipe and 2/3 C to go on top. I think this was a typo and 1/3 C. was suppose to go on top. WAAAAY to much parm on top. I will search for a better recipe and if I do make this again I will use 1/2 the spinach and make up the missing spinach with ricotta. The spinach also needed precooked some because the 30 min. cooking time left the spinach to tough and the stuffing of the shells was just barely warm. I think it needs to be cooked at least 40 maybe even 50 minutes. Tonz of ppl love this recipe though so thanx for sharing.
I love spinach but there was too much spinach in proportion to the cheese. I would only use one package next time. The fennel was a really nice touch, although I only used about a teaspoon because that's all I had.
My advice is SAUTE THE GARLIC! If you don't saute it before adding it to the mixture it stays pretty much raw and is what I think ruined this for me. This has all the elements to be good, but wasn't quite there! I skipped the fennel, just personal taste. I also found that there was too much spinach and it made the filling quite stringy instead of nice & smooth.
This recipe is fabulous! My husband is not crazy about spinach and even he loved this one. I halfed the recipe which was plenty for 2 people. The filling is rich and tasty. This recipe is better than some I've had at Italian restaurants.
A little too much basil and though I halved the spinach, it still seemed a bit much. Not quite cheesy enough for me either and I added mozzarella in the stuffing and on top. Go easy on filling the shells also because I wound up with a lot left over. Not bad, but just not my favorite recipe.
I scaled back this recipe to make 3 servings, and we still had a few left over. Yay! Now we have more yumminess to enjoy for another meal. I made a few minor adjustments to the recipe: added one egg, and used about ½ c. shredded mozzarella on the shells before adding the sauce on top. The shells came out looking beautiful- even the MIL complimented me on how they looked picture perfect. One suggestion- I LOVE fennel, but it made a difference ( in a good way) to make the filling before so that the fennel has a chance to mingle and mellow with the other flavors. I think next time I make these will add about ¼ c. chopped pine nuts to the filling. This is certainly a make again recipe.
I'm sorry, I didn't care for this one at all and neither did my wife. The Fennel seed made this taste terrible! I ended throwing out a double recipe (I planned on freezing some). Someone owes me about $25! I was NOT thrilled when I threw it out!
I made this tonight for dinner. I made it for "4" servings instead of 6 because I didn't have that many shells. I added an extra teaspoon of fennel seeds .. and I added extra sauce as I like saucy shells and sprinkled mozzarella cheese on top. Came out excellent! I will be making it again for sure :)
I left out the fennel seed, added shredded cheddar to the mixture along with some cayenne and black pepper. Sprinkled extra cheddar on top before baking. Was delicious.
My family loved these. My husband has to have lots of meat in everything we make so I added sausage, and chopped up pepperoni to the mix. I also found that adding sauce to the bottom and sides of the dish before adding the shells helped to keep them from sticking on and drying out. I added more sauce and cheese to keep them from drying out and because we love cheese. This was a wonderful recipe. It was quick and easy to make and turned out wonderfully.
This a good base recipe but I had to make a few modifications to make it great. The fennel seeds were a great addition. I added about a cup of mozzarella to the cheese mixture to make it go further. I also used a combination of fresh spinach and swiss chard and extra garlic and extra tomato sauce. I think it's important to cook the shells till tender, as suggested by the recipe, because they are pretty thick. It might work to boil them a shorter time if you really use a lot of sauce, like you would for a lasagna.
This was good, but needed a little heat. I used fresh spinach rather than frozen. Next time I will add some crushed red pepper.
Fantastic--the fennel makes the dish!! I used fresh spinach-then steamed it. I also used cottage cheese rather than ricotta due to personal preference. I made my own veggie spaghetti sauce, but you could save time by using commercial. Definately a keeper!!! I couldn't be a fair judge on kid friendly, my 4 yr old goes through stages where he won't eat anything but hotdogs and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
these were AWESOME!
Easy to make and yummy to eat. I used both parmesan and mozzerella cheeses in this recipe. I like the "servings calculation" feature at this website. Also, you can adjust some of the ingredients to suit your taste. Try it with a vodka creme sauce.
VERY GOOD AND EXTREMELY EASY!! I only used a little more than half the spinach package because I didn't want it to overwhelm the ricotta. But its great! I went over with flying colors in my house and lots of compliments. very easy, quick and easy to clean.
This was good but lacking in the flavor department...
I felt this meal was average. It needed something to give the dish an extra kick. Maybe spicy sausage or beef added. I don't think I'll make this again, but it was fun to make...stuffing the shells.
This is the basic stuffed shells recipe that I was hoping it would be! I thought the fennel seed was a little much, so next time I won't add that. I also added hot italian sausauge to half of the cheese/spinach mixture for my husband.
This was really tasty...I actually used some ideas from it for my recipe.
I left out the fennel, used only 1 package of spinach, added 1 cup of shredded mozarella to the filling, and mixed everything in the food processor to better disguise the spinach for my two year old. It was good,, maybe could use a little more seasoning to the filling
These we're really good! Never made shells before, I will be making these again! One good way to add veggie's and my girls ate them up!
I skipped the fennel seed in this one-everyone loved it.
Did not like this dish... :P
Very great recipe def. a keeper...I added Hamburger meat seasoned with italian seasoning...my family are all meat eater so I didn't think the cheese would be very filling by itself!! Great for entertaining as well!
I added cooked italian sausage to the filling, and that made it even tastier.
If you like and or love fennel then you'll like this recipe. When I was making it I couldn't remember what fennel tasted like and didn't think to take a taste it but you definatly taste it in the finished product. I will make this again but sans fennel, it seems to be a good recipe to play around with and make your own. Other than that as others had noted I also added mozzerella and a a beaten egg. A great vegetarian main dish.
This was really easy to make especially since it was my first time making stuffed shells. I altered it a little bit though. I added cooked ground beef, italian seasonings & mozzarella cheese. I took out the fennel seed, salt and pepper cuz I thought it was just not needed. I did double the recipe for our large family but still only used 10 ounces of spinach and 4 garlic cloves. I think doubling either of those would've been overkill on the finished product. Since this was my first time making these, I wasn't sure how much filling to put in each shell. I think I may have overdone it bc I had quite a few shells left over, but whatever. I'll just use those for an easy lunch for the kids tmrw with sauce. :) With my adjustments, I filled a 9x13 pan and a 10x13 pan. Both were packed with shells.
I loved it! And it was easier than written since I took the lazy way out and used uncooked lasagna noodles and simply let the dish sit for the afternoon before cooking it. I made a quick sauce with canned tomatoes and left all the liquid in so the noodles coudl soak up the liquid (the trick is to thin your sauce, and also to make sure the noodles are completely covered) The fennel seeds in this gave the recipe such and interesting and fantastic taste. It was even better the next day, and I'm always looking for dishes I can cook ahead... this is one! Thanks!
Delicious! ...Made a couple revisions.. It's all about personal preferance. Left out the fennel. Added a lb. of ground beef, sautaed with onions.. 1/2 went into the filling and added 1/2 to the sauce. Also added shredded mozz to filling and also topped with before baking.
This recipe was amazing! I made it without fennel seed(just didn't have any) and used fresh spinach and homemade ricotta........super yum!
These were quite easy to make, and they were delicious. They make for great leftovers!
This is an outstanding recipe. I enjoyed making it. Moreover, the family loved it! This is a keeper, definitely.
I made this last night for dinner- my husband and I loved it. I omitted the fennel seeds, used fresh chopped basil and served it with spicy low fat crumbled turkey sausage. It was great!
I used fresh spinach instead of frozen. I threw in a handful of mozzarella too. I used a sun dried tomato pesto vs regular spaghetti sauce. My husband had 3 servings. Thumbs up.
Very good stuff. I did half the recipe and added some mozzarella to the top. We really enjoyed these filling rich shells.
Very good! My BF won't eat anything unless there is meat involved, so I browned some ground italian sausage and added to the spinach and cheese mixture. Also covered with mozzarella cheese for the last 5 minutes of baking.
For me (a seasoned gourmet cook), the filling needed more fennel and basil. I would double the basil and add another TBSP of fennel....which I ground. I released all of the water from the spinach and I believe that made the filling too dry. A little moisture in the spinach may have made it easier to mix. Bake it only 30 minutes or the shells begin to dry out. And choose a sauce your really enjoy as that can really enhance the recipe. I used vodka sauce, but think that next time I would use a sauce that is more garlicky.
This was a snap to put together and very good with some minor changes. The fennel addition didn't appeal to me so I left that out and used fresh basil from my garden. I always add an egg to my filling and because I wanted the filling to be extra cheesy, I also added shredded mozarella in and on top of the shells. Thank you Kitkaty!
It was really yummy! I used red onions instead of yellow. I also used mozarella instead of parmesan cheese because it's what I had.
I think this is a good recipe. It needs more than 3 1/2 cups of sauce though. I probably used 5 cups and it could have used a tad more. I didn't need all the pasta shells. I used about 26 instead of 32 which means I may have stuffed too much into each shell. I did add some grated mozzarella cheese on top which was really yummy. I will make this again and I loved the fennel seeds in the stuffing. It was quite a taste surprise when biting into one of those little gems.
Wonderful! Easy to make, fast to make, and what presentation!!
Fennel seed is overpowering. i would change the amount to at least 1/2 what this recipe calls for.
My family didn't really enjoy this the first night I served it. They said it tasted a little bland- thus lots of leftovers went into the fridge. However, the next day, we tried again for lunch and it was a big hit. I think that the time it spent sitting made a difference in the flavor. When I make it again, I will make it ahead of time.
I didn't have any fennel or basil. So it was my own fault that it could have been better. Still enjoyed it and will make again.
Good standard shell recipes. Sometimes I add sausage to the filling mix.
This was quite tasty I think! I did add an onion - which I sauteed with the garlic, spinach and basil before mixing it with the cheese. Very easy!
Good, but would do without the fennel next time. Would also top with more sauce and mozza cheese.
My family enjoyed this recipe. I followed some other advice and reduced the spinach to 1 pkg., added 1/4 lb. hot sausage, and 1 cup of mozzarella in place of one cup of the parm. Thanks for sharing.
This was so-so, nothing to write home about. Adding the fennel seeds was a bad idea. They didn't blend well with the creamy cheese filling, plus their flavor seemed out of place. Would not make this again.
Easy. Delicious. Also makes great leftovers.
These are great! I'm usually only cooking for 2 so I fill the shells and freeze them in small portions. I allow the shells to thaw and bake as stated in the recipe. Very good!
This recipe was fine - there was just nothing special about it. I don't think I'd make it again.
I liked it but my family didn't like the fennel (they said it tasted "minty"). Next time will use less fennel, and consider chopping it smaller so you can't feel/taste it as much. Otherwise great.
OH My gosh, was this recipe delicious! Adaptable and customizable too. I made the recipe as listed except I didn't have fennel. I used fresh spinach, cooked down and stuck it in to the food processor with the ricotta, parmesan and whole cloves of garlic. Easy peasy! I scooped the processed filling into a ziploc bag and cut off the corner. Piped the filling into the shells. SO tasty and my fiancee was completely in heaven. Will be making this recipe again!
YUMMY
Good recipie, I added more cheese than the recipie intended, but thats the way my family likes it. :)
The fennel absolutely overpowered the flavor of this dish. If I were to make it again I would omit the fennel and possibly add sautéed onion or some other spice for additional flavor.
tasted a little bland, seems like it was missing a little flavour.
This recipe is great! The only thing different I did was added some browned Italian sausage.
Loved it. It was so easy and I had all in the ingredients on hand. My husband wished it had meat.
Easy to make and delicious! I added an egg as suggested and left out the fennel. I used hot breakfast sausage and added it to the sauce. Perfect amount of "zing". I found that only boiling the shells for a few minutes made things a lot easier when filling. Everyone loved this! Been asked to make this for peoples potluck as "their" dish !
Very good! I left out the fennel and halved the ricotta with cottage cheese for extra moisture, and added mozzarella as some of the reviews suggested. Cooked the shells until just tender enough to manipulate. Filling the shells took a little practice, over filled them at first, but got the hang of it quickly. Since it is just my husband and I, I used 8-9 shells for one meal. The rest I laid out on a cookie sheet and froze, then placed in a Ziploc bag. I made it again sometime later and it worked perfectly!
Very Good! After reading other reviews, I did make modifications to the recipe. I used 1 package of chopped spinach (plenty), omitted the Fennel, and added 1 pound of Italian Sausage (Cooked & Drained), and used 2 regular jars of Preggo. I put 1/2 lb of the sausage in the spinach - cheese mixture and sprinkled 1/4 lb of the sausage in the sauce layer. My kids won't eat spinach. So I mixed an additional 1 C Ricotta, 1/4 C Parmesan, and remaining 1/4 lb sausage for their shell stuffing. I used 2 - 9" square pans, baked one and refrigerated the other one for the next day. Each pan makes enough for 4 people. I also suggest you increase the bake time to 45 - 60 minutes if you stack the stuffed shells in the baking pan.
Delicious. We served them to a crowd of 25 guests at a going away party. Everybody there loved them. I am making them for Sunday dinner this week for my family. I will bake half and freeze half for another nights dinner. Yum. We used Ragu Roasted Garlic and Onion sauce. My favorite.
I liked the fennel seeds, however, I need to use low fat cheeses as I'm trying to lose weight.
I made some slight changes and these were delicious. It was only me and my husband and so I halved the recipe. Instead of plain parmesan I used the shredded Italian cheese mix. I used 1 tsp ground fennel and 3 cloves garlic. I still spread 1/2 cup sauce in the dish before putting the shells in. I removed the foil the last 10 mins of baking. My picky 2 year old ate this!
I used manicotti shells, and added some mozzarella to the filling. I also made half with fennel and half without. I preferred without fennel, and I added some mozzarella and sauce on top before baking.
OK if you really like the taste of spinach. I didn't think the spinach would be that over powering. Might be better if less spinach was used.
It needed more ricotta and less spinach. It's a good start....but needs definite tweaking. I'd probably use fresh spinach too instead of the frozen.
Followed the recipe as it is written, came out great. I have made this several times, always a hit.
This was really good. My family recently became vegetarians and I'm always on the lookout for good meals. This one definitely made the cut. The fennel was an amazing (and unexpected) addition. This one is going into permanent rotation. Thank you!
PRETTY GOOD. NEXT TIME LESS SPINACH & MORE CHEESE.
These were awesome! I was looking for a way to use up some leftover ricotta cheese. Didn't have any fennel, but very tasty anyway. Easy to make too. Thanks!
This was delicious! I left out a couple of ingredients and added more spinach, it was perfect.
