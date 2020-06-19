Learn how to make cap cai, a yummy Chinese-Indonesian vegetable dish that you'll find in restaurants all over Jakarta. It's a great pescetarian dish, too. We usually serve it with brown rice and fried tofu. You can leave out the prawns and the taste is still great, or even substitute for chicken.
I followed the recipe pretty much exactly since no one had rated or reviewed it yet. The only change I made was substituting spinach leaves for bok choy since I didn't have any on hand - I just added the spinach leaves to the wok just before serving so they would wilt from the heat. I didn't add any extra salt since it was already pretty salty from the fish sauce and oyster sauce. We served it over steamed rice. My husband really really liked it. Good recipe and nice to use up any extra broccoli and cauliflower you might have on hand.
i made some changes, like sauteeing the garlic in hot oil first. mainly, i cooked for a shorter period of time because i like my veggies crisp: leaving the onions in only for a couple of minutes, cooking my shrimp+bok choy+carrot mix for just 10 min instead of 15, and throwing in the green onions at the end with the sauce mix and leaving the medium heat on for one minute. by the way, there was absolutely no need for extra salt, as the fish sauce is quite salty enough! i only followed the recipe loosely but was pleased with how it turned out.
It's a lot of chopping and prep, but was quite tasty. I liked the massive veggie usage! I would suggest that this dish needs NO additional salt, because it obtains quite enough from the fish sauce. I used hoisin sauce instead of the oyster sauce it called for and liked it.
This recipe has promise. I didn't have much broccoli, so it was a little heavy on Cauliflower. Also didn't have any fish sauce on hand. Thought there could have been a bit more flavour, and will experiment with adding ginger and/or hot chili next time. The sugar was a nice touch in this. Overall though, I was very happy with the recipe.
Not bad! I didn't have any cauliflower or carrots, so I just used all broccoli. Also, didn't have any oyster sauce so I used soy sauce instead. I served this on a bed of vermicelli. Bf really liked the dish but wasn't too thrilled with the vermicelli, but that's not the recipe! I thought this was a pretty good, quick Asian type meal. Thanks for the recipe.
Suz76
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2018
This was great. Used chicken instead of prawns. Added kid friendly veg and got the thumbs up!
