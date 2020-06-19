Cap Cai

Learn how to make cap cai, a yummy Chinese-Indonesian vegetable dish that you'll find in restaurants all over Jakarta. It's a great pescetarian dish, too. We usually serve it with brown rice and fried tofu. You can leave out the prawns and the taste is still great, or even substitute for chicken.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Stir in garlic and onion; cook and stir until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add shrimp, bok choy, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, and green onion. Pour in water, cover, and cook until shrimp is no longer translucent in the center and vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Dissolve cornstarch into fish sauce in a small bowl. Stir into the cap cai along with oyster sauce, sugar, and pepper; stir until thickened. Season with salt before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 106.4mg; sodium 818.8mg. Full Nutrition
