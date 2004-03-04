Spinach and Cheese Stuffed Pasta Shells

A stuffed shells recipe for magnificent jumbo pasta bursting with cheesy spinach filling.

By KITKATY

prep:
20 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
6
6
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Gently place pasta shells in boiling water; return water to a boil. Cook until shells are just tender; drain well.

  • Squeeze spinach dry and place in a large mixing bowl. Add ricotta, 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, fennel, basil, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper; mix well.

  • Spread 1/2 cup spaghetti sauce evenly over the bottom of a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Fill each pasta shell with spinach-cheese mixture. Arrange shells, filling-side up, in the baking dish. Spoon remaining spaghetti sauce over shells. Sprinkle remaining Parmesan cheese on top of shells.

  • Cover the pan loosely with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven until heated through, about 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
703 calories; protein 33g; carbohydrates 94.9g; fat 21.3g; cholesterol 59.4mg; sodium 1004mg. Full Nutrition
