Mostaccioli

Mostaccioli or penne pasta is tossed in my own spaghetti sauce in this versatile, delicious, and budget-friendly dish. You can make the sauce ahead to save time. My family and I both enjoy this. I hope you do too.

By Luv2cook

prep:

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
12
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat canola oil in a large pot over medium heat. Stir in onion and red pepper; cook until onion has softened and turned translucent, about 5 minutes. Add pork sausage; cook and stir until sausage is crumbly and browned, about 10 minutes. Drain and discard any excess fat.

  • Stir in crushed tomatoes, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, sugar, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer 20 to 30 minutes until sauce has reached your desired consistency.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta, and cook until al dente, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain; toss with red sauce and Italian cheese blend. Stir until cheese has melted. Season to taste with salt and pepper before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
310 calories; protein 13.9g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 772mg. Full Nutrition
