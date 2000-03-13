Gravel Salad

You could also call this bean salad Empedreado - which just means gravel or pavement in Spanish. Adjust the amount of the vinegar to suit your tastes.

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the garbanzo beans, black beans, pinto beans, corn, red pepper, chives, parsley, red onion, garlic, olive oil, vinegar and salt and pepper. Mix together well.

  • For an elegant and delicious presentation, serve this salad with little toasts spread with olive paste and sliced tomatoes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
326 calories; protein 12.2g; carbohydrates 45.6g; fat 11.8g; sodium 407.5mg. Full Nutrition
