Mostaccioli
Mostaccioli or penne pasta is tossed in my own spaghetti sauce in this versatile, delicious, and budget-friendly dish. You can make the sauce ahead to save time. My family and I both enjoy this. I hope you do too.
I used spicy pork sausage instead of mild because that's what I had on hand, but my family loved it like that! If you go spicy, though, be sure to serve it with cole slaw like I did;) Also, I added extra shredded cheese and onion. You can substitute the penne pasta for any type of pasta, really. I will make this versatile recipe again!Read More
Made the dish as stated but did not like the type of sausage it called for with the sauce.Read More
Now that I think of it, I did make a few changes. I thought it just made more sence to use spicy Italian sausage. I used the whole red bell pepper (chopped)because I love it. And I only used 2 cans of tomatos. Next time I will also add some crushed garlic. Very good!
This was a huge hit with my family! Everyone was asking how I made the sauce. My slight variations: I put the peppers and onions into the food processor to make a smoother sauce. I used spicy sausage and I also used much more cheese. Finally, I put the whole pasta mixture in a baking dish, topped with more cheese and baked it at 325f for 20 minutes.
yummy as is and so many possibilities with this recipe. I made as written and was extremely happy with dinner and the whole time I was thinking I can do this that or the other with this recipe idea.
This is delicious! I followed the recipe but I added mushrooms and zucchini to it. Its my way to sneaking veggies into the meal for the kids. They loved it and no one asked me about the slightly different taste because of additions.
It turned out great! I shouldn't have used the whole box of mostaccioli pasta, but it was good other than not having enough sauce for all the pasta. I used ground beef instead of pork, mostaccioli noodles, and only one can of tomatoes. I also forgot the shredded cheese so there's that! I'd recommend! I had enough for at least three days.
I use sweet sausage, triple the amount of sugar for a more "St. Louis" flavor. Using mostaccioli noodles makes this more traditional. This is always a hit!
Excellent!! I would cut back on salt and pepper next time...
Delicious! I made this recipe as printed, but used spicy Italian sausage, and a bit more cheese. Crazy easy, and tastes like you have been cooking all day.
Love the sauce! I make it instead of buying sauce at the store. Works with beef or sausage equally well.
I loved it! It was very easy to make, and it didn't take a long time. Ingredients were affordable as well. I have always tried making this dish with my own recipe and others, but it always seemed to taste like spaghetti; this recipe doesn't taste like spaghetti. Happy face lol
Will definitely make this again. I used yellow bell peppers for a slightly sweeter taste.
It was delicious! Making it for a baby shower. Will decrease the spices for grandma.
