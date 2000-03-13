Gravel Salad
You could also call this bean salad Empedreado - which just means gravel or pavement in Spanish. Adjust the amount of the vinegar to suit your tastes.
You could also call this bean salad Empedreado - which just means gravel or pavement in Spanish. Adjust the amount of the vinegar to suit your tastes.
I made the salad two times; cutting the olive oil down to 2 T. because of the oily aftertaste in second day servings. A little ciliantro helped.Read More
OK, not great, not bad, but I've got tons of leftovers and they've been sitting in the fridge for a week now untouched. So I probably won't make again.Read More
I made the salad two times; cutting the olive oil down to 2 T. because of the oily aftertaste in second day servings. A little ciliantro helped.
OK, not great, not bad, but I've got tons of leftovers and they've been sitting in the fridge for a week now untouched. So I probably won't make again.
Great bean salad, Julio! I cut the oil to 2T and added a touch of garlic powder. This will make a good addition to our Fourth of July picnic. Thanks for sharing.
I love this recipe - it's fast and tasty! I actually use dried chives & parsley to make it even faster to make.
This salad was very good, and really easy to make. Not everyone liked it though, so picky eaters beware. Great to prepare when you have a vegan over for dinner. I used canned beans and corn, and it turned out well.
Really yummy, although I got a little heavy handed with the onions. My mom loved it and said next time to bring her a bigger helping!
!!que ensalada mas rica!!
This was good, but it was missing something to me. I added more red wine vinegar, cilantro, and added a chopped tomato. It still seemed to be missing something, so I'm giving this 4 stars instead of 5.
mmmm....beans. good recipe but "gravel salad" really doesn't sound appealing. chin chin needs to chill out on the garbanzo bean vs. chickpea terminology. they are both acceptable and interchangeable.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections